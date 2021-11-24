You are here

Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr Port in Iraq

Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr Port in Iraq
BASRA: A fire broke out in a fuel tank outside Iraq’s main Gulf Umm Qasr port near Basra, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq exports most of its oil through its southern Gulf ports, and Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food. 

More to follow...

DUBAI: The UAE and Iran held talks on Wednesday in an attempt to develop political, economic and trade relations between the two neighboring countries, state news agency WAM reported.
Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, met with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs in Dubai, during his visit to the UAE. Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar also attended the meeting.
“The meeting discussed relations between the UAE and Iran, and the two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening them on the basis of good neighborliness and mutual respect within the framework of common interests, working to achieve more stability and prosperity in the region, and developing economic and trade relations,” WAM said.
The meeting also dealt with regional and international developments.
Following the meeting, the Iranian minister tweeted that the two countries “agreed to open a new chapter in relations” and the meetings was “friendly and cordial.”

Topics: UAE Iran Anwar Gargash Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar Ali Bagheri Kani

WASHINGTON D.C.: Aiming to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, the United States on Wednesday took action to let nongovernmental organizations deal with elements of Syria’s government despite American sanctions and gave them wider latitude in their activities.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it amended existing rules called the Syrian Sanctions Regulations to expand the authorizations for NGOs to engage in certain transactions and activities.

It also amended a general license for NGOs to enable them to take part in additional transactions and activities in support of not-for-profit actions in Syria including new investment, purchase of refined petroleum products of Syrian origin for use in Syria and certain transactions with parts of the government.

“The US government prioritizes expanding humanitarian access throughout Syria to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, who continue to face armed conflict, food insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.

The department said the new transactions and activities in the amended general license are authorized only in support of not-for-profit activities already allowed such as humanitarian projects and democracy-building.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration last June imposed sweeping US sanctions targeting Syrian President Bashar Assad and his inner circle to choke off revenue for his government in a bid to force it back to UN-led negotiations and broker an end to the country’s decade-long war.

“The United States continues to focus on deterring the malign activities of Bashar Assad, his regime, cronies and foreign enablers, as well as terrorist groups, including by limiting their ability to access the international financial system and global supply chains,” Gacki said.

Topics: Syria US sanctions Caesar Act

LONDON: The UN’s Human Rights Office has decried Iran’s “shocking” execution of a man who was under the age of 18 when he is alleged to have committed his crime.

Arman Abdolali was hung on Wednesday, roughly seven years since he was arrested and accused of murdering someone in 2014 at the age of 17.

Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell said in a statement: “It is deeply alarming and shocking that his hanging went ahead, despite interventions by numerous parties on the case, including direct engagement by the UN Human Rights Office with the Government of Iran.”

The execution of child offenders is prohibited under international human rights law. “We remind Iran that it is obliged to abide by this prohibition,” said Throssell, who highlighted the mistreatment of Abdolali in the lead-up to his execution.

“We also deplore that over the last two months Abdolali had been transferred to solitary confinement six times ahead of his scheduled execution, postponed on each occasion before going ahead on 24 November.”

Throssell also threw into question the validity of the legal process that led to his death sentence. 

“We have serious concerns that his case follows the pattern of child offenders being convicted after a flawed trial and on the basis of forced confessions,” she said.

“Abdolali, who was retried in 2020 and then sentenced to death again in September this year, had also recanted his confession, saying it had been extracted under torture.”

More than 85 people remain on death row in Iran for crimes they allegedly committed as children. Abdolali is the second juvenile offender to be executed in Iran so far this year.

Throssell said: “We call on the Iranian authorities to halt all executions of child offenders and immediately commute the death sentences against them, in line with the country’s international obligations.”

The EU has also condemned Abdolali’s execution.

Topics: Iran Arman Abdolali UN Human Rights Office

ROME: The Italian Chamber of Deputies and the Arab Parliament have pledged to work to strengthen Italian-Arab parliamentary relations, and will organize a forum for parliamentary diplomacy.

Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoomi, president of the Arab Parliament — the legislative body of the Arab League — met in Rome with Roberto Fico, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Parliament.

“We discussed the relationship between the Italian and the Arab Parliament, as we both believe that Italian-Arab parliamentary relations need to be increased,” Al-Asoomi told Arab News, adding that both sides pledged to “try to start a common workshop.”

He said: “Italy already supports many Arab issues. We’ll soon launch initiatives that will strengthen and deepen Italian-Arab parliamentary relations, which in the past were quite weak. After this meeting, we realized we have so many points of view in common and we have a common job to do.”

Fico and Al-Asoomi agreed to begin coordination of parliamentary relations between Italy and Arab countries.

“While between Italy and the Arab world there are already very strong cultural and economic relations, parliamentary ties aren’t as strong,” said Al-Asoomi.

“For this reason … we’ve decided to boost our common work to increase the common good for both parties.”

An Italian-Arab forum for parliamentary diplomacy is in the pipeline, though no date has yet been agreed for this. Regular meetings will be held between the two parliaments.

“I can honestly say I’m very satisfied because from now on there will be stronger relationships between us,” said Al-Asoomi. “We’ll take tangible steps toward initiatives for the good of Italy and the Arab world.”

Fico said they also discussed developments in Libya and Palestine.

Topics: Italy Arab League Arab parliament Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoomi Roberto Fico

UNITED NATIONS: Outgoing United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that not holding planned elections in the country could “greatly deteriorate” the situation and lead to further division and conflict.
A UN political forum last year demanded parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24 as part of a roadmap to end Libya’s civil war. A first-round presidential vote is set for Dec. 24, however the parliamentary election has been delayed to January or February.
“While risks associated with the ongoing political polarization around the elections are evident and present, not holding the elections could greatly deteriorate the situation in the country and could lead to further division and conflict,” Kubis told the 15-member UN Security Council.
Disputes over the election rules, including the validity of a law issued by the parliament speaker in September, and over the eligibility of some candidates, threaten to derail the vote.
“Judiciary has the final word regarding the objections raised about the process as well as some presidential candidates. Their verdict must be respected,” Kubis said.
Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of longtime autocrat Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. In October last year, the two major sides in Libya’s war — the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army — agreed a cease-fire.
A UN spokesman said on Tuesday that Kubis was stepping down, less than a year after he took up the role.
Kubis told the council that he tendered his resignation on Nov. 17 and that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accepted it and said it would be effective Dec. 10. Kubis, who has been based in Geneva, said there was a need for the head of the UN political mission to be based in Libya’s capital Tripoli and he resigned to “to create conditions for this.”
Kubis said he was ready “to continue as the special envoy for a transitional period and that in my opinion should cover the electoral period to ensure business continuity, provided that it is a feasible option.” 

Topics: Libya Jan Kubis United Nations

