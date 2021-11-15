You are here

Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned

Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
Serbia's forward Dusan Vlahovic (C) kicks the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification group A football match between Portugal and Serbia, at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, on November 14, 2021. (AFP)
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of playing in a record-equalling fifth World Cup hang in the balance after Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1 in Lisbon to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Spain and Croatia did secure their places in Qatar on Sunday thanks to 1-0 wins over Sweden and Russia respectively.
Ronaldo already holds the record of playing in five European Championships and looked well on course for another milestone as Portugal stormed out of the blocks to open the scoring after just two minutes through Renato Sanches.
However, Serbia bounced back to dominate the remainder of the first half and deservedly levelled when Dusan Tadic's strike squeezed in off the post after Dusan Vlahovic had hit the woodwork.
Ronaldo was kept quiet as another chance to score his 800th career goal came and went.
Instead it was Aleksandar Mitrovic who grabbed the vital goal as stoppage time approached.
Just over a year ago, Mitrovic was the villain for his country as he was the only player to fail to score in a penalty shootout against Scotland that saw Serbia miss out on Euro 2020.
However, the Fulham striker made amends in dramatic fashion when he steered in Tadic's header at the back post.
"It was an amazing game," said Mitrovic. "We were the better team today in every aspect of the game."
Portugal must now navigate two tricky one-off playoff matches in March to maintain their record of qualifying for every major tournament since the 1998 World Cup."We must apologise to the Portuguese but my team will be at the World Cup, that's guaranteed," said defiant Portugal coach Fernando Santos.
"We will have to prepare well to beat our opponents in March and to get to Qatar. But I always trust my players."
Spain made sure they avoided the playoffs as Alvaro Morata's goal four minutes from time ended Sweden's resistance in Seville.
The Swedes' shock 2-0 defeat to Kazakhstan on Thursday had handed Spain pole position in Group B, meaning La Roja just needed a point to qualify.
Luis Enrique's men were grateful for that reprieve as for a long time a repeat of the stalemate between the sides when they met in the group stages of Euro 2020 was on the cards.
Morata was the fall guy that night for missing a host of chances, but made his mark off the bench with a calm finish after Robin Olsen had turned Dani Olmo's blistering shot onto the bar.
"To be honest, it is a huge weight off my shoulders," said Luis Enrique. "I felt much more pressure in these games when people think it is easy to get a result than in the Euro or the Nations League."
Croatia also needed a late winner as an own goal from Fedor Kudryashov snatched qualification from Russia in a battle in boggy conditions in Split.
Finalists at the last World Cup in 2018, Croatia looked bound for the playoffs as they toiled on a waterlogged pitch against a resolute Russian defence.
But Kudryashov's error saw them snatch top spot from the visitors eight minutes from time.
"It was a difficult match from the beginning because of the rain. We never gave up, we were patient and I think we won deservedly. We are the best team in this group," said Croatia captain Luka Modric.
Germany had long since booked their place in Qatar, but rounded off their qualifying campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Armenia as Ilkay Gundogan scored twice.
North Macedonia secured the playoff place behind the four-time world champions with a 3-1 win over Iceland.

Marsh brilliance puts Australia on top of the world

Marsh brilliance puts Australia on top of the world
Marsh brilliance puts Australia on top of the world

DUBAI: Never ever write the Australians off. The stage may have been different. A first ever all-Antipodean affair between Australia and New Zealand in the Middle East. And yet the outcome was an all too familiar one as the green and gold of Australia, powered by the might of Mitchell Marsh with a quite superb innings (77 off 50) on the biggest stage of them all, defeated the Black Caps yet again to win their first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. 

It was a knock worthy of winning a World Cup from a man who just a fortnight ago was left out of the Australia side as they got thrashed by England at this very same venue. Such is the unpredictable nature of the shortest format of the game, that it was Marsh who was the Player of the Match in the final and it is Australia who will go into a home T20 World Cup next year as the defending champions. 

As Glenn Maxwell (28 off 18) reverse swiped Tim Southee to hit the winning runs and the Australian players streamed onto the outfield, Marsh removed his helmet to let out an almighty roar and embraced Maxwell, before dropping down in a ball of emotion. 

From the moment he dispatched his first ball of the final for six, Marsh played an innings of the highest class, including six fours and four sixes, as he took the game to the Black Caps alongside the player of the tournament David Warner (53 off 38), before finishing off the job with Maxwell as Australia cruised home with seven balls to spare.

Despite the best efforts of the New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson (85 off 48), who played brilliantly in a knock which contained 10 fours and three sixes, it was the Australians back home who woke up to the news that they were world champions.

Aaron Finch won the toss and as expected, chose to field, as is the case in Dubai with only one team thus far successfully defending a total all tournament.

And at 32 for one at the end of the powerplay, Australia would certainly have been the happier side with the star of the semi-final, Daryl Mitchell (11 off 8) back in the hutch and Martin Guptill (28 off 35) and Williamson failing to gain any real momentum.

Williamson was on 21 off 22, when he shovelled a full toss from Mitchell Starc to Hazlewood at deep fine leg. It should have been a regulation catch but the ball went through the Australian’s hands before bobbling over the rope. 

That moment sparked a shift in the captain’s approach. Williamson switched gears effortlessly. The New Zealand skipper crunched the next ball straight past Starc, before dispatching a high no-ball full-toss for a third consecutive boundary.

Despite Zampa getting rid of Martin Guptill in the very next over, Williamson marched on. Maxwell was sent for two sixes in the 13th. The first, a shot that Rishabh Pant would have been proud of as Williamson hit a one-hander and the very next ball, he swept one into the stands to bring up his half-century off just 32 deliveries, in what was then the fastest ever in a T20 World Cup final.

At the end of the 15th over, New Zealand had doubled where they were at the halfway stage. The 16th was sheer madness as Williamson smashed Starc for 24, with one six and four fours. Starc, often so reliable with the ball in hand, ended up going for 60 in his four overs and Australia were up against a man playing like he was at the peak of his powers.

It was apt that Williamson was eventually dismissed by the man who dropped him. Hazlewood finished with exceptional figures of three for 16, however he’d have gone into the interval hoping that his drop wouldn’t prove costly. 

New Zealand had set a target of 173 - the highest in a men’s T20 World Cup final. Williamson and the Black Caps believed. 

When Australian captain, Aaron Finch top-edged a short delivery from Trent Boult to Daryl Mitchell who took a wonderful catch, they sensed an opportunity to do something they hadn’t done since 1981 and beat Australia in a knockout encounter.

That was, however, about as good as it got. Marsh walked out to the crease like a man on a mission, smashing Adam Milne for six, four, four off his first three deliveries and he never looked back. 

Both him and Warner accelerated with ease, regularly hitting boundaries and nullifying the New Zealand spin pairing of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. 

After drinks, Williamson turned to the man of the moment from Wednesday in Jimmy Neesham. For all the talk pre-match about Neesham having a job to finish, Marsh signaled his intent to finish his own by swatting him for six, before Warner cashed in by pummelling Neesham for six more to bring up his half century. 

Boult came back into the attack and castled Warner, but Australia’s attacking intent was exemplified by the decision to send in Maxwell instead of Steve Smith. With 63 needed off 40, the task was by no means a simple one, yet Marsh and Maxwell ensured that it would be a procession.

Marsh went down on one knee to elegantly send Sodhi into the stands to bring up a fifty of his own - surpassing Williamson’s earlier as the fastest 50 in a T20 World Cup Final - and by then, the wheels were coming off the Black Caps.

It was left for Marsh and Maxwell to guide Australia to a famous victory and for Aaron Finch to become the first Australian man to lift the T20 World Cup. Australia now hold both the men and women’s T20 World titles. 

“It’s a huge honour to be able to lead this Australia team. I'm so proud of the way the guys went about it from the start - they were brilliant. I'm so proud,” said Finch. “This team is pretty special. The camaraderie, the way that everyone really cares for each other and looks after each other, looks out for each other; it’s pretty special.”

Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final

DUBAI: Mitchell Marsh and player-of-the-tournament David Warner smashed half centuries as Australia won its first cricket T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.
New Zealand lost the all-important toss and scored 172-4.
Skipper Kane Williamson, dropped on 21, led the way by scoring 85 off 48 balls, but his team was pegged back by Josh Hazlewood, who finished with impressive figures of 3-16 from four overs.
Marsh, who pulled fast bowler Adam Milne for a six over fine leg off the first ball he faced, smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and Warner made 53 off 38 as Australia reached 173-2 in 18.5 overs. The victory also ensured Australia kept intact its unbeaten record against the Black Caps in a knockout game since 1981.
“This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it, so proud of how the guys went about the campaign,” Australian captain Aaron Finch said. “Can’t believe people wrote him (Warner) off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear, (and Mitch Marsh), what a way to start, put pressure on from the start.”
Marsh and Warner powered Australia’s solid run-chase with a 92-run second wicket stand, after coming together on 15-1, before Marsh and Glenn Maxwell (28 not out) featured in another solid half-century partnership to take Australia home.
Earlier, Hazlewood got the key wicket of in-form Daryl Mitchell (11) with a brilliant slower ball in an impressive three-over spell of powerplay as the Black Caps crawled to 57-1 by the halfway stage of their innings.
But Williamson, dropped by Hazlewood at fine leg, cut loose against fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who returned 0-60 — the most expensive figures in a T20 World Cup final.
Williamson smashed seven of his 10 boundaries against Starc besides hitting the left-arm fast bowler for one of his three sixes. Hazlewood returned in the 18th over and had both Glenn Phillips (18) and Williamson caught in the deep in the space of four balls.
Australia had successfully chased down a 177-run target against Pakistan in the semifinal match in Dubai, and a drier pitch made things easier for the likes of Marsh and Warner.
Both batters dictated the New Zealand seamers on a dry wicket despite Finch (5) holing out at deep mid-wicket off a short delivery from Trent Boult (2-18).
New Zealand’s hopes of Ish Sodhi striking in the middle overs didn’t work out with both Marsh and Warner dominating the legspinner, who conceded 40 off his three overs.
Boult returned and clean bowled Warner, but had a night to forget when he couldn’t hold onto a return catch off his last ball of the spell with Australia needing just 15 for victory off 19 balls.
New Zealand’s 172 was the same total which it had successfully defended against Scotland in a group game at the same venue earlier this month. The rest of the 12 games in the tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium were won by teams which batted second.
And Australia is not Scotland.
“They’re (Australia) a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on,” said Williamson, whose team had knocked out England with a five-wicket victory in the semifinals. “Credit to the way Australia chased it, they didn’t give us an inch. Wasn’t to be today, but proud of how we’ve operated ... there are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn’t get the job done.”

Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second

Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second
Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second

SAO PAULO: Lewis Hamilton won the Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second.
With three races of the season remaining, Hamilton cut his Dutch rival’s lead to 14 points.
The Mercedes seven-time world champion’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole, took third.
With his car fitted with a new engine, Hamilton produced a peerless drive to overcome penalty points after his car was judged to have breached technical rules on Friday.
That saw him demoted from pole to last in Saturday’s sprint race where he took fifth to leave him 10th in Sunday’s Interlagos grid after another penalty for what Mercedes hoped would be their trump card now under the bonnet.
“What a race. The team did a great job, Valtteri did a great job. With the penalties, it’s the hardest race weekend I’ve had,” said Hamilton.
Bottas managed to hold Verstappen, starting alongside him on the second row, at the first bend but the Red Bull driver took the lead shortly after.
Hamilton was picking off the cars ahead of him with ominous ease and after both had pitted twice Hamilton surged past Verstappen on lap 59 to seal the race and revive his bid for a record eighth drivers’ title.
Qatar stages the next chapter of 2021’s gripping title battle next Sunday.

Joachim Hansen claims AVIV Dubai Championship by 1 shot

Joachim Hansen claims AVIV Dubai Championship by 1 shot
Joachim Hansen claims AVIV Dubai Championship by 1 shot

DUBAI: Denmark’s Joachim Hansen has claimed his second victory on the European Tour at the Aviv Dubai Championship, carding a final round 68 on the Fire Course to sneak in one shot ahead of Francesco Laporta and a charging Bernd Wiesberger.

With the win, Hansen moves 42 places up the Race to Dubai rankings to 43rd, securing his spot in next week’s DP World Tour Championship alongside the top 50 in the rankings. The 31-year-old is only the second Dane to win in the United Arab Emirates and the first in 20 years after Thomas Bjorn won the 2001 Dubai Desert Classic.

Following the round, Hansen said: “It means a lot, especially with family and friends here this time. The first two rounds were some of the best of my life.

“I didn’t expect it at all. I just wanted to have a nice week with the family at a good tournament and the lovely weather down here, it turns out with a good nine-holes to start with. I stayed in contention all week and it’s nice to come out on top. I was emotional because my family is here and I wanted to win with them by my side — that’s special.”

On qualifying for next week, Hansen added: “It’s very nice going into next week. I played very nice in the last tournaments and have been close to playing really good, which I did this week. So, I’m just going to take next week as a bonus week and try to enjoy it.”

Hansen’s victory marks the fourth win for Danish golfers during the 2021 season, after Rasmus Hojgaard, Nicolai Hojgaard and Jeff Winther all won earlier in the year. Of this remarkable achievement, Hansen concluded: “Some season for Danish golf. I hope it inspires a lot of golfers back home.”

The Dane held off late charges from Wiesberger, who finished with eight birdies in his last 14 holes, and Andy Sullivan, who ended with a remarkable five birdies and an eagle on the final hole to shoot 29 on the back-nine and get within two shots. The Englishman’s remarkable finish means he claims one of the final spots on the Race to Dubai rankings to qualify for next week’s season-ending event.

The golfing world’s attention now turns to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, where the 50 highest ranked players on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex will take on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, competing for a share of the $9 million prize pot and the European Number One title.

The 13th edition of the curtain-closing tournament takes place next week from Nov. 18-21.

Saudi Dakar Rally attracts participants from 70 different countries

Saudi Dakar Rally attracts participants from 70 different countries
Saudi Dakar Rally attracts participants from 70 different countries

JEDDAH: The 2022 Dakar Rally will involve participants from 70 different countries when it takes place in January.

The rally will take place in the Kingdom in January, starting from Hail and finishing in Jeddah.

France will have the biggest number of drivers taking part, followed by Holland and Italy, organisers said on Sunday.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said the number of participants this year reflects the huge interest in the rally and the trust placed in Saudi Arabia to host the biggest international events.

The 2022 course includes more stages in the vast sand dunes of the Empty Quarter.

“I love the idea of having more sand, for on board a motorcycle you risk to hit more rocks, while on board a car you become slower because of punctures,” Spanish motorcycle champion Laia Sanz said. “The Dakar Rally, with more sand dunes and new stages was what we were looking for, for Saudi Arabia is a huge country and has a lot of fascinating natural landscapes.”

Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi said he expected a total change with the 2022 course.

After start from Hail, competitors will head to Riyadh for a rest day before heading to the south-east and then across to the Red Seafor the final stages into Jeddah.

