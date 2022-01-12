6th batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Yemen

You are here

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen delivers the sixth batch of oil derivatives. (Saba)
RIYADH: The sixth batch of a Yemeni fuel grant provided by Saudi Arabia to operate power plants has arrived at Nishtun port in Al-Mahra governorate, state news agency Saba reported on Wednesday.
The oil derivatives, which was delivered through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, amounted to 4,000 metric tons of diesel.
The technical teams in Nishtun oil facilities checked the diesel and ensured that it complied with the approved specifications. They then began pumping it to designated tanks and carried out procedures to distribute it to power stations across the governorate.

JEDDAH: The Qimam Mountain Performing Arts Festival, which runs this week in the Asir region from Jan. 9 to 15, is a rich showcase of Saudi folk art.

The festival presents the ancient arts that have been preserved in this mountainous region — Qimam means summits — in the southwest of the country which has the highest peaks in the Kingdom.

The festival takes place in the palaces of Bin Mushait, Abu Sarrah, and Qasr Malik. The architecture of these palaces bears the same distinctive quality as can be found in the local folk art, Khaled Al-Took, a national tour guide, told Arab News.

Visitors can enjoy performing arts shows — including folk dancing — and poetry evenings, buy folk handicrafts and taste traditional food. They can watch a welcome dance that Asir dancers have long used to welcome performers from elsewhere, in an ancient local tradition. 

Dance performance during the festival the region's mountain dwellers are famous for. (Supplied)

“The festival will help promote these popular arts, connect younger generations with their heritage and motivate them to participate with pride,” said Al-Took.

Visitors can learn the mountain dances with their different rhythms and melodies and can even join in the fun.

The festival includes walking trips led by professional mountain guides.

There is also a visual arts exhibition that presents the creativity in fine arts in the region.

Qimam aims to promote the natural assets and cultural treasures of the region and enhance the presence of Saudi folklore globally while also supporting the local community in promoting their traditions.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia maintained its top three position among the world's donors for humanitarian assistance in 2021 according to the UN’s Financial Tracking Service, the chief of KSrelief said on Wednesday.

The Kingdom also topped the biggest donors for Yemen, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rabeeah said.

FTS is a centralized source of data and information on humanitarian funding flows and is managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s directives for KSrelief to document the Kingdom’s assistance at relevant international institutions have contributed to highlighting the great humanitarian efforts of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in realizing this big achievement that reflects the level of support and follow up of the wise leadership,” Al-Rabeeah said.

He noted that Saudi Arabia has always provided, and continues to provide, generous assistance to the needy wherever they are, which reflects the deep values of the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Rabeeah expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the leadership’s unlimited support and concern for humanitarian work that allows the Kingdom to occupy a high international status in this field.

The FTS revealed that the Kingdom ranked third in the world after the US and Germany for the amount of humanitarian aid provided which totalled more than $1.2 billion, and was the top donor to Yemen by providing the country with more than $934 million in 2021.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday.

There were 5,362 new cases recorded from the previous 24 hours, pushing the total number of recorded cases to 593,545 so far.

Wednesday also saw a further two deaths, bringing the number of fatalities in the Kingdom to 8,899.

The total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia increased to 552, 057.

Over 52.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has adopted three operational models for the return to classes in primary schools and kindergartens that will come into force from Jan. 23.

The models, defined as low, medium and high, will apply to public, private and international institutions, as 97 percent of all schools in the Kingdom fall within the low and medium levels, the ministry said in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.

The operational models will take into account the health precautions and controls in primary schools and kindergartens in all regions, and will take advantage of the facilities and space available in schools.

Low-level schools will ensure complete distancing between students in classrooms and laboratories, while classrooms in medium-level schools will divide students into two groups. High-level schools need to implement distancing in halls and laboratories, and divide students into three groups.

The models include psychological and social preparation for students to resume in-person studying, adherence to approved health regulations, monitoring the health status of school staff, excluding classroom and non-classroom activities that fail to achieve physical distancing, equipping classrooms and schools with synchronized broadcasting techniques, and training teachers to manage simultaneous classrooms.

RIYADH: The EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Patrick Simonnet, recently visited the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which is being held in the northeast of Riyadh.

The ambassador toured the festival and learned about the vision of the Camel Club, which is organizing the event with the aim of expanding the camel sector.

Simonnet praised the festival’s activities and arrangements and applauded the efforts being made to preserve Arab heritage.

He tweeted: “Truly amazing time at the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival. Congratulations @CamelClub for a great organization.”

He told Arab News on Monday: “I had the pleasure of visiting the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival. Camels play a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s heritage and culture. A marvelous and great work has been done by the organizers to serve this great ancient heritage. I had the most remarkable cultural experience.”

EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet gets a ride in the desert while visiting the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival. (AN Photo by Rashid Hassan)

Festival administrator Saeed bin Rashid tweeted: “European Union Ambassador during his visit to the festival has left lots of positive comments regarding the camel history and its long relations with humans at the historical camel exhibition of the festival. Happy to meet your excellency.”

The camel festival is an annual cultural, sports, and entertainment event. It is accompanied by a series of activities, racing competitions, and camel beauty pageants.

Camel racing dates to the pre-Islamic era, and the tradition of producing the strongest, fastest, and most beautiful camels continues to this day.

A healthy racing camel can run up to 40 kilometers in one hour and requires little water, so while these creatures run at a slower speed than horses their endurance is second to none.

Last year, the festival’s administration planted 6,500 trees throughout the venue to beautify the area and improve the environment.

The event is being held in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing measures.

