Technology key to unlocking region’s aquaculture potential: UAE minister

RIYADH: Emirati minister of climate change and environment Maryam Almheiri has urged infrastructure investments to develop the region’s aquaculture sector, particularly highlighting the role of technology in unlocking its potential.

“In the UAE, we have important projects in this sector that adopt modern technology for fish farming,” the minister said during the SIMEC event, which gathers stakeholders in the fisheries sector, in Riyadh.

Modern technology has been allowing the UAE to produce tens of thousands of kilograms of salmon every month — in a controlled environment that mimics the conditions of Norway, the biggest salmon producer in the world.

The UAE minister talked about her country’s efforts to develop both wild catch and aquaculture sectors, including implementing frameworks to ensure sustainable gains.

The private sector will play a big role in this endeavor, Almheiri emphasized, encouraging better access to financing and more reliable supply chain from production to consumption.