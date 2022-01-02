What We Are Buying Today: Ashjar

Looking for a unique and thoughtful gift or thinking of enhancing your interiors? Then check out Ashjar, a Saudi brand offering a unique indoor plant presented in a lively way.
Inspired by nature, Ashjar, which translates to trees in English, offers over 20 types of indoor plants that live for a while and are easy to take care of, bringing in some positive green vibes.
Plants offered include fruits, flowers, garden plants, snake plants, and an array of mini to large cacti. There is also an array of dried plants in the range.
The store has a website and a blog where you can learn about the plants so you know how to care for them.
Beyond amazing gift ideas, the store also supplies companies with indoor and dried plants for interior decoration.
For more information visit Instagram @ashjar_sa
