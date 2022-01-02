You are here

Abu Dhabi updates green list of countries for inbound travel

Abu Dhabi updates green list of countries for inbound travel
All travelers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure. (File/Shutterstock)



  • Abu Dhabi said countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘green Llst’ will be regularly updated based on international developments of the COVID-19 pandemic
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries from where people arriving into the UAE’s capital will not have to quarantine. 

The emirate’s green list, which comes into effect on Jan. 3, includes Algeria, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Yemen and the US.

 

The new list comes as the UAE announced that citizens will be banned from leaving the country starting Jan. 10 if they are not vaccinated. 

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), all passengers arriving from destinations included in the green list will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures on arrival in the emirate. 

All travelers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure, and undergo additional testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. 

DCT Abu Dhabi clarified in its announcement that vaccinated passengers coming from green list countries will have to take another PCR test on day 6 of their stay in Abu Dhabi, with their day of arrival counting as day 1. 

Meanwhile, unvaccinated travelers arriving from countries included in the recently announced green list will be required to undergo additional PCR testing on days 6 and 9 of their stay in the capital. 

Abu Dhabi’s department of culture and tourism said countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘green Llst’ will be regularly updated based on international developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They also explained that the new green list grants passengers entry if their inbound travel origin is one of the countries listed, not their citizenship.

 

Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan’s capital

Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan’s capital
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan’s capital

Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan’s capital
  • Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday ahead of planned protests
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Sunday ahead of planned protests, Reuters witnesses said.

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A surge of omicron infections could see Israel reaching herd immunity, the country’s top health official said on Sunday as daily cases continued to climb.
The highly transmissible omicron variant has brought a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe. Worldwide infections have hit a record high, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day between Dec. 24 and 30, according to Reuters data. Deaths, however, have not risen in kind, bringing hope the new variant is less lethal.
Until late December, Israel managed to stave off omicron to some degree but with infection rates now gaining pace, daily cases are expected to reach record highs in the coming three weeks. This could result in herd immunity, said director-general of the health ministry, Nachman Ash.
“The cost will be a great many infections,” Ash told 103FM Radio. “The numbers will have to be very high in order to reach herd immunity. This is possible but we don’t want to reach it by means of infections, we want it to happen as a result of many people vaccinating,” he said.
Around 60 percent of Israel’s 9.4 million population are fully vaccinated — almost all with Pfizer /BioNTech’S vaccine — according to the health ministry, which means they have either received three doses or have had their second dose recently. But hundreds of thousands of those eligible for a third inoculation have so far not taken it.
Around 1.3 million coronavirus cases have been documented in Israel since the start of the pandemic. But between two to four million people may well be infected by the end of January when the omicron wave could subside, according to Eran Segal, data scientist at the Weizmann Institute of Science and an adviser to the government.
Over the past ten days, daily infections have more than quadrupled. Severe cases have also climbed but at a far lower rate, rising from about 80 to around 100.
Watching severe morbidity closely, Ash is considering allowing a fourth vaccine dose for people over 60, following its approval last week for immune-compromised and elderly people in care homes.

Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire
  • The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said early Sunday it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory.
Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties.
The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas. It also blamed the militant Islamic group for any violence emanating from the territory it controls.
The airstrikes come as retaliation for two rockets fired from Gaza on Saturday which landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel.
It was not clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties from Saturday’s rocket launches.
Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.
The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile. The militant Hamas group says Israel did not take serious steps to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza with Egypt’s help when the Islamic movement seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.
Tension are also high as other groups like the smaller but more hard-line Islamic Jihad threaten military escalation if Israel doesn’t end the administrative detention of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for over 130 days.
On Wednesday, Palestinian militants in Gaza shot and lightly wounded an Israeli civilian near the security fence and Israel responded with tank fire targeting multiple Hamas sites in the first exchange of fire in months.

Coalition targets military sites in Sanaa, destroys drone storage facilities

Coalition targets military sites in Sanaa, destroys drone storage facilities
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Coalition targets military sites in Sanaa, destroys drone storage facilities

Coalition targets military sites in Sanaa, destroys drone storage facilities
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition said Sunday it launched airstrikes against military targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, destroying four drone storage facilities and missile launching platforms, Al Arabiya TV reported. 
 
The coalition said it has taken precautionary measures to spare civilians and civilian property from collateral damage.

Kuwait urges citizens to postpone travel plans as global COVID-19 infections surge

Kuwait urges citizens to postpone travel plans as global COVID-19 infections surge
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Kuwait urges citizens to postpone travel plans as global COVID-19 infections surge

Kuwait urges citizens to postpone travel plans as global COVID-19 infections surge
  • The ministry said the spike in cases had forced countries to change their safety measures, including imposing lockdowns and cancelling or delaying flights
  • The World Health Organization warned that a COVID-19 “tsunami” was expected to overwhelm health care systems
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s foreign ministry has urged its citizens to postpone their travel dates due to the global increase in coronavirus infections, state news agency KUNA reported.

The ministry said the spike in cases had forced countries to change their safety measures, including imposing lockdowns and cancelling or delaying flights.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated UAE citizens will be banned from leaving the country from Jan. 10, the country's foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authorities announced.

The UAE on Saturday reached another record high in daily coronavirus infections with 2,556 cases confirmed, state news agency WAM reported.

The World Health Organization warned that a COVID-19 “tsunami” was expected to overwhelm health care systems, as record surges fueled by the omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again.

Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark.

