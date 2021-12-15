Yerevan, Ankara to take steps to rebuild ties

You are here

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Dec. 13 during a speech in parliament that Turkey and Armenia had agreed to mutually appoint special envoys for starting to mend broken ties. (AFP)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Announcement of resumption of charter flights follows several months of positive statements
ANKARA: As part of Turkey’s normalization efforts with its former foes, its Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Dec. 13 during a speech in parliament that Turkey and Armenia had agreed to mutually appoint special envoys for starting to mend broken ties.

After more than three decades with a closed land border which obliged Armenia to use Georgian and Iranian borders to reach out to the world, charter flights will now resume between Yerevan and Istanbul.

Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Center, Yerevan-based think tank, said this announcement — which is being seen as Turkey taking a first step in support of “normalization” with Armenia — follows several months of positive statements between Yerevan and Ankara.

Since the summer, the two countries have exchanged positive signals at the diplomatic front, with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan saying on Aug. 27 that it was considering reacting to positive public signals coming from Ankara by reciprocating with similar steps.

Two days later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey can work to gradually normalize ties with Armenia.

Speaking during a meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States country leaders on Oct. 15, Pashinyan confirmed that normalizing ties with Turkey would contribute to establishing a lasting regional peace and implementing the agreements reached last year on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense for three decades over the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a territory that is occupied by the Armenian military but is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Last year’s 44-day war over the key territory changed the regional calculus with the defeat of Armenia, which handed back the occupied territories to Azerbaijan. With this move, the main reason for Ankara to close its borders with Armenia became irrelevant.

Turkey is expected to take normalization steps with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan. But the extent to which Russia will be involved in the process or play a spoiler role is still unclear.

“This is significant for several reasons,” Giragosian told Arab News, adding: “First, the process of normalization, which lays the basis for eventual reconciliation, is part of a broader post-war effort to restore regional trade and transport in the South Caucasus region.”

The two countries had signed landmark peace accords — known as the “Zurich protocols” — in a bid to establish diplomatic ties and re-open the joint border in 2009, but they were never ratified, as their relations remained tense as Turkey conditioned the agreement on the withdrawal of Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Giragosian thinks that a return to diplomatic engagement between Turkey and Armenia offers a rare success in Turkish foreign policy and a positive development after months of political instability and economic crisis in Turkey.

“And this is also a component of a more ambitious Turkish effort of rapprochement with Israel, the UAE and others,” he added.

As Turkey feels excluded by Moscow in the post-war regional arrangements as it was sidelined in the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan working group on reopening transportation links, these normalization talks will offer a chance for Turkey to have a say at the table, experts also noted.

According to Nigar Goksel, Turkey director of the International Crisis Group, Turkey and Armenia deciding to appoint special representatives is an important positive first step in what is likely to be an incremental normalization process.

“Ankara will be navigating delicately to ensure that Baku is on board at every step along the way as it progresses dialogue with Yerevan,” she told Arab News.

But Goksel thinks that Russia will also be involved in the process.

During a press briefing on Nov. 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was prepared to mediate efforts to repair relations between Armenia and Turkey.

“Turkey will want to ensure regional stakeholders do not have an incentive to act as spoilers. As such I think regional transport and economic integration will be a central focus, because it is in the interests of all sides. Regional integration is likely to be the basis upon which people-to-people reconciliation will be built up in the longer term,” Goksel said.

The agreement that ended the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020 included the “unblocking of regional economic and transport links” in the region, triggering debates over the prospects of opening regional transport links.

Although a welcome move, Giragosian thinks that this is merely a first step toward the minimum of relations between neighbors: The reopening of the closed border and the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia.

“Nevertheless, this does reflect a new environment more conducive to de-escalation and post-war stability, as well as the start of a return to diplomacy after unprecedented Turkish military support for Azerbaijan’s war for Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020,” he said.

Iran must end its “lethal” support to Houthis, US envoy tells UN

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council the Houthis continue to ignore repeated calls by the international community to end its offensive in Marib. (Reuters/File Photo)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council the Houthis continue to ignore repeated calls by the international community to end its offensive in Marib. (Reuters/File Photo)
Ephrem Kossaify

Iran must end its “lethal” support to Houthis, US envoy tells UN

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council the Houthis continue to ignore repeated calls by the international community to end its offensive in Marib. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also condemned the recent “shocking increase” in Houthi attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia 
  • Militia’s actions ‘send a chilling and unmistakable signal about Houthi unwillingness to participate in a peaceful political process,’ she added
NEW YORK: Yemeni staff employed by the US embassy in Sanaa are still being harassed and detained by the Houthis, the American ambassador to the UN told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield added that the militia also continues to ignore repeated calls by the international community to end its offensive in Marib, and has intensified its cross-border attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia.

These “provocative and dangerous actions (underscore) the need for Iran to end its lethal support to the Houthis, which contravenes this body’s resolutions and enables the Houthis’ reckless attacks,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield was speaking at a regular Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen, during which members were briefed by Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy to the country. He expressed alarm about the ongoing Marib offensive, and violence he said has “escalated considerably” with the “risk that this could open a new chapter of the Yemen war that is even more fragmented and bloody.”

The offensive is endangering thousands of people, Thomas-Greenfield said, and could cause the displacement of half a million civilians. “The Houthis must stop this offensive immediately,” she reiterated.

On Dec. 9, a Houthi missile hit a camp for the internally displaced managed by the International Organization for Migration. Five children were among the injured.

“This is unacceptable,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “We condemn in the strongest terms this and similar, all-too-frequent attacks against civilians.”

The American envoy also condemned “the intensification of Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, including three ballistic missiles launched at Riyadh just last week.”

She added: “The Houthis have conducted well over 350 such attacks this year — a staggering number and a shocking increase from last year’s total.

“Each of these Houthi attacks, on its own, is unacceptable. Together, they send a chilling and unmistakable signal about Houthi unwillingness to participate in a peaceful political process or in a future government that upholds the rule of law.”

Turning to the seizure of the US embassy in Sanaa, Thomas-Greenfield called on the Houthis to release unharmed all remaining workers from the site who are still detained, immediately vacate the compound, return seized property and “cease their threats against their own fellow citizens, simply for being employed by us.”

Operations ceased at the embassy in 2015 and American staff were withdrawn but Yemeni workers remained, providing security and caretaker services. Dozens of them were detained when the Houthis breached the compound in mid-November.

Thomas-Greenfield also issued another warning about the danger posed by the Safer, an oil tanker that has been moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen since 2015 and is estimated to contain about 1.14 million barrels of oil.

Its condition has deteriorated significantly and it “remains an environmental, humanitarian, and economic threat of vast proportions,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

“The Houthis bear responsibility for this situation, and the United States supports discussion of any solution that can safely and urgently address it,” she added.

Calling on all parties to engage with Grundberg in his efforts to create a framework for an inclusive political process in Yemen, she warned that if the conflict continues, “Yemen’s economy will deteriorate further, and with it the livelihoods of millions of Yemenis. Lives will continue to be endangered, and generations of Yemenis will bear its scars.”

However, she added: “While the Houthis continue their escalatory actions, we welcome the efforts of other parties to improve conditions in Yemen, including the UN initiative to scale up its approach for addressing the drivers of food insecurity throughout Yemen.”

Thomas-Greenfield said that the US, like the UK, is “encouraged” by the appointment on Dec. 6 of a new governor of the Central Bank of Yemen, along with a new chairman of the board and other new board members.

“We hope these appointments serve as a step forward in addressing the economic instability that is deepening humanitarian suffering and will push forward needed reforms,” she added.

“True progress cannot be sustained, however, without additional resources. We hope countries can seize this moment to support Yemen’s economy and bring urgently needed relief to its people. The special envoy’s strong appeal for action has been heard loudly and clearly by this Council.”

She concluded: “In the face of Houthi provocations, harassment and violence against their own people, I want the Houthis to know that the United States will never give up on the people of Yemen.”

Algeria lends $300m to Tunisia

Algeria lends $300m to Tunisia
Algeria lends $300m to Tunisia

Algeria lends $300m to Tunisia
  • President Kais Saied had signed off a deal reached on December 9 for "a loan worth $300 million"
  • Tunisia's public finances have been battered by a decade of political instability, low investment and structural problems
  • Tunisia opposition condemns extension of parliament freeze
TUNIS: Tunisia said Tuesday it had received a loan from its neighbor Algeria, the day before a visit by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The official journal said that President Kais Saied had signed off a deal reached on December 9 for “a loan worth $300 million,” around 266 million euros.
Tunisia’s public finances have been battered by a decade of political instability, low investment and structural problems, with debts approaching 100 percent of GDP and unemployment at 18 percent.
Saied on July 25 sacked the government and seized an array of powers, but has not laid out a plan to rescue the country’s dire economy, despite announcing plans on Monday night for constitutional reforms and new elections in 2022.
Tunisia’s economy has grown at just 0.6 percent a year since its 2011 revolution, while inflation has surged at six percent a year.
An unwelcoming business environment has discouraged investors.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation in the North African country far worse, slashing jobs in the vital tourism sector, high commodity prices have hurt reserves, and a drought has battered farmers.
Tunis has received economic aid from the European Union and is seeking its fourth aid program in 10 years from the International Monetary Fund, aiming to receive a loan of nearly $4 billion before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Saied’s opponents on Tuesday slammed his decision to extend a months-long suspension of parliament, accusing him of dealing another blow to the country’s nascent democracy.
The former law professor announced an 11-week “popular consultation” to produce “draft constitutional and other reforms” ahead of a referendum next July 25.
That will mark one year since his power grab, which came as the North African country wallowed in political and economic crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Saied had in October moved to rule by decree, escalating fears for the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab uprisings.
He said on Monday that parliament would remain suspended until new elections on December 17 next year, the anniversary of the start of the revolution that chased dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali from power.
That further isolated his nemesis, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, which has played a central role in Tunisian politics since Ben Ali’s fall.
Many Tunisians, tired of a system seen as dysfunctional and corrupt, welcomed Saied’s moves, but he has also faced growing opposition in the form of demonstrations at home and pressure from abroad.
The envoys of the G7 powers plus the European Union had urged Tunisia on Friday to set a timeline for a return to democratic institutions.
Political analyst Slaheddine Jourchi said Saied was “determined to push through his political project to the end.”
Opponents have accused Saied of seeking to extend his one-man rule and unilaterally rebuild the political system.
Noureddine Taboubi, head of the powerful UGTT trades union, criticized the lack of a vision for tackling the country’s pressing social and economic woes.
In a speech to union members, he said the union had supported Saied’s July 25 moves but that “we didn’t give (him) a blank cheque.”
Yet some in Tunis welcomed Saied’s latest move.
Nizar ben Ahmida, a 37-year-old teacher, stressed the importance of announcing a timeline.
Tunis resident Nidhal said the election date was too far away.
Saied said a consultation on constitutional reforms would be launched on January 1, via custom-built electronic platforms.
These proposals would then be examined by a committee of experts appointed by the president, before being put to referendum.
But former Ennahdha MP Samir Dilou said the idea would “make Tunisia an object of ridicule.”
“The street isn’t reassured. The economic situation is what concerns the Tunisian public,” said Jourchi.

All for one, one for all: Gulf leaders stress unity at Riyadh summit

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking at the conclusion of the 42nd GCC Summit. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking at the conclusion of the 42nd GCC Summit. (SPA)
All for one, one for all: Gulf leaders stress unity at Riyadh summit

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking at the conclusion of the 42nd GCC Summit. (SPA)
  • Security is key issue on agenda, with challenges from Iran to Yemen
RIYADH: Gulf state leaders called on Tuesday for greater regional economic and defense integration as the annual GCC summit in Riyadh came to a close.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chaired the meeting, stressed the importance of Gulf unity in the face of security challenges. “We continue to make all efforts to enhance security in the region,” he said.

“We laud the commitment and solidarity that led to the success of the outputs of the AlUla declaration. We look forward to building a prosperous economy that depends on diversifying sources of income and keeping pace with developments in all fields.”

The GCC had achieved a great deal since it was established in 1981, the crown prince said. “We look forward to achieving more.”

Regional security was a key item on the summit agenda, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and challenges in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan, and Libya. “Saudi Arabia stresses the importance of dealing seriously with the Iranian nuclear issue. We stress the importance of Iraq’s stability, and the importance of reaching a political solution in Yemen,” the crown prince said.

After the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom was closely following the progress of talks in Vienna on Iran’s nuclear program. “Iran's tough stance in Vienna is worrying,” he said. “The Gulf states face the biggest threat from Iran’s nuclear program. We want a long and comprehensive nuclear deal with Iran. We want to have a normal relationship with Iran, and that depends on them.”

In a final communique, GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf called for teamwork to face regional challenges, and stressed the importance of strengthening the role of women and young people.

“The leaders agreed on principles and policies to develop strategic cooperation and economic and development integration among the GCC states,” Al-Hajraf said.

The communique emphasized the issue of joint defense, pointing out that for GCC member states, “any attack on any of them is an attack on all, and any danger that threatens one of them is a threat to all.”

Leaders discussed the implementation of King Salman’s vision for Gulf integration. “The leaders emphasized the importance of accurate, complete and continuous implementation of King Salman’s vision, completing the elements of economic unity and joint defense and security systems, coordinating their positions in a way that enhances the solidarity and stability of the GCC states, preserves their interests, and avoids regional and international conflicts,” Al-Hajraf said.

The communique emphasized the issue of joint defense, pointing out that for GCC member states, “any attack on any of them is an attack on all, and any danger that threatens one of them is a threat to all.”

The leaders also stressed the importance of coordinating and integrating the foreign policies of member states “to crystallize a unified and effective foreign policy that serves the aspirations of the people of the Gulf states and preserves their interests and gains.”

Al-Hajraf said the leaders also confirmed the importance of coordinating plans to achieve sustainability, deal with climate change and its effects, and applying the circular carbon economy approach launched by the Kingdom during its presidency of the G20.

“The leaders stressed the importance of following up on the achievement of the economic vision of the GCC to achieve economic diversification and benefit from economic potential,” he said.

They also stressed the need to curb Hezbollah’s terrorist activities, and urged Lebanon to implement political reforms and extend its sovereignty over its institutions.

Visiting national delegations at the summit were led by King Hamad of Bahrain, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani, Sheikh Fahd Al-Said of Oman, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Yemen football team victory unifies war-torn country

Yemen football team victory unifies war-torn country
Yemen football team victory unifies war-torn country

Yemen football team victory unifies war-torn country
  • Cities across the country celebrate junior national team’s defeat of Saudi Arabia 4-3 on penalties
  • UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg tweeted: Warm congratulations #Yemen’s juniors football team for winning the West Asian U15 Boys Championship 2021
AL-MUKALLA: Thousands of Yemenis streamed through the streets of different cities across the war-torn country after their under-15 national football team beat Saudi Arabia 4-3 on penalties (1-1 at full time) and won the West Asian Junior Championship 2021 for the first time on Monday.

Shortly after the Yemeni team were declared the winners, Yemenis poured onto the streets of cities across the country to celebrate victory.

In a rare moment of unity, Yemenis in Houthi-held Sanaa and government-controlled Aden or Al-Mukalla waved the national flags, honked car horns, fired live bullets and fireworks and chanted: “With our souls and blood, we will redeem you, Yemen.”

On Monday evening, all channels and media outlets controlled by different Yemeni factions carried live coverage of the event as thousands of fans were glued to giant screens in the streets.

Yemeni commentators say this is the only event to bring Yemenis together for more than a decade.

“Yemenis today forgot their differences to celebrate victory. They fired weapons not to kill each other, but in celebration of this achievement,” Salah Al-Amari, a sports journalist told Arab News.

However, the widespread jubilation was marred by reports of the death of five people due to falling stray bullets in Sanaa and other areas.

Fatehi bin Lazerq, the editor of the news site Aden Al-Ghad, said that even the fighting was paused as many Yemenis shuttered their businesses to watch the match between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

“This evening, Yemen had tears of joy from east to west, and from north to south. People walked through ruined cities, dark alleys, on empty stomachs with their eyes filled with tears of joy to express love, and a sense of victory,” bin Lazerq said.

Yemenis demanded politicians cash in on the jubilant mood triggered by their team’s success to work on ending the war.

“As those heroes made us happy, you (politicians) should delight us by stopping the war and reaching reconciliation. We are all brothers and we are all Yemenis,” Aiz Addin Mohammed commented under Yemen Sports Minister Naif Al-Bakri’s Facebook post.

Yemeni businessmen, celebrities, mobile companies, banks, and government officials donated tens of thousands of dollars to the victorious team’s players and the administrative staff. Based on pledges on social media and local channels by Tuesday afternoon, each Yemeni player would receive $60,000.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said the government allocated a handsome cash reward for the team, thanking Saudi Arabia for hosting the tournament.

Western diplomats congratulated Yemenis on victory and expressed hope for an end to the war in the country.

“The outstanding performance and high team spirit have given hope to #Yemenis and united them in celebrations throughout the country and beyond,” the EU Mission in Yemen tweeted.

The UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, who is currently pressing warring factions to accept an immediate truce, hailed the rare unity. “Warm congratulations #Yemen’s juniors football team for winning the West Asian U15 Boys Championship 2021. Heartwarming to see the unity, joy and celebrations across the country,” he said on Twitter.

Reports of fighting between government troops and the Houthis on Tuesday outside the central city of Marib also cast a shadow over the celebrations.

Local officials and media said that heavy fighting broke out near Al-Balaq mountain range, south of Marib, as the Houthis resumed attacks on government troops that defend the strategic mountains overlooking the city.

This week, government troops expelled the Houthis from the eastern parts of Al-Balaq after killing and wounding dozens of Houthis.

Israel demands speedier delivery of refueling planes from US

Israel demands speedier delivery of refueling planes from US
Israel demands speedier delivery of refueling planes from US

Israel demands speedier delivery of refueling planes from US
  • KC-46 tankers are key to launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities
  • But $2.4bn order for eight aircraft unlikely to be ready before late 2024
LONDON: Israel has demanded that the US speed up its delivery of refueling planes that could be crucial to launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

But American and Israeli officials have told The New York Times that the aircraft are back-ordered and no delivery is expected before late 2024.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz last week urged a more rapid production of the KC-46 tankers when he met US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior officials in Washington.

Tehran’s nuclear program has improved exponentially since former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, despite Israeli military and intelligence efforts to sabotage Iran’s weapons pipeline through covert attacks on facilities.

Israeli officials have claimed that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has cleared the way for training on aerial attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities while arguing that attempts to renew the deal with Tehran would only lead to the regime enhancing its capability to create a bomb.

The tankers it ordered from the US in March are central to this exercise as they are used to refuel bombers in the air, allowing Israel to fly sorties over Iran and return home in one flight — a capability it currently lacks.

Boeing has received a $2.4 billion contract for eight of the planes, with the first delivery scheduled for late 2024.

But there are competing demands from the US Air Force, which hopes to expand its reach in the Indo-Pacific region as tensions rise with China.

The KC-46 aircraft would hugely improve Israel’s 50-year-old fleet of tankers, which are technically incapable of the mission that Bennett is reportedly planning.

US officials told The New York Times that they do not believe an attack is imminent. They added that Bennett was likely saber-rattling in an attempt to secure tougher terms in an anticipated deal between Tehran and Western powers.

