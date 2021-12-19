You are here

Premier League leader Man City beats Newcastle 4-0
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte in action with Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain on December 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 19 December 2021
AP

  • Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half
MANCHESTER: Premier League leader Manchester City made it 11 goals in two games by sweeping aside Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday.
Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half.
Newcastle has now won just one of its 18 league games this season and is only above last-place Norwich on goal difference.
Having been repeatedly punished for their own mistakes in recent games, the Magpies set out with a makeshift back four and knowing there was no margin for error against the reigning champions, but capitulated in depressing fashion within five minutes.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka needlessly conceded a corner after dwelling on Jamaal Lascelles’ back pass. After Kevin De Bruyne’s initial delivery had been half cleared, Ciaran Clark failed to intervene when Cancelo played the ball back across the six-yard box and Dias headed into the unguarded net.
Newcastle looked vulnerable with Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne picking holes in the defense.
Cancelo combined with De Bruyne and Mahrez before leaving Joe Willock and Isaac Hayden in his wake and smashing a 27th-minute shot past the helpless Dubravka.
Ryan Fraser, much to his astonishment, saw appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Martin Atkinson after he had been wiped out by sliding City goalkeeper Ederson.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sent on Allan Saint-Maximin for Willock at the break and the Frenchman’s pace immediately presented City with a different problem, although it took a brilliant reaction save by Dubravka to deny Gabriel Jesus after Silva had headed Cancelo’s cross back across goal.
City added a third in the 63rd minute when Mahrez converted Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross with a VAR review correcting an initial offside decision, and Sterling’s strike from Gabriel Jesus’ 86th-minute cross deepened the gloom on Tyneside.

Topics: Manchester city English Premier League (EPL) Newcastle

Where We Are Playing Today: Groovy Golf

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Where We Are Playing Today: Groovy Golf

Photo/Supplied
  • Groovy Golf offers three different courses and each has nine holes
If you are in Jeddah and looking to try your hand at something new and fun, go to Groovy Golf.
This miniature golf course offers you the chance to play and practice your swing, and is a good option if you want to chill out and relax.
You can spend the better part of a day playing a round or two and then enjoy some good food, drinks, and desserts.
On the menu are popular dishes such as pizza, pasta, burgers, and chicken wings. There is also a selection of desserts and refreshing beverages. The salted caramel popcorn cheesecake and peach mojito are highly recommended.
It is an ideal place to visit with friends or family for a friendly, competitive vibe.
Groovy Golf offers three different courses and each has nine holes. They have obstacles and tunnel ramps just like real-life turfs, but are more entertaining because they feature famous Saudi landmarks and designs inspired by the Kingdom.
There is an arcade course, where the holes resemble arcade games and sports such as bowling and billiards.
For more information visit @groovygolf_sa.

Topics: Groovy Golf

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
  • A dress rehearsal for Qatar 2022, and a chance for teams to prepare for continental competitions and World Cup qualifiers ended up being an outstanding tournament in its own right
The 2021 Arab Cup ended on Saturday with Algeria defeating Tunisia 2-0 after extra time to lift the trophy. Here are five things we learned from what turned out to be hugely successful 16-team tournament.

1. FIFA Arab Cup is here to stay

With no Confederations Cup, it was always a good idea to have some sort of tournament a year out from the World Cup, and the resurrection of the Arab Cup seemed like a natural thing to do. It is no surprise that it has worked out well, but just how well was somewhat unexpected.

The tournament started with the big African nations shorn of their European stars and talking of using it as preparation for bigger challenges to follow in 2022. It ended with fans watching the game on big screens in Algeria and Tunisia, and wild celebrations in the former.

As entertainment, it was memorable. There were some great games, superb goals and the correct amount of controversy — the 19 minutes of added time in Algeria’s semifinal win over Qatar was stunning, as was the action it contained.

Attendances were healthy, especially in the knockout stages, and the atmosphere in the stadiums added the big-match feeling that such tournaments need. In short, this felt like a real tournament, one that should become part of the football calendar in different countries in the region for a long time to come. 

2. Africa triumphs in Asia

Ten Asian nations started out last month, but only one, Qatar, made the last four and none made the final. While the African entrants had to leave their big stars in Europe, they still proved to be too good for Asia.

The likes of Oman and Jordan reached the quarterfinals and showed that they could be competitive internationally, and it was an excellent experience for them to play teams from outside Asia as they rarely get the chance. 

Overall, though, it was not quite good enough from the AFC representatives, and it shows that the West Asian teams need, among other things, to send more players overseas to play. That is the striking difference between the nations of North Africa and West Asia. One region exports talent to play around the world and gain international experience, the other does not.

3. Saudi Arabia’s approach was right

There was debate back in Riyadh as to whether it was the correct decision to send U-23 team to Qatar instead of a more senior side. After all, with World Cup qualification resuming in January, it would have been easy to give Herve Renard more time to work with his players, especially as the Saudi Pro League has been suspended for the duration of the tournament.

But to go with the rookies was the right decision. Giving young players experience at regional tournaments is what Japan and South Korea have been doing for years — they started doing so at the Asian Games before it became compulsory — and they have an enviable World Cup qualification record.

While perhaps the league did not need to be paused (no more than two players could have been called from one club to spread the burden), the decision to use young players was a far-sighted one. It did mean that Saudi Arabia were never going to go too far in the tournament, but the benefits should become apparent in the years to come.

4. Egypt can also be satisfied

Egypt’s approach was slightly different to Saudi Arabia’s as they took plenty of young and inexperienced players, though there were a few older heads to help out, too. It also resulted in a satisfying outcome.

The Pharaohs could easily have been in the final, but were defeated by Tunisia in the semifinal with the last action of the game. In the end, a fourth-placed finish with a largely inexperienced team was a decent performance from Egypt under new coach Carlos Queiroz, who will now have a much better idea of the general level of the players pushing to be in the senior squad after six competitive games.

“It was a good opportunity to discover new players and new blood,” said Queiroz. “The average age of the team is less than 25, and many players wore the Egypt shirt for the first time. This was the reason we came here, to gain experience, and indeed we won four times and were unlucky the last time.”

It sets Egypt up nicely for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month and, of course, the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

5. Encouraging for the World Cup

With games in the English Premier League canceled on a regular basis and COVID-19 surging in many countries, it was a credit to organizers and the host nation that the Arab Cup went ahead seemingly without a major outbreak. The players were kept safe and despite the substantial attendances, so far there has not been an issue.

With much of the world reimposing restrictions as cases rise once again, the success of the Arab Cup offers hope. It means that even if we are still living in the midst of the global pandemic this time next year, it is possible to hold a festival of football.

The World Cup is, of course, on a different scale and is the biggest sporting event on the planet, but the Arab Cup suggests that there can be cause for optimism and much to look forward to next year.

Topics: FIFA Arab Cup

Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah

Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah
Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah

Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah
  • 21-14 win over Gagarin of Russia sealed championship for Serbian club
JEDDAH: Serbia’s Liman club have been crowned champions of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final held at the King Abdullah Economic City that was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sport in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation.

The Deputy Minister of Sport Badr bin Abdulrahman Alkadi was present to award the prizes at the 12-team event, which was overseen by the International Basketball Federation.

Liman claimed the title after beating Russian team Gagarin 21-14 in the final of the two-day event, pocketing the prize money of $60,000, while the second-placed team received $40,000.

The other teams that took part were Riga (Latvia), Ub (Serbia), Amsterdam Talent & Pro (Netherlands), Antwerp (Belgium), San Juan PCI Group (Puerto Rico), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania), Princeton (US), Graz (Austria) and Lausanne Sport (Switzerland).

Also present at the event was the President of FIBA Hamani Niang, the President of the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, and the head of the FIBA 3x3 Activities Department, Ignacio Serrano.

This tournament is part of initiatives set out under the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program and is the third time that it has been held in Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: FIBA

Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia

Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia
Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia

Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia
DUBAI: Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated his opponent at the BRAVE Combat Federation in Belgrade, Serbia after two years of inactivity.

Squaring off against Serbia’s Nejc Preložnik in a Featherweight bout at BRAVE CF's last event of the year, Al-Qahtani defeated his opponent who held the fastest KO in the Slovenian boxing league.

After a grueling back and forth, Al-Qahtani’s managed to take out Preložnik with a few minutes left on the clock. 

Known as “The Ripper” for his aggressive fighting style, Al-Qahtani extended his undefeated record to for 4-0 via a third round TKO with his punching strikes.

BRAVE CF, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, continues to help Arab fighters reach the global stage and elevate their achievements. 

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup
Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup
  • Palm Sports Academy Team 777 make history with victory in first-ever women’s championship
ABU DHABI: Baniyas Club claimed the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup men’s title for a second successive year, with Palm Sports Academy Team 777 making history as winners of the first-ever women’s championship in front of a large crowd at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The season’s end in the UAE had the five best-performing clubs and academies — Al-Ain, Al-Wahda, Baniyas, Palm Sports Academy Team 777 and Sharjah Self-Defense Club — competing in an open belt competition across under-16s, under-18s and adult categories.

Baniyas clinched the final round of the men’s championship to take the title, ahead of Al-Wahda in second and Al-Ain in third.

Salem Nayef Al-Kathiri, executive director of Baniyas Club, said: “The President’s Cup is the most valued local title and one of the most prominent championships that contribute to highlighting new talent and providing the national team with stars who are able to compete globally.”

Baniyas made it a double with victory in the under-18 competition, with Al-Ain and Al-Wahda second and third, respectively, while in the under-16s, Sharjah Self-Defense Club won the title, with Al-Ain runners-up and Palms Sports Academy Team 777 in third.

In the women’s division, Palms Sports Academy Team 777 made history with victory in the first edition of the competition. Al-Wahda showed its strength to finish second, with Sharjah Self-Defense Club in third.

Sharjah took victory in the women’s under-18 event, with Al-Ain Club second and Palm Sports Academy Team 777 third. In the under-16 women’s category, Al-Wahda won the title, Palms Sports were runners-up and Al-Ain third.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, president of the UAE and Asian federations, said: “The level of the championship has progressed and the performance has risen considerably over the years.”

He added: “The standard this year was on par with international championships and the real winner is the sport of jiu-jitsu in the country. Championships such as this are crucial in finding a distinguished group of talents capable of representing the national teams in upcoming competitions.”

Al-Hashemi said: “This has been a year of achievements for UAE jiu-Jitsu, with our competitors amassing 71 medals across continental and world championships. We also organized 24 local and international championships in the UAE, the most ever, and I thank the commitment of everybody in the jiu-jitsu family.”

On the introduction of the women’s championship, he said: “This is a landmark moment for the sport. It is important and shows how female participation is growing. The achievements of UAE female athletes are commendable and this championship will only help their development.”

Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “The joy that I saw on the faces of players and coaches and their celebrations after the competition show how much they enjoy the sport of jiu-jitsu.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

