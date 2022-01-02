You are here

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman
What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman
This is the paperback edition of the first full study, translation, and critical annotation of the Essence of True Eloquence by Jey Tsong Khapa (1357-1419), universally acknowledged as the greatest Tibetan philosopher.

Robert Thurman’s translation and introduction present a strain of Indian Buddhist thought emphasizing the need for both critical reason and contemplative realization in the attainment of enlightenment.

This book was originally published under the title Tsong Khapa’s Speech of Gold in the “Essence of True Eloquence.”

“I am very happy that Tsong Khapa’s masterpiece of Tibetan Buddhist philosophy has been translated into English, and can now be studied by Western philosophers and practitioners of Buddhism. It has long been one of my favorite works, and I hope that others will appreciate its deep thought and lucid insights as we have for centuries in Tibet.” —  From the foreword by the Dalai Lama.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

