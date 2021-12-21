You are here

  Saudi Arabia promotes safety of COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11
Saudi Arabia promotes safety of COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11

The decision came after 'months of clinical trial investigations' involving 4,500 children aged 5-11.
The decision came after 'months of clinical trial investigations' involving 4,500 children aged 5-11.
Ghadi Joudah

The decision came after 'months of clinical trial investigations' involving 4,500 children aged 5-11.
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health officially began its inoculation program for children aged 5-11 against COVID-19.

Earlier in November, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group after completing the necessary studies to ensure safety and efficacy after referring to several international authorities.
According to Dr. Aya El-Sayed, pediatrician and neontology fellow, the Kingdom’s decision to begin the inoculation program came after “months of pediatric clinical trial investigations involving 4,500 children aged 5-11 from the US FDA (Food and Drug Authority).”
El-Sayed added: “Pfizer released new data on Oct. 22 stating that its vaccine is safe and is about 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in that young age group.”
Twenty pediatric clinics have been established at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, with the venue decorated to appeal and encourage the young, with more clinics set to open in the next coming days across the Kingdom.
According to the ministry, priority will go to the vulnerable and immunocompromised. Appointment availability for remaining categories will be announced later.
On Oct. 20, the Kingdom made the decision to postpone school attendance, instead having children and students learn from their homes.
This delay was the result of ongoing studies about the viability and safety of different vaccines on children, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
El-Sayed stressed the importance of vaccinating children for them to go back to school and socialize safely with their classmates and teachers.

Twenty pediatric clinics have been established at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, with the venue decorated to appeal and encourage the young, with more clinics set to open in the next coming days across the Kingdom.

“Just like adults, children also get sick, and that is why our goal as medical practitioners is to reassure parents of the safety of the Pfizer vaccine, and eliminate the risk of unnecessary implications of the virus,” said El-Sayed.
While rare, complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome appear to be linked to the disease occurring in children infected with the virus.
A systematic review of case studies published in Translational Pediatrics Journal have shown that overall incidence of MIS-C is low, while children present the majority of cases diagnosed.
“The most important thing (is) to prevent some complications that only present in children, (such) as MIS-C, a condition where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, that occurs after infection by 4-6 weeks,” said El-Sayed.
She went on to add that the COVID-19 vaccine side effects are similar to other precautionary vaccines with side effects, including flu like symptoms, fever, headache, and fatigue.
As the omicron variant circulates across the globe causing an increase in the number of hospitalizations and nearly 100 deaths worldwide, the need for inoculating children has become a priority, a statement that was reiterated by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, at Sunday’s joint press conference.  
The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom more than doubled in the past 2 days, and the ministry stressed the importance of receiving the necessary doses and booster shots.
For months, health experts have reiterated the importance of receiving the vaccine doses to help raise herd immunity and ensure numbers of infections decline.
The ministry announced 222 new cases on Tuesday. The last time the Kingdom reported similar numbers was Aug. 30, when 221 cases were reported.
In addition, 106 new recoveries were reported, raising the total number of recoveries to 540,284. One COVID-19 related death raised the death toll to 8,865.

Saudi female rally driver Mashael Al-Obaidan paves way for women to follow

Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine.
Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine.
Updated 19 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi female rally driver Mashael Al-Obaidan paves way for women to follow

Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine.
  The 33-year-old passionate racer is gearing up for the most challenging rally in the world — Dakar 2022
Updated 19 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Fresh off the road from the Hail International Rally, the last round of the World Cross Country Championship, 33-year-old rally racer Mashael Al-Obaidan, who won second place in the T3 class, is gearing up for the 2022 Dakar Rally, the most challenging rally in the world. She sat down with Arab News ahead of her next big adventure this coming January.

Competing in the T3 category, Al-Obaidan will set off aboard a custom-made Can-Am Maverick alongside her co-driver Ashley Garcia. They will speed across Saudi Arabia’s dune waves and rocky terrain on a thrilling 12-day journey.

I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength.

Mashael Al-Obaidan

Al-Obaidan started racing when she was a kid. What began as a fun day out with her father and a love for desert and off-roading adventures on quad bikes, eventually turned into a hobby, then a passion for traveling and competing.
“My dad gave me a quad as a gift when I was a kid, and I grew up exploring the world of buggies, dirt bikes, and motorcycles from a young age,” she said. “While studying in the US for my master’s degree, I would take a VW camper van and go touring for months at a time. I would visit hot springs, waterfalls or go scuba diving. That’s how I discover myself and started to take dirt bike courses, which became a hobby, and received my motorcycle license.”
That was merely a first step into what she was truly passionate about. “When I returned to Saudi Arabia and discovered the Dakar was taking place here, I called SAMF (the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation) and asked if I could be issued with a competition license. I kept pushing and finally HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal called me personally to say I was ready to race, and I took part in the Dakar Experience in 2019, where I did a single stage,” she said.
She credits her family’s support for helping her get this far. “My parents have always supported me. They are always in touch with me while I am competing.”
In preparation for Dakar 2022 next January, Al-Obaidan told Arab News she loves adventure and nature, and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine.
“I was in Dubai a couple of weeks ago testing with South Racing for four or five days in the dunes of the Empty Quarter. Also, I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength,” she added.
To physically prep for the race, Al-Obaidan would run up the emergency staircase of buildings as fast as she could. “It was challenging because there are no windows, not so much of a breeze even, and you have no idea how far there is to go. You think your legs won’t carry you anymore, then you get to the rooftop and achieve a high with this incredible view at the top.”
Last March, Al-Obaidan won the T3 class in the Cross Country Baja World Cup tour held in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
She realized she was living her dream as well as unlocking doors and breaking down barriers, and she said: “At the beginning, I wasn’t sure what people would say, but all I’m getting is love and support. One thing that really touched me is a former teacher in high school got in touch with me out of the blue. She told me something she’d never shared with anyone before. She said she had always been in love with rallying and followed it in newspapers. It was a dream for her to compete in rallying and she said how happy she was that I was living out her dream.”
With a budget enough for one international event, last August, Al-Obaidan participated in the Baja Espana Aragon, known as the “mini Dakar,” alongside Emirati co-driver Ali Mirza in their South Racing Middle East Can-Am Maverick on a two-day whirlwind of a race. Al-Obaidan, the first Saudi female driver to compete in a European Baja round, came 7th.
“The Baja Espana Aragon was the hardest round,” she explained. “The terrain was completely new, the dust was something else, and we had to stop a couple of times because I couldn’t see my co-pilot any more. There were big rocks, water splashing, no windshield and at one point, I lost four-wheel drive. But I finished really strong against competitors who have been doing this sport for more than 15 years.”
She added: “The relationship with your co-driver is everything and they probably account for 55 percent of you finishing the race. We spend hours together and you need a synergy. The first thing I do before starting an event is that I tell my co-pilot ‘I trust you’ so whatever they say, I will follow.”
Regarding the changes she observed in Saudi society, she said: “It’s opening in Saudi Arabia, yes, there are a lot of things we still need to change and provide, but it’s amazing. We are paving the way. We are understanding the journey to tell other females how to join us.”
With an aim to finish Dakar 2022 and compete in next year’s Baja, she concluded: “I want to race more and more. When you do that, you understand yourself and where you stand. At this stage, I’m sticking with T3 class but moving forward I’d like to race in the T1. I still have a lot to learn, but am excited for the future.”

Saudi foreign minister meets British counterpart on sidelines of GCC-UK meeting

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during the GCC-UK meeting.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during the GCC-UK meeting.
Updated 21 December 2021
JEFF LATZKE | AP
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets British counterpart on sidelines of GCC-UK meeting

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during the GCC-UK meeting.
Updated 21 December 2021
JEFF LATZKE | AP Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday during the GCC-UK ministerial meeting, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They reviewed aspects of the partnership between the Kingdom and the UK, and “discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual benefits and common interests,” SPA said.

Prince Faisal and Truss discussed the results of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, during which the Kingdom called for a response to the escalating humanitarian crisis facing Afghans.

Truss had met with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and its secretary general on Monday at Chevening House.

“We have agreed to build stronger ties with the Gulf to create jobs, drive growth and make us all safer,” Truss posted in a tweet.

Saudi fashion brand HINDAMME launches fifth season

(AN Photo/Abdullah Al-Jabr)
(AN Photo/Abdullah Al-Jabr)
Updated 21 December 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi fashion brand HINDAMME launches fifth season

(AN Photo/Abdullah Al-Jabr)
  The Arabic word hindamme means to possess perfect form in harmony and aesthetic
Updated 21 December 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi fashion brand HINDAMME had its fifth season soft launch in Diriyah’s Jax District Hia Hub, with the brand paying tribute to the Kingdom’s history and blending Western and Eastern concepts.

“As a very proud Saudi who has grown up in different parts of the world, I have a duty to highlight my culture to more of a global audience,” HINDAMME founder and designer Mohammed Khoja told Arab News. “So, it's just a very simple way of me being able to draw inspiration from my culture, but also being able to export it to a Western and global audience.”

He said the latest season was inspired by people’s experiences of dealing with coronavirus.

Khoja uses color therapy alongside murals and motifs in his fifth season, inspired by the richness and beauty of the environment.

He said he wanted people to reconnect with the environment and family following the quarantine measures that many were faced with globally.

“I've chosen to kind of translate a very positive outlook through my collection, and my message is that we did go through some hard times, but also we should kind of reconnect to the simpler things in life, to our environment, to our families.”

During quarantine, Khoja collaborated with Japanese artist Ikegami Yoriyuki through Zoom to create a piece for the new season.

“It all happened online, similar to everyone else. We were using Zoom to communicate, and we created and commissioned a piece together, a collaborative piece called ‘A Certain Planet.’”

His season four collection, titled “Al Ula” in collaboration with the Winter at Tantora festival, highlighted the ancient and historical civilization of AlUla.

“HINDAMME is a reflection of my experiences, and it's inspired by me being able to highlight my heritage and my culture in a contemporary way and to a global audience.”

The Arabic word hindamme means to possess perfect form in harmony and aesthetic.

“I think it's the ability to merge things that, normally, let's say would clash. It's very authentic, so most of it does come from the inspiration that comes from within my community.”

Khoja said he had always been creative since childhood, and that his passion for design and creativity flourished through painting. He was drawn into the world of fashion because of its ability to reach wider audiences.

“What drew me to fashion specifically is the fact that it’s an art form that you can create and people can engage with. You can automatically see people wearing your clothes, engaging with their clothes. It's a way your vision translates to a wider audience.”

He also shared with Arab News that the new season could potentially feature in Saks Fifth Avenue in Bahrain, as well as in the Personage boutique and through the online store.

Hia Hub hosts art and cultural events, as well as lectures and exhibitions in Jax District, an industrial area that has turned into a platform for artists in Diriyah, near Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia denies 'potential terrorist' arrested by US authorities is Saudi national

Saudi Arabia denies 'potential terrorist' arrested by US authorities is Saudi national
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia denies 'potential terrorist' arrested by US authorities is Saudi national

Saudi Arabia denies 'potential terrorist' arrested by US authorities is Saudi national
  This comes after American authorities falsely claimed that a suspect arrested in Arizona late last week was a 21-year-old Saudi national
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Arabian embassy in the United States has denied in a post on Twitter that a ‘potential terrorist’ recently arrested by US authorities is a Saudi citizen.  

 

This comes after American authorities falsely claimed that a suspect arrested in Arizona late last week was a 21-year-old Saudi national. 

 

The Saudi embassy stated that it has contacted the relevant authorities in America on the matter, stressing that the person arrested for being a possible terrorist is not Saudi Arabian. 

“We will continue to coordinate with the US govt and bring forward any facts on this matter,” said the embassy on Twitter.

US authorities said earlier that the “potential terrorist” has illegally entered the US from Mexico on Thursday night. It said the individual is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest.

Saudi king, crown prince commiserate with typhoon-stricken Filipinos

Saudi king, crown prince commiserate with typhoon-stricken Filipinos
Updated 21 December 2021
Ellie Aben

Saudi king, crown prince commiserate with typhoon-stricken Filipinos

Saudi king, crown prince commiserate with typhoon-stricken Filipinos
  Over 375 people confirmed dead and fifty-six more were reported missing
  More than 50,000 houses destroyed, and some 380,000 people flee to evacuation centers
Updated 21 December 2021
Ellie Aben

RIYADH/MANILA: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for the victims of a powerful typhoon that has killed hundreds of people and destroyed thousands of homes in the central and southern regions.

“We have learned of the news of Typhoon Rai ...  and the resulting deaths, injuries and missing persons," King Salman said in his message to Duterte, which was carried by the Saudi Press Agency. 
"We share with you the pain of this affliction. We send to you, the families of the deceased and your friendly people, our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy," he said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable to Duterte commiserating with the Filipino people.

Authorities in the Philippines on Monday reported that the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year had destroyed more than 50,000 houses, sending 380,000 people to evacuation centers.
Fifty-six people were reported missing, with 500 more injured, the national police said.

The Philippine National Red Cross reported "complete carnage" in coastal areas after Super Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools "ripped to shreds".
The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages -- sparking comparisons to the damage caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
"Our situation is so desperate," said Ferry Asuncion, a street vendor in the hard-hit seaside city of Surigao, which was devastated by the storm.
Residents urgently needed "drinking water and food", he said.
One of the hardest-hit islands was Bohol — known for its beaches, "Chocolate Hills" and tiny tarsier primates —  where at least 94 people have died, provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on Facebook.

Many wooden houses in Bohol's coastal town of Ubay were flattened and small fishing boats destroyed on the island, where a state of calamity has been declared.
A senior official at the national disaster agency said he had not expected as many deaths.
"I was proven wrong as it appears now coming from the reports," said Casiano Monilla, deputy administrator for operations.

Monilla said the government had so far not felt the need to call for foreign help with the relief operation.

An aerial shot showing destroyed houses in Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte province, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the province. (Reuters)

"But the office of the UN coordinator on humanitarian assistance has already sent a letter offering their technical expertise and other help that they can give locally,” Monilla added.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines — ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.
In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to have made landfall, leaving over 7,300 people dead or missing.
The death toll from Rai is not expected to get anywhere close to that number.

(With agencies)

