RIYADH: The sixth batch of a Yemeni fuel grant provided by Saudi Arabia to operate power plants has arrived at Nishtun port in Al-Mahra governorate, state news agency Saba reported on Wednesday.
The oil derivatives, which was delivered through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, amounted to 4,000 metric tons of diesel.
The technical teams in Nishtun oil facilities checked the diesel and ensured that it complied with the approved specifications. They then began pumping it to designated tanks and carried out procedures to distribute it to power stations across the governorate.
6th batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Yemen
https://arab.news/cgdgm
6th batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Yemen
RIYADH: The sixth batch of a Yemeni fuel grant provided by Saudi Arabia to operate power plants has arrived at Nishtun port in Al-Mahra governorate, state news agency Saba reported on Wednesday.