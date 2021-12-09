US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 

You are here

(Shutterstock)
DUBAI: US mortgage loan company Fannie Mae has reached $100 billion in its green bond issuances, which it claims to be a major milestone in “greening the US housing stock.” 

The company began issuing green multifamily mortgage-backed securities over 10 years ago to support both sustainable and affordable housing through its “Green Building Certification” program and “Green Rewards” scheme.

“More than a decade ago, we pioneered green housing mortgage finance to make multifamily housing more energy-efficient, resulting in tangible and meaningful benefits for building owners and residents,” Michele Evansee, an executive vice president at the US-listed firm, said. 

The securities particularly finance homes and communities that meet energy-efficiency and water-saving benchmarks.

Fannie Mae claims their bonds have saved 9.5 billion British thermal units of energy, 8.5 billion gallons of water, and 634,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions across 872,000 properties. 

“Fannie Mae is working to accelerate the greening of US housing supply and help reduce the carbon footprint of housing,” Laurel Davis, the company’s senior vice president, said.

JEDDAH: The head of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation — known as SABIC — has urged the petrochemical industry to work with other sectors to help deliver ambitious carbon neutral goals.

Speaking at the Annual Forum of the Gulf Petrochemical and Chemical Association in Dubai, Yousef Al Benyan said now was the time for the industry to “redefine, reshape and reinvent” itself.

Al Benyan said that while players around the world are moving quickly toward clean energy, more effort is needed to match global trends.

"Decarbonization and circularity are not just for one company or even for one industry. They are for the whole of society and the economy. The solution has to be generated through collaboration not only within the chemical industry but also across multiple industries in the value chain,” he said.

Al Benyan also announced the approval of the GPCA board decision to rotate its annual forum among the capitals of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, starting with Riyadh next year.

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank said on Thursday it had set a new rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar for withdrawals from bank deposits denominated in dollars but which can now only be accessed in the local currency.
The rate was previously set at 3,900 pounds, which implied a “haircut” or loss of more than 80 percent at the current market rate of around 25,000 pounds per dollar. The new rate represents a haircut of around 70 percent.
The central bank also set a withdrawal ceiling of $3,000 per month equivalent in Lebanese pounds for account-holders, who have been unable to freely access their savings since the collapse of the financial sector in 2019.
The central bank had maintained a pegged rate of 1,500 pounds per dollar until summer 2019, when it unofficially allowed the currency to become untethered after accumulating tens of billions of dollars in losses.
The pound has since lost more than 90 percent of its value, throwing the majority of Lebanon’s population into poverty and leading to shortages of basic goods such as medicines in the formerly middle-income country.
The central bank officially maintains a rate of 1,500 but almost all goods trade at the market rate.

RIYADH: Egypt is planning an initial public offering of two of its army’s companies, the CEO of the country's sovereign fund has said.

Ayman Soliman told Asharq the fund is currently in the final stages of legal restructuring of Safi and Wataniya to make them eligible for listing on the Egyptian stock exchange.

Safi supplies the Egyptian market with bottled mineral water while Wataniya specializes in supplying and distributing petroleum products.

Both companies are subsidiaries of the National Services Products Organization, which is part of Egypt’s armed forces.

Soliman emphasized that the main condition before listing on the bourse is to identify a strategic investor to manage the companies’ operational activities.

The official added that the offering pipeline includes more companies that are to be disclosed after finalizing their legal restructuring.

RIYADH: Hassana Investments, the investment arm of the Saudi government’s General Organisation of Social Insurance, has acquired a 4.99 percent stake in Jahez International, the online food delivery platform. 

The Capital Market Authority approved to increase the number of Jahez International’s shares for the initial public offering, representing 18 percent of the company capital, Al Arabiya reported. 

The company plans to list on the parallel market Nomu, with the offering period starting from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

Through its contribution to Jahez company, Hassana Investments will be able to enhance its investments in one of the Kingdom’s technical sector companies, which is seen to be one of the most attractive, Alarabiya reported citing CEO Saad Al-Fadly.

 

 

Bahrain has revived its age-old pearl industry as it looks to other sources of revenue to diversify its oil economy.

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones recently announced that it has examined over 10 million pearls from all over the world since it was established in 2017. It said its commercial laboratory has become a global authority on the verification of these stones.

The institute is owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, and run by CEO Noora Jamsheer, who noted the world is seeing growing demand for these gems.

She told Arab News: “The reason we’re seeing an increase in natural pearls is due to the growing global demand for items with rarity value. And that rarity is being maintained by the government of Bahrain.”

Jamsheer noted that there is greater demand for natural pearls as opposed to the cultured variety.

Cultured pearls are artificially produced by inserting a tiny piece of mother-of-pearl into a live oyster shell, but Jamsheer said the result produces an almost “too perfect” stone that is only 20 percent natural, with the core made from inferior material.

But the beauty of 100 percent natural pearls are their subtle imperfections and incomparable luster, which have been prized for thousands of years, she said.

Pearl Monument in Manama, Bahrain (Shutterstock)

Pearls have a storied modern history. A high-water mark came around 1915, when an especially fine pearl was found to be worth four times a diamond of the same weight.

The following year the famous French jeweler Cartier bought its New York showroom by exchanging two strings of pearls for a Fifth Avenue building — a deal worth some $1.5 million at the time.

But only a few years later those same strings of pearls were valued at only $140,000, as the natural pearl market declined due to a combination of factors including the Great Depression and the demise of the imperial families of Europe and the maharajas of India, who prized the stone.

As demand for natural pearls fell, the artificial cultivation of pearls grew more sophisticated and came to dominate the market.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, which has always had an established pearl industry, increasingly became an oil-based economy after crude was discovered in the kingdom in the 1930s. Severe restrictions were imposed on the extraction of pearls, which kept a lid on the sector for decades.

Jamsheer pointed out that the kingdom has a wide-ranging plan to boost the pearl business.

This includes using the institute to regulate new pearls by developing its gem laboratory, and protecting the country’s offshore pearl beds, which are larger than the whole of Bahrain.

The body also works to preserve the heritage of the industry and strengthen the kingdom’s position as a global center for the trade in natural pearls.

The Pearl Diver monument in the Bahrain National Museum (Shutterstock)

Jamsheer pointed out that pearls continue to be sourced by divers, as they have since the beginning of the industry, but they now use oxygen tanks making the job less dangerous.

She said some 800 Bahrainis have been awarded a license to dive for pearls, after completing a course covering extraction techniques and regulatory issues.

The global market for natural pearls is valued at between $100 million and $150 million a year, according to a report by consultants McKinsey, a sector dominated by Bahrain.

The value of a pearl can vary dramatically depending on factors such as type, size, color and surface quality — but in general they range from $200 to over $100,000, according to UK firm The Pearl Source.

Jamsheer said the market for natural pearls is driven by two major factors: The growing demand for ultra-luxury items with great rarity, and the fact that natural pearls are sourced in sustainable conditions that are not tainted by conflict, unlike gold and diamonds, which can often be associated with civil war, child labor and oppressive regimes.

Before joining the institute, Jamsheer worked with the UN Security Council as an expert in natural resources.

She said: “I visited West Africa and monitored natural resources there, and when I came into the pearl sector, I thought I would be seeing something similar to gold and diamond production.

“But it was completely different because this material is made by nature, which doesn’t need to be cut and polished. It’s remarkable because there’s never been any conflict associated with natural pearls, unlike with other gemstones.”

Jamsheer pointed out that tourists to the kingdom are also allowed to dive for pearls.

She said: “As a tourist, you have a quota of 60 oysters, and you get to keep whatever you find. So with a bit of luck and some pixie dust, you never know, you might find a gem.”

