What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Time

Author: Stephen Hawking

Cosmology is the scientific study involving the origin and expansion of the universe, a branch of astronomy that delves into the stages of life and the structures that bind us into the physical realm.

In “A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes,” English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking provides an enlightening mixture of philosophy and factual narrative on cosmology in simple language, appealing to the existential nature of the everyday reader.

Published in 1988, the book discusses the physics of the universe, from black holes to string theory, addressing concepts embedded in today’s popular culture.

Hawking’s brilliance in relaying the secrets of the universe shows as he takes the reader on a journey through time and space.

To date, the book has sold over 10 million copies around the world, has been translated into numerous languages, and was a Times of London bestseller for a staggering 237 weeks.