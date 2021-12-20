US actress Adrienne Warren stuns in Zuhair Murad design

DUBAI: US actress, singer and dancer Adrienne Warren is the latest star to step out in a gown by Lebanese fashion label Zuhair Murad.
The Tony award-winning actress stunned at the premiere of ABC’s “Women of the Movement” this week in Los Angeles wearing a black-and-white print off-shoulder dress.
The high-low bubble skirt gown was from the designer’s ready-to-wear pre-fall 2021 collection.
Set to premiere on ABC on Jan. 6, the six-episode historical drama is based on the true story of US educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, played by Warren. Till-Mobley devoted her life to seeking justice for her murdered son Emmett, played by Cedric Joe.
The series, created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, also stars Tonya Pinkins as Emmett’s grandmother and Ray Fisher as Till-Mobley’s second husband.
“Women of the Movement” is executive produced by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith and 23-time Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z through their production companies Overbrook and Roc Nation.
After the premiere, Warren took to Instagram to pay tribute to Cerar.
“Marissa Jo Cerar … not only gave us the gift of this show, she gave me the gift of creating one of the most incredible work experiences of my career thus far,” she wrote, captioning a series of images from the premiere.
“MJ is a force … not just because of her brilliance. She is a force because of her heart. The care and love she puts into her work is inspirational,” she added. “Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for blessing me with the gift of sharing Mamie’s story.”
In a previous post on Instagram, Warren said that getting to know Till-Mobley had changed her forever.
Murad recently dressed models at Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival.
US-Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio’s all-white look featured a peek-a-boo cut-out at the waist and hip-high slit, along with gem-encrusted details on the torso and shoulder.
Portuguese model Sara Sampaio opted for a dramatic black gown, with silver embellishments along the length of the garment.