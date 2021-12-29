Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan appointed president of Arab Golf Federation

RIYADH: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who has spearheaded the growth of golf in Saudi Arabia since his appointment as chairman of both Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation in 2018, has been named president of the Arab Golf Federation.

The Arab Golf Federation was founded in 1974 and represents the collective interests of 19 member nations, whose mission, recognized by the R&A and Arab Olympic Committee, is to streamline governance of the game in the Arab world and enhance the overall development of golf by creating more and better playing opportunities for its members.

“It is an honor for me to take on the role as AGF president,” Al-Rumayyan said. “First, I would like to congratulate my predecessor Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al-Qasimi on the fantastic job he has done in leading the Arab Golf Federation and thank him personally for his success in bringing the great game of golf to the Arab people.”

He added: “I am not only a passionate golfer, but recognize the true value the sport can deliver, across all our societies. I pledge my full commitment to focusing on how the AGF can support the game’s governing bodies, in their mission to develop the game around the world, as well as mobilizing our collective resources to maximize opportunities for Arab nations in our growing participation in game’s global future.”

Sport has been a cornerstone of Al-Rumayyan’s career and as governor of the Public Investment Fund – the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia – he is responsible for the multibillion-dollar investment in sporting events forming part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s economic and social reform program.

Al-Rumayyan, who has a Harvard Business School education, and subsequent experience in wealth management and investment banking, added: “The Arab Golf Federation represents one of the most important regional clusters in not only global golf development, but worldwide professional golf. Since as far back as the late 1980s, the Middle East has become a catalyst for the game’s growth and enjoys a rich heritage in promoting the sport. This is something I know all members take great pride in and is a driving force in our vision for the future.”

At the same time, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO and deputy chairman of both Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, has been appointed the AGF’s secretary-general. A keen golfer, Al-Sorour will look to bring his widespread business and sporting expertise to his new role at the AGF.

Al-Sorour thanked Adel Mohammed Al-Zarouni, the federation’s former secretary-general.

“I am incredibly proud to take up this new position, given the ever-increasing prominence of Saudi Arabia in the global golf industry and having already worked closed alongside His Excellency at Golf Saudi, I am confident that we will be able to deliver an inspired strategy for golf in the Middle East which sees the sport’s continued growth in the region.”