Varner III, Arnaus hold off stars at halfway point of Saudi International

Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International.
Tommy Fleetwood (-7), Bubba Watson (-6), Xander Schauffele (-5), Patrick Reed (-4), and Phil Mickelson (-4) are all lurking on the leaderboard.
Tommy Fleetwood (-7), Bubba Watson (-6), Xander Schauffele (-5), Patrick Reed (-4), and Phil Mickelson (-4) are all lurking on the leaderboard.
Tommy Fleetwood (-7), Bubba Watson (-6), Xander Schauffele (-5), Patrick Reed (-4), and Phil Mickelson (-4) are all lurking on the leaderboard.
  • Smith, Wolff 2 shots back with Fleetwood, Watson, Schauffele in hunt
  • Thai sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat, 14, makes cut
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus on Friday held a shock halfway lead at a windswept Royal Greens Golf and Country Club after the second round of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

The pair both recorded rounds of 66 for a 10-under total of 130 to take a two-shot lead over Cameron Smith and Matt Wolff – as well as some of the game’s biggest stars at the Asian Tour’s season-opening event in Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fleetwood (-7), Bubba Watson (-6), Xander Schauffele (-5), Patrick Reed (-4), and Phil Mickelson (-4) are all lurking on the leaderboard and in touch ahead of Saturday’s so-called moving day. First-round leader Matteo Manassero remains in contention on 5-under par.

Varner III is a newcomer to the Saudi International but is enjoying a course that offers plenty of birdies despite the windy conditions that are a signature of the King Abdullah Economic City layout.

The 31-year-old American said: “The course is unbelievable. It’s really good. It wasn’t blowing as hard this morning, so I was just trying to hang in there and just give myself a chance.

“I think you’ve got to drive it really well here. It’s forgiving off the tee, but when blowing, the lines get a little bit tighter, and you’ve just got to keep hitting good shots.”

Arnaus, a Golf Saudi ambassador, is continuing a strong run of results in the Middle East this year with another high-class showing. A rollercoaster front nine of five birdies and three bogeys was followed by a steady closing run of holes coming home that included driving the 17th green.

The 27-year-old Spaniard said: “I’ve been playing this course now for a few years. I’m starting to get the hang of it and think everything is turning in the right direction.

“It’s been a bit of a short preseason for me because I had to make sure I didn’t come with my old injury this year, so I’m good with that,” he added.

Australian world No. 11 Smith was another to adapt to the windy conditions, drawing on his experiences Down Under to put himself firmly in the hunt heading into the weekend.

“I like it windy. I grew up in the wind. Being from Australia, it’s something you kind of have to get used to pretty quick. Around here you just need to hit it good off the tee. There’s plenty of opportunities, plenty of wedges, and just be real patient with it,” the 28-year-old said.

Ryosuke Kinoshita, 30, of Japan was the leading Asian Tour player on Friday and followed his opening round 64 with a composed round of 70 to remain four shots back and in the mix.

He said: “Conditions were very difficult, but I am pleased to have played in the morning as it will be difficult later. I played steady and I’m in a good position. I had chances for birdie on the front nine but in these conditions nine pars is OK.”

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Thai sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat made the cut for the weekend following his opening day 66 with a round of 75 to leave him on 1 over par.

At the start of the day American Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the event with a left hand and left hip injury.

For more information about the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, visit www.saudiinternational.com

Isaac Hayden ‘bitterly disappointed’ at being left out of Newcastle’s Premier League squad

The tough-tackling, popular Magpies player Isaac Hayden was one of three squad members chopped from the list by head coach Eddie Howe.
The tough-tackling, popular Magpies player Isaac Hayden was one of three squad members chopped from the list by head coach Eddie Howe.
The tough-tackling, popular Magpies player Isaac Hayden was one of three squad members chopped from the list by head coach Eddie Howe.
  • Also left out of Eddie Howe’s plans are defenders Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis, who will miss the final 17 games of the season
NEWCASTLE: Midfielder Isaac Hayden has spoken of his “bitter disappointment” at not being named in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad for the remainder of the season.

The tough-tackling, popular Magpies player was one of three squad members chopped from the list by head coach Eddie Howe.

Alongside Hayden, Republic of Ireland central defender Ciaran Clark — sent off in the recent friendly win over Al-Ittihad in Jeddah — and Jamal Lewis have also been left out, making them ineligible for the final 17 games of the season.

Taking to social media, Hayden said: “I am bitterly disappointed to have not been included in the 25-man squad for the second half of this season due to injury.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for me, with injuries massively affecting my availability for the club,” he said. “Now is a time for me to reflect. I’ll be working harder than ever before to come back stronger, like I always do.

“I’ll be a supporter like everyone else and l’ll be supporting the lads and the staff as best I can for the rest of the season.

“We all want to see the club climb the table as much as possible and I am no exception. Take care, Isaac.”

United’s five January transfer window signings — Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn — have all been named in the squad.

Left-back Lewis has been subject to interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor in recent days, having rejected a loan move to Birmingham City in the final hours of the English window;

the transfer window in Turkey does not close until Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, Brazil international Guimaraes has finally flown into Tyneside to meet his new teammates.

The 24-year-old former Lyon midfielder has been away on international duty since signing for Newcastle, making a cameo appearance off the bench in the 4-0 win over new teammate Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay side this week.

Guimaraes arrived on Friday, flying in from France, and will train with the rest of the first-team squad this weekend.

He is expected to be available for Tuesday night’s Premier League return to action against Everton.

Another player who has also returned to the UK is New Zealand striker Wood.

There had been fears that the forward could miss the midweek clash against the Toffees due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the New Zealand squad whilst on international duty.

However, it’s understood that Wood is fit to return to the United fold.

Quick turnaround for Liverpool stars after African Cup final

Quick turnaround for Liverpool stars after African Cup final
Quick turnaround for Liverpool stars after African Cup final
  • The Liverpool teammates are due back in time for the team's next English Premier League game on Thursday
  • “I think Tuesday, or Wednesday latest, the winner will be back and the other one probably slightly earlier,” Klopp said
LIVERPOOL, England: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won’t have much time to celebrate, lament or rest after the African Cup of Nations final.
The Liverpool teammates are due back in time for the team’s next English Premier League game on Thursday, when the squad renews its pursuit of league-leading Manchester City.
“I think they will be available,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. “We will see.”
Egypt and Salah face Senegal and Mane on Sunday night in Cameroon.
“I think Tuesday, or Wednesday latest, the winner will be back and the other one probably slightly earlier,” Klopp said at a news conference ahead of the team’s FA Cup match against Cardiff.
“The one who wins will probably fly back to their home country, the celebration, that’s how it is. If they have one thing, they have rhythm, they’ve played obviously quite a few games,” he said.
Liverpool trails City by nine points and has a game in hand. Leicester visits Anfield on Thursday night.
Klopp’s team hosts Cardiff on Sunday for an FA Cup fourth-round match, and it’s possible new signing Luis Diaz could be in the squad even though the Colombia winger arrived in Liverpool only on Friday.
Liverpool signed Diaz from Porto on the penultimate day of the January transfer window. Klopp described the 25-year-old Diaz as a “late bloomer.” Diaz and Argentina’s Lionel Messi were the co-leading scorers at the last Copa America.
“He’s an exceptional player. He has the speed, he has the skillset, he has the character to have a really good career. We all want him to have this career here with us,” Klopp said.
Liverpool is still interested in yet another attacking player — 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho — who they tried to sign from second-division club Fulham.
“We are obviously still interested,” Klopp said, “it would be crazy if not.”

Iconic Arabic football commentator Fahad Al-Otaibi lends his voice to Saudi International golf tournament

A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International.
A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International.
A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International.
  • Al-Otaibi is known around the world for his passionate commentary on some of the biggest games in club and international football
LONDON: He is probably one of the Arab world’s most famous commentators and now the so-called “Voice of Football,” Fahad Al-Otaibi, has lent his dulcet tones to the game of golf.

A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International on the tournament’s social media channels.

Al-Otaibi, known around the world for his passionate commentary on some of the biggest games in club and international football, is seen positioning himself at various points around the golf course and offering his inimitable take on players’ shots.

Al-Otaibi, who has been the go-to Arabic voice for English Premier League, Champions League and World Cup football for more than a decade, said: “This is the first time that I’ve provided commentary for a golf tournament – it was a great experience.”

He continued: “I got to know the game closely and had great fun with all the players. The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers is organized to a really high standard and played at a world class golf course.

“Thank you to the organisers for giving me the opportunity to be part of it, and I look forward to watching the golf live on the Saudi Sports Channel this weekend,” he added.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round on Friday.

With rings breaking from block of ice, Winter Olympics ceremony begins

Saudi Arabia's delegation enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Saudi Arabia's delegation enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Saudi Arabia's delegation enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
  • On a three-dimensional cube resembling a block of ice, lasers carved imagery from each of the previous 23 Winter Games
  • The entrances for "Hong Kong, China", as well as for Russia, generated applause in the partially filled stadium
BEIJING: The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday night.

The culmination of preparations beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China that led several countries to mount a diplomatic boycott.

Held on the first day of Spring by the Chinese calendar, it began with a performance by dancers waving glowing green stalks to convey the vitality of the season, followed by an explosion of white and green fireworks that spelled the word “Spring.”

On a three-dimensional cube resembling a block of ice, lasers carved imagery from each of the previous 23 Winter Games. The block was then “broken” by ice hockey players, enabling the Olympic rings to emerge, all in white.

That was followed by the traditional “parade of nations,” with each of the 91 delegations preceded by a woman carrying a placard in the shape of a snowflake resembling a Chinese knot.

In keeping with Olympic tradition, the parade was led into the stadium by Greece with the rest ordered by stroke number in the first character of their Chinese name, which meant Turkey was second, followed by Malta, with host China set to go last.

The entrances for “Hong Kong, China,” as well as for Russia, generated applause in the partially filled stadium.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the highest profile foreign leader present for the Games, could be seen in the stadium. However, the athletes from his country were unable to carry its flag due to doping violations, marching instead under the standard of the Russian Olympic Committee.

RETURN TO BIRD’S NEST

Friday’s ceremony began shortly after President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach entered the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium.

Soon after the start, the Chinese flag was passed among 56 people representing China’s different ethnic groups before it was raised and the national anthem performed.

Directed by Zhang Yimou, reprising his role from Beijing’s 2008 Summer Games triumph, the event was to feature 3,000 performers on a stage comprised of 11,600 square meters of high-definition LED screen resembling an ice surface.

All of the performers are ordinary people from Beijing and nearby Hebei province, with “the Story of a Snowflake” its central thread.

With temperatures of about -4C (25F) at the start, the show was set to be about half as long as the four-hour marathon that opened the 2008 Games, also at the Bird’s Nest.

The crowd itself was pared down, with organizers deciding last month not to sell tickets to Olympic events to curtail the spread of COVID-19. A “closed loop” separates competitors and other personnel from the Chinese public throughout the Olympics.

Zhang, the director, said the ceremony takes into account the changed global backdrop, including the pandemic and what he said were hostile forces “suppressing and blackening” China.

WWE champion Bobby Lashley to take part in Elimination Chamber at Jeddah Superdome

WWE champion Bobby Lashley to take part in Elimination Chamber at Jeddah Superdome
WWE champion Bobby Lashley to take part in Elimination Chamber at Jeddah Superdome
  • Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins also on the bill for Feb. 19
RIYADH: WWE champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, as well as Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, at the Jeddah Superdome on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the annual Elimination Chamber match.

The Elimination Chamber, hosted by the General Entertainment Authority in cooperation with WWE, will take place inside the world’s largest pillarless superdome. It is the first time the annual event has taken place outside of the US. Each match features six participants. Two wrestlers start off in the ring, with another fighter added every five minutes. The winner must eliminate all other competitors. 

The lineup will also feature Becky Lynch, who faces a tough challenge to retain her Raw Women’s Championship title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.    

The first Elimination Chamber match took place on November 2002 at the Survivor Series event in New York City. The match saw Triple H defend his world championship against Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, and Kane for the World Heavyweight title. Michaels pinned Triple H to win the championship and the first ever Elimination Chamber.

The Elimination Chamber then featured in the 2008 and 2009 No Way Out events.

WWE conducted a survey of fans in September 2009 and renamed the No Way Out event the Elimination Chamber, which became the title of WWE’s February 2010 pay-per-view event. It was later announced that the Elimination Chamber would become the annual February pay-per-view event for WWE.

 

