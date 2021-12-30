You are here

America's Waymo partners with China's Geely to produce electric robotaxis

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis
  • The launch date of the electric robotaxis has yet to be disclosed
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

US-based autonomous driving technology development company Waymo has joined up with Chinese multinational automotive company Geely to develop electric robotaxis, CNN reported.

The self-driving unit of Google's parent company Alphabet claims that the partnership is in line with its objective of “expanding access to sustainable transportation,” according to CNN.

China’s Geely will design and produce the cars in a Swedish facility and deliver the finished vehicles to the US to be set up with Waymo Driver, the autonomous technology for the cars.

The launch date of the electric robotaxis has yet to be disclosed.

The launch of public robotaxi vans by Waymo over a year ago in Arizona was a propeller for the project at hand and CNN said it found customers were satisfied with the service favoring it over Uber, Lyft, and their own cars.

Topics: economy self-driving cars self-driving vehicles Google Alphabet Inc's Google Alphabet robotaxis

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters
Updated 37 sec ago
Reem Walid

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters
Updated 37 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Renewable energy-focused initiatives in countries such as Ukraine and China, together with the inconvenient prices associated with greenhouse gases emissions, could signal a green future ahead.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • Ukraine to invest $335 million in uranium production to completely cover nuclear energy needs, Reuters reported citing the government. This comes as the country witnesses a lack of fuel for thermal power plants as well as increasing gas prices.
  •  Carbon pricing, which involves integrating the cost of the greenhouse gas emission in the price of goods and services, propels the need for decarbonization, according to the Financial Times. The price of European carbon allowances has almost tripled this year to reach $90 a tonne in December.
  • China pledges to slash carbon emissions from aluminium by 5 percent by 2025, Bloomberg reported. To achieve this, capacity in steel and cement industries will decline while holding the utilisation rate at rational levels.
  • China’s peak carbon is projected to arrive two years earlier than expected – 2028 instead of 2030 – as the economy decelerates and the capital shifts focus to renewable energy, according to Bloomberg.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • Paris based renewable energy company Neoen has announced the launch of a $253 million wind farm and battery project — with a capacity of 204 megawatts — in Bulgana, Australia two years behind schedule, Reuters reported. The delay comes as the project was facing technical issues hooking up to a grid with limited capacity for a flood of renewable energy.
  • Swedish startup Northvolt became the first European developer and manufacturer of battery cells that cater to the electric car market, Financial Times reported. With the support of heavy key market players such as Volkswagen, BMW, Volvo Cars, and Ikea, the Sweden based startup aims to compete with Tesla and other big Asian players.
  • Transmission lines developers, Buffett and Anschutz to bring Wyoming, US wind power to the West coast, Bloomberg reported.
Topics: energy Renewable Energy

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has announced the extension of the Deferred Payment Program for three additional months from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

The initiative is one of the bank's Private Sector Financing Support Programs, and the extension will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, that continue to be affected by the COVID-19 precautionary measures based on the assessment of the financing entities, the Central Bank said in a statement

Since its launch on March 14, 2020 to date, the Deferred Payment Program has benefited more than 107,000 contracts with a total value of SR181 billion ($48.2 billion) in deferred payments, the bank said.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Non-Saudi's money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July

Non-Saudi’s money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July
Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Non-Saudi’s money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July

Non-Saudi’s money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July
Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Money sent out of Saudi Arabia by foreign workers fell to SR13 billion ($3.46 billion) in November, the lowest since July of this year, data by the Saudi Central Bank revealed.

In a sign that foreigners are sending less money to their home countries, the monthly drop in the indicator was 3.7 percent, following a slight growth of 0.9 percent in the previous month.

In annual terms, transfers changed slightly in November, edging up by 0.8 percent, the bank said.

In 2021, the highest level of transfers from non-natives was recorded in March, valued at SR14 billion.

Topics: Finance Money transfer Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Murabaha, Tawarruq gain in importance as financing tools at Saudi Islamic banks 

Murabaha, Tawarruq gain in importance as financing tools at Saudi Islamic banks 
Updated 30 December 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Murabaha, Tawarruq gain in importance as financing tools at Saudi Islamic banks 

Murabaha, Tawarruq gain in importance as financing tools at Saudi Islamic banks 
Updated 30 December 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Murabaha and Tawarruq contracts prompted a 19 percent annual rise in total financing provided by Saudi Islamic banks as of Sep. 30 2021. 

The total financing provided to that date by the Saudi Islamic banks reached SR1.67 trillion ($444 billion), according to a monthly report published by SAMA.

Murabaha is a Shariah-compliant structure of financing which stipulates a profit markup for the lender rather than interest.

Tawarruq is a structure by which a buyer can obtain cash immediately.

The value of these two types of financing contracts at the end of the third quarter saw the fastest annual rates of growth compared to other modes of financing. 

The annual growth rate in total value of Murabaha contracts by the end of third quarter accelerated to 40 percent from 19 percent in the same period last year.

It was followed by Tawarruq contracts as the total value of these at the end of the third quarter increased by 13 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Most noticeable is the slowdown in Ijarah financing as the total value of this mode of the Shariah-compliant financing provided by Saudi Islamic banks at the end of the third quarter fell 18 percent year-on-year. The total value of Ijarah contracts also saw a 16-percent annual fall in the second quarter after the 22-percent increase in the first quarter of 2021.

The share of Murabaha financing in total value of financing provided by Saudi Islamic banks as of the end of the third quarter 2021 grew to 45 percent, up from 38 percent as at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

The Murabaha mode is usually meant for a short-term Shariah-compliant financing while Ijara is used more for a longer-term financing. 

Tawarruq is where the bank or the financial institution buys an asset and sells it to the customer on a deferred payment basis. The buyer will, in turn, sell this asset to a third party in exchange for instant cash. In this way, this customer will have obtained the needed cash but will be required to repay the financial institution a deferred, marked-up price.

Ijarah is another Shariah-compliant structure of financing which is similar to a leasing contract under which one party transfers the right to use the property to another party for a specified period, in exchange for a specified consideration. 

Islamic banks use finance leases as a mode of financing after having amended the structure to meet Shariah principles.

 

Topics: Islamic finance Finance

Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing
Getty Images
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing
  • The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that strict COVID-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area.


The lockdown in the city puts further pressure on global supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing sharply higher freight costs even as prices for raw materials including semiconductors skyrocket amid the pandemic.


The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday.


The stringent restrictions, which went into effect earlier this month, may be increasingly difficult to mitigate and have resulted in thinner staffing levels at the manufacturing site, Micron added.


Samsung Electronics also said on Wednesday that it would temporarily adjust operations at its Xian manufacturing facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used for data storage in data centres, smartphones and other tech gadgets.


Seoul-based analysts said chips made in Samsung's Xian NAND plant mainly go to China with limited shipments heading overseas. Some of the biggest demand for the kind of chips made in the plant come from Chinese server companies, they added.


Chinese officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within and leaving Xian from Dec. 23, in line with Beijing's drive to immediately contain outbreaks as they appear.


The COVID-19 outbreak in Xian is the biggest seen by any Chinese city this year, with over 1,100 cases in total during the latest flare-up.


"We are tapping our global supply chain, including our subcontractor partners, to help service our customers for these DRAM products," Micron said in a blog post.


"We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network," the company said.


Micron added that it was working to minimize the risk of virus transmission and had employed measures including physical distancing and on-site testing and was encouraging vaccination.


Samsung's memory chip operation in Xian is one of the largest foreign projects in China. The tech giant has two production lines in Xian making advanced NAND Flash products, which account for 42.5 percent of its total NAND flash memory production capacity and 15.3 percent of the overall global output capacity, according to analysis provider TrendForce.


Samsung said in a late October earnings call that it had entered the July-September quarter with low inventory of NAND chips, and intended to normalise levels during that quarter.


It is expected to announce October-December earnings results in January.

Topics: economy China chip shortage chipmakers chips Samsung

