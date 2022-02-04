You are here

Egypt reach Africa Cup of Nations final after overcoming hosts Cameroon in penalty shootout

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, left controls the ball challenged by Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar during the African Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal soccer match in Yaounde, Cameroon. (AP)
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, left controls the ball challenged by Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar during the African Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal soccer match in Yaounde, Cameroon. (AP)
  • Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal emerges the hero after 120-minute stalemate
YAOUNDE: Mohamed Abou Gabal led Egypt into the final of the African Cup of Nations after saving two penalties in a 3-1 shootout win over Cameroon in Yaounde on Thursday.

After a forgettable 120 minutes of football ended 0-0, the goalkeeper, known as Gabaski, denied Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki to give the Pharaohs a date with Senegal on Sunday and a chance of continental title number eight. 

With all the pre-match attention on Mohamed Salah, it was once again Egypt’s backline that stepped forward to take the plaudits as the team has now conceded two goals in six games in the tournament with all three knockout ties going into extra time.

The first half belonged to Cameroon as they asked almost all the questions of Egypt, who were happy to sit back and disrupt any rhythm and momentum the West Africans could build and hit on the counter.

Despite Cameroon’s bright start, Salah reminded the hosts of his predatory instincts after just eight minutes with a snapshot from outside the area that flew over.

The Lions came much closer after 17 minutes as Michael Ngadeu headed a corner against the junction of the bar and post, and while Vincent Aboubakar just got to the rebound first, the striker’s shot was deflected wide. The resulting corner made it all the way across the Egyptian area to the unmarked Ngadeu but the defender completely miskicked from close range. It was as close as anyone would come to scoring.

Cameroon were dominant and putting the goalkeeper under plenty of pressure but just could not find a way past, despite Gabaski seeming to carry the same groin injury that saw him subbed off in the quarter-final victory over Morocco on Sunday.

Egypt started to show more attacking intent in the final few minutes as Hamdi Fathi’s header from a right-sided free-kick was tipped over. The Pharaohs had a couple of chances to break but couldn’t quite get going. Yet it was hard to guess which team would be happier at half-time: Cameroon for being well on top or Egypt for not conceding.

The North Africans showed more urgency at the start of the second half and the game started to open up. Suddenly Salah was seeing more of the ball and almost found Trezeguet in the area. 

The Liverpool man should have done better 10 minutes after the break as he latched on to an underhit Martin Hongla backpass just inside the Cameroon half. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who had little to do in the first half, was out very quickly from his area and when Salah tried to go round him and into an empty area, stuck out a boot and stopped the danger.

Soon after Cameroon had a free kick just to the left of the box that was whipped into the near post by Moumi Ngamaleu. It was headed on by Karl Toko Ekambi but goalkeeper Gabaski got down well at his near post to make the save. Seconds later he was flying across the area to try and get to a long-range zinger from Samuel Oum Gouet that hit the outside of the post.

As full-time drew nearer, the action slowed down and it was clear that both teams were nervous of what would likely be a decisive mistake. The main excitement was centered on coach Carlos Queiroz who was shown two yellows in the space of three minutes for shouting and gesturing from the sidelines.

It was no surprise given that the former Real Madrid manager had been complaining from the start and it was also no surprise that the game went into extra time.

There was little action of note in the first period with Salah having the best chance, though it was only a half one, after ten minutes, curling the ball just wide of the post from the edge of the area. Shortly after Mostafa Mohamed should have shot from the right side of the area but instead squared to Trezeguet and the danger was cleared. A similar move from Cameroon saw Gabaski spill a cross from the left but the defender was there to clear.

The tension and tiredness was palpable and only increased as penalties drew near, but Egypt had their best chance to win the game in the final seconds. Ramadan Sobhi burst free down the right side of the area and had four white shirts in the six-yard box to choose from but blasted the ball far too hard and nobody could get the necessary touch.

It was clear that Egypt, who have won their last five shootouts, were more confident heading into penalties but Gabaski’s saves were enough for the seven-time champions to celebrate once more.

Saudi Arabia's flag will be raised tomorrow as the only GCC member participating in 2022 Beijing Olympics

Saudi Arabia’s flag will be raised tomorrow as the only GCC member participating in 2022 Beijing Olympics
  • Launched in 2021 with the backing of the Ministry of Sports, the newly-established SWSF were able to get three athletes to qualify for the winter olympics
RIYADH: In a huge milestone for Saudi Arabia the country’s flag will be raised high on Friday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the only Gulf nation to compete at the winter games.

“We are very happy and proud to be able to participate. We are the only GCC country that has ever qualified for the Winter Olympics,” said Rabab Mahassen, vice president of the Saudi Winter Sport Federation, which was launched in 2021 with the backing of the Ministry of Sports. “Saudi Arabia’s flag will be marching at the opening of the Beijing Olympics tomorrow, and that in itself is a huge win for the Kingdom.

 

“We selected the most promising and skilled athletes and then created the perfect program for them,” Mahassen told Arab News.

Last October, Fayik Abdi managed to score the most points during the Federation Internationale Switzerland qualifiers in Geneva and was selected by the SWSF as the athlete to advance to the games.

Saudi professional skier Fayik Abdi. (Supplied)

Abdi will be the only Saudi Winter Olympian to go and will be competing in the alpine skiing Giant Slalom category. The Saudi skier arrived in the Chinese capital on Thursday in preparation for his historic participation on Feb. 13.

Two other Saudis — skiers Salman Al-Howaish and Rakan Alireza — earned enough qualifying points to be eligible to compete in Beijing but Saudi Arabia was only allocated one place at the games.

In May 2021, the SWSF launched a nationwide campaign seeking serious Saudi skiers and snowboarders who could represent their nation at the games and were deluged with responses, according to Mahassen.

Impressed with the level of proficiency Saudis possessed in different alpine disciplines, the federation narrowed their search by focusing on those who had already been training with a club or coach and possessed athletic ability, talent, speed, power and a desire to push their boundaries.

Mahassen, herself a lifelong skier, worked closely with Ahmad Al-Tabbaa, the SWSF president, on strategy, development and communication to develop the program for the Saudi athletes.

“We created a special training program for our athletes in Europe with the help of an international company called International Racers, and our advisory board,” she said. “We are very proud of our athletes, and this is only the beginning, we plan to reach 20 to 30 athletes racing in world circuits by 2026.”

One of the main challenges the federation faced was providing natural or man-landscaped terrain. As a non-traditional winter sport nation, the SWSF sent its athletes to Austria, Italy, Switzerland and France for training camps to reach peak condition for the Olympics.

“We followed the snow,” Mahassen said.

The SWSF has 17 sports under its umbrella. For this year, Mahassen told Arab News, focusing on snow sports such as skiing made more sense for the programs they could organize quickly.

The federation also established a scholarship program for winter athletes to train in France to develop their skills in their respective sports.

According to the vice president, the federation plans to launch more programs in the future that will encourage young Saudi athletes who wish to reach new heights in their sport, while a PIF-backed company called Seven plans to open large indoor ski resorts in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh. 

Morocco coach 'ready to quit' if World Cup bid fails

Morocco coach ‘ready to quit’ if World Cup bid fails
  • "My first goal is to get the team to qualify, and if I don't manage that I could leave," said coach Vahid Halilhodzic
  • Morocco is to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in a World Cup qualifier next month
RABAT: Under pressure following Morocco’s ouster from the Africa Cup of Nations, Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic said Thursday he was ready to stand down if his World Cup qualification bid falls short.
“My first goal is to get the team to qualify, and if I don’t manage that I could leave,” he said during a press conference in Rabat.
“Let me carry on and do everything I can to get to the World Cup. That’s my goal.”
Morocco is to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in a World Cup qualifier next month.
Halilhodzic, a 69-year-old former Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain player, had arrived at his third Africa Cup of Nations hoping Morocco could shed their reputation as underachievers, ending a 46-year wait for a second title.
But the Lions of the Atlas crashed out in an ill-tempered Sunday quarter-final against Egypt, followed by a locker-room brawl.
Halilhodzic put the defeat down to “inexperience” but condemned the fight.
“The Egyptians were smarter, more vicious, but brawling is undignified,” Halilhodzic said. “I saw lots of people shouting, there were insults.”
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) later suspended players from both sides, including Moroccans Soufian Chakla and Soufiane Boufal, for “violent behavior.”
That rules them out of next month’s World Cup qualifier.
Halilhodzic said the team had appealed.
Following the team’s defeat, “I’ve had death threats, I’m used to that as a trainer, but I’ve also had a lot of encouragement, which helps,” he added.
He also defended his choice to leave Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech off the team, saying he “lacks respect.”
“I can’t bring on a player who could blow up the team, even if he’s called Lionel Messi,” he said.

Johnson makes another strong start in Saudi; Manassero leads

Johnson makes another strong start in Saudi; Manassero leads
  • Matteo Manassero, a one-time prodigy in European golf who fell off the main tour and now competes on the second-tier Challenge Tour, covered the front nine in 29 before carding a 62
  • The No. 5-ranked Dustin Johnson was 6 under after 11 holes at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club — he bogeyed No. 13 and parred his way home to be in a six-way tie for seventh place
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Dustin Johnson’s bid for a third victory at the Saudi International began with the American shooting 5-under 65, leaving him three strokes off the lead held by Matteo Manassero after the first round on Thursday.
Johnson is one of a slew of high-profile players from the US PGA Tour and European tour on big appearance fees at the opening event of the Asian Tour, and is looking to back up his titles from 2019 and last year. He also finished second in 2020.
The No. 5-ranked Johnson was 6 under after 11 holes at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He bogeyed No. 13 and parred his way home to be in a six-way tie for seventh place.
Manassero, a one-time prodigy in European golf who fell off the main tour and now competes on the second-tier Challenge Tour, covered the front nine in 29 after making six birdies, and picked up more shots at Nos. 11 and 12. He was bogey-free in his round of 62.
Manassero was two shots clear of a group of five players — including Americans Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III — who were tied for second.
In a field that had the feel of a top PGA Tour event, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood were among those shooting 66s, with Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson a further stroke back.
Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 3-over 73 that contained a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.

Saudi Arabian delegation lands in Beijing ahead of historic first Winter Olympics participation

Saudi Arabian delegation lands in Beijing ahead of historic first Winter Olympics participation
  • Fayik Abdi will compete in the giant slalom at the Games, having secured enough points for qualification less than two months ago
  • The Saudi delegation to the 2022 Beijing Games is led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee
In a historic day for Saudi sports, the Kingdom’s delegation arrived in China on Thursday ahead of its participation in the 24th Winter Olympic Games — the first time that Saudi athletes have competed in the Winter Olympics.

The Saudi delegation to the 2022 Beijing Games is led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The prince expressed his appreciation for the generous support of the Saudi government, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for paving the way for Saudi athletes to participate and compete in international competitions. 

He cited the qualification of Hussain Alireza for the 2020 Tokyo Games last summer — becoming the first Saudi rower to compete in the Olympics — as an example of the benefits reaped by that support, along with skier Fayik Abdi’s participation in Beijing.

Abdi will compete in the giant slalom at the Games, having secured enough points for qualification less than two months ago. 

The Saudi Winter Sports Federation, which oversees all winter sports in the Kingdom, was founded less than two years ago. Abdi’s successful journey is a significant success story for the federation, and for Saudi Vision 2030, one of the aims of which is to provide opportunities for young Saudis to pursue their dreams.

In May 2021, the SOPC and the SWSF launched a nationwide talent search for Saudi athletes capable of qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. The search produced outstanding results, as six professional Saudi athletes, including Abdi, proved ready and able to represent their nation in its first appearance at the Games.

Two new teams and increased funding ensure the unstoppable growth of the IPL continues

Two new teams and increased funding ensure the unstoppable growth of the IPL continues
  • Ten teams will contest 74 matches starting from last week of March and concluding at the end of May
Momentum is building over the 2022 and 15th Indian Premier League competition. Two new teams — Ahmedabad and Lucknow — have joined to expand the tournament to 10 teams, enlarging the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s coffers by a staggering $1.7 billion.

The BCCI has confirmed that the competition will start in the last week of March and stretch until the end of May. The number of matches to be played will increase from 60 to 74. A majority of franchise owners expressed a wish for the tournament to be held in India, despite concerns over the level of COVID-19 cases. Contingency plans are being discussed between them and the BCCI. One option may be to play behind closed doors in Mumbai and Pune, where grounds of sufficient quality are available and travel can be limited to roads. If the tournament cannot be held in India, the UAE and South Africa are rumored as alternatives.

A mega-auction of players is scheduled to occur in Bengaluru on Feb. 12 and 13. Ahead of this, the existing eight franchised teams were able to retain four players from their 2021 squad, based on a maximum of three Indian players, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians. Nov. 30, 2021 was the deadline to announce the retention list. Out of the possible total of 32 players, 27 names were announced, 15 capped Indians, four uncapped and eight overseas. The two new franchises had until Jan. 22 to pick three players from the pool of released players, two Indians and one overseas.

Players, with the approval of their respective boards, submit their name and price to the BCCI. Registration closed on Jan. 20 with 1,214 entries, comprising 270 capped players (61 of whom are Indian), 903 uncapped and 41 from associate countries. 

Australia had the highest number of registrations with 59 followed by South Africa with 48. The list was then sent to the franchisees on Jan. 21 for them to return their own list of preferred bids, from which the IPL governing council prepared a shortlist. This was released on Feb. 1 and comprised 590 names, 370 Indian and 220 overseas.

The scene is set for the mega-auction, which will be streamed on Disney owned Star Sports network. Its five-year, $2.6 billion deal for IPL broadcasting rights expires in 2022 and a fierce battle for the next round of rights will ensue. Each franchise is allowed a total purse of $12 million, from which the cost of retentions has been deducted prior to the auction. The range of fees paid for retained players was between 4 and 16 Crore ($543,000 to $2.1 million).

As in previous years, franchise teams are allowed a maximum of 25 players. Thus, a maximum of 250 players will be recruited. Given that 33 have already been retained, competition will be fierce for the remaining 217 places, on which a ceiling of 70 overseas players is placed. Bidders have to juggle funds available with the need to obtain quality and balance within their squad. There are three high-price player categories, ranging from a 2-Crore base at which bidding starts, with 48 players listed, followed by 1.5 Crore, with 20 cricketers, and 1 Crore, with 34. The lowest base price is 0.2 Crore.

In the dynamic world of the IPL, a further twist occurred on Jan. 11, when the withdrawal of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo as the official title sponsor was announced by the IPL’s Governing Council. 

The Tata Group will replace Vivo, which will transfer its title rights to Tata. Various explanations have been aired for its request to withdraw. One relates to anti-Chinese sentiment within India, another to poor returns on investment and a third relates to a reported probe into alleged tax evasion and manipulated finances.

Vivo acquired the IPL title sponsorship in 2018 in a five-year deal for $297 million. In 2020, Vivo paused its deal for a year owing to the Indo-China diplomatic standoff, with Dream 11 standing in. Media reports suggest that Tata will pay $90 million, for the two-year sponsorship deal, whilst Vivo will pay 454 Crore for contract termination. With these deals, the BCCI will end up earning $151 million over 2022 and 2023, a windfall for an already bloated purse.

The move by Tata, which has just acquired Air India, may be regarded as evidence of its strategy to shift away from its industrial-based legacy brand towards a consumer-centric organisation, focused on future-facing digital businesses. It is seeking to increase consumer awareness, especially among younger consumers. Investing in the IPL will facilitate different opportunities for its marketing communications campaigns.

The partnership between Tata and the IPL, branded Tata IPL, links two of India’s most powerful brands. In 2020, the brand value of Tata was estimated to be over $20 billion, while the brand value of the IPL was estimated at $5.3 billion by financial consultancy Duff and Phelps in 2018.

There seems to be no end to the possibilities for IPL growth. It is embraced by Indians, by spectators and viewers, players, coaches, advertisers, sponsors and media organizations. The change of lead sponsor and upcoming auction may serve to take some attention away from criticism of the BCCI’s handling of an on-going furore over its men’s national team captaincy.

As reported two weeks ago, Virat Kohli, its previous captain in all formats, resigned as Test captain after a 2-1 series defeat by South Africa. In the three-match T20 series which followed, India, under a stand-in captain, was beaten 3-0. Contradictory statements have been made by Kohli and BCCI members, including its president, about the real chain of events which led to the end of his tenure. India’s transition from Kohli’s reign to a new leadership team, under which Kohli will play, has not started well. Currently, the BCCI’s financial dominance of cricket — and the power that comes with it — is not being matched by the performances on the field that it so craves.

