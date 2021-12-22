You are here

  COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert
COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert

With Pfizer's anti-COVID-19 vaccine found to be safe for children aged 5-11, Saudi Arabia's inoculation program for young children is now in progress. (SPA file photo)
With Pfizer's anti-COVID-19 vaccine found to be safe for children aged 5-11, Saudi Arabia's inoculation program for young children is now in progress.
Mai Almarzoogi

  • Dr. Sameera Al-Jehani, a pediatric infectious diseases consultant, says young children will receive 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered 21 days apart
JEDDAH: Health authorities in Saudi Arabia began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 on Tuesday.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group last month, after the manufacturer satisfied the regulatory requirements by providing data showing it is safe for children.

Dr. Sameera Al-Jehani, a pediatric infectious diseases consultant, told Arab News: “The COVID-19 vaccination regimen, consisting of two 10-microgram doses of BNT162b2 (the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) administered 21 days apart, was found to be safe, immunogenic and efficacious in children 5 to 11 years of age.”

The 10 microgram dose of the vaccine is lower than the 30 microgram dose given to older children and adults.

With COVID-19 cases once again spiking globally, and concerns about the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, a number of countries have begun to prioritize the vaccination of younger children. Several nations have approved the emergency use of the vaccine for the 5-11 age group, including France, the US, the UAE, Oman, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Canada.

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Oct. 29 that vaccine safety and effectiveness had been studied in a group of almost 3,100 children, and the immune response in those between the ages of 5 and 11 was comparable to that in people between the ages of 16 and 25. The vaccine was found to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US has recorded almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 among younger children. Although most children experience only mild symptoms they can pass on the virus to more vulnerable elderly relatives or people with underlying medical conditions.

“Without effective COVID-19 vaccines for this age group, children could potentially become ongoing reservoirs of infection and sources of newly emerging variants,” Al-Jehani said.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said that initially the vaccination effort for younger children will prioritize those considered vulnerable and at high risk from the virus.

“Direct benefits of preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in children include protection against severe disease, hospitalizations and severe or long-term complications, such as MIS-C,” the ministry said. MIS-C is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition in which parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

“Indirect benefits include the likelihood of reduced transmission in the home and in school settings, including transmission affecting vulnerable persons, and safer in-person learning. COVID–19 associated school closures and quarantines also have social and economic costs for families and caregivers.

“Widespread vaccination across these age groups is therefore essential in ongoing efforts to curtail the pandemic," said Al-Jehani.

Saudi authorities reported 252 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 551,462. Two additional coronavirus-related deaths raised the total number of fatalities to 8,867.

The Ministry of Health said that of the cases that remain active, 30 patients are in critical condition. It added that a further 109 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 540,393.

More than 48.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the nation’s immunization campaign started, and more than 23 million people are fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has set up 587 facilities across the Kingdom to administer the jabs, urged all who have not yet received a vaccine to get one. It also reiterated its calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures and to register with the Sehhaty app to schedule vaccination.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic began.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those with no or mild symptoms or who believe they have come into contact with an infected person, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. Appointments for both can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met with Yemen's president on Wednesday.

Developing 

RIYADH: Discussions about issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic continued in Riyadh on Wednesday during day three of the 41st meeting of the Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council.

The event, which began on Monday and continues until Thursday, brings together members of ministerial councils, UN representatives, the heads of Arab organizations, leaders of specialist health, youth and sports bodies, and other key senior officials to discuss how best to recover from the pandemic and support Arab efforts to implement a sustainable development plan.

One of the sessions on Wednesday focused on the importance of connecting with those most in need of help.

In her opening remarks, Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO’s assistant director-general for social and human sciences, highlighted the particular needs of persons with disabilities, along with gender perspectives as they relate to the pandemic.

“Getting people with disabilities vaccinated is very important,” she said. “It is a priority for us at UNESCO and it is a priority to the Kingdom as well. 

Gabriela Ramos, the Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO (left)  Ms. Kawthar Kriko Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women’s Issues - People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria (right) during the meeting of Arab Ministers of the Social Affairs Council. (Photo by Yazeed Alsamrani)

“Although we have adopted several measures or policies to protect people with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, these people did not play an active role in most of these response actions.”

She noted that low levels of vaccination are also adversely affecting a number of other groups, including women, children who are not in school and refugees.

Ramos praised the exemplary work in the Kingdom to battle the pandemic and encouraged all people who are yet to get vaccinated to do so.

“We know how much the minister of social affairs and the whole government have been able to keep the strategy 2030 within the context of this very important disruption that we face with the economic and health crisis,” Ramos told Arab News.

She said that Saudi Arabia has been able to contain the effects of COVID-19 and has effectively rolled out vaccines, which offer the best way to avoid further damaging effects. But she reiterated the need to help those sections of the population that are harder to reach.

“There is a need to reach out to those who are vulnerable, to people with disabilities, and kids that are not in school,” Ramos said. “But I am sure that the minister Ahmed bin Suliman Al-Rajhi (the Saudi minister of human resources and social development) will be able to deal with these issues, hopefully in a comprehensive manner.”

The Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council aims to develop cooperation in the fields of development and social welfare, supporting governmental and private-sector social programs and projects.

The meeting will conclude on Thursday with a declaration of commitment to social measures and policies designed to achieve comprehensive recovery in the Arab region and support vulnerable and fragile groups during pandemics and other crises.

Topics: UNESCO Arab Ministers COVID-19 pandemic

RIYADH: Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh, announced a royal approval for the establishment of the Sarah Al-Sudairi Center for Women’s Studies, at Princess Nourah University.

The center aims to enhance the role of women and their participation in society, as well as support scientific research projects on them.

Al-Asheikh also announced an SR20 million ($5.3 million) royal grant from King Salman to support the center.

The minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their approval.

Al-Asheikh underlined the leadership’s reiteration on the importance of women’s studies, which will contribute to enriching the role of Saudi women.

He said the establishment of the center is a qualitative leap in women’s studies, providing activities, events and programs that contribute to building knowledge, strengthening partnerships with community institutions, and maximizing the impact of their scientific and research contributions.

He praised the scientific and research capabilities of Saudi women, and their successes in this field, affirming that the center represents one of the most important initiatives to support them.

Topics: Saudi Education Hackathon at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh.

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Prince Khaled congratulated Taha on taking over his duties as OIC chief and wished him luck, stressing the importance of the OIC in supporting and developing joint Islamic action.

Taha expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s great support to the OIC.

Also on Wednesday, Prince Khaled received Yemeni Consul General Alawi Bafaqih. The meeting included discussions on issues of common interest.

Topics: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal OIC Jeddah

MAKKAH: Al-Ghadha Park in Unaizah, which covers an area of more than 172 million square meters, has earned a Guinness World Record for the largest saxaul tree botanical garden.

The people of Unaizah, a governorate in Al-Qassim Province, have cared for the indigenous trees for more than five decades, and there are strict laws against cutting them down. Saleh bin Dakhil, a spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, told Arab News that the trees are synonymous with the area and its people.

“This heavy spread of the saxaul trees is due to the keenness of the people, since ancient times, to care for this tree, which later became a symbol of the province and a tourist landmark,” he said.

“The saxaul trees give the area a unique beauty and magic that draws hikers from the Qassim region and beyond.”

To preserve the trees and their environmental importance, he said the ministry has developed plans to protect them. For example, cattle that were causing the degradation and desertification of parts of the park were relocated to less environmentally sensitive areas and laws were introduced prohibiting grazing in the park.

In addition, efforts have intensified to restore degraded areas by planting trees. The Green Land of Qassim initiative, launched in June by the province’s governor, has had a significant positive impact, with local residents joining in the reforestation efforts.

“The National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, in collaboration with the bureau of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Unaizah, has also organized temporary camp sites in Saxaul parks during the winter,” said bin Dakhil.

“These camps can only be set up after obtaining the necessary permits, which contain a number of conditions that contribute and help maintain vegetation and the cleanliness of the parks.

“The center has also drawn up a number of plans to preserve the parks, including increasing the number of inspectors monitoring environmental violations and applying the regulations to violators, so as to contribute to the development and sustainability of vegetation in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

Saleh Al-Waneen, a spokesperson for the Saxaul Association, told Arab News how the trees evolved to withstand the harsh desert climate.

“The tree grows and reproduces without any human intervention, and can go without water for many months,” he said. “In fact, this type of tree flowers, grows and thrives in the hottest temperatures in the summer without any irrigation or rain. It loves the heat and direct sun. Temperatures sometimes reach 58 C.

“The saxaul tree abhors shade and an excess of rain and water, and has a distinctive characteristic where it absorbs the little moisture in the soil from evaporation due to the high temperature.”

This helps the trees to take advantage of the sustainable ecosystem that forms around them, including plants, fungi, animals, insects, reptiles and birds.

Given the importance of the trees to the region and its people, they have also influenced local culture, inspiring poets for hundreds of years, Al-Waneen said. The association was therefore formed as an environmental organization in recognition of the ecological and cultural significance of the trees.

“The number of people volunteering to help preserve and cultivate the trees has increased in recent years, as the saxaul tree is considered one of the most important types of tree that contributes (to) stabilizing the soil, which creates an integrated desert (ecosystem) that reduces volatile soil, noise pollution and carbon pollution,” he said.

Al-Waneen added that the people of the region are working hard to implement the crown prince’s Saudi Green Initiative, and the wider Middle East Green Initiative, by identifying particularly important areas for initial cultivation efforts, which will become a model for future projects.

“We wanted to shed light on the importance of maintaining vegetation and the environment, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, in terms of developing the fauna, reducing environmental pollution, and raising community awareness of sustainable development,” he said.

Topics: Makkah Guinness World Record botanical garden

