You are here

  • Home
  • Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual event discusses digital advertising trends

Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual event discusses digital advertising trends

Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual event discusses digital advertising trends
Short Url

https://arab.news/nuj6t

Updated 11 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual event discusses digital advertising trends

Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual event discusses digital advertising trends
  • MMA Impact MENA covered everything from responding to changing consumer needs to data and measurement
Updated 11 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), an industry body focusing on mobile technology and marketing, held its virtual event MMA Impact MENA in November in partnership with AdColony, InMobi and TikTok.

The event brought together speakers from a range of organizations including Bayer and L’Oréal, agencies Starcom and ArabyAds and ad tech firms.

After an opening note from Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA, Vassilis Bakopoulos, senior vice-president and head of industry research at MMA Global, spoke about research findings on how chief marketing officers view consumer data readiness.

The session on “Using Data to Drive Marketing Excellence” was held by Elaine Rodrigo, chief insights and analytics officer at Reckitt. Rodrigo talked about deploying data and insights as the foundation of marketing and driving marketing excellence by choosing a few big business questions and creating value around them, in addition to engaging with the community.

The role of data and analytics was clear: every marketer needs them. But with new privacy initiatives coming into place it has become harder for marketers and agencies to navigate this space. In her session, Jessica Moini, sales director at InMobi, simplified the regulations around data privacy, particularly around Apple’s Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA).

Although the sessions were focused on technology and data, Moini reminded attendees of the value of emotional connection. “Most companies are doing a fantastic job at embracing technology, but we need to work harder to humanize the digital experience because emotional connection is what keeps customers coming back,” she said.

Oya Canbaş, general manager for the UK & Ireland Cluster at Bayer, discussed how brands can effectively respond to changing consumer trends through four steps: deliver evolving experiences, personalize messages at key trigger moments, create data-driven real-time connections and turn purpose into action.

The final session of the event, “Attention Economy,” brought together panelists Shaimaa Ismail, chief marketing officer at L’Oreal Egypt, Donnacha Kinsella, strategy insights and data lead for P&G at Starcom MENA, and Mike Follett, managing director, Lumen Research.

They discussed why attention is the holy grail of advertising. Every marketing campaign has a different objective — whether it’s reminding people of a brand’s existence or radically changing a brand’s image. And depending on the objective, marketers need to use different media channels and analyze different metrics to measure campaign success. However, one metric that remains constant, regardless of the channel used or campaign objective, is attention.

It is also a huge measurement challenge. Digital ad measurement today is focused on verifying if an ad is viewed, which is already challenging given the fragmentation of digital channels. Still, this metric alone isn’t enough to measure business or brand performance. The panelists agreed that the next step in digital measurement is attention which, although difficult, is critical to driving broader business outcomes.

From explaining privacy and data changes to sharing marketing strategies and research findings, the event shed light on the emerging trends and challenges of digital marketing, leaving attendees with some food for thought.

Topics: media Marketing Middle East MENA Mobile marketing

Related

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive
Business & Economy
Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive
Samsung names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
Business & Economy
Samsung names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, left, Chairman of the 2022 bid committee, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, hold the World Cup trophy in front of FIFA Secretary General. (File/AP)
Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, left, Chairman of the 2022 bid committee, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, hold the World Cup trophy in front of FIFA Secretary General. (File/AP)
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
AP

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, left, Chairman of the 2022 bid committee, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, hold the World Cup trophy in front of FIFA Secretary General. (File/AP)
  • A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, an AP investigation found
  • The surveillance work included having someone pose as a photojournalist to keep tabs on a rival nation’s bid and deploying a Facebook honeypot
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year’s World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found.

Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United States and Australia by hiring former CIA officer turned private contractor Kevin Chalker to spy on other bid teams and key soccer officials who picked the winner in 2010, the AP’s investigation found.

Chalker also worked for Qatar in the years that followed to keep tabs on Qatar’s critics in the soccer world, according to interviews with Chalker’s former associates as well as contracts, invoices, emails, and a review of business documents.

It’s part of a trend of former US intelligence officers going to work for foreign governments with questionable human rights records that is worrying officials in Washington.

“There’s so much Gulf money flowing through Washington D.C.,” said Congressman Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey. “The amount of temptation there is immense, and it invariably entangles Americans in stuff we should not be entangled.”

The World Cup is the planet’s most popular sports tournament. It’s also a chance for Qatar, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, to have a coming-out party on the world stage.

The AP’s investigation shows Qatar left little to chance. The surveillance work included having someone pose as a photojournalist to keep tabs on a rival nation’s bid and deploying a Facebook honeypot, in which someone posed online as an attractive woman, to get close to a target, a review of the records show. Operatives working for Chalker and the Persian Gulf sheikhdom also sought cell phone call logs of at least one top FIFA official ahead of the 2010 vote, the records show.

“The greatest achievement to date of Project MERCILESS ... have come from successful penetration operations targeting vocal critics inside the FIFA organization,” Chalker’s company, Global Risk Advisors, said in one 2014 document describing a project whose minimum proposed budget was listed at $387 million over nine years. It’s unclear how much the Qataris ultimately paid the company.

Company documents also highlight the company’s efforts to win over Jordan’s Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, a key figure in the soccer world and who ran unsuccessfully to be FIFA’s president in 2015 and 2016. In a 2013 document, Global Risk Advisors recommended the Qataris give money to one a soccer development organization run by Ali, saying it would “help solidify Qatar’s reputation as a benevolent presence in world football.”

A representative for Ali said the prince “has always had a direct good personal relationship with Qatar’s rulers. He certainly wouldn’t need consultants to assist with that relationship.”

The full scope of Chalker’s work for Qatar is unclear but the AP reviewed a variety of projects Global Risk Advisors proposed between 2014 and 2017 show proposals not just directly related to the World Cup.

They included “Pickaxe,” which promised to capture “personal information and biometrics” of migrants working in Qatar. A project called “Falconeye” was described as a plan to use drones to provide surveillance of ports and borders operations, as well as “controlling migrant worker populations centers.”

“By implementing background investigations and vetting program, Qatar will maintain dominance of migrant workers,” one GRA document said.

Another project, “Viper” promised on-site or remote “mobile device exploitation,” which Global Risk Advisors said would deliver “critical intelligence” and enhance national security. The use of such technology provided by private firms is well documented by autocratic countries around the world, including the Gulf.

The private surveillance business has flourished in the last decade in the Persian Gulf as the region saw the rise of an information war using state-sponsored hacking operations that have coincided with the run-up to the World Cup.

Three former US intelligence and military officials recently admitted to providing hacking services for a UAE-based company, which was called DarkMatter, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department. A Reuters investigation from 2019 reported that DarkMatter hacked phones and computers of Qatar’s Emir, his brother, and FIFA officials.

Chalker, who opened an office in Doha and had a Qatari government email account, said in a statement provided by a representative that he and his companies would not “ever engage in illegal surveillance.”

Former Chalker associates say his companies have provided a variety of services to Qatar in addition to intelligence work. Global Risk Advisors bills itself as “an international strategic consultancy specializing in cybersecurity, military and law enforcement training, and intelligence-based advisory services” and its affiliates have won small contracts with the FBI for a rope-training course and tech consulting work for the Democratic National Committee.

Chalker declined requests for an interview or to answer detailed questions about his work for the Qatari government. Chalker also claimed that some of the documents reviewed by the AP were forgeries.

The AP reviewed hundreds of pages of documents from Chalker’s companies, including a 2013 project update report that had several photos of Chalker’s staff meeting with various soccer officials. Multiple sources with authorized access provided documents to the AP. The sources said they were troubled by Chalker’s work for Qatar and requested anonymity because they feared retaliation.

The AP took several steps to verify the documents’ authenticity. That includes confirming details of various documents with different sources, including former Chalker associates and soccer officials; cross-checking contents of documents with contemporaneous news accounts and publicly available business records; and examining electronic documents’ metadata, or digital history, where available, to confirm who made the documents and when. Chalker did not provide to the AP any evidence to support his position that some of the documents in question had been forged.

Qatari government officials did not respond to requests for comment. FIFA also declined to comment.

Many of the documents reviewed by the AP outlining work undertaken by Chalker and his companies on behalf of Qatar are also described in a lawsuit filed by Elliott Broidy, a one-time fundraiser for former US President Donald Trump. Broidy is suing Chalker and has accused him of mounting a widespread hacking and spying campaign at Qatar’s direction that includes using former western intelligence officers to surveil FIFA officials. Broidy’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. Chalker’s legal team has argued the lawsuit is meritless.

Chalker worked at the CIA as an operations officer for about five years before going to work for Qatar, according to former associates. Operations officers typically work undercover trying to recruit assets to spy on behalf of the United States. The CIA declined to comment and does not usually discuss its former officers.

But the agency sent a letter to former employees earlier this year warning of a “detrimental trend” of foreign governments hiring former intelligence officers “to build up their spying capabilities,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by the AP and first reported by the New York Times.

Congress is currently advancing legislation that would put new reporting requirements on former US intelligence officers working overseas.

Topics: FIFA CIA spy Qatar

Related

Premier League clubs oppose FIFA bid for biennial World Cups
Sport
Premier League clubs oppose FIFA bid for biennial World Cups
Qatar and WHO team up for a healthy and safe FIFA World Cup 2022
Sports
Qatar and WHO team up for a healthy and safe FIFA World Cup 2022

Google Doodle marks pioneer of modernist Arabic literature al-Fayturi’s 85th birthday

Google Doodle marks pioneer of modernist Arabic literature al-Fayturi’s 85th birthday
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Google Doodle marks pioneer of modernist Arabic literature al-Fayturi’s 85th birthday

Google Doodle marks pioneer of modernist Arabic literature al-Fayturi’s 85th birthday
  • A collection of his poems, titled ‘Songs of Africa’, explored the impact of colonialism on the collective African identity
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Google marked on Wednesday what would have been Muhammad al-Fayturi’s 85th birthday, with one of its doodles. 

Al-Fayturi, best known for his poetry, was also an ambassador of Libya in several countries, including Lebanon and Morocco. 

A collection of his poems, titled ‘Songs of Africa’, explored the impact of colonialism on the collective African identity. 

Published in 1956, it also encouraged his readership to embrace their cultural roots. 

Muhammad al-Fayturi

Al-Fayturi was born in 1936 in Al Geneina, Sudan to a Libyan father and an Egyptian Mother. He moved to Egypt with his family when he was three years old, and grew up in the city of Alexandria. At just 13, al-Fayturi began writing classical Arabic poetry, and later became one of the major figures of contemporary Arabic poetry.

In addition to studying Islamic sciences, philosophy and history at Al-Azhar University until 1953, he studied literature at Cairo University and joined the Institute of Political Science in Cairo. 

The acclaimed poet later worked as a journalist and editor for an Egyptian and Sudanese newspaper after graduating at the age of 17. 

Al-Fayturi was a member of the Arab Writers union and served as an expert for the Arab League, a role he fulfilled between 1968 and 1970. 

The prominent literary figure published several plays, books, and other poetry collections as he lived and worked across North Africa. However, his career climaxed when he released his last two books in 2005, almost 50 years after he released his first collection. 

He died in the Moroccan capital Rabat in 2015.

Topics: poet Google Doodle birthday

Related

Google Doodle celebrates the life of Palestinian artist Maliheh Afnan
Offbeat
Google Doodle celebrates the life of Palestinian artist Maliheh Afnan
Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work
Lifestyle
Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work

Five million viewers see Carlson’s Rittenhouse chat

Five million viewers see Carlson’s Rittenhouse chat
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

Five million viewers see Carlson’s Rittenhouse chat

Five million viewers see Carlson’s Rittenhouse chat
  • Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable news channel in prime time, averaging 2.89 million viewers
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Tucker Carlson reached 5.05 million viewers for his Kyle Rittenhouse interview on Monday, the Fox News Channel opinion host's largest audience since the night of the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Rittenhouse was acquitted on murder charges last week and Carlson was given the chance for the post-trial interview because of the support he had shown him, according to the 18-year-old's family.
Carlson has averaged 3.16 million viewers on a typical night this year, the Nielsen company said.
ABC News and Diane Sawyer had strong ratings for her Friday night interview with members of a California family held captive for many years by their parents. That “20/20” episode reached more than 7.4 million viewers.
Fox broadcasting was the top-rated network in prime time last week, averaging 5.4 million viewers. NBC had 4.8 million, CBS had 4.5 million, ABC had 4.1 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Telemundo had 1 million and Ion Television had 880,000.
Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable news channel in prime time, averaging 2.89 million viewers. ESPN had 2.31 million, Hallmark had 1.58 million, MSNBC had 1.18 million and HGTV had 893,000.
ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 8.3 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.2 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.4 million.
For the week of Nov. 15-21, the 20 most popular programs in prime time, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, NBC, 14.55 million.
2. NFL Football: New England at Atlanta, Fox, 13.52 million.
3. “The OT,” Fox, 11.6 million.
4. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.2 million.
5. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, 10.7 million.
6. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 8.59 million.
7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 8.54 million.
8. “FBI,” CBS, 7.61 million.
9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.58 million.
10. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 7.42 million.
11. “20/20,” ABC, 7.41 million.
12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.95 million.
13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.78 million.
14. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.59 million.
15. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.56 million.
16. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.96 million.
17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.79 million.
18. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.77 million.
19. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.64 million.
20. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.5 million.

Topics: Kyle Rittenhouse Tucker Carlson Fox News Channel

Related

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths
World
US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths
Protesters target home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson
Media
Protesters target home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson

Apple suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group

A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP)
A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP)
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

Apple suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group

A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP)
  • Pegasus infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously controls the smartphone’s microphones and cameras
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

RICHMOND, Virginia: Tech giant Apple announced Tuesday it is suing Israel’s NSO Group, seeking to block the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company from breaking into Apple’s products, like the iPhone.
Apple said in a complaint filed in federal court in California that NSO Group employees are “amoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse.” Apple said NSO Group’s spyware, called Pegasus, had been used to attack a small number of Apple customers worldwide.
“State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That needs to change,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.
NSO Group has broadly denied wrongdoing and said its products have been used by governments to save lives.
“Pedophiles and terrorists can freely operate in technological safe-havens, and we provide governments the lawful tools to fight it. NSO group will continue to advocate for the truth,” the company said in a statement.
It’s the latest blow to the hacking firm, which was recently blacklisted by the US Commerce Department and is currently being sued by social media giant Facebook.
Security researchers have found Pegasus being used around the world to break into the phones of human rights activists, journalists and even members of the Catholic clergy.
Pegasus infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously controls the smartphone’s microphones and cameras. Researchers have found several examples of NSO Group tools using so-called “zero click” exploits that infect targeted mobile phones without any user interaction.
The Biden administration announced this month that NSO Group and another Israeli cybersecurity firm called Candiru were being added to the “entity list,” which limits their access to US components and technology by requiring government permission for exports.
Also this month, security researchers disclosed that Pegasus spyware was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists. And Mexican prosecutors recently announced they have arrested a businessman on charges he used the Pegasus spyware to spy on a journalist.
Facebook has sued NSO Group over the use of a somewhat similar exploit that allegedly intruded via its globally popular encrypted WhatsApp messaging app. A US federal appeals court issued a ruling this month rejecting an effort by NSO Group to have the lawsuit thrown out.
Apple also announced Tuesday that it was donating $10 million, as well as any damages won in the NSO Group lawsuit, to cybersurveillance researchers and advocates.

Topics: Apple Inc Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi

Related

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
World
US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

Report: Facebook and Instagram ad spend continues to grow in the Middle East

Emplifi has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report for the third quarter of 2021. (Supplied)
Emplifi has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report for the third quarter of 2021. (Supplied)
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Report: Facebook and Instagram ad spend continues to grow in the Middle East

Emplifi has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report for the third quarter of 2021. (Supplied)
  • Emplifi’s Q3 report shows ad spend connected to the accommodation industry experiencing 94 percent growth year-over-year
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emplifi, a customer experience (CX) and social media marketing company, has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report for the third quarter of 2021, analyzing paid and organic brand efforts on social media.

Ad spend on Facebook and Instagram increased 33.32 percent year-over-year (YoY) in the Middle East during Q3, compared with 43.4 percent globally, and 7.38 percent between Q2 and Q3 in the Middle East, compared with 10.5 percent globally.

Brand spending on Facebook’s News Feed in the region was 21.48 percentage points higher than spending on Instagram’s News Feed. The increase in Facebook ad investment by marketers represents a clear sign of the times, with ad spend connected to the accommodation industry experiencing 94 percent growth year-over-year as countries reopen their borders and travel resumes across the globe.

Etihad Airways had the top three performing posts on Facebook, generating 1,605,310 interactions, while Emirates has the best performing post on Instagram with 402,479 interactions.

Looking at the region by industry, the retail category (19.2 percent) topped the total interactions of brand pages on Facebook, while the e-commerce category (26.9 percent) led the way on Instagram.

As ad spend increased, advertising costs also continued to climb with Cost-Per-Clicks (CPCs) reaching their highest level since late 2020. In the Middle East, the highest CPC was on Facebook’s Instream Video, while the lowest CPC was recorded across Facebook Video posts, Facebook News Feed, and Instagram Stories.

When it comes to organic content, the report found that Facebook’s Instream Live Videos generated three times more engagement for brands compared to other types of posts globally.

“While it’s true brands are having to invest more of their advertising dollars to reach consumers across social media platforms, there are still massive opportunities for B2C advertisers when it comes to using Live video within their social media marketing and social commerce initiatives,” said Zarnaz Arlia, Emplifi’s chief marketing officer.

Live video is a new way for brands to connect with audiences, she said, although the format remains underutilized in the Middle East. Globally too, Facebook Instream Video attracts only the fifth largest ad spend (4.8 percent). For the brands that do go live on Facebook, those in the beauty and e-commerce industries generated the highest number of comments and interactions.

Relative post interactions for brand accounts on both Facebook and Instagram have been trending down since Q3 2020 with both platforms seeing about 60 percent of the median post interactions they saw at the time.

The report also highlights the trend of social commerce. The growth of e-commerce and social media usage, fueled by the pandemic, saw both channels come together to give birth to social commerce.

In 2021, 65 percent of Americans discovered or bought products directly on social media, according to an Ipsos study.

“Consumers want a seamless shopping experience, from product discovery through purchase, and social commerce enables brands to sell their products directly in an app where the consumer is already shopping,” Arlia said.

“The brands that understand the value in meeting customers where they are — on social platforms — will gain a significant competitive edge in the coming months,” she said.

Topics: media Facebook Instagram social media Middle East

Related

The move marks a key shift for the company’s approach to social and political advertising. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook plans to remove thousands of sensitive ad-targeting options
Instagram launches new campaign to tackle phishing
Media
Instagram launches new campaign to tackle phishing

Latest updates

Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual event discusses digital advertising trends
Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual event discusses digital advertising trends
Saudi authorities foil plot to smuggle large amounts of drugs, arrest 88 people
Initial legal measures have been taken against those arrested, and the drugs were seized and handed over to authorities. (Twitter/@BG994)
Egypt’s legaltech platform concludes pre-seed funding round
Egypt’s legaltech platform concludes pre-seed funding round
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA
Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, left, Chairman of the 2022 bid committee, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, hold the World Cup trophy in front of FIFA Secretary General. (File/AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.