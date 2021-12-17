Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’

You are here

Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract by common accord with Inter Milan six months after suffering a heart incident whilst playing for Denmark at the European Championships, the club said on Friday. (AFP)
  • The 29-year-old has been fitted with a pacemaker
  • He is not allowed to play in Italian football, but other championships do not have the same rules
ROME: Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent six months after suffering a heart incident playing for Denmark at the European Championships.
The 29-year-old has been fitted with a pacemaker. That means he is not allowed to play in Italian football, but other championships do not have the same rules.
“Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent,” the Italian club said.
“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro — all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”
Eriksen will now be free to consider his options with other potential clubs, and has recently been in training with his boyhood club Odense.
According to the Danish daily B.T, Eriksen mainly focused on physical exercises, but also trained with a ball, although this is not currently with a view to playing for them.
“Christian Eriksen is using the pitch for his rehabilitation” but “he is not training with our team,” Odense’s communications officer Rasmus Nejstgaardhad told AFP.
The former Tottenham man suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.
Denmark then rode a wave of emotion at the tournament, reaching the semifinals.
The playmaker spent several days in hospital and had a pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat, which would rule him out of even going to a gym in Italy.
Eriksen’s departure from Inter comes just days after Argentina striker Sergio Aguero announced the end of his professional career at the age of 33 following heart problems.
The former Manchester City striker signed a two-year deal with Barcelona but had made just five appearances, scoring one goal against Real Madrid, before being taken to hospital with “chest pains” after a match at home to Alaves in October.
Financially, Inter Milan, who are deep in the red, will make some savings by parting company with their biggest earner, although Eriksen’s salary, estimated at 7.5 million euros by the Italian press, was covered for a year under a FIFA insurance system.
Eriksen was a key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side that were runners-up in the Premier League in 2016/17 and then reached the Champions League final in 2019.
The Dane joined Inter in January 2020 and after initial problems settling into Antonio Conte’s system, was a driving force in their charge to a 19th Scudetto earlier this year.
Eriksen was unveiled at the Scala opera house in Milan when he joined Inter. Italian media reported on Friday that the club planned a tribute at their San Siro stadium before a game in early 2022.
The club posted a letter to Eriksen on their website praising his role in bringing the Scudetto back to the club last season.
“Christian was a key figure in our march to the Scudetto — a team effort to which Eriksen contributed with his vision, intuition, passing, assists and goals, including some big ones. Against Napoli. Against Crotone, in what ultimately clinched the title. Then another delightful free-kick to celebrate the title at San Siro on the last day of the season,” the note said.
“That is our final, happy, wistful memory of Christian.”

  • Mohammed ben Sulayem replaces Jean Todt, who stands down after 12 years, at the helm of the International Automobile Federation (FIA)
  • Ben Sulayem, 14 times the Middle East rally champion, was supported by most of his region, which is becoming increasingly influential in motor sport
PARIS: Mohammed ben Sulayem, who became the first non-European to be elected president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Friday, has committed “to develop motorsport” in China and India.

The 60-year-old Emirati gained 61.62 percent of the votes cast compared to 36.62 percent for his sole rival Britain’s Graham Stoker.

The former rally driver replaces Jean Todt, who stands down after 12 years at the helm.

“I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years,” said Sulayem in a statement.

“I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motor sport and mobility take further steps forward.”

Ben Sulayem, from Dubai, has been campaigning for several months as the non-establishment candidate against Stoker who was Todt’s right hand man.

He has vowed to modernize the FIA and make it more transparent.

In his manifesto, he promised an outside audit of the governance, and an evaluation of finances plus budget reports and transparency over their finances.

“We can never say that our governance is sufficient, we must always improve, otherwise we are lost,” he said in a press conference after the vote.
“Our rules can always be improved.”

Sulayem also committed to expanding motorsports into countries where participation remains low.
“It is also important to develop motorsport. We must not only rely on the top sport but also on its base, members, clubs,” he said.
“I always take, as an example, the two largest countries in the world, China and India.

“We are talking about fewer than 8,000 competition licenses for 2.8 billion (inhabitants). And you have places like Finland that have over 11,000!
“There is something wrong. For me, that is one of the main topics. It is not easy but it is doable.
“Diversity is also very important. If we are to grow and gain trust, we need to make sure that we respect diversity and inclusion.”

Ben Sulayem, 14 times the Middle East rally champion, was supported by most of his region, which is becoming increasingly influential in motor sport.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar — who broke ranks to vote for Stoker — all hosted Formula One Grand Prix in 2021.
“No one can come to the Gulf and ignore motorsport,” said Sulayem.
“It is a good thing for sport, for Formula 1 and rally-raid. It will help the FIA to develop but it does not mean that we will forget the other regions.
“And we talk all the time about F1 but we cannot forget the other disciplines.

“We have to look at the World Rally Championship. Having two-and-a-half manufacturers in such an important championship is not enough.”
Todt has completed three four-year mandates with the 75-year-old Frenchman and former Ferrari boss proud of his legacy especially his belief that they have made the sport safer.

He is also pleased with the creation of several other motorsport championships.
“We created the Formula E championship, an endurance world championship with a new elite category, and a rally-raid world championship which begins next year in Dakar,” he told AFP.

  • Mutual agreement between the two bodies to create a unified platform of services for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff
  • The general assembly also welcomed three new entities as members of the SAOC: The Falcons Club, the Saudi Aviation Club, and the Saudi Royal Guards
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) will merge with its sister organization, the Saudi Arabian Paralympic Committee (SAPC), it was announced on Thursday at the 25th SAOC general assembly in Riyadh.

In a statement from SAOC president Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, read by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the merger was explained to be the result of a mutual agreement between the two bodies to create a unified platform of services for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff.

“Today, we are writing a new chapter in Saudi Olympic and Paralympic history. We plan to fill this chapter with remarkable Saudi achievements,” Prince Abdulaziz said in his statement. “The goal of this merger is to develop the sporting sector through our collaboration.” 

He continued: “We want to create and unify strategies for both entities to obtain a high level of performance from all athletes, in addition to creating a link between athletes of different capabilities to communicate with, learn from, and motivate one another.”

The assembly also featured the presentation of several awards. The Olympic Excellence award was given to Dr Mohammed Saleh Al-Konbaz, president of the Saudi Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC), while the Sports Development Award went to the Quality of Life Program for co-creating three successful initiatives alongside the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee: Development of Elite Athletes, Saudi Olympic Training Center, and Sports Federations Support.

The general assembly also welcomed three new entities as members of the SAOC: The Falcons Club, the Saudi Aviation Club, and the Saudi Royal Guards, all of whom, according to a press release, “will significantly contribute to the Saudi sports sector.”

  • English Football League said on Thursday that a quarter of players from its 72 clubs don’t intend to get vaccinated
  • Premier League's most recent data on vaccination levels in mid-October found that 81% of players had received one vaccination dose
DUBAI: British sports minister Nigel Huddleston has urged footballers who do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine to “overcome their reluctance” because it is their social responsibility.
With games being postponed due to COVID outbreaks at several clubs, the English Football League (EFL), which governs the lower divisions of the sport, said on Thursday that a quarter of players from its 72 clubs do not intend to get vaccinated.
“I recognize that some people can’t get vaccinated, but we all need to encourage those who aren’t vaccinated to overcome their reluctance,” Huddleston was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“The overwhelming majority of those seriously ill from COVID in hospital are unvaccinated. The most important thing anyone — including footballers — can do to protect themselves, co-workers and loved ones is to get vaccinated and get a booster.”
The Premier League’s most recent data on vaccination levels in mid-October found that 81 percent of players had received at least one vaccination dose with 68 percent double vaccinated.
“Getting the jab is the socially responsible thing to do. Many footballers and sports stars have used their profile and social media to encourage people to get vaccinated. I am very grateful to them, they can reach people that ministers can’t,” Huddleston added.
EFL medical adviser Richard Higgins has urged players to get fully vaccinated and obtain the booster jab if eligible as the omicron variant takes hold.
European soccer’s governing body UEFA has also launched an information campaign nL1N2T11FP to encourage players to get their vaccinations.
“I know the football authorities are also working with players to understand why some are vaccine hesitant,” Huddleston said.
Member of Parliament Jeff Smith also urged footballers to get the vaccine, describing them as “important role models for millions of people.
“Vaccines are safe, effective and the best protection we have against COVID,” he said.
“COVID can affect everyone, including fit young people. Getting vaccinated is not only about protecting yourself — it’s about protecting everyone around you.”

  • Guardiola was scheduled to talk to the media ahead of the Premier League leader's match at Newcastle on Sunday
  • He attended Sergio Aguero's retirement announcement in Barcelona on Wednesday and is now awaiting the result of another test
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City canceled Pep Guardiola’s news conference on Friday after the manager’s COVID-19 test returned inconclusive, the club said.
Guardiola was scheduled to talk to the media ahead of the Premier League leader’s match at Newcastle on Sunday.
Half of the scheduled weekend matches have already been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at clubs, underscoring the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.
Guardiola attended Sergio Aguero’s retirement announcement in Barcelona on Wednesday and is now awaiting the result of another test.
The latest postponements brought the total number of top-flight games called off this week to nine.
The league has already reintroduced emergency measures — more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors among them — but said its intention was to maintain the current schedule “where safely possible,” even as some managers called for a brief suspension in play.
The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.

  • The Russian tells Arab News about conquering his demons as he rose from 100 in world rankings to where he is today in just two years
If there’s one thing Andrey Rublev says he has learned over the years, it’s the importance of being honest with himself.

The Russian tennis star is proud of the tremendous progress he has made over the past three seasons, rising from 100 in the rankings at the start of 2019 to his current career-high No.5. But he’s also more than happy to get candid when discussing the tougher part of his journey so far, ready to face his demons head on, even if he has yet to figure out a way to conquer them all.

“In my case, it’s super tough because I’m a really emotional person,” Rublev told Arab News ahead of his participation in this weekend’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

“But maybe some other things for me are easier than for another person.

“I think it’s all about being honest with yourself, understanding the reality, accepting when you’re doing things wrong, not finding excuses. That’s the most important thing.”

If you watch Rublev during a practice session, you might often wonder how he could ever lose a tennis match. The 24-year-old brings an outrageous level of intensity to every shot he hits, consistently ripping his forehand with surreal speed.

In 2020, Rublev really hit his stride, scooping five titles and reaching the last-eight stage at the US Open and Roland Garros. The start of his 2021 campaign was equally impressive as he went undefeated to help Russia win the ATP Cup, made a third consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final at Melbourne Park, and clinched an eighth career title in Rotterdam.

He then made back-to-back semi-final appearances in Doha, Dubai and Miami, before featuring in a maiden Masters 1000 final in Monte Carlo. His second half of the year was not as consistent, but he still reached finals in Halle and Cincinnati and made it to the second week at Wimbledon for the first time.

Rublev says his biggest highlight of the year was securing the Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“It’s something that happens only once in four years, and every athlete dreams about this and works super hard to compete in the Olympics. To win a medal is like a double dream,” he reflected.

“And in the end, when you’re there, maybe you don’t realize it, but then when the moment comes and it’s the final and you make it, it’s a surreal feeling.”

There was more glory for Rublev earlier this month as he wrapped up his lengthy 2021 season by lifting the Davis Cup in Madrid with his Russian teammates.

Still, in a year with many highlights and a career-best ranking, Rublev struggled to find his peak form in the latter stages of the season and crumbled mentally at certain moments. The Muscovite can have stretches where he is simply ruthless, but he can also suffer through mental lapses that end up costing him greatly.

When world No.1 Novak Djokovic faced Rublev for the first time in the ATP Finals in Turin last month, the Serb said he knew his opponent’s weakness and was prepared to exploit it.

“He’s the kind of player if something goes wrong, it’s difficult for him, he makes a lot of unforced errors,” Djokovic said after defeating Rublev in straight sets.

In the same spirit of being honest with himself, Rublev acknowledges that his mental stability during matches is something he needs to work on.

“I know this about myself as well, and he is completely right in this case,” Rublev said when told Djokovic’s assessment of him.

“It always takes time and it’s a process to control your emotions. In my case, it happens that maybe I control my emotions for five matches, but then for the next two or three matches I’m not controlling them.

“I’m doing better and behaving more consistently compared to last year, but if we compare that with the top players, it’s not enough, and that’s why I’m always saying I need to improve this aspect.”

Rublev did not say much about what went wrong for him in the second half of the year but generally described it as a transitional period, like a student who is getting accustomed to university life after recently graduating from high school.

“I learned that, in everything you’re doing, you need to set the right priorities,” he said. “If, for example, my priority is tennis, I need to do what is best for tennis. It doesn’t matter what I feel or how I feel or what the others are going to think about me.”

Rublev is “amazed” that he was able to finish the year ranked No.5 in the world, given he admittedly lost his way for a few months. “I can only be grateful for this,” he added.

He believes the key to making that extra step at the big events and the Grand Slams is to master the mental side of his game.

Looking ahead to 2022, Rublev isn’t setting any concrete targets, but he does have one main goal: “To improve as much as I can and to give my 100 percent from the person I am on that given day,” he said. “At the end of the day, I want to be able to say that I gave it my all and do that every day. That’s the main goal.”

Rublev commences his Abu Dhabi campaign on Friday against Denis Shapovalov, before Rafael Nadal takes on Andy Murray in a highly anticipated showdown at Zayed Sports City.

