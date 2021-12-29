Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad

You are here

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah applauds to fans at the end their Premier League match against Leicester City on Tuesday. Salah headlines Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations squad named on Wednesday. (AP)
  • Tournament organisers pushed back the deadline from December 27 until January 3
  • Seven-time tournament winners Egypt, who last lifted the trophy in 2010, are among favourites
CAIRO: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, the all-time top African goal scorer in the Premier League, headlines Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations squad named on Wednesday.
Although the official date for the release of players to join their national teams was December 27, tournament organizers pushed back the deadline until January 3, which allows Salah to feature in Liverpool’s crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea this Sunday.
However, midfielder Mohamed Magdy, recent winner of the African Super Cup with Cairo club Al Ahly, and winger Mostafa Fathi of Egyptian rivals Zamalek, were both overlooked by coach Carlos Queiroz for the tournament in Cameroon which runs from January 9 to February 6.
Both had featured in the Arab Cup in Qatar earlier this month.
Seven-time tournament winners Egypt, who last lifted the trophy in 2010, are among the favorites and open with a Group D clash against Nigeria on January 11 before playing Guinea Bissau and Sudan.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohamed el-Shennawi (Al-Ahly/EGY), Mohamed Abu Gabal (Zamalek/EGY), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco/EGY), Mohamed Gad (ENPPI/EGY)
Defenders: Akram Tawfik (Al-Ahly/EGY), Omar Kamal Abdel Wahed (Future/EGY), Ahmed Hegazy (Ittihad Jeddah/KSA), Mahmoud Hamdy El Wensh (Zamalek/EGY), Ayman Ashraf (Al-Ahly/EGY), Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Zamalek/EGY), Mohamed Abd El Moneim (Future/EGY), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek/EGY)
Midfielders: Amr Al Suleya(Al-Ahly/EGY), Hamdi Fathi (Al-Ahly/EGY), Emam Ashour Zamalek/EGY), Abdallah Said (Pyramids/EGY), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Zizo (Zamalek/EGY), Mohanad Lasheen (El Gaish/EGY)
Strikers: Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart/GER), Mohamed Sherif (Al-Ahly/EGY), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray/TUR), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Trezeguet (Aston Villa/ENG), Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids/EGY)

  • "The players are in good health and self-isolating at home", Barcelona said in a statement
  • Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December
BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club said Wednesday, bringing to six the number of infected first team players.
“The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities,” Barcelona said in a statement.
The three players join left-back Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglent and defender Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.
Barcelona, currently seventh in La Liga, travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday.
Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December, but no match has yet been postponed.
According to La Liga and Spanish Football Federation rules, a match is suspended when a team does not have at least 13 players, of which five must be from the first team.
This puts Sunday’s match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at risk because the latter team has up to 17 infected players, according to press reports, making it the hardest-hit squad in the first division.
Real Sociedad has reported 10 infected players, Cadiz has five and RCD Mallorca four.

  • Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19
LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus again and will be absent for the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, the club said Wednesday.
Arteta’s positive test in March 2020 was a key factor in the suspension of the league in the first week of the pandemic.
Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19, after Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.
“Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well,” Arsenal said.
Arteta was previously the assistant coach at City.

  • Chairman of Golf Saudi and Saudi Golf Federation has been behind the rapid growth of the game in recent years
RIYADH: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who has spearheaded the growth of golf in Saudi Arabia since his appointment as chairman of both Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation in 2018, has been named president of the Arab Golf Federation.

The Arab Golf Federation was founded in 1974 and represents the collective interests of 19 member nations, whose mission, recognized by the R&A and Arab Olympic Committee, is to streamline governance of the game in the Arab world and enhance the overall development of golf by creating more and better playing opportunities for its members.

“It is an honor for me to take on the role as AGF president,” Al-Rumayyan said. “First, I would like to congratulate my predecessor Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al-Qasimi on the fantastic job he has done in leading the Arab Golf Federation and thank him personally for his success in bringing the great game of golf to the Arab people.”

He added: “I am not only a passionate golfer, but recognize the true value the sport can deliver, across all our societies. I pledge my full commitment to focusing on how the AGF can support the game’s governing bodies, in their mission to develop the game around the world, as well as mobilizing our collective resources to maximize opportunities for Arab nations in our growing participation in game’s global future.”

Sport has been a cornerstone of Al-Rumayyan’s career and as governor of the Public Investment Fund – the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia – he is responsible for the multibillion-dollar investment in sporting events forming part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s economic and social reform program.

Al-Rumayyan, who has a Harvard Business School education, and subsequent experience in wealth management and investment banking, added: “The Arab Golf Federation represents one of the most important regional clusters in not only global golf development, but worldwide professional golf. Since as far back as the late 1980s, the Middle East has become a catalyst for the game’s growth and enjoys a rich heritage in promoting the sport. This is something I know all members take great pride in and is a driving force in our vision for the future.”

At the same time, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO and deputy chairman of both Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, has been appointed the AGF’s secretary-general. A keen golfer, Al-Sorour will look to bring his widespread business and sporting expertise to his new role at the AGF.

Al-Sorour thanked Adel Mohammed Al-Zarouni, the federation’s former secretary-general.

“I am incredibly proud to take up this new position, given the ever-increasing prominence of Saudi Arabia in the global golf industry and having already worked closed alongside His Excellency at Golf Saudi, I am confident that we will be able to deliver an inspired strategy for golf in the Middle East which sees the sport’s continued growth in the region.”

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney, organizers said on Wednesday, heightening doubts about his vaccination status and whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

“World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup. Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic,” organizers said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s start to the tournament.

There has been intense speculation as to whether 34-year-old Djokovic will travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against the coronavirus.

The nine-time Australian Open champion could win a record 21st Grand Slam title if he plays at Melbourne Park next month, but to enter Australia he and members of his entourage have to be vaccinated.

He has previously expressed his opposition to the vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that Djokovic would probably not play the first Grand Slam of the year, accusing the organizers of “blackmail.”

Tennis Australia has organized charter flights to bring international stars into Melbourne and Sydney for warm-up tournaments.

Defending women’s Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among those to touch down on Tuesday, but Djokovic was not on board. Players can also opt to fly commercial.

The Australian Open is due to start on January 17.

  • In a landmark year, the Kingdom’s leading wrestler has appeared on WWE’s RAW and SmackDown brands, as well as Survivor Series and Crown Jewel
A lot has changed since my last column in October. From excitement about my tag team partnership with Mustafa Ali to returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel and wrestling against him.

It was nostalgic being back in Riyadh and performing in front such a big audience filled with my country people. My match against Mustafa Ali was probably my biggest one this year, mainly because I got to carry the momentum of winning in my home base, in front of family, friends, and amazing fans.

It is bittersweet now that I have left, and I cannot wait to return and feel that wave of emotion and energy again.

In my opinion, the audience in Saudi Arabia is incomparable with any other. People have said Crown Jewel was easily the best KSA show. I would go as far as to say it was the best WWE show of the entire year. It is always a tremendous experience performing over there; the fans only get two events per year, and you can just feel all the excitement they have built up since the last one.

Before going into the ring, I always have butterflies but the moment I step out and hear everyone in the crowd, everything else melts away and I am immediately reminded that this is what I was born to do. That energy and electricity from the crowd takes the show to the next level — it elevates my athletic and performative abilities in ways I did not think were possible and always forces me to perform better.

The same goes for all the other Superstars who put in a lot of work and great effort to make it a memorable event for fans in Riyadh.

It has been a crazy, whirlwind year with so many highs. I have had the honor to perform on both Raw and SmackDown in the same year, as well as feature on other key pay-per-view events like Survivor Series and Crown Jewel. This year, I have had the opportunity to do the job I have always wanted since I was a child and it has been an absolute dream.

A lot of people ask: “How does it feel to be on SmackDown over RAW?”

I still get to work with some of the most amazing Superstars WWE has produced, but the biggest difference would be the length. SmackDown runs for only two hours, while RAW is three hours — this makes things a bit more competitive on who gets time on the show. When I am on the SmackDown schedule for the week, I make sure to be smart about that time.

Overall, 2021 was good to me and I am optimistic about what is to come in the new year.

Officially, I am still in my first professional year with WWE and I want it to end with a bang. I hope that by June or July, before my first year is over, I can compete for a championship and win a title. Whether it is a Tag Team, InterContinental, or even the WWE Championship, that is my next avenue and goal, securing a title.

For the first time, the full schedule of events and pay per views for the coming year have been announced and I am particularly excited for WrestleMania 38, which is set to be the biggest show of the year taking place in April. I am hoping to see Edge take part in the event, he has had a great comeback. Also, I really want to see Big E remain the WWE Champion until WrestleMania and I am sure the fans would want the same, too.

It is so good to be back to live shows and again and I am looking forward to traveling across the world for great events. In fact, one of my biggest dreams is to see a WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia where I can get a chance to compete and win.

