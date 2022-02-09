Iran unveils missile with a range of 1,450km - Tasnim

DUBAI: Iran unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, semi-official news agency Tasnim said.
The missile was unveiled during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to a Revolutionary Guards missile bases, Tasnim added.
LONDON: Three Iranian refugees face being deported from Turkey after they were arrested for taking part in a demonstration against Ankara’s withdrawal from the Istanbul convention on violence against women.
Lily Faraji, Zeinab Sahafi and Ismail Fattahi were arrested after attending a protest in the southern Turkish city of Denizli in March 2021, British newspaper The Guardian reported.
Another Iranian, Mohammad Pourakbari, was detained with the others despite not attending the protests, their lawyer Buse Bergamali said, adding that they were taken from their homes, and had been photographed by the police while demonstrating and later identified.
The group was charged with “disturbing public order” and “participating in unlawful demonstrations.”
Turkish authorities ruled earlier this month that the Iranians could be deported after they lost their appeal against a deportation order issued in April 2021.
Three of the group had been granted conditional refugee status, making it illegal to return them to Iran, Bergamali said.
“However, there is no indication in the court decision that these people cannot be sent back to Iran,” she added.
Police in Turkey have responded brutally to people demonstrating against the country’s withdrawal from the convention, which aims to prevent violence against women and protect victims.
The deportation order comes amid increasing concerns over Turkey’s treatment of Iranian dissidents and asylum seekers.
There are at least 24,300 Iranian dissidents and asylum seekers in Turkey, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
An estimated 67,000 Iranians live in Turkey, with numbers rising in recent years as some flee persecution while others try to avoid US sanctions on Iran by buying property and claiming Turkish citizenship.
Bergamali said the four Iranians who face deportation have been fighting to remain in Turkey despite conditions for Iranians worsening.
“They are fighting for their lives. They came to Turkey to survive. They’re trying to stay here so as not to die,” she said.
Iranian dissidents in Turkey have increasingly said they no longer feel safe in the country. In 2020, feminist activist Maryam Shariatmadari was briefly detained by police in Denizli after fleeing Iran two years earlier after protesting against being forced to wear a hijab.
Turkish authorities initially said Shariatmadari had been arrested because her visa had expired and she could be deported to Iran, where she would have faced torture or even the death penalty, according to human rights groups. She was allowed to renew her Turkish visa, and was released after a public outcry.
LONDON: UK recycling waste transported to illegal Turkish dumps are contributing to dangerously toxic soil contamination, a Greenpeace report has warned.
Adana province in southwest Turkey was found to contain 10 dumps where packaging and plastic waste, mainly from Britain, was discovered.
Following soil sample laboratory testing at five of the sites, Greenpeace warned that contamination had reached “thousands of times higher” than control levels.
“Many of the chemical pollutants found in the samples of ash and underlying soil are highly resistant to breaking down in the environment and can build up in animals and humans over time,” said Dr. Kevin Brigden, one of the scientists who carried out the testing.
“Levels of these pollutants were very high at some of these sites where plastic imported from countries, including the UK, gets dumped.”
A Greenpeace press release warned that the contaminants “can remain in soil for a very long time and leak into nearby surface water and underground water sources. This pollution can harm wildlife, microorganisms, plant life and people. The chemicals can biologically accumulate once they enter the food chain.”
Dioxins and furans, compound group pollutants detected at one site at levels 400,000 higher than normal, can be toxic to fetuses, cause premature birth, trigger tumors and skin lesions, and affect hormones and immune systems.
Greenpeace said most of the recycling waste discovered at the Turkish dumps had been imported from the UK and Germany.
Waste exports to Turkey have surged in recent years following China’s ban on rubbish imports in 2017.
From 2016 to 2020, UK waste exports to Turkey grew from 12,000 tons per year to more than 200,000.
But despite a recent clampdown following an earlier Greenpeace investigation, Turkey is still facing significant environmental and health implications as a result of waste, said Nihan Temiz Ata of Greenpeace Mediterranean.
“Turkey’s soil, air and water are bearing witness to the environmental and human health costs of Europe’s plastic waste exports,” she added.
“Countries like the UK and Germany, who ship their plastic rubbish overseas where it’s dumped and burned, are leaving a toxic trace in Turkey’s fertile soil. Exporting countries must take responsibility and stop sending plastic to Turkey.”
Greenpeace UK is demanding that the British government enact the Environment Bill, which grants the power to ban all plastic waste exports, which the organization is calling for by 2025.
“This is the toxic fingerprint of Britain’s dangerous pattern of dumping plastic waste out of sight and out of mind,” said Megan Randles, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK.
“This proof of the harm our plastic can cause, when dumped and burned overseas, should spur the government on to do the right thing and ban plastic waste exports.”
CAIRO: Egypt’s military has announced the launch of International Maritime Training Activities in the Red Sea, as part of its plan “to raise the level of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries.”
It said the training will last “several days,” with the participation of Egypt’s navy and the Western Joint Forces Command.
The exercise includes training to confront atypical maritime threats, implementing maritime security measures, securing ships with important cargo, combating naval mines, training in command and control work, and medical training.
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has appointed Bolis Fahmy as the first Coptic head of the Supreme Constitutional Court starting on Wednesday.
Fahmy, 65, was previously vice president of the court, and before that head of the Cairo Court of Appeal.
He takes over from Saeed Marei Amr, who stepped down due to health issues.
JERUSALEM: A Sudanese envoy was in Israel on Wednesday in order to promote ties between the two countries, a source with close knowledge of the visit said.
The presidential envoy arrived in Israel at the beginning of the week, the source said. There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli and Sudanese government spokespeople. Israel and Sudan announced in 2020 that they would normalise relations