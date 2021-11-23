You are here

Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers

Victory for Al-Hilal sees them become the most successful club in the competition's history with four titles.
Victory for Al-Hilal sees them become the most successful club in the competition's history with four titles. (Supplied)
Victory for Al-Hilal sees them become the most successful club in the competition's history with four titles. (Supplied)
Victory for Al-Hilal sees them become the most successful club in the competition's history with four titles. (Supplied)
Al-Hilal's forward Moussa Marega reacts during the AFC Champions League final against South Korea's Pohang Steelers. (AFP)
Al-Hilal's forward Moussa Marega reacts during the AFC Champions League final against South Korea's Pohang Steelers. (AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers

Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers
  • The fastest goal ever scored in the final of the competition set the Saudis on the road to a record-breaking fourth title
Updated 32 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: A breathtaking, history-making Nasser Al-Dawsari goal after just 16 seconds of the AFC Champions League final set Saudi side Al-Hilal on their way to a deserved 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers on Tuesday, and a record fourth continental title.

The 22-year-old’s early breakthrough was record-breaking in another sense as it was the fastest goal ever scored in the Champions League final. It was a stunning strike, worthy in itself of winning any championship anywhere in the world. Moussa Marega doubled the lead in the second half and Pohang, who were second-best for much of the game, never really looked likely to come back from that.

The Koreans were up against it from the start. The roar of the 50,000-plus Saudi fans that greeted the kick-off at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh had not even died down before left-back Al-Dawsari, who made his national team debut this year, gave the Blues the lead. He picked up a loose ball just inside the Korean half, moved forward and unleashed a fierce shot from about 30 meters that flew into the top corner.

Goalkeeper Lee Jun might have been caught by surprise by the timing, power and the pace of the shot so early in the game but even if it had come in the last minute and not the first, it is likely he could have done little about it — it was simply unstoppable. The sea of blue around the arena erupted and Pohang were left stunned as their opponents celebrated with almost as much disbelief as delight.

With three continental titles of their own to their name, however, the Koreans had the experience to know that there were still more than 89 minutes left to play and a lot could happen in that time. There was a reminder of this just 10 minutes later, as the Steelers silenced the din in Riyadh for the first time.

Sin Jin-ho won the Champions League with Ulsan Hyundai last December, and the attacking midfielder must have thought he had got on the score sheet this time around when his half-volley from the edge of the area dipped over diving keeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf. Unfortunately for the Steelers, the ball bounced back off the underside of the bar. Lim Sang-hyub was well positioned to fire home the rebound but his shot bounced back off of Al-Mayouf’s legs. It was as close as the Koreans would come all night.

The game then started to settle into something approaching a more traditional final. The visitors were wary of conceding a second goal that would make an already tricky task doubly difficult and did not threaten enough. In fact, the game started to get a little scrappy, with some heavy challenges and misplaced passes. Al-Hilal, with playmaker Matheus Pereira getting more and more into the game, looked the more dangerous going forward but in the last 30 minutes of the first half neither goalkeeper had much to do until, right at the end, Al-Mayouf was grateful to see a close-range header from Gwon Wan-kyu fly straight into his hands.

Pohang made a double substitution at the start of the second half, a sign of their more adventurous intent, but it was Al-Hilal who created the first real chance after the break. Pereira found Bafetimbi Gomis in the area, only for the striker’s shot to be blocked by Alex Grant. Soon after, Pereira’s free-kick flew just over the top corner of the Pohang goal.

The Koreans, with seven losses in their last nine league games, were struggling to get a foothold in the game but while facing just a one goal deficit they were never out of it, and a mix-up in the Al-Hilal defense just before the hour mark allowed substitute Go Young-joon to get in a shot from the edge of the area that went wide.

Then, with 63 minutes on the clock, Gomis slipped the ball through to Marega in the right side of the area and the former FC Porto striker found the opposite corner with a low shot. Given that Pohang had not done enough in attack, that seemed to be that.

Mistakes can still change games, however, and that almost happened soon after. Al-Mayouf came out and missed a looping cross and the ball fell invitingly for Jeon Min-gwang at close range, but Muteb Al-Mufarrij was able to react quickly and clear the danger.

Pohang started to push forward but not only did this seem to be a case of too little, too late, it opened up more opportunities for Al-Hilal and 3-0 seemed more likely than 2-1. With 10 minutes remaining, the busy Gomis had a chance to increase the lead but shot just wide from inside the area.

That was the last significant chance of the game but Al-Hilal’s fans did not care as by this time they were starting to celebrate their team becoming the first to be crowned champions of Asia four times.

On the night, few could argue that they did not deserve this second triumph in three seasons.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia South Korea Al-Hilal AFC AFC Champions League

Pochettino 'so happy' at PSG amid links with Man United job

Pochettino 'so happy' at PSG amid links with Man United job
Updated 19 min 34 sec ago
AP

Pochettino 'so happy' at PSG amid links with Man United job

Pochettino 'so happy' at PSG amid links with Man United job
  • Pochettino said he was aware of what he called “rumors” — “I am not a child,” he said
  • United is looking to hire an interim manager until the end of the season
Updated 19 min 34 sec ago
AP

MANCHESTER, England : Mauricio Pochettino expressed his happiness Tuesday at being coach of Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation he could become the next Manchester United manager.
Pochettino said he was aware of what he called “rumors” — “I am not a child,” he said, “I understand what is going on" — but was focused on working at PSG and stressed he still had more than a year and a half left on his contract at the French club.
“I am so happy in Paris St Germain and I am so focused. I was a player in Paris St. Germain, I love the club, I love the fans. It is a fantastic time to be at the club," Pochettino said. “My contract is to 2023, this season and one more. I don’t say nothing different. I am really happy at Paris St. Germain, that is a fact.”
United is looking to hire an interim manager until the end of the season, then make a permanent appointment ahead of next season, following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.
“We cannot talk about that for my respect for Paris St. Germain and my respect for another club," Pochettino said. “It is not my business, not my problem.”
The Argentine coach, who only joined PSG in January, was speaking at a news conference ahead the team's match at Manchester City in the Champions League. Both teams are looking for a win to qualify for the last 16.
PSG midfielder Marco Verratti said the reports linking Pochettino with United were not a distraction for the players.
“Since I started playing football, I have always heard rumors, we are used to rumors," Verratti said. “We have to focus on playing a good game tomorrow. We have trained well.
“It is all about tomorrow, that is our only concern. We are not thinking about any rumors from the outside whatsoever.”

Topics: Mauricio Pochettino PSG Manchester United football

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions
  • Some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs wanted to break away from the Champions League and run their own competition called the Super League
  • EU lawmakers opposed breakaway competitions that endanger the stability of the overall sports ecosystem
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

STRASBOURG, France: European lawmakers voted their opposition to breakaway competitions on Tuesday following the aborted Super League project.
Some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs wanted to break away from the Champions League and run their own competition called the Super League, but it quickly collapsed upon launch in April following protests by fans and governments.
With 597 votes to 36 and 55 abstentions, members of the European Parliament said they want European sporting culture “to be aligned with EU values of solidarity, sustainability, inclusiveness for all, open competition, sporting merit and fairness.”
EU lawmakers opposed breakaway competitions “that undermine these principles and endanger the stability of the overall sports ecosystem.”
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the vote and said the governing body will keep working with the EU “to strengthen and protect the European sports model in European football.”
Lawmakers also called for more money to be redistributed to amateur sports but did not propose any detailed plans for any solidarity mechanisms that sports federations could introduce.
“MEPs want a balance to be struck between professional sport’s commercial interests and its social functions, by strengthening the links between grassroots and elite sport,” they said.
Lawmakers also pledged to tackle gender inequality and harassment in sports, “in particular when it comes to pay and equal representation on the boards of sports organizations.”

Topics: European Super league lawmakers UEFA

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
  • Due to games being played behind closed doors during lockdown, match receipts were down to £1.9m compared to £94.5m in 2020
  • Tottenham's overall revenue was down to £361.9m from £402.4m despite an increase in money generated from broadcasting rights
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham announced pre-tax losses of £80.2 million ($107.7 million) for the financial year ending June 2021 on Tuesday with the club’s total debts a rising £100m to £706m.
Spurs have counted the cost of the coronavirus pandemic more than most as it struck shortly after the club opened a new 63,000 capacity stadium at a cost of £1.2 billion.
Due to games being played behind closed doors during lockdown, match receipts were down to £1.9m compared to £94.5m in 2020.
“The financial results published for our year ended 30 June, 2021, reflect the challenging period of the pandemic and the incredibly damaging timing of COVID-19 coinciding, as it did, with the opening of our stadium in April, 2019,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.
“With no less than three lockdowns our operations were severely disrupted, albeit this was secondary to the impact everyone felt in their personal and family lives.”
Tottenham’s overall revenue was down to £361.9m from £402.4m despite an increase in money generated from broadcasting rights.
Despite the losses, new manager Antonio Conte is expected to be handed funds in January to strengthen his squad as Spurs aim to get back into the Champions League.
The Italian was recruited by his former colleague at Juventus, Fabio Paratici, who was appointed Tottenham’s managing director of football in June.
“The appointments of Fabio and Antonio are a clear demonstration of our intent and ambition,” added Levy.
“Since opening the stadium in April, 2019, we have spent almost £400m on players. Player spending is no guarantee of success, and our focus must be on improved recruitment, coaching, fitness and a competitive mindset.”
Spurs sit seventh in the Premier League, four points adrift of the top four.

Topics: London football Premier league Tottenham Hotspur

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success
Updated 23 November 2021
Laura King

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success
  • A former champion trainer in his native Brazil before moving to Uruguay, Cintra currently has three horses based in Dubai
  • Cintra anticipates that the three current Dubai residents will run first in December, by which time they will have been joined by five more from his base in Uruguay
Updated 23 November 2021
Laura King

DUBAI: He’s about to be crowned Uruguay Champion Trainer for a fourth time and he’s just won one of the biggest races in South America, but Antonio Cintra isn’t stopping there.

Having first tasted success in Dubai back in 2006, when Heart Alone won the Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint, Cintra returned last season and picked up another win when El Patriota won the Al Bastakiya Trial at Meydan Racecourse.

A former champion trainer in his native Brazil before moving to Uruguay, Cintra currently has three horses based in Dubai. 

El Patriota has returned, as have Group 2 Maktoum Challenge Round 2 third Ajuste Fiscal and sprinter Upper Class, who was unbeaten in South America before heading to the Middle East. 

The trio spent the summer in the UK, under the care of trainer Ismail Mohammed, before returning to Dubai, where their handler now has a permanent license, meaning he can run horses at all five UAE tracks.

“After the World Cup I was thinking about the future for them and the owners wanted to plan for Dubai again,” Cintra said. “I thought that keeping them in the same hemisphere would be good for them and I think we did the best for them; they are looking good, well. I changed to a permanent import license just to get some more options for them to race. I’d like to thank Dubai Racing Club and also trainer Erwan Charpy who has made us feel very welcome at Green Stables.”

El Patriota, who finished third in the Listed Al Bastakiya after his win, could switch to turf this season, with his trainer eyeing the Carnival’s staying contests.

“Now he’s four years old and I’m planning for the long distance races on turf with him. The trainer in England told me that he has been training well on turf and so he could have a good season in that kind of race.”

Cintra anticipates that the three current Dubai residents will run first in December, by which time they will have been joined by five more from his base in Uruguay. They include Aero Trem, winner of the Grade 1 Longines Gran Premio Latinoamericano at Maronas last month.

“Aero Trem is coming to Dubai at the beginning of December. If he has a good trip then maybe he can run in the Maktoum Challenge (Round 1 on Jan. 13). We are waiting for an invitation for the Saudi Cup, and after Saudi, maybe the Dubai World Cup.”

Aero Trem will be joined on the flight by three-year-old Perfect Love, who recently finished fourth in the Gran Premio Nacional (Uruguay Derby).

“He’s a good horse but the distance of the derby over 2500m was too far for him. In Dubai he can start at a mile and then the (Group 2, UAE) derby is 1900m, which is much better for him.”

Cintra will also bring over three-year-old filly Nopaya Naa, a daughter of Trinniberg, who has plenty of potential targets.

“When I saw the index of races, I noticed that there are four races for the three-year-old sprinters. She’s a five-time winner in Uruguay, she’s a very good sprinter and I hope she can run very well in these kind of races.”

Nopaya Naa was beaten in the Grade 1 Gran Premio Polla de Potrancas in September by Dama De Ferro, who will join her on the trip.

“Dama De Ferro is a good filly who has three wins, including the 1000 Guineas in Uruguay,” said Cintra, who will welcome back jockey Vagner Leal to ride his horses. “She’s a small, thin filly and I’m a bit worried about that, but if she travels well then she can run well here.”

The fifth horse has less experience than his stablemates, but is clearly exciting his trainer.

“I’m also bringing another three year old, Quality Boone, who has just one win from one start but he’s a very good colt.”

With an eight-strong team and plenty of confidence behind him, it surely won’t be long before Cintra celebrates another winner in the UAE.

Topics: Antonio Cintra Meydan Racecourse Uruguay Brazil Ajuste Fiscal

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final
Updated 23 November 2021
Paul Williams

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final
  • Leonard Jardim’s team take on South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in Riyadh with the winners becoming record-holders of four titles
Updated 23 November 2021
Paul Williams

“Al-Hilal is not just a club, Al-Hilal is a culture.”

That’s the view of one of the club’s greatest players, Nawaf Al-Temyat, who played almost 500 games for the team across his glittering 16-year career.

Having won all there was on offer in Al-Hilal’s famous blue kit, including five league titles, three Crown Prince Cups, two Asian Cup Winners’ Cups, along with one each of the AFC Champions League (then known as the Asian Club Championship) and Asian Super Cup, Al-Temyat knows a thing or two about what it means to play for Al-Hilal and play under pressure.

As Leonardo Jardim’s team prepare for another AFC Champions League final on Tuesday night, their fourth in the past eight years, Al-Temyat offered some timely advice to the modern generation of players about what it means to play for Al-Hilal.

“The club has to be at the top, always,” the 45-year-old, who retired in 2008, told Arab News, “to meet our fans’ hopes, to win the most trophies.

“Any player who can’t play under pressure won’t be a superstar,” he added. “Playing under pressure is a key factor to show the real personality of the player. This is what the young players must learn.”

While it may be 13 years since he has had the honor of donning the club’s iconic blue strip, once Al-Hilal gets into your soul – he said - it can never be removed, and his passion for the club is just as strong today as it was during his playing career.

With the Crescent on the brink of becoming Asia’s most successful club, with the winner of this week’s clash between Al-Hilal and South Korea’s Pohang Steelers becoming the first to win four Asian club championships, Al-Temyat said he is proud of the current generation for restoring the pride to the club.

“I believe that the glory from the past will continue through the generations,” he said.

“This is why I am proud of this generation, because they have put the club in the place it deserves – as the club of the century in Asia.”

Al-Temyat is one of Saudi Arabia’s and Al-Hilal’s most decorated footballers, with an honor roll to match the very best.

A classy midfielder, Al-Temyat debuted for Al-Hilal in 1993 at just 17-years-old, and played for the Green Falcons at the 1998, 2002, and 2006 FIFA World Cups, an achievement he says he cannot put into words.

Crowned the AFC Player of the Year in 2000, a year of immense personal success, guiding Al-Hilal to the Asian Club Championship and Saudi Arabia to the final of the AFC Asian Cup, he rates golden goal against regional rivals Kuwait in the quarter final as the best goal he scored in his career – and he scored a few.

“The most beautiful goal,” Al-Temyat said of his effort, “because it was a Golden Goal and also I scored two goals in the same match. The moment was crazy and captivating for the national team.”

While Saudi Arabia wouldn’t be successful in winning the title, losing to Japan in the final in Lebanon, Al-Temyat came out on the right side of the ledger earlier that year when Al-Hilal defeated the J.League’s juggernaut team of that era, Jubilo Iwata, to win the Asian Club Championship.

As was the case this year, the semi-finals and finals were held in a centralized hub in Riyadh, with that home ground advantage paying off for Al-Hilal when they defeated South Korea’s Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in a tight and tense semi-final.

Jubilo Iwata presented an even greater challenge in the final.

Having opened the scoring in just the third minute courtesy of Brazilian striker Ricardo, a veteran of Gulf football, Al-Hilal were stunned by two goals in two minutes midway through the first half, that saw Jubilo Iwata take a 2-1 lead.

As the seconds ticked down towards full time, Iwata looked like they would spoil the party for the 40,000-strong crowd, but with just one minute remaining Ricardo popped up again to level the scores and send the match into extra time.

In extra time it was Ricardo again that proved to be the ultimate hero for Al-Hilal, netting his hattrick in the 102nd minute with a Golden Goal that sent the crowd, and the Al-Hilal players into a frenzy.

“The most beautiful memories (I have) are from 2000,” Al-Temyat explained.

“We won six trophies with an exceptional generation of players. Winning against Jubilo in the final made me win the best player in Asia as the first Hilal player (to do so). This personally made me so proud.

“These memories mesmerized because we wrote history.”

And now a new generation of Al-Hilal players get their chance to create their own history and add to the rich history and culture of one of Asia’s most storied football clubs.

Topics: 2021 AFC Champions League A-Hilal Saudi Arabia football sport

