You are here

  • Home
  • OIC summit, Saudi Arabia helped connect Afghanistan to world: Taliban envoy

OIC summit, Saudi Arabia helped connect Afghanistan to world: Taliban envoy

OIC summit, Saudi Arabia helped connect Afghanistan to world: Taliban envoy
Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmed Khan Shakib, during the interview with Arab News in Islamabad on Tuesday. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxv9h

Updated 12 January 2022

OIC summit, Saudi Arabia helped connect Afghanistan to world: Taliban envoy

OIC summit, Saudi Arabia helped connect Afghanistan to world: Taliban envoy
  • Extraordinary session of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers hosted by Pakistan in December focused on Afghan economic crisis
  • Saudi Arabia pledged $266m in aid to organization’s Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan
Updated 12 January 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s envoy to Pakistan has praised the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for working to connect the country to the outside world and lauded Saudi Arabia for its crucial humanitarian assistance.

Afghanistan has been facing a looming humanitarian disaster since the Taliban took control in mid-August, a situation that prompted the US and other donor states to cut off financial assistance and isolate the country from the global financial system.

The sudden suspension of aid and access to banking has left nearly 23 million Afghans facing extreme levels of hunger and 9 million at risk of famine, according to UN agencies.

On Dec. 19, the OIC held the 17th extraordinary session of its Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad. The meeting, called by Saudi Arabia, focused on the economic crisis in Afghanistan and was also attended by delegations from the EU, and the P5+1 group of the UN Security Council, comprising the US, Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany.

At the summit’s conclusion, OIC member states agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund to channel assistance, appoint a special envoy, and work together with the UN in the war-ravaged country.

“It (the OIC meeting) was a channel to connect Afghanistan with the world,” Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmed Khan Shakib told Arab News earlier this week, in his first media interview since assuming office.

“Through the OIC conference, we were able to show to the world the true picture of the situation in Afghanistan.”

Shakib added that Saudi Arabia had been the most generous aid contributor among OIC member states.

During the OIC’s session in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia pledged SR1 billion ($266 million) in aid to the OIC fund for Afghanistan. It has also dispatched immediate help through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist Afghans amid the economic meltdown.

“Saudi Arabia is very cooperative and has helped Afghans more than any other OIC member state,” he said. “Six aircraft full of humanitarian assistance packages from Saudi Arabia, including clothes, and food have already reached the Afghans in need.”

A KSrelief convoy of goods was also sent to Afghanistan via a land route from Pakistan.

Islamabad has as well announced a 5 billion rupee ($28.4 million) medical, food, and humanitarian aid package for its landlocked neighbor.

“The Pakistani government and other organizations, including traders and community members, have also sent assistance and are still trying to fully support the Afghan people,” Shakib said.

He added that 2,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan had already arrived in Afghanistan and expressed hope that other countries that had pledged help would deliver on their promises.

“Some assistance has already reached and been distributed among Afghans,” he said. “But it is still not enough.”

Topics: OIC Summit Saudi Arabia Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden
  • The 50 Democrats in the 100-member Senate support the two bills but under the current supermajority requirement, 60 votes are needed to bring them to the floor
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules.
“We have a sitting president — a sitting president — invoking the Civil War, shouting about totalitarianism and labeling millions of Americans his domestic enemies?” McConnell said in an unusually vitriolic speech on the Senate floor. “Yesterday, he poured a giant can of gasoline on the fire.”
Biden, in a speech in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, called for a break in the Senate’s supermajority rule so Democrats can override Republican opposition to voting rights reforms that he called crucial to saving US democracy.
Biden said Republicans are passing local laws “designed to suppress your vote, to subvert our elections.”
“History has never been kind to those who sided with voter suppression over voter rights,” the Democratic president said. “I ask every elected official in America: how do you want to be remembered?“
Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
Biden will attend the Senate Democratic Caucus lunch to discuss the “urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote,” the White House said.
In his speech, Biden challenged Democrats in the Senate to back two bills already passed by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives that would expand access to the polls and prevent practices that he said are being used to suppress Black and other Democratic-leaning voters.
The 50 Democrats in the 100-member Senate support the two bills but under the current supermajority requirement, 60 votes are needed to bring them to the floor.
If Republicans don’t cooperate then the supermajority requirement, called the filibuster, should be tossed to get the voting rights acts through, Biden said.
“We have no option but to change the Senate rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this,” he said.
Biden’s speech drew a furious response from McConnell, the conservative senator from Kentucky who served as majority leader until Republicans lost control of the Senate in the 2020 election.
“The president’s rant yesterday was incorrect, incoherent and beneath his office,” McConnell said, calling it “pure demagoguery.”
Biden delivered a “deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart,” he said.
“To demonize Americans who disagree with him, he compared... a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors,” McConnell said. “How profoundly — profoundly — unpresidential.”
McConnell said he personally likes and respects Biden, who spent decades in the Senate, but “I did not recognize the man at the podium yesterday.”
Biden, asked about McConnell’s remarks, said “I like Mitch McConnell, he’s a friend.”
Shortly after, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki dismissed criticism of Biden’s Tuesday speech as “hilarious.”
“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise... who they want to elect,” she said.
Democrats accuse Republican state legislatures of enacting laws aimed at restricting the voting rights of minorities and curtailing early voting and mail-in voting in an effort to suppress Democratic support.
Republicans warn that a supposedly one-off maneuver could open the floodgates to lifting the filibuster on all sorts of issues, thereby ending any semblance of bipartisanship in the chamber.
The move needs unanimous Democratic support to happen — and that’s far from assured, with at least two of the more conservative Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — clearly skeptical.
Manchin and Sinema will be the two senators Biden will be seeking to persuade at Thursday’s Senate lunch.
The “Freedom to Vote Act” is designed to make it easier for Americans to cast their ballots by expanding mail-in voting and making Election Day an official holiday.
It also takes aim at voting restrictions imposed in several Republican-led states following Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
The other bill, named for civil rights icon John Lewis, would restore anti-discrimination clauses of the Voting Rights Act removed by the Supreme Court in 2013.
Fifteen Black elected officials emotionally urged the Senate Wednesday to pass the voting reform bills to protect minority rights.
“It’s the most fundamental, sacred thing I can think of,” Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, said.

Topics: US Republicans Mitch McConnell Joe Biden

Related

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
World
It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
Republicans vow to not buy Twitter ads after McConnell account gets blocked
Media
Republicans vow to not buy Twitter ads after McConnell account gets blocked

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again
  • Some 50 indigenous people of the Pataxo-Hahahae tribe have taken shelter in a local school
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

SAO JOAQUIM DE BICAS: Three years ago, the collapse of the tailings dam at an iron ore mine forced them to move their homes to higher ground.
Now, the rain-swollen Paraopeba River has flooded their new village and left them homeless again.
Some 50 indigenous people of the Pataxo-Hahahae tribe have taken shelter in a local school, but their houses in the village of Nao Xoha have been contaminated by muddy tailings-filled waters of the river.
“We lost houses. We lost bathrooms. We lost our medical center. We lost furniture. Our community is all flooded,” Chief Sucupira Pataxó-Hahahae said on Wednesday. “It makes your heart bleed.”
“The water contaminated by ore flooded our homes and backyards. There’s no way we can live there anymore. We have a lot of kids,” he said.
Heavy rains have pounded the mining region of Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil relentlessly for the past two weeks, causing dams to overflow and flooding towns and roads. More than 20 people have died.
In January 2019, a dam collapsed at a mine near Brumadinho owned by giant miner Vale SA, releasing a mudflow that crashed through the mine’s cafeteria and buried houses and farms, killing 270 people.
No Pataxo-Hahahae died in the disaster. But miles downstream, their way of life became unsustainable on the banks of a polluted river where they had bathed, washed their clothes and fished for their main source of food.
The village had 80 residents at that time, who had to uproot their existence and move to safer ground 30 meters (98 ft)away from the river. Now even that new site is under water.
“It is so sad to see this happen again,” said Marina Pataxo-Hahahae, looking out at her flooded backyard.

Topics: Heavy Rains Brazil

Related

Seven killed in Brazil after cliff collapses onto boats in lake
World
Seven killed in Brazil after cliff collapses onto boats in lake
Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
World
Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

France urges EU sanctions against Mali

France urges EU sanctions against Mali
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

France urges EU sanctions against Mali

France urges EU sanctions against Mali
  • French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian noted how Bamako had called for help from Russian Wagner mercenaries on top of the ‘unacceptable’ slipping of the election schedule
  • Mali’s relations with its neighbors and partners have steadily deteriorated since a coup led by Col. Assimi Goita, in August 2020, ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: France is to press the European Union to agree sanctions against Mali after its military-dominated leadership shelved a timetable for elections, the French foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Jean-Yves Le Drian told AFP in an interview that Mali risked being “suffocated” unless the military junta of the West African country lived up to its responsibilities and stopped seeking to “fool” the country’s partners.

Le Drian, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said that the EU measures would be in line with the unprecedented sanctions agreed with West African economic bloc ECOWAS which Paris has strongly supported.

“We are going to propose to apply these sanctions at a European level, both those against Malian leaders but also the economic and financial measures,” Le Drian said.

He added that the issue would be discussed by EU foreign ministers at a meeting in the French city of Brest from Thursday, adding that Mali was now a “European issue.”

France is moving to draw down forces deployed in Mali and the region to fight an extremist insurgency in favor of a multinational force called Takuba including troops from EU states.

As well as closing borders and imposing a trade embargo, Mali’s regional neighbors also cut off financial aid and froze the country’s assets at the Central Bank of West African States.

The move followed a proposal by Mali’s interim government last month to stay in power for up to five years before staging elections, despite international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections in February.

“The junta is trying to fool all of its partners,” said Le Drian, noting how Bamako had called for help from Russian Wagner mercenaries as well as the “unacceptable” slipping of the election schedule.

“It is now up to the junta to take responsibility. Otherwise it runs the risk of seeing this country being suffocated.”

With France already seeking to tighten the vice on the military rulers, flag-carrier Air France said Wednesday that in line with official decisions it was suspending flights to and from Mali until further notice.

Mali’s relations with its neighbors and partners have steadily deteriorated since a coup led by Col. Assimi Goita in August 2020 against the country’s elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Under threat of sanctions, Goita had promised to hold presidential and legislative elections and to restore civilian rule by February 2022.

But he staged a de-facto second coup in May 2021, forcing out an interim civilian government and disrupting the timetable to restore democracy, while declaring himself interim president.

President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the “unprecedented sanctions” by ECOWAS were a sign of “deep condemnation of the behavior of the military junta” in Mali and its “absolute failure” to respect its commitments.

Topics: mali France European Union (EU) Jean-Yves Le Drian Col. Assimi Goita

Related

French official says 300-400 Russian mercenaries operate in Mali
World
French official says 300-400 Russian mercenaries operate in Mali
Mali coup leaders vow transition leading to fresh elections
World
Mali coup leaders vow transition leading to fresh elections

Philippines bars unvaccinated from Manila public transport

Philippines bars unvaccinated from Manila public transport
Updated 13 January 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines bars unvaccinated from Manila public transport

Philippines bars unvaccinated from Manila public transport
  • New rule comes as Philippines reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases in last week alone
  • Ban covers all domestic public transport to, from, within National Capital Region
Updated 13 January 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government announced on Wednesday a “no vaccination, no ride” policy barring unvaccinated people from using public transport in the capital Manila and surrounding regions.

The ban came as the southeast Asian nation recorded a new surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant. On Wednesday alone, the Philippines reported 32,000 new daily infections — its second highest since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

So far, only around 53.4 million of the country’s 110 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

An order published by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the new policy that would be in place from Jan. 17 in the National Capital Region — home to 13 million Filipinos — covered “all domestic travel to, from, and within NCR via public transportation by land, rail, sea, and air.”

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Public transport operators are allowed to issue tickets only to fully vaccinated passengers who present proof of their identification and vaccination status. Those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions and individuals assigned by their household to buy essential goods outside their area of residence are exempted from the order.

The order immediately drew criticism from opposition politicians, transport organizations, and rights groups.

The National Union of People’s Lawyers told Arab News that the rules had “no legal basis.”

The union’s president, Edre Olalia, said: “It seems to be too drastic yet simplistic and not absolutely necessary. There are other regulatory measures that can be resorted to even as we support and encourage vaccination as just one of our health solutions.”

In a tweet, opposition leader, Renato Reyes, said the policy was “illegal and absurd,” adding that “half the population will not be allowed to move now. How about people who are going to their vaccination sites? They are expected to walk?”

Labor leader and presidential candidate, Leody de Guzman, said in a statement that the policy “violates the basic rights of the people.”

In response, Transportation Undersecretary Artemio Tuazon told reporters the order did not infringe on the constitution.

He said: “In our Bill of Rights, what is protected is the right of travel,” adding that people could use their own cars to travel.

“We are not limiting the travel of commuters, what we are limiting is the use of public transport.”

Topics: Philippines Manila Coronavirus Arthur Tugade

Related

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
World
Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
Philippines cancels ‘Black Nazarene’ parade again on COVID-19 concerns
World
Philippines cancels ‘Black Nazarene’ parade again on COVID-19 concerns

Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill

If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill

If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
  • Politicians in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK’s legislature, are considering the Nationality and Borders Bill
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British nationals who claim they were detained and tortured after having their citizenships revoked from abroad have penned a letter opposing a controversial bill being debated in UK Parliament.

Politicians in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK’s legislature, are considering the Nationality and Borders Bill, the ninth clause of which would give the government the right to remove a person’s citizenship without warning.

If the bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.”

The proposal is at odds with international law, which states that every person has the right to a nationality and that people cannot be left stateless.

Ten Britons who had their UK citizenship stripped over the past decade, and say they have been stranded across the world with no citizenship of another country, have used the letter, organized by advocacy group Cage, to ask for a fairer process in citizenship removal cases, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Deniz Solak was stripped of his British citizenship in 2015 before he was acquitted of any involvement in terrorist activity two years later in a Turkish court, while Tauqir Sharif was stripped of his citizenship in 2017 and accused of links to a group aligned with Al-Qaeda, a charge he denies.

Some of the signatories to the open letter have also been accused of belonging to a terrorist group, which was used to justify the removal of their citizenship. But none have faced trial in the UK for their alleged crimes.

“If we, or anyone else for that matter, has committed a crime, we simply ask for our day in court where we are given the opportunity to challenge the evidence against us,” they said in the letter.

“The current policy of using ‘secret evidence’ and ‘secret courts’ equips the government and the security services to operate as judge, jury and, in some cases, executioner against us.

“We do not enjoy the support or protection of any country in the world; we are essentially stateless. In practice, this means that some of us have suffered detention, imprisonment and torture with complete impunity,” they added.

Anger at the potential expansion of the government’s powers has grown in Britain, and the letter’s signatories said that they had been “overwhelmed” by the public opposition to the bill.

The debate surrounding the bill follows the high-profile case of Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria from her London home aged 15 in 2015 to join Daesh and marry a fighter from the terror group.

She was stripped of her British citizenship and deemed a risk to national security shortly after being found pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Begum denies involvement in any terror activity.

Anas Mustapha of Cage told The Independent that citizenship deprivation was an “egregious violation” as it not only exiled a person from their home, but also rendered them “entirely without rights and vulnerable to abuse.”

He added: “It’s crucial that the voice of the survivors of the current draconian citizenship policies are heard; it brings sharply into focus the absolute impunity the UK Home Office operates with when applying this power.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill will further cement and extend these powers, to enable the Home Office to deprive people more freely. This undermines equal citizenship for all and places ethnic minority Britons as forever second-class citizens. Rolling back these powers is therefore a question of equal citizenship rights first and foremost.”

Fahad Ansari, a solicitor acting on behalf of four of the letter’s other signatories, said: “Despite never even being charged with a terrorist offense, my clients have been subjected to the severest penalty of being stripped of their citizenship and sent into exile.

“The oppressive nature of this power can be assessed from the fact that this type of punishment would not be open to a sentencing judge to pass if my clients had been convicted of the greatest acts of mass murder.”

In response to criticism of the Nationality and Borders Bill, the Home Office refused to apologize for the removal of citizenship of “terrorists, those involved in serious organized crime and other individuals who have turned their back on the UK and wish to harm us,” a spokesperson said.

“Citizenship deprivation only happens after careful consideration of advice from officials and lawyers, and in accordance with international law. Each case is assessed individually and always comes with the right to appeal,” they added.

Topics: UK citizenship UK Nationality and Borders Bill

Related

Syria’s first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked
Middle-East
Syria’s first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked
Shamima Begum, who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh told British TV on Wednesday she would be prepared to return to the UK to face terror charges. (Screenshot/ITV/Good Morning Britain)
World
Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK

Latest updates

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes silverware after booking place in Spanish Super Cup final 
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes silverware after booking place in Spanish Super Cup final 
Morocco jails lecturer for two years over ‘sex for grades’
Morocco jails lecturer for two years over ‘sex for grades’
Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden
Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden
Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again
Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.