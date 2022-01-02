What We Are Buying Today: Ashjar

Model Nour Arida shines in French label Boucheron's holiday campaign

DUBAI: French fine jewelry label Boucheron cast Lebanese fashion influencer Nour Arida in its festive season campaign, which centers on the brand’s holiday collection, and the style star has been promoting the series of clips and images on her social media accounts much to her fans’ delight.

Titled “Together as One,” the series of videos capture the joy of getting together with loved ones and experiencing precious moments during the festive season. Other house ambassadors also feature in the campaign, including British TV personality Alexa Chung, Chinese actress Dongyu Zhou, Chinese singer Lu Han, Taiwanese-Australian model Hannah Quinlivan, South Korean star Youn-Jung and Japanese celebrity Rola.

Arida, who boasts 9.9 million followers on Instagram, wears several pieces from the maison’s “Wladimir the Cat” collection, including the pendant — which is set with tsavorites and paved with diamonds — in white gold. Arida, 32, also shows off a matching ring.

She is also seen sporting pieces from the fine jewelry house’s “Serpent Bohème” collection.

The Lebanese fashion blogger and model was appointed Boucheron’s latest global brand spokesperson last year. She joined other international stars who have lent their faces to the high end jewelry maison, such as US actress Kate Winslet and French model Laetitia Cast, to front key campaigns and act as a muse for future collections.

Arida previously starred in Boucheron’s Legacies campaign alongside her five-year-old daughter Ayla.

At the 74th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival in 2021, the model looked stunning while representing the French jewelry maison. She made her Cannes red carpet debut wearing a handmade Cape de Lumiere by Maison Boucheron and a form-fitting black couture gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.

In addition to Boucheron, Arida, who is signed to Elite Models in Paris, has lent her face to several campaigns for renowned international brands such as Tous Jewelry, MAC Cosmetics and Magrabi eyewear.

Meanwhile, when she is not fronting campaigns for brands, she is busy helming her own.

The entrepreneur launched Generation Peace, a new children’s line, earlier this year.

The Paris-based model and social media influencer has years of fashion experience under her belt. Before becoming a successful fashion blogger and designer, Arida worked as a buyer and brand manager for a number of prestigious fashion labels, including Rag & Bone, Zimmermann, Theory, Vince, J-Brand and Frame Denim, among others.