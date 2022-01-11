You are here

After liberating Shabwa province, government forces seize control of new areas in Marib 

After liberating Shabwa province, government forces seize control of new areas in Marib 
Yemen’s government troops on Tuesday pushed into the Houthi-controlled areas south of the central city of Marib for the first time in months. (File/AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

date 2022-01-11 

After liberating Shabwa province, government forces seize control of new areas in Marib 
  • The government’s Giants Brigade seized control of a large swathe of land in the district of Hareb, Marib
  • Coalition warplanes have intensified strikes over past 10 days, targeting Houthi-controlled cities, including Sanaa
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government troops on Tuesday pushed into the Houthi-controlled areas south of the central city of Marib for the first time in months, local officials and media reports said. 

The government’s Giants Brigade, backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, seized control of a large swathe of land in the district of Hareb in Marib province, less than a day after achieving full control of the oil-rich province of Shabwa, the Giants Brigades said in a brief statement. 

The Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Hareb, Al-Abedia and parts of Juba districts in September last year shortly after making rapid progress in the neighboring provinces of Al-Bayda and Shabwa. 

The terrorist militia’s gains paved the way for them to reach the closest point to the city of Marib, the main target of their deadly offensive in Marib province.

But the government forces have taken the offensive to the battlefields since the beginning of this month after the coalition redeployed several military brigades from the country’s west coast to the southern province of Shabwa. 

If the government forces kept pushing deeper into Marib, they would have cut vital arteries for the Houthis south of Marib and finally alleviate the rebels’ military attacks.

On Monday, the governor of Shabwa, Awadh bin Al-Wazer, announced the full liberation of the province after expelling the Houthis from Ain district, the militia’s last pocket of land. 

“We thank His Excellency the President of the Republic and the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for all the generous support and efforts made to achieve this victory, and (we thank) the heroes of the Giants Brigades, the Army and the sons of Shabwa,” the governor said on Twitter. 

The Giants Brigades had previously pushed the Houthis from Bayhan and Ouselan districts in Shabwa and later rolled into the Houthi territory in Al-Bayda. 

Coalition warplanes have intensified strikes over the past 10 days, targeting Houthi-controlled cities, including Sanaa, and the militia’s reinforcements across the country. 

The intensive airstrikes have paved the way for government troops to advance in Shabwa, Marib and Al-Bayda, Yemeni officials said. 

On Tuesday, the coalition announced it had killed more than 350 Houthis and destroyed 39 of their military vehicles during the last wave of airstrikes in Marib and Shabwa province in the past 24 hours. 

The official news agency SABA reported that Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and senior officials called the governor of Shabwa and the commander of the Giants Brigades Abdul Rahman Al-Mahrami to congratulate them. 

Citing battlefield successes by the Giants Brigades, Mohammed Al-Jaber, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, tweeted that the Yemenis would be able to end the Houthi coup and restore the state and peace to their country when they come together. 

“The consensus and the unification of the ranks of the Yemeni forces would lead to the restoration of the state, peace and constructive dialogue on all issues,” the Saudi ambassador said. 

Yemen’s experts and officials believe that successful operations alone would lead to an end to the war, as they would force the Houthis into accepting peace efforts and de-escalating. 

“Any military action that forces the Houthis to retreat will eventually lead to de-escalation. The Houthis will not stop expanding until they are stopped,” Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst, told Arab News.

The analyst called for the unification of Yemeni forces under one command to launch coordinated attacks on the Houthis. 

“Without a consistent military offensive in which all frontlines are coordinated, we will continue in this vicious cycle. Shabwa cannot be safe if Marib is not safe and Marib is not safe if Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda are not liberated.”

In the western province of Hodeidah, the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement called upon the Houthis to give them access to the main ports in Hodeidah to make sure that they are used for military purposes. 

“The United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement notes with great concern the allegations of the militarization of the Hodeidah Ports. UNMHA has requested as part of its mandate to undertake an inspection and stands ready to address concerns pertaining to any militarization of the ports,” the UN mission said in a statement. 

The UN request came days after the coalition accused the Houthis of turning the main ports in Hodeidah into entry points and military sites for bringing in and storing ballistic missiles from Iran.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Shabwa Marib The coalition UAE Saudi Arabia

Updated 21 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa

Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa
  • On Monday, Yemeni forces reclaimed the entire energy-producing province of Shabwa from the Houthis
  • Al-Maliki said the operation to liberate Yemen aimed to establish safety and prosperity
Updated 21 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced an operation to liberate the country from the Houthi militia on Tuesday.

Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki made the announcement during a visit to the province of Shabwa after it was liberated from the Houthis on Monday.

Attending a joint press conference with the province’s governor, Awadh Mohammed Alaulaqi, Al-Maliki said the operation, which started on Tuesday morning, aimed to “purify Yemen” and establish safety, security, prosperity, and growth in the country.

“Yemen deserves a lot in all areas,” Al-Maliki said. He added that Shabwa united all Yemenis and that they rallied together in order to liberate it. 

“The Houthi militia has chosen the path of war” and its violations are clear to all, the spokesman said.

On Monday, the governor of Shabwa announced that the province had been liberated after the Houthis had been expelled from Ain district, the militia’s last pocket of land in the province.

The governor thanked the leadership of the coalition on Tuesday and said he valued the air support it provided that helped to regain Shabwa.

He added that the coalition is a key partner in the achievements made.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition announced that more than 350 Houthis had been killed in various operations in Yemen.

 In oil-rich Marib province, more than 120 Houthi fighters were killed and 14 military vehicles destroyed in operations over the last 24 hours.

The coalition also carried out strikes in the southern province of Shabwa which resulted in the deaths of over 230 Houthis and the destruction of 25 military vehicles.

Topics: Yemen The coalition Houthis Marib Shabwa

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade
Updated 11 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade
  • Madbouly informed Mikati about preparations for medical and food aid to be shipped to Lebanon
Updated 11 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly discussed the transfer of Egyptian gas to Lebanon on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to a statement by Egypt’s government, they also discussed increasing bilateral trade and ways to achieve electrical interconnection between the two countries so as to supply Lebanon with electricity.

Madbouly informed Mikati about preparations for medical and food aid to be shipped to Lebanon. 

During his meeting with Mikati on the forum’s sidelines, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed full support to the work of the Lebanese government in meeting the aspirations of its people and carrying out necessary reforms.

Topics: Egypt Lebanon trade energy

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile
Updated 11 January 2022
AP

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile
  • The accident happened just outside of Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat el-Kanater in Giza province
Updated 11 January 2022
AP

CAIRO: At least two people died and eight were still missing Tuesday after a small truck they were riding in slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile River, said authorities in Egypt.
The accident happened just outside of Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat el-Kanater in Giza province, the office of the public prosecutor said in a statement.
The statement said the driver lost control of the truck while the unlicensed, rickety ferry was transporting it across the river. The truck was carrying 24 workers, including children, returning home from a farm where they worked, it said.
Fourteen were rescued, and rescue workers were still searching for the missing, it said.
Authorities have arrested the truck diver and three ferry workers, and were searching for the ferry’s owner, the statement said.
Ferry, railway and road accidents are common in Egypt mainly because of poor maintenance and the lack of regulations.

Topics: Egypt Nile river accident

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Iranian poet's custody death 'emblematic of dire situation' for Tehran's critics: HRW

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW
  • Baktash Abtin, 47, died while battling his second COVID-19 infection since being jailed in 2020
  • Human Rights Watch: ‘Prisoners continue to die in the face of the authorities’ utter lack of care for their lives’
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The death of a jailed writer and poet who criticized the Iranian regime is “emblematic” of the way it treats its critics, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

Baktash Abtin, 47, died in hospital over the weekend after being jailed by Iran in September 2020, accused of what HRW called “abusive” national security charges.

On Jan. 8, the Iranian Writers’ Association reported that he had died while battling his second COVID-19 infection since being jailed.

Abtin was known for his intimate portrayals of lesser-known aspects of Iranian culture in his writing and films.

His death in custody “is emblematic of the dire situation Iranian authorities have created for imprisoned critics of the government,” HRW said.

“Iranian officials should conduct transparent and impartial investigations into recent reported deaths in custody due to alleged negligence, hold those responsible accountable, and release all wrongfully detained dissidents.”

Tara Sepehri Far, a senior Iran researcher at HRW, said: “Iran’s justice officials bear responsibility for the death of Baktish Abtin, who should never have been imprisoned for his work. All prior government promises about investigating detention abuses ring hollow when prisoners continue to die in the face of the authorities’ utter lack of care for their lives.”

The Iranian regime has long faced criticism for how it treats its critics. On Jan. 7, a coalition of rights groups penned a joint letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, urging him to release all those “unjustly detained for their writing or expression.”

They added that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged Iran and its prisons in particular, provides further impetus to the release of unjustly detained prisoners.

“We also urge that other political prisoners battling COVID-19 or other serious health concerns be granted timely access to adequate medical care and/or immediate release,” said the rights groups.

“Unfortunately, mistreatment of prisoners and denial of medical care is a systemic problem in Iranian prisons.”

Other political prisoners who have contracted COVID-19 while behind bars include women’s rights campaigner and accomplished lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh and Narges Mohammadi, an engineer-turned-writer who Tehran has jailed multiple times for her work campaigning for human rights and detailing sexual abuse experienced by women in Iranian prisons.

Topics: Iran Baktash Abdin iran human rights COVID-19

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News
Agencies

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
  • As violence increased, Kazakh visitors to Ras Al Khaimah found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News Agencies

DUBAI: For days, Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city has been rocked by violent protests that have led to the death of 164 people. The unrest’s repercussions have been far-reaching, affecting citizens that found themselves unable to return home.

One such example is a group of about 500 visitors to Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, the popular destination for tourists looking to explore breathtaking coastlines and rich, terracotta desert planes.

As violence increased, these visitors found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world.

“In light of the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) committed to support and assist all Kazakhstan tourists that were unable to leave the Emirate last week due to airline connectivity issues in their home country,” RAKTDA said in a statement.

“The Authority provided all those without a flight home complimentary full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities in their current hotel until the situation improves and travel is once more possible,” it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. Protests first kicked off in response to a hike in fuel prices before reflecting discontent beyond that.

Almaty’s airport, which had been taken by protesters last week, remained closed but gradually resumed operating on Monday.

“The response has been very appreciative, and we have received an outpouring of messages and letters of thanks for support during this time, although people are, of course, anxious to get home,” Kate Fox, a spokeswoman for RAKTDA, told Arab News.

As flights have resumed, visitors are now heading home, she added.

“Our thoughts go out to the people of Kazakhstan during this challenging time and we sympathize with those last week who were unable to return home. Our utmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of our valued visitors during this stressful time and we remained committed to providing support until they were able to safely travel back to the Republic.” Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said.

A Russian-led military bloc will begin withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time after fulfilling its main mission of stabilizing the Central Asian country after serious unrest, Tokayev said on Tuesday.

Topics: Ras Al Khaimah Kazakhstan

