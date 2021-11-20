You are here

UK demands immediate release of UN staff detained by Houthis

Two Yemeni men employed by the UN are being detained by the Houthis. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • UN officials have been given assurances by senior Houthi officials that the men would be released
  • However, the two Yemeni men are still being detained by the militia
Arab News

LONDON: The British ambassador to Yemen called on the Houthis to immediately release two Yemeni UN employees who are being detained by the militia.

“The UK is alarmed by reports of detention of UN staff in Yemen,” Richard Oppenheim said on Saturday.

“Aid workers must be allowed to do their work for the people of Yemen,” the ambassador said.

One of the Yemeni men detained by the Houthis works for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the other works for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. They were detained on Nov. 7 and Nov. 5 respectively.

UN officials were given assurances by senior Houthi officials that the men would be released, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday. However, they are still being detained.

Oppenheim urged the Houthis to abide by international law and called the detention of the UN employees “unacceptable.”

Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40

Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40
AFP

  • Both the United States and African Union have condemned the deadly crackdown on protesters
  • On Saturday, hundreds of protesters rallied against the military in North Khartoum
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese anti-coup activists called for mass protests on Sunday, as hundreds held demonstrations denouncing the deadly crackdown which left 40 people killed since last month’s military takeover.
Both the United States and African Union have condemned the deadly crackdown on protesters and called on Sudan’s leaders to refrain from the “excessive use of force.”
Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on October 25 declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained the civilian leadership.
The military takeover upended a two-year transition to civilian rule, drew wide international condemnation and punitive measures, as well as provoking people to take to the streets.
Protests on Wednesday provoked the deadliest day so far, with the death toll standing at 16 after a teenager who had been shot died, medics said.
The independent Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said the 16-year-old had been shot “by live rounds to the head and the leg.”
Most of those killed on Wednesday were in North Khartoum, which lies across the Nile river from the capital, medics said.
On Saturday, hundreds of protesters rallied against the military in North Khartoum, building street barricades and setting tires on fire, an AFP correspondent said.
They chanted “no, no to military rule” and called for “civilian rule.”
During the unrest, a police station was set on fire, the correspondent said, adding that there were no police agents in the vicinity. It was not immediately clear who torched it.
The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) have urged protesters to keep up their campaign.
On Saturday, pro-democracy activists made online calls for mass anti-coup protests with a “million-strong march on November 21.”
The SPA is an umbrella of unions which were instrumental in the months-long demonstrations that led to the ousting of president Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019.
Dozens of protesters also rallied Saturday to mourn the latest deaths in North Khartoum, demanding “retribution” and a transition to civilian rule.
Police officials deny using any live ammunition and insist they have used “minimum force” to disperse the protests. They have recorded only one death, among demonstrators in North Khartoum.
On Friday, small groups of protesters rallied in several neighborhoods after prayers against the military coup.
In North Khartoum, they built barricades across roads as police forces sporadically fired tear gas until late at night to disperse them, witnesses said.
An AFP correspondent said police forces also frisked passers-by and carried out identification checks.
The SPA said security forces had also “stormed homes and mosques” there on Friday.
The US and African Union denounced the deadly crackdown.
“We call for those responsible for human rights abuses and violations, including the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters, to be held accountable,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
“In advance of upcoming protests, we call on Sudanese authorities to use restraint and allow peaceful demonstrations,” he added.
The African Union, which suspended Sudan after the coup, also condemned “in the strongest terms” Wednesday’s violence.
AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat called on Sudan’s authorities “to restore constitutional order and the democratic transition” in line with a 2019 power-sharing deal between the military and the now-deposed civilian figures.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for the release of reporters detained while covering anti-coup protests including Ali Farsab who it said was beaten, shot, and detained by security forces on Wednesday.
“Sudanese security forces’ shooting and beating of journalist Ali Farsab make a mockery of the coup government’s alleged commitment to a democratic transitional phase in the country,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s MENA program coordinator.
Sudan has a long history of military coups, enjoying only rare interludes of democratic rule since independence in 1956.
Burhan, the top general, insists the military’s move “was not a coup” but a step “to rectify the transition” as factional infighting and splits deepened between civilians and the military under the now-deposed government.
He has since announced a new ruling council in which he kept his position as head, along with a powerful paramilitary commander, three senior military figures, three ex-rebel leaders and one civilian.
But the other four civilian members were replaced with lesser known figures.

US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis

US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis
AP

  • The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the Lebanese
  • Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement
AP

BEIRUT: A group of US congressmen held meetings Saturday with Lebanon’s top leaders during a fact-finding mission to the Middle East nation roiled by an unprecedented economic crisis.
The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the Lebanese. The country’s new government, in place since September, has struggled to kick off reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.
The US team includes Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, and also Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, as well as Edward Gabriel, head of the Washington-based American Task Force for Lebanon. The three, who arrived Friday and are to spend three days in Lebanon, first met with President Michel Aoun.
Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. The international community has said it will only help the small nation once it implements wide reforms and tackles widespread corruption.
Gabriel told the local Al-Jadeed TV that the congressmen are in town “to see firsthand” what is going on in Lebanon and that he hoped they would “come up with some new ideas” for ways the United States could help the Lebanese.
The delegation later met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati who thanked the US for standing by Lebanon and for its continuous support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, his office said.
Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019 and has been made worse by political bickering between rival groups who have failed to start reforms despite the fact that the crisis has thrown three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

Arab coalition destroys 13 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib

Arab coalition destroys 13 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib
Arab News

  • Operations were also carried out on Yemen’s western coast to support maritime forces and protect civilians
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Saturday that it had destroyed 13 Houthi military targets in an operation against the militia in the governorates of Sanaa, Saada, and Marib.

The targets included weapons depots, air defense systems, and equipment to launch drones.

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition said it had killed over 70 Houthis and destroyed 11 military vehicles in strikes on the provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda during the last 24 hours.

Operations were also carried out on the western coast of the country to support maritime forces and protect civilians, the coalition added.

The operations on the western coast targeted a command and control center, a location for storing and directing drones, and supply points.

Al-Azhar grand imam: Prince Charles a ‘fair Western voice’ on Islam

Al-Azhar grand imam: Prince Charles a ‘fair Western voice’ on Islam
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb: “I found in him a wise and responsible leader”
  • Prince Charles and his wife paid an official visit to Egypt this week
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb has expressed his happiness at meeting Britain’s Prince Charles.
“I was pleased to meet Prince Charles at (Egypt’s) Al-Azhar Mosque, and I found in him a wise and responsible leader, and a fair Western voice in his talk about Islam and Muslims,” Al-Tayeb tweeted.
“We discussed the importance of promoting interfaith dialogue, the climate change crisis, and the need to find radical solutions to reduce its danger.”

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit Al-Azhar Mosque, accompanied by the Grand Imam, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during their tour of the Middle East, in Cairo, Egypt, November 18, 2021. (Reuters)


Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, toured the mosque campus accompanied by Al-Tayeb.
Prince Charles discussed with professors and students their ideas about interfaith harmony and tolerance.
He and Camilla arrived in Cairo on Thursday for a two-day visit, and were received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wife. Prince Charles also met with Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II.
Gareth Bailey, Britain’s ambassador to Cairo, tweeted: “From the splendor of the pyramids, to the wonders of the new Library of Alexandria, I thank their Royal Highnesses for coming here. I thank our Egyptian hosts for the warm welcome.”

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb (L), receives Britain's Prince Charles (R), Prince of Wales, and Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, upon their arrival at the mosque in Cairo on November 18, 2021. (AFP)


This is the second official visit of Prince Charles and his wife to Egypt. Their first was in 2006, as part of a world tour that included Saudi Arabia, with the aim of promoting interfaith understanding and tolerance, supporting environmental initiatives, and encouraging sustainable job opportunities and training for youths.
He also visited Egypt in August 1981 with the late Princess Diana for their honeymoon, and were received by the late President Anwar Sadat and his wife.

UAE receives award for global medical initiative

UAE receives award for global medical initiative
Francesco Bongarra 

  • Waterfalls initiative offers online medical training to professionals worldwide
  • Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean presented award to Emirati deputy PM
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The UAE has received an award from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the Waterfalls initiative — launched by the Emirati Ministry of Opportunities — which offers online medical training to professionals worldwide.

The award was given to Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister and interior minister, during a ceremony in Rome.

“We are here today to affirm our full commitment to the cooperation and assistance of all in need, regardless of nationality, race or religion,” he said.

“It is on these humanistic principles that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan founded the UAE 50 years ago.”

The assembly is a forum for parliamentary diplomacy in the Euro-Mediterranean region, and is an observer at the UN General Assembly.

Every year it rewards an individual, organization or institution whose actions have contributed to building bridges between people.

Waterfalls is an international online education initiative led by Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

It was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure continuity of training for healthcare professionals through webinars.

The initiative has had a global impact, with the participation of 84 scientific, medical and academic institutions — including Harvard Medical School — and hundreds of renowned speakers.

It has so far enabled the training of more than a million doctors, pharmacists, technicians and specialists in 197 countries.

Waterfalls “provides an effective new system for training doctors, pharmacists, technicians and specialists internationally,” said Ronald Lavater, CEO of the International Hospital Federation, a partner of the initiative.

“It is also the largest platform for webinars led by renowned international speakers. It is an impressive and ambitious medical training model.”

