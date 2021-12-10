You are here

Saudi F1 Grand Prix helps Jeddah hotel rates to record

Saudi F1 Grand Prix helps Jeddah hotel rates to record
Occupancy peaked at 89.2 percent on the day of the race, up from 59.8 percent the previous week, the highest since August 2018. (Reuters)
The average daily rate at Jeddah's hotels one day before the race was $455.39

Saudi F1 Grand Prix helps Jeddah hotel rates to record
  • The average daily rate at Jeddah’s hotels one day before the race was $455.39
JEDDAH: This month’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix helped drive hotel room rates to record highs in Jeddah, while occupancy was at the highest level since 2018.

The average daily rate at Jeddah’s hotels on Dec. 4, one day before the race, was SR1,707.72 ($455.39), up from SR612.25 the previous week, while revenue per available room, also known as RevPAR, was SR1,517.92, both all-time highs, according to hospitality data provider STR.

Occupancy peaked at 89.2 percent on the day of the race, up from 59.8 percent the previous week, the highest since August 2018, the STR data showed.

“The special circumstances of Saudi Arabia hosting its first F1 Grand Prix, in between races held in Doha and Abu Dhabi, drove hotelier pricing confidence and overall performance to record-breaking levels,” said Philip Wooller, STR’s area director for Middle East & Africa. “The RevPAR level achieved the night before the race was the highest ever recorded in a Saudi market outside of Makkah, and when we compare with the weeks before the race, the need for such a boost was significant.”

UAE’s EGA inks 3-year Guinea bauxite supply deal with China’s Bosai

UAE’s EGA inks 3-year Guinea bauxite supply deal with China’s Bosai
UAE’s EGA inks 3-year Guinea bauxite supply deal with China’s Bosai

UAE’s EGA inks 3-year Guinea bauxite supply deal with China’s Bosai
  • Bauxite, the main aluminum ore, is refined into alumina, which is then used to make aluminum metal
ABU DHABI: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Thursday it has signed a three-year deal to supply China’s Bosai Group with “several million tons” annually of bauxite from Guinea.
Bauxite, the main aluminum ore, is refined into alumina, which is then used to make aluminum metal. China is the world’s biggest aluminum producer and Guinea is its top bauxite supplier.
United Arab Emriates-based EGA, which mines bauxite in West Africa through its Guinea Alumina Corp. subsidiary, said in a statement the first shipment to Bosai under the deal was expected to be made in January 2022. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
It noted it had supplied Bosai with more than 1 million tons of bauxite this year under short-term agreements.
Bosai, based in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, has capacity to produce 1.7 million tons per year of alumina, as well as 450,000 tons of primary aluminum.
China’s demand for imported bauxite is set to increase by around 20 percent to 132 million tons in 2022, state-backed research house Antaike said on Thursday, as companies including Bosai add a total of 6.6 million tons of annual alumina capacity.
Some 5.2 million tons of new alumina capacity will be put into operation in the first half of next year, Antaike added in a note, estimating that imports will meet 52 percent of China’s bauxite demand in 2021.

Saudi food delivery app Jahez plans to collect up to $428m from IPO

Saudi food delivery app Jahez plans to collect up to $428m from IPO
Saudi food delivery app Jahez plans to collect up to $428m from IPO

Saudi food delivery app Jahez plans to collect up to $428m from IPO
RIYADH: Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, a leading Saudi online food delivery platform, plans to collect up to SR1.6 billion ($428 million), a filing showed. 

The company, also known as Jahez, set the price range for its initial public offering on Nomu Parallel Market between SR750 and SR850 per share.

The company offered 1.89 million shares representing 18 percent of its capital after the offering. 

HSBC Saudi Arabia is the financial advisor, lead bookrunner, lead manager, and stabilisation manager for the listing. 

The minimum number of shares for participating entities is set at 7,500, while the maximum number is 524,590.

The final offer price will be set after the completion of the book building process, which will run for qualified investors from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, the statement said.

In case individual qualified investors subscribe to the shares allocated for them, the lead bookrunner shall have the right to reduce the number of offer shares allocated to institutional qualified investors to 1.62 million shares – as a minimum - representing 85.6 percent of the total number of offer shares.

Saudi telecom giant stc sets final offer price at $26.6 per share

Saudi telecom giant stc sets final offer price at $26.6 per share
Saudi telecom giant stc sets final offer price at $26.6 per share

Saudi telecom giant stc sets final offer price at $26.6 per share
RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has set its final offer price at SR100 ($26.6) per share for its secondary shares offering, according to a filing.

The company, which is backed by the government’s Public Investment Fund, will offer up to 120 million shares representing six percent of its total capital.

It has completed the book-building process for the institutional tranche of its secondary public offering.

SNB Capital is the lead manager and Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, SNB Capital, Citigroup Saudi Arabia and Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia were appointed as joint bookrunners.

Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans

Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans
Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans

Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans
  • The forum discussed opportunities for economic integration by strengthening joint cooperation in various fields.
RIYADH: Saudi and Bahraini companies took part in a forum on Thursday on the sidelines of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bahrain.
The forum discussed opportunities for economic integration by strengthening joint cooperation in various fields, and opening new and diverse horizons to support trade, investment and tourism.
It also considered partnerships in industry and energy, the role of trade agreements in promoting economic integration, and opportunities for integration in the real estate sector.
Sameer Nass, chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the forums are important for promoting joint work and supporting economic growth and prosperity in the two kingdoms, as well as unifying efforts to face economic challenges, especially for the private sector.
Nass said the crown prince’s visit is a reflection of the well-established brotherly ties, and the strong historical and deep-rooted relations between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
The forum also presents an opportunity to create new trade and investment alliances that serve both countries’ economic sectors.

Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia's Middle East Green Initiative

Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative
Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative

Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative
  • The ministers approved Qatar to host the 12th Arab Energy Conference at the end of 2023.
RIYADH: Members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries held their annual meeting on Thursday to discuss activating regional green initiatives.
OAPEC assigned its Executive Office to coordinate with Saudi Arabia and work with member states as part of the Middle East Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who presided over the meeting, opened the session by calling on member countries to cooperate in order to achieve the organization’s goals.
The meeting also discussed adopting a circular carbon economy to help address the issue of carbon emissions in an economically sustainable manner, and including it each country’s national contributions.
The ministers also approved Qatar to host the 12th Arab Energy Conference at the end of 2023.
OAPEC Secretary-General Ali Sabt Ben Sabt welcomed the ministers, and said he looked forward to their continued support for the organization’s activity.
The meeting approved the OAPEC’s estimated budget project for next year.
The council reviewed reports and studies on oil and energy, and followed-up on the outcomes of the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow last month.
Syria will assume the presidency of the next session of the Council of Ministers and the Executive Office of the organization, for a period of one year, starting from January. The next OAPEC Council of Ministers meeting will be held in Kuwait in December next year.

