Arab Coalition carries out 8 operations in 24 hours targeting Houthi militia in Marib

Arab Coalition carries out 8 operations in 24 hours targeting Houthi militia in Marib
The Arab Coalition helped the Yemeni army achieve progress in Marib by contributing to the protection of its civilians. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News

Arab Coalition carries out 8 operations in 24 hours targeting Houthi militia in Marib

Arab Coalition carries out 8 operations in 24 hours targeting Houthi militia in Marib
  • According to coalition officials, more than 60 Houthi militants were killed and five vehicles destroyed
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News

MARIB: The Arab Coalition said on Thursday it had carried out eight operations in the previous 24 hours targeting Houthi militia in Marib.

According to coalition officials, more than 60 Houthi militants were killed and five vehicles destroyed. 

They also clarified that they helped the Yemeni army achieve progress in Marib by contributing to the protection of its civilians.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Militia

Lebanon judges resign to protest political interference

Lebanon judges resign to protest political interference
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon judges resign to protest political interference

Lebanon judges resign to protest political interference
  • A probe into last year’s monster Beirut port explosion has exposed the extent of such interference
  • The Beirut blast case is not the only one to fall prey to interference by political leaders
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
BEIRUT: Three Lebanese judges have resigned over interference by politicians in the work of the judiciary, including a probe into last year’s Beirut blast, a judicial source said Thursday.
In a country where political leaders determine judicial appointments, including in top courts, there is little room for the judiciary to work against Lebanon’s ruling elite.
A probe into last year’s monster port explosion has exposed the extent of such interference, with top officials mounting a complex web of court challenges to obstruct the work of lead investigator Tarek Bitar.
On Wednesday three judges, all women, handed in their resignation “to protest ... political interference in the work of the judiciary and the undermining of decisions issued by judges and courts,” the judicial source said.
The head of the country’s top court has yet to approve the resignations and has called for the matter to be discussed in a meeting, the source added.
The resignations came after officials filed dozens of lawsuits against Bitar as well as other judges processing requests by lawmakers demanding his removal.
Among those who resigned this week is a judge who turned down a request by an official to remove the investigator.
She was consequently hit with a review questioning the validity of her decision.
“The constant questioning of the judiciary’s decisions is tarnishing its reputation,” the same court official said on condition of anonymity.
While it is the most prominent, the Beirut blast case is not the only one to fall prey to interference by political leaders.
A probe into charges of tax evasion and illicit enrichment brought against central bank chief Riad Salameh has also been paused over a lawsuit filed against lead investigator Jean Tannous.

HRW urges Houthis to end 'repeated indiscriminate attacks' on civilians

HRW urges Houthis to end ‘repeated indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians
Updated 25 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

HRW urges Houthis to end ‘repeated indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians

HRW urges Houthis to end ‘repeated indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians
  • Iran-backed group slammed for ‘dismal human rights record’
  • Human Rights Watch warns of new wave of displacements caused by Houthi shelling in Marib
Updated 25 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch has warned of a new wave of civilian displacements caused by indiscriminate Houthi shelling in Marib, Yemen.

HRW called on the Iran-backed group to “immediately” end the shelling, which it said is part of a wider campaign by the Houthis to seize the Marib governorate from the internationally recognized government.

“Civilians and displaced people in Marib have been caught in the crosshairs for nearly two years, some suffering severe deprivation,” said Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at HRW.

“The Houthis’ repeated indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and blocking humanitarian aid have become a shameful pattern and add to the group’s dismal human rights record.”

The Houthi campaign to seize Marib has been ongoing since February 2020 but intensified earlier this year.

The UN estimates that at least 93,000 civilians have been forced to flee the immediate area around Marib city because of fighting.

HRW said: “Witnesses say that Houthi forces besieged 35,000 inhabitants of al-Abdiyah district for at least three weeks in October, blocking civilians from leaving or entering and denying entry to food, fuel, and other commodities.”

Aid workers reported that civilians who fled the district at the end of October for Marib city described a three-week siege by Houthi forces in which civilians were trapped and essential commodities were blocked from entering.

According to the aid workers, residents said there were no fighters or military equipment there, but Houthi forces seized them to compel people to join them.

Those civilians, HRW said, were “malnourished, sick, and penniless, and that some women were in desperate need of reproductive health services.”

According to HRW, the Mothers of Abductees Association — formed in 2017 by Yemeni women whose relatives were arrested and often forcibly disappeared — said Houthi forces also detained 47 people, including children. Their relatives have heard nothing about them since their arrest.

Nasser said: “With winter setting in, newly displaced people desperately need an immediate comprehensive response by aid agencies. Houthi forces need to immediately end their indiscriminate attacks and allow humanitarian access to civilians across Marib.”

Topics: Houthi Yemen

Egypt sentences 22 militants to death: judicial source

Egypt sentences 22 militants to death: judicial source
Updated 43 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Egypt sentences 22 militants to death: judicial source

Egypt sentences 22 militants to death: judicial source
Updated 43 min 46 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced to death 22 militants including a former police officer, a judicial source said.
The men were found guilty of committing 54 “terrorist operations” across Egypt, including the killing of a senior police officer as well as trying to assassinate former interior minister Mohamed Ibrahim.

Topics: Egypt court

UAE's Ahmed Al-Raisi wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term

UAE’s Ahmed Al-Raisi wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term
Updated 58 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Ahmed Al-Raisi wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term

UAE’s Ahmed Al-Raisi wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term
  • Announcement was made in a tweet via the Interpol’s official Twitter account
Updated 58 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LYON, France: The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has announced that the UAE candidate, Major General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, has won its presidency for a four-year term.

The announcement was made in a tweet via the Interpol’s official Twitter account, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Topics: Interpol UAE

35 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur – officials

35 killed in clashes in Sudan’s restive Darfur – officials
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

35 killed in clashes in Sudan’s restive Darfur – officials

35 killed in clashes in Sudan’s restive Darfur – officials
  • The violence broke out on November 17 between armed Arab herders in the rugged Jebel Moon mountains close to the border with Chad
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: At least 35 people have been killed in days of fighting between herders in Sudan’s western Darfur region with more than a thousand homes set on fire, officials said Thursday.
The violence broke out on November 17 between armed Arab herders in the rugged Jebel Moon mountains close to the border with Chad, said Omar Abdelkarim, Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in West Darfur state.
“The clashes left more than 35 people dead on both sides,” he said. “Around 16 villages have been completely burned down.”
West Darfur governor Khamis Abdallah said the violence was sparked by “a dispute over camel looting,” and that “military reinforcements have been sent to the area and the situation has stabilized.”
Some people have fled west seeking safety across the border to Chad, he added.
Darfur was ravaged by a civil war which erupted in 2003, that pitted ethnic minority rebels complaining of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government of Omar Al-Bashir.
More than 300,000 people died and 2.5 million were displaced, according to the United Nations.
Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court to face charges of genocide in Darfur, was ousted and jailed in April 2019 following mass protests against his three-decade rule.
While the main conflict in Darfur has subsided, with a peace deal struck with key rebel groups last year, the arid region has remained awash with weapons and violence often erupts over land, access to agriculture or water.
A UN peacekeeping mission wound up in the Darfur last year.
The latest clashes come against a backdrop of political turbulence, as Sudan reels from the aftermath of a military coup last month that drew wide international condemnation and sparked mass protests.
On October 25, top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan overthrew the country’s post-Bashir transitional government and detained the civilian leadership.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was freed from effective house arrest and reinstated, after signing a deal with Burhan that was viewed by critics as “whitewashing” the coup.

Topics: Darfur Sudan

