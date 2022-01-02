You are here

What We Are Buying Today: Ashjar

Nada Hameed

  • The store has a website and a blog where you can learn about the plants so you know how to care for them
Looking for a unique and thoughtful gift or thinking of enhancing your interiors? Then check out Ashjar, a Saudi brand offering a unique indoor plant presented in a lively way.
Inspired by nature, Ashjar, which translates to trees in English, offers over 20 types of indoor plants that live for a while and are easy to take care of, bringing in some positive green vibes.
Plants offered include fruits, flowers, garden plants, snake plants, and an array of mini to large cacti. There is also an array of dried plants in the range.
The store has a website and a blog where you can learn about the plants so you know how to care for them.
Beyond amazing gift ideas, the store also supplies companies with indoor and dried plants for interior decoration.
For more information visit Instagram @ashjar_sa

DUBAI: French fine jewelry label Boucheron cast Lebanese fashion influencer Nour Arida in its festive season campaign, which centers on the brand’s holiday collection, and the style star has been promoting the series of clips and images on her social media accounts much to her fans’ delight.

Titled “Together as One,” the series of videos capture the joy of getting together with loved ones and experiencing precious moments during the festive season. Other house ambassadors also feature in the campaign, including British TV personality Alexa Chung, Chinese actress Dongyu Zhou, Chinese singer Lu Han, Taiwanese-Australian model Hannah Quinlivan, South Korean star Youn-Jung and Japanese celebrity Rola.

Arida, who boasts 9.9 million followers on Instagram, wears several pieces from the maison’s “Wladimir the Cat” collection, including the pendant — which is set with tsavorites and paved with diamonds — in white gold. Arida, 32, also shows off a matching ring.

She is also seen sporting  pieces from the fine jewelry house’s “Serpent Bohème” collection.

The Lebanese fashion blogger and model was appointed Boucheron’s latest global brand spokesperson last year. She joined other international stars who have lent their faces to the high end jewelry maison, such as US actress Kate Winslet and French model Laetitia Cast, to front key campaigns and act as a muse for future collections.

Arida previously starred in Boucheron’s Legacies campaign alongside her five-year-old daughter Ayla.

At the 74th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival in 2021, the model looked stunning while representing the French jewelry maison. She made her Cannes red carpet debut wearing a handmade Cape de Lumiere by Maison Boucheron and a form-fitting black couture gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.

In addition to Boucheron, Arida, who is signed to Elite Models in Paris, has lent her face to several campaigns for renowned international brands such as Tous Jewelry, MAC Cosmetics and Magrabi eyewear.

Meanwhile, when she is not fronting campaigns for brands, she is busy helming her own.

The entrepreneur launched Generation Peace, a new children’s line, earlier this year.

The Paris-based model and social media influencer has years of fashion experience under her belt. Before becoming a successful fashion blogger and designer, Arida worked as a buyer and brand manager for a number of prestigious fashion labels, including Rag & Bone, Zimmermann, Theory, Vince, J-Brand and Frame Denim, among others.

DUBAI: Cult Netflix series “Emily in Paris” is back for season two, and as expected viewers were treated to head-turning fashion from the show’s protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).

The love-it-or-hate-it show, which has detractors and fans battling it out online, is as famous for its fashion as its saccharine storyline.

Character Emily Cooper, center, wore a green Elie Saab jacket in the season opener. Supplied

From runway ready-pieces from the likes of Valentino to next-level looks from Balmain, the fashionable lead stars do not disappoint on the sartorial front, offering plenty of inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes — with help from last season’s co-costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and Patricia Field, who is known for her wardrobe work on “Sex and the City,” on-board as costume consultants.

Indeed, Emily’s sartorial style has evolved this season, as the Chicago native’s wardrobe takes a colorful turn that has fashion insiders either in love or up in arms online.

Among the inimitable lineup of looks displayed by Emily throughout the 10 episodes was a particular eye-catching number.  In season two’s opener — titled “Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi?” — Emily strides into her marketing firm’s office wearing  a boxy green jacket with short sleeves by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Emily’s sartorial style has evolved this season, as the Chicago native’s wardrobe takes a colorful turn that has fashion insiders either in love or up in arms online. Supplied

The mini coat was plucked from the Beirut-born couturier’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection and was paired with a striped and ribbed-knit Versace polo and vintage Thierry Mugler checked skirt.

Throughout the series, Emily, Mindy and monochrome queen Camille — another character from season one — continue to be decked out in exuberant outfits.

  Looks from well-known designer labels share screen time with under-the-radar designers. Oscar de la Renta, Roger Vivier, Mary Katrantzou, La Perla, Vassilis Zoulias and Rianna + Nina are among the brands championed by the fashionable trio.

The stylists behind the show also embraced sustainability this season, with all of the couture looks supplied by the Paris-based Renaissance Project, a non-profit that recycles cast-off clothes.  

The characters’ flashy style not only caught the attention of binge-watchers, but online retailers as well.

In November, WWD magazine reported that a number of retail sites partnered with Netflix to feature a selection of looks from the show, curated from luxury brands.

Among the shoppable styles is a silk, fuchsia printed pajama set from AZ Factory that Emily wore in episode 8.

DUBAI: Adidas Originals has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST entertainment company to launch a mini content series highlighting the region’s emerging female talent.

The series, titled “Playground of Possibilities,” spotlights three female artists who performed at the recent SOUNDSTORM music festival in Riyadh — DJ Viva, Biirdperson and Tamtam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tamtam(@tamtamsound)

It delves into each artist’s background, how they got into the music industry and their message for the future generation of creatives.

Tamtam is a Saudi singer and songwriter who is currently based between Riyadh and Los Angeles, while DJ Viva is an electronic music DJ whose advice to young music makers is: “Be the sounds, not the echo.”

Finally, Biirdperson is a DJ and filmmaker who credits music with being able to “connect people’s hearts in ways that words and actions cannot,” according to a released statement.

DUBAI: From Karen Wazen’s mouth watering roast turkey spread to Elisa Sednaoui’s elf costume, our Instagram feeds have been extra festive with stars taking to the photo-sharing platform to celebrate the jolly season.

The holidays are all about giving back to those less fortunate, and Bella Hadid spent her Christmas doing just that. The 25-year-old model posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her volunteering at a food bank. In the days leading up to the holiday, the part-Palestinian model participated in various charitable drives in New York that saw her donate fresh, hot meals and bags filled with toys to those who need it most.

Elsewhere, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik is in Lagos, Nigeria, where she celebrated the holiday with her new beau, US-Nigerian record label owner Matthew Adesuyan.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was first linked to Adesuyan on Valentine’s Day, and the couple have been inseparable ever since, recently celebrating Thanksgiving together in Los Angeles.

“Christmas in Lagos,” she captioned a video of a Christmas light-filled wonderland on Instagram.

Meanwhile, US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra had more than just one occasion to celebrate on the 25th, as it was also their youngest sibling Gigi Khadra’s 14th birthday. The identical twins took to their shared Instagram account to wish their little sister a happy birthday,  posting sweet messages on the platform.

Instagram/@simihaze

“Happy Bday to our little Xmas munchkin (sic),” they captioned a photo of Gigi sporting festive pajamas and posing in front of a Christmas tree.

However, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone got to celebrate the holiday with all of their loved ones this year.

Dubai-based Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty revealed that her and her brother Julien both tested positive a few days ago, meaning they were unable to spend time with their mother.

Instagram/@jessicakahawaty

“Thinking of all those that can’t celebrate Christmas with their families today,” she wrote. “My brother and I caught (COVID-19) about a week ago, so we are unable to be with my mother today,” she added alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

But she assured her one million Instagram followers that they are doing well despite the circumstances. “We’re okay! Playing backgammon and having tea on the balcony,” she shared. “So good to hear people outside.”

DUBAI: US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra sat down with best-selling author Jay Shetty on his weekly podcast “On Purpose,” where they discussed everything from their latest beauty brand to how they embrace their Middle Eastern roots.

“Being Middle Eastern is inextricable to how we are and how we see the world,” said Simi during the 42-minute discussion. “You know, anybody who’s come across Middle Eastern culture, you know, it’s a hotbed of literature, art, architecture, mysticism, generosity, understanding, loyalty. Those values are just paradigmatic of Arab culture wherever you find it in the world,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay Shetty (@jayshetty)

The sisters were raised by Palestinian parents between Riyadh, London and Dubai.

 

They are very vocal about the occupation in Palestine, often taking to their social media platforms to raise awareness on the situation.   

“Learning about our culture, and I think even talking on Palestine on our platform, I feel lucky because we are Palestinians. So, in many ways we have carte blanche to talk about it and people are not going to criticize us the way they criticize somebody who’s not Palestinian,” she said.

“I think we do have a responsibility to highlight that the situation in Palestine is not a new situation. It’s a story of colonialism and disposition and it’s happened in history over and over again... But when you talk about it in terms of Palestine, they make it seem like this crazy, multi-faceted, complex issue and any criticism against it is classified as anti-Semitic and I think that’s where a lot of the tension comes in,” added Simi. “But that’s what the mainstream media wants you to believe.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

Simi revealed that at first it was difficult for her to talk about the situation with her friends, because the Palestinian children in the videos shared online “looked like her cousins.”

The sisters also credited their upbringing with giving them a well-rounded view of the world.

“I think having all of these experiences and being in so many places and meeting people of all different cultures, it’s given us a heightened sense of empathy and compassion for being a human being and a sense of understanding that someone who grew up in one place wouldn’t have,” the pair said.

