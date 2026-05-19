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Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi: Chinese state media

Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi: Chinese state media
A vendor offers traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a gift shop in downtown Moscow. (AFP)
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Updated 19 May 2026 18:52
AFP
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Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi: Chinese state media

Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi: Chinese state media
  • Putin touched down in Beijing Capital International Airport shortly after 03:15 GMT
Updated 19 May 2026 18:52
AFP
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BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Beijing on Tuesday night, where he will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as they aim to showcase ironclad relations just days after a visit by geopolitical rival Donald Trump.
Putin touched down in Beijing Capital International Airport shortly after 11:15 p.m. (0315 GMT), where a military band waited to greet him, state broadcaster CCTV showed.

The visit comes days after Trump wrapped up his trip on Friday, the first by a US president to China in nearly a decade and one aimed at stabilizing their turbulent relations.

Putin and Xi are set to discuss how to “further strengthen” Russia and China’s strategic partnership and “exchange views on key international and regional issues,” according to a Kremlin statement.

Their ties have deepened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Putin visiting Beijing every year since.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China US

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