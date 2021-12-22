You are here

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for the negotiations to be halted, accusing Iran of “nuclear blackmail” and charging that revenue it gained from sanctions relief would be used to acquire weapons to harm Israelis. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran
  • Iran says it only wants to develop a civil nuclear program but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with the US national security adviser Wednesday, as Israel reaffirmed its opposition to negotiations on reviving a 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.
Jake Sullivan landed in Israel late Tuesday and met with President Isaac Herzog, who voiced “concern with Iran’s progress toward nuclear weapons under the cover of the negotiations in Vienna,” the president’s office said.
Israel has criticized talks in Vienna to restore the 2015 deal negotiated between Tehran and major powers that saw Iran agree to curbs on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for the negotiations to be halted, accusing Iran of “nuclear blackmail” and charging that revenue it gained from sanctions relief would be used to acquire weapons to harm Israelis.
Ahead of Sullivan’s visit, a senior US administration official told reporters that Iran will “be very high on the agenda” for the Israel trip, during which Sullivan is also scheduled to meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.
Lead US Iran negotiator Rob Malley told CNN Tuesday that there are only “some weeks” left to revive the deal if Tehran continues its nuclear activities at the current pace.
Negotiations to restore the pact known as the Joint Collective Plan of Action resumed in November.
Washington was a party to the original agreement, but withdrew under president Donald Trump in 2018.
President Joe Biden’s administration has warned it may soon be too late to revive the JCPOA.
“It really depends on the pace of their nuclear process,” said Malley, the US special envoy for Iran.
“If they halt the nuclear advances, we have more time.
“If they continue at their current pace, we have some weeks left but not much more than that, at which point the conclusion will be there’s no deal to be revived,” he said.
Iran says it only wants to develop a civil nuclear program but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that, and could be used to develop a weapons capability.

Topics: Israel US national security Iran

Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt launches post-conflict reconstruction center for Africa

Egypt launches post-conflict reconstruction center for Africa
  • The African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development seeks to protect countries emerging from conflict against possible setbacks
  • In 2019, during Egypt’s presidency of the AU, the organization agreed that the Egyptian president should take the lead in post-conflict reconstruction and development on the continent
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has launched a new facility to help African nations rebuild after conflict, and promote stability and development across the continent.

The African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development seeks to protect countries emerging from conflict against possible setbacks, and build up state institutions to help consolidate stability and peace.

An event to mark the launch of the center was hosted by Ambassador Suha Gendy, Egypt’s assistant minister of foreign affairs and director of the Department of African Organizations and Groupings, and Ambassador Bankouli Adewe, commissioner for political, peace and security of the AU.

The launch came within the framework of Adewe’s visit to Cairo from Dec. 20-24.

In 2019, during Egypt’s presidency of the AU, the organization agreed that the Egyptian president should take the lead in post-conflict reconstruction and development on the continent.

The new center will operate from temporary offices until the completion of its permanent headquarters in Egypt’s new administrative capital.

Topics: Egypt Africa African Union

Life in ruins: ancient sites shelter Syria’s displaced

Life in ruins: ancient sites shelter Syria’s displaced
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Life in ruins: ancient sites shelter Syria’s displaced

Life in ruins: ancient sites shelter Syria’s displaced
  • Othman and his family have been living in a tent amidst ancient ruins at Sarjableh near the Turkish border
  • Their clothes hang to dry on two lines strung between the tent and an ancient stone portico
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

IDLIB PROVINCE, Syria: Mohamad Othman remembers going on school trips to ancient archaeological sites in Syria, never imagining one of them would become his home.
Othman and his family have been living in a tent amidst ancient ruins at Sarjableh near the Turkish border since fleeing for their lives some 2-1/2 years ago during a government offensive in northwestern Syria.
Rocks gathered from the site anchor down their tent, one of several dozen that are sheltering families who have fled their homes during the decade-long Syrian war.
Their clothes hang to dry on two lines strung between the tent and an ancient stone portico. Their children clamber over the rocks and balance on walls in this unusual if dangerous playground.
“In the summer, we face scorpions, snakes and dust, and all the pressures of life, and in winter the cold. The situation is desperate. There are no health services,” Othman, 30, said.
He said shelling forced them to flee their village near Maarat Al-Numan, an area close to the frontline between government and rebel forces that has been pummelled in various bouts of conflict during Syria’s decade-long conflict.
A father of four, he struggles to make an income, depending on seasonal work such as olive picking and any other jobs he can pick up. When there is no work, he is forced to go into debt to provide the basics. His children do not go to school.
“When the last bombardment and attack began, we left to come to here,” Othman said. “We did not find a place to take shelter, so we lived here among the ruins.”
The site, an early Christian settlement with ruins dating to the 5th century, has been popular with the displaced because they do not have to pay to stay there, unlike other areas where landowners charge rent.
“Everyone here used to have land that we would farm and we had livelihoods in our villages and did not need anyone. But our fate was to be displaced,” Othman said.
“We did not leave our land by our own free will to come to an area that has been uninhabited for thousands of years.”
There are some 2.8 million displaced people in northwestern Syria, with 1.7 million of them in sites for the internally displaced, the United Nations says.
Not far from Sarjableh, in another corner of the northwestern province of Idlib, the ancient site of Babisqa is also providing shelter for those bombed out of their homes.
In an earlier phase of the war, rebels used the site as a base, operating from ancients caves hewn from the rock where wiring installed by the opposition fighters can still be seen.
Among the 80 or so families living at the site, it is known as ‘Kharrab camp’, or ‘Ruins camp’.
Livestock farmers, they took their sheep and goats with them when they fled into rebel-held areas from territory now under Syrian government control. Today, sheep and goats feed amid the ancient stones, with poultry pecking on the ground.
Some people have used stones from the ruins to build their shelters, some of which are equipped with small solar panels propped up outside. An antennae strapped to the side of one of the homes provides Internet.
Mahmoud Abu Khalifa, a 35-year-old father of seven, stores family possessions and animal feed in an ancient cave hewn out of the rock. He keeps his sheep in a pen amidst the stones.
“Before being displaced, we had agricultural land and farmed crops and lived from them and everything was great and we had these animals,” he said.
Today “the children live in the ruins and mud,” he said. “The situation is very desperate,” he said.
“Our one demand is to return to our villages.”

Topics: Syria Idlit ruins Sarjableh UNESCO

Israel allows 500 Gaza Christians to join families in West Bank for Christmas

Israel allows 500 Gaza Christians to join families in West Bank for Christmas
Updated 44 min 23 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Israel allows 500 Gaza Christians to join families in West Bank for Christmas

Israel allows 500 Gaza Christians to join families in West Bank for Christmas
  • But permit system means many more people will miss out
  • Tel Aviv reintroduced travel passes in 2021 after 2-year hiatus
Updated 44 min 23 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Christmas is a special time for Gaza resident Wijdan, not only because of her Christian faith but also as it is the one time of year she is allowed to visit her adult children in the West Bank.

Each Christmas, Israel grants permits to a number of Christians in the Gaza Strip so they can pass through the Erez Crossing to attend religious and festive events in Bethlehem and meet up with relatives.

Wijdan, who prefers not to give her full name for fear of losing her permit, is looking forward to seeing her son and daughter during this year’s trip — after missing out last year because of the pandemic — but is sad that neither her husband nor her other son will be able to go with her.

“Six years ago, Israel prevented my husband and son from obtaining permits, and only I’m allowed to travel to the West Bank, which means we as a family can’t celebrate Christmas together,” she told Arab News.

“This is my chance every year that I can’t miss. I have to see my daughter and her family as well as my other son who lives there. It’s hard for me, but it’s what’s available.”

After a two-year hiatus, Israel this year granted travel permits to 500 Christians in Gaza. The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, which communicates with Israel on the issue, said permits could be granted to whole families or just certain members.

“Every year, I pray and wish for all the family to get exit passes so we can all gather at one table at Christmas, but this year again my wish won’t come true,” Wijdan said.

Due to economic problems, the Israeli siege and ongoing conflict, the number of Christians in Gaza has been in decline.

According to the Latin Monastery Church in Gaza, the territory is now home to just 1,100 Christians, down from more than 1,300 in 2014.

According to 2018 figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics, just 1 percent of the residents of Palestinian territories are Christians, with most of those concentrated in Bethlehem and Ramallah in the West Bank.

Christmas celebrations in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, are limited to religious events in churches and some festive activities inside closed halls.

Since Hamas took control of the territory, the long-running custom of switching on the Christmas tree lights in Gaza City has been halted.

Gaza resident George Anton believes that celebrating Christmas in public is essential. “Going to Bethlehem, in addition to the religious aspect, makes you feel happy and joyful, and the celebrations in the street make you feel free to celebrate without restrictions,” he told Arab News.

“Celebrating with children and getting to know new places is what we long for. Our celebrations are limited to religious and family rituals inside homes.”

Wijdan said: “We pray for the day when we can have exchange visits with our families and friends on holidays and other occasions.”

Topics: Gaza strip West Bank Israel Gaza Christians

Obligatory vaccination passes are introduced in Tunisia

Obligatory vaccination passes are introduced in Tunisia
Updated 55 min 5 sec ago
AP

Obligatory vaccination passes are introduced in Tunisia

Obligatory vaccination passes are introduced in Tunisia
  • The pass will be required for an initial period of six months, and extends to all Tunisians aged 18 and above
  • Less than half of Tunisians are fully vaccinated
Updated 55 min 5 sec ago
AP

TUNIS: COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday. They will now be asked for proof they have received both vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to continue working at state institutions, universities and certain private businesses.
But human rights groups called for a delay to the process, pointing out that people were struggling to get vaccinations and obtain passes, and the move is “unnecessarily severe”. Less than half of Tunisians are fully vaccinated.
The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October in an effort to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and giving himself sweeping executive and legislative powers.
The pass will be required for an initial period of six months, and extends to all Tunisians aged 18 and above, as well as foreign residents in the country.
To date, around 47 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, suggesting that more than half of the population is not entitled to the pass.
The pass will be required at the entrance of certain private businesses, public transport, institutions and spaces such as cafes and restaurants, as well as areas reserved for leisure, culture, sports and worship.
The decree says that state officials who do not present their pass will be suspended from working until they can provide a vaccination certificate. This also extends to employees in the private sector. The decree stipulates that such employees will not be paid during the period of suspension.
People without a pass could also be turned away from banks, stores and supermarkets.
Tunis Governor Chedly Bouallègue said that local commissions would be formed to monitor compliance with health measures and that in the event of an infringement, business owners could face temporary closures or fines.
In a statement, rights group Amnesty International called on the Tunisian authorities to suspend the application of the obligatory vaccine pass which “violates workers’ rights and the freedom of movement.”
Amnesty says the measures “unnecessarily threaten the means of subsistence of Tunisians by inflicting excessively severe sanctions on them in the event of non-compliance” and that the measure comes at a time when Tunisia is facing a dire economic crisis.
In the runup to Wednesday, long queues could be seen outside vaccination centers. The Health Ministry’s digital platform also experienced technical failures, meaning many people were unable to download and print their pass. According to the the director-general of the Computer Center of the Ministry of Health, Lotfi Allani, 13,000 requests were recorded per second on Monday. Allani also said that fake passes were being sold for 30 dinar ($10.40).
I Watch, the Tunisian branch of the international organization “Transparency International” meanwhile reported cases of fraud and a hacking of the electronic platform, which resulted in the allocation of passes to those who were not eligible. The association called for a delay to the decree and an investigation into this matter.
Tunisia has lost more than 25,000 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and with a surge in cases in Europe driven by the omicron variant, authorities are anxious to increase vaccination rates and to mitigate the impact of a new wave. Tunisia’s first case of omicron was detected at the beginning of December.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia Vaccine passes

Italy working with Libya to get presidential elections back on track

Italy working with Libya to get presidential elections back on track
Updated 22 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy working with Libya to get presidential elections back on track

Italy working with Libya to get presidential elections back on track
  • Italian PM: Rome, Europe ‘will continue to do everything they can to favor process toward democracy’
  • Italian president: Stabilization ‘important for the whole area of the Mediterranean’
Updated 22 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s prime minster has promised to do all he can to support the democratic process in Libya following the postponement of presidential elections in the African nation.

“Italy and Europe have done everything possible so far and will continue to do everything they can to favor the process toward democracy in Libya,” Mario Draghi told a news conference attended by Arab News.

He said the postponement of the elections was “due to complications caused by a situation that remains fragmented between the various centers of power” in Libya.

“We hope that the dialogue between the parties involved will resume soon so that a new date for the elections can be set after the constitutional context in which they have to be held is clarified,” he added.

Draghi also praised the UN for its role in helping Libya to manage the flow of migrants trying to reach the Mediterranean. “We need determined action in the creation of humanitarian corridors and assisted returns,” he said.

Meanwhile, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in his Christmas greeting to army units deployed overseas that Libya, which hosts 300 Italian soldiers, is “particularly important.”

He added: “The stabilization of that country is important for us and for the whole area of the Mediterranean. The Italian mission is a sign of friendship and aims to support the local population.”

Topics: Italy Libya Libyan elections Mario Draghi Sergio Mattarella

