Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
Smoke rises from the city hall building during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
  • As violence increased, Kazakh visitors to Ras Al Khaimah found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world
DUBAI: For days, Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city has been rocked by violent protests that have led to the death of 164 people. The unrest’s repercussions have been far-reaching, affecting citizens that found themselves unable to return home.

One such example is a group of about 500 visitors to Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, the popular destination for tourists looking to explore breathtaking coastlines and rich, terracotta desert planes.

As violence increased, these visitors found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world.

“In light of the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) committed to support and assist all Kazakhstan tourists that were unable to leave the Emirate last week due to airline connectivity issues in their home country,” RAKTDA said in a statement.

“The Authority provided all those without a flight home complimentary full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities in their current hotel until the situation improves and travel is once more possible,” it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. Protests first kicked off in response to a hike in fuel prices before reflecting discontent beyond that.

Almaty’s airport, which had been taken by protesters last week, remained closed but gradually resumed operating on Monday.

“The response has been very appreciative, and we have received an outpouring of messages and letters of thanks for support during this time, although people are, of course, anxious to get home,” Kate Fox, a spokeswoman for RAKTDA, told Arab News.

As flights have resumed, visitors are now heading home, she added.

“Our thoughts go out to the people of Kazakhstan during this challenging time and we sympathize with those last week who were unable to return home. Our utmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of our valued visitors during this stressful time and we remained committed to providing support until they were able to safely travel back to the Republic.” Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said.

A Russian-led military bloc will begin withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time after fulfilling its main mission of stabilizing the Central Asian country after serious unrest, Tokayev said on Tuesday.

Topics: Ras Al Khaimah Kazakhstan

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq gave a speech on Tuesday on the second anniversary of his accession to power, Al Arabiya TV reported.

Sultan Haitham said the nation has dealt with a number of challenges in the country with “wisdom and patience”.

He also emphasized the significant role the youth can play with their involvement in building the nation, and their effectiveness in contributing to the country's progress.

The sultan also urged for more local investment, and said he looks forward to making the Sultanate a foreign investment destination. 

Sultan Haitham stressed on the importance of the security services and their role in defending the country.

As for the climate changes that Oman was subjected to months ago, he announced that he directed the government to swiftly support the climate early warning system.

 

Topics: Oman

Dubai announces new law to preserve rights of people with special needs

Dubai announces new law to preserve rights of people with special needs
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Dubai announces new law to preserve rights of people with special needs

Dubai announces new law to preserve rights of people with special needs
  • A committee has been established to supervise the affairs of people with special needs
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A new law has been introduced in Dubai to ensure the inclusivity of people with special needs in different fields and sectors in the emirate. 

According to the new decree issued by the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, people with special needs will be included in the process of drafting any policies related to this segment of society. 

The Dubai Media Office also clarified on Twitter that a committee has been established to supervise the affairs of people with special needs, and a system has been established to report any violation of their rights. 

Additionally, the law will ensure that they are not deprived of an education, can participate in various activities and encourages their employment across all sectors in the emirate. 

The new directive will help facilitate greater access to services and facilities for those with special abilities and will give them priority when opting for housing services.

Topics: UAE Dubai Special needs

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS
  • Temblor felt as far away as Egypt, Turkey, Israel and Lebanon
  • In 1953, a 6.3-magnitude quake killed 40 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Cyprus
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

NICOSIA: A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The strong and relatively shallow quake that struck at 0107 GMT was centered 48 kilometers (30 miles) west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said.
The tremor was felt across Cyprus and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, according to the USGS.

But there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake, it said in a preliminary assessment.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center measured the tremor at 6.5 magnitude at a depth of 51 km.
Cyprus lies in a secondary earthquake-prone zone, but tremors of such magnitude are uncommon.
The biggest quake in recent years was a magnitude 6.8 in 1996, which killed two people in Paphos along the west coast.
In 1953, a 6.3-magnitude quake killed 40 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, mostly in the Paphos region.
 

Topics: Cyprus earthquake

Iraq takes back 111 Daesh-linked families from Syria

A convoy transporting fighters and their families from the former bastion's main town of Douma arrives at the entrance to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on April 3, 2018. (AFP)
A convoy transporting fighters and their families from the former bastion's main town of Douma arrives at the entrance to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on April 3, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

Iraq takes back 111 Daesh-linked families from Syria

A convoy transporting fighters and their families from the former bastion's main town of Douma arrives at the entrance to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on April 3, 2018. (AFP)
  • The prospect of their return to their places of origin has sparked concern among residents who survived the brutal rule of IS when it occupied one third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

MOSUL, Iraq: Iraqi authorities have repatriated 111 Iraqi families linked to the Daesh group from a Kurdish-run camp in northern Syria, a local official said on Monday.
They arrived on Saturday and were transferred to Al-Jadaa camp south of Mosul, in Nineveh province, said the official who declined to be named.
Since May 2021, at least 339 families linked to the jihadist IS group have been moved from Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria to Al-Jadaa which hosts around 7,500 internally displaced people.
These include families of jihadists, some of whom hail from other parts of Iraq, including the provinces of Salaheddine and Ramadi, according to Iraqi authorities.
The prospect of their return to their places of origin has sparked concern among residents who survived the brutal rule of IS when it occupied one third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017.
In late 2017, Iraq declared “victory” over IS after driving the jihadists from all urban areas, with support from a US-led coalition.
Iraqi authorities announced last month their intention to close Al-Jadaa, the last camp sheltering displaced in Iraq, outside of the autonomous region of Kurdistan.
But the process is long and facing resistance from local populations who don’t want IS families among them.
According to the International Organization for Migration, six million Iraqis were displaced during the IS rule.
Around 1.2 million of them still have not been able to go home, including more than 100,000 who live outside camps in “informal sites.”
 

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Libyan security forces break up protest sit-in by migrants

Libyan security forces break up protest sit-in by migrants
Updated 11 January 2022
AP

Libyan security forces break up protest sit-in by migrants

Libyan security forces break up protest sit-in by migrants
  • Rights groups urge authorities to immediately release the detainees and provide them protection from further violence
Updated 11 January 2022
AP

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Libyan security forces raided and violently broke up a protest sit-in by migrants outside a shuttered UN community center in the capital of Tripoli, activists and migrants said on Monday.

The troops came on Sunday night, smashed up the protest site and arrested hundreds, said activist Tarik Lamloum. Those detained were sent to a detention center in the nearby town of Ain Zara.

Others managed to flee from the raid, he said.

Lamloum, who works with the local Belaady Organization for Human Rights, said at least one migrant community leader was shot during the raid.

The migrants, including women and children, had camped outside the center in Tripoli since October, seeking protection following a massive crackdown on migrants, and demanding better treatment at the hands of Libyan authorities.

Aiysha, a Sudanese migrant, was part of the sit-in protest along with her family since October. The mother of two said police beat and detained migrants. She was among those detained.

“We were caught off guard,” she said, speaking by phone from the detention center in Ain Zara. She gave only her first name, fearing for her safety.

“They burned the tents, burned everything.”

The Norwegian Refugee Council and the International Rescue Committee said more than 600 migrants were detained in the raid.

“This is the culmination of a disastrous situation that has deteriorated” since the mass detention of migrants in October, said Dax Roque, the NRC’s Libya director.

Both groups urged Libyan authorities to immediately release those detained and provide them protection from further violence.

A government spokesman did not answer phone calls and messages seeking comment.

In the October crackdown, Libyan authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants, including hundreds of children and women — dozens of them pregnant, according to the United Nations.

Authorities at the time described it as a security operation against illegal migration and drug trafficking.

The detained migrants were taken to overcrowded detention centers, prompting an outcry from the UN and human rights groups.

Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

The country has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping for a better life in Europe.

Traffickers have exploited the chaos and often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber or wooden boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Thousands have drowned along the way, others have been intercepted and returned to Libya.

Those detained on land and others returned to shore are often taken to government-run detention centers, rife with torture, sexual assault and other abuses. UN-commissioned investigators said in October that abuse and ill treatment of migrants at sea, in detention centers and at the hands of traffickers in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.

Topics: Libya Libyan security forces migrants

