New Hyundai Tucson revs up adventure in ‘Uncharted’ film
The Tucson ‘Beast’ concept features a rugged exterior with fortified bumpers, tires and other outdoor-ready accoutrements that exhilarate the treasure hunting escapade.
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

New Hyundai Tucson revs up adventure in ‘Uncharted’ film
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will show its versatile capabilities and futuristic design in the upcoming Sony Pictures film “Uncharted,” adding thrill and excitement to the adventure as a customized “Beast” concept prototype.

In addition to the Tucson “Beast,” popular production models, such as the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson, Genesis G90, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, make appearances in the film, which is set to premiere on Feb. 18 in the US and other global markets.

“The all-new Tucson is a highly capable SUV that is up for the challenge of a treasure hunting adventure,” said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, global chief marketing officer and head of customer experience division of Hyundai Motor Company. “‘Uncharted’ is a property with millions of fans around the world and we are excited to showcase the capabilities and technologies of our vehicles in ways that are creative and fitting to the Sony Pictures film. Our recent collaboration with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was a tremendous success in promoting the Ioniq 5 and Tucson, and we look forward to building on that momentum with ‘Uncharted.’”

Sony Pictures’ action-adventure movie is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same title, “Uncharted,” by Naughty Dog. In the film, street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother, but only if they can learn to work together.

Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California, and Sony Pictures collaborated on the design of the Tucson “Beast” concept, which features a rugged exterior with fortified bumpers, tires and other outdoor-ready accoutrements that exhilarate the treasure hunting escapade.

“The Hyundai team has created a fun and global campaign that perfectly captures the adventurous tone of ‘Uncharted’ and further reinforces why they make such great partners,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of global partnerships and brand management and head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As part of its marketing activities for the film, Hyundai Motor launched a global TV commercial starring Holland and a variety of digital and on-site promotional activities.

Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: LuLu Hypermarkets across the Kingdom are showcasing the unique flavors of five Arab countries that are famed for their culinary heritage — Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia and Palestine. The “Flavors of Arabia” festival was inaugurated on Feb. 9 in LuLu Hypermarket on Ali Ibn Abi Talib Branch Road, Riyadh. Those attending the launch ceremony included: Ali Al-Kayed, ambassador of Jordan; Dr. Mustapha Mansouri, ambassador of Morocco; and Ahmed Farouk, ambassador of Egypt.They were welcomed by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets, Saudi Arabia.

The festival was also inaugurated in Jeddah at LuLu’s Al-Marwah branch on the same day. Brahim Ajouli, consul general of Morocco, and Mohammed Ramadan, consul general of Egypt, were the chief guests.

The festival, which runs until Feb. 16, celebrates the goodness of regional Arab cuisines. Delicacies from these countries are being prepared in the different Hot Foods sections of LuLu.

FASTFACT

A wide range of attractively priced specialty products, such as different Egyptian cheeses, Tunisian olives, Palestinian olive oil, and Jordan’s famed halawa sweet and mixed pickles are on offer.

Moreover, nuts coated with local honey and sesame, different types of tea including the popular hibiscus flower variety, and exotic biscuit crackers flavored with thyme, anize and other local herbs, made in popular factories in these countries, are also available.

“We want our customers to explore the taste of items as varied as kibbeh and grills to Egyptian koshari and Syrian sweets. In addition, there is a wealth of Arab cheeses and processed foods, such as pickles, crackers and confectionery that will be on offer at amazing prices. This festival is truly all about the full-bodied and nutritious ‘flavors of Arabia,’” said director Mohammed. 

Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

To mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11, the Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO hosted the first “For Women in Science Young Talents Awards Ceremony” for MENA. The event took place in the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai to honor and recognize 14 Arab female scientists from the MENA region for their groundbreaking research in the fields of life and environmental sciences, physical sciences, mathematics and computer sciences. This program is part of the L’Oréal-UNESCO’s global “For Women in Science” initiative that has recognized more than 3,900 phenomenal researchers and 122 laureates from more than 110 countries and regions since its inception in 1998.

The ceremony awarded a total of 14 young talents — five from various countries in the GCC, three from Egypt and six from Levant — in the PhD students and post-doctorate researchers categories, underscoring their role in solving today’s challenges as well as inspiring the future generation of females.

Since its inception in the region in 2010, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talents program has awarded more than 160 female scientists and 11 laureates from MENA. Among them, 16 Arab female scientists have also won an additional international recognition through the “International Rising Talent” program.

The event also welcomed a group of panelists to discuss how Arab women scientists are breaking through barriers and inspiring the next generation of leaders and changemakers. The panelists included Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, the permanent representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency; Dr. Anna Paolini, director of UNESCO office in Doha and representative for the Gulf and Yemen; and Rana El-Chemaitelly, founder and CEO of “The Little Engineer.” The panel was moderated by Alexandra Palt, chief corporate responsibility officer and CEO of the Fondation L’Oréal.

According to the latest UNESCO Science Report published in June 2021, although the number of women in scientific careers is increasing, reaching just over 33 percent of researchers worldwide, this evolution is still too slow.

In the various MENA countries, while gender parity is almost reached at the PhD level or at the start of a scientific career, there are still strong disparities to be observed depending on the countries and the disciplines. The glass ceiling remains a reality in research: The number of female researchers decreases as they access higher levels in their careers due to tremendous obstacles and barriers.

“L’Oréal and UNESCO have been great advocates for the contributions women are making to the STEM sector,” said Sarah bint Yousef Al-Amiri. “The 14 exceptional scientists being honored at this year’s event, the first to be held in our region, are drawn from a wide array of disciplines, from life and environmental sciences to mathematics and computer sciences. This is a reflection of both the breadth of talent in the Middle East and the increasing opportunities for women here to apply it.”

Updated 13 February 2022

Updated 13 February 2022

When McDonald’s sources its quality ingredients for its GCC restaurants, there is an entire skillfully managed supply chain being orchestrated day and night across the regional network. 

The ability to maneuver nimbly and navigate challenges with agility is one of McDonald’s greatest assets. The resiliency of McDonald’s supply system has enabled the restaurant chain to serve customers in the Gulf their favorite meals, uninterruptedly, even during the toughest time in the pandemic. This is due to their long-lasting partnerships that merge a strong and vast network of suppliers across the region and globally.

All McDonald’s restaurants in the GCC combine three levels of supplier partnerships: Local, regional, and international. However, it is crucial to note that they all marry hard work with the highest standards of delivery in addition to adhering to McDonald’s stringent food quality, safety standards as well as its strict halal practices.

Zooming in on McDonald’s regional beef suppliers, there is one prevalent truth: These long-term partners have worked tirelessly to ensure they meet the highest food quality standards set by McDonald’s. In fact, years of hard work were invested in the making of the beef patty. This means that all beef patties are produced in the right size, and with the right dosage of fat. Halal and 100 percent pure, lean beef, is set in the right shape, with the right parameters and premium high-quality cuts to make the juicy and thick patties consumers love. 

This unique supply chain model is based on an exceptional set of operating principles that ensure safety, high quality produce and innovative products that delight customers in a uniquely McDonald’s way. The integrated supply chain dynamics start from the agricultural practices adopted, to the farmers, the dedicated refrigerator trucks, to the distribution centers and finally landing at the restaurant kitchens safely. 

Agility in action is the result of years of groundwork to make McDonald’s supply chain the best in the industry. 

 

Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

BrandRipplr, in collaboration with Media Quest, is launching a first of its kind event in the region that will recognize aspiring and prominent content creators and award them for their creativity in collaborations with leading brands in the industry.

Sponsored by YouTube, MENA Content Creator Awards will take place on May 18 in Black Venue, Soho Garden Dubai, and will host prominent international and regional celebrities, content creators, leading multinational brands and an exciting lineup of top international performances — all under one roof.

With more than 400 featured content creators, over 30 awards and 50 independent judges, the event will have an exposure of over 150 million attendees. The exclusive and independent judging panel will include prominent experts, marketers and industry leaders, who will judge the nominated influencers across multiple criteria and select the winners.

The organizer, BrandRipplr, is one of the region’s top influencer marketing agencies, with a network of more than 16,000 content creators across MENA, and a portfolio of over 150 brands including PepsiCo, Estée Lauder and Nestle.

Meanwhile, Media Quest is the founding asset of Akama Holding and one of the region’s largest and influential privately-owned media companies. Media Quest has a combined offline, online and on-stage portfolio of more than 10 brands including Marie Claire Arabia, Haya, Communicate and MENA Effie Awards.

IN NUMBERS:

400 content creators 30 awards 50 independent judges

FACTOID

Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

The Gulf Brand Fast Food Company, exclusive master franchisee of the US fried chicken giant Popeyes, has opened its fourth restaurant in Riyadh.

This comes after the company opened its first Popeyes restaurant on Anas bin Malik Street in the capital city, offering a vibrant family-friendly atmosphere and a convenient drive thru, in addition to two cloud kitchen restaurants, and its latest restaurant on Imam Saud Road in Massif, Riyadh.

The new outlet is designed with the precise needs of the cosmopolitan Saudi market in mind, to bring a unique, world-class addition to the Kingdom’s ever-evolving dining scene.

Guests can look forward to enjoying Popeyes’ famous products, such as the brand’s signature chicken sandwich, chicken on the bone, and tenders, perfectly marinated for 12 hours in a unique blend of Louisiana seasonings.

Founded in New Orleans in the US in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition with over 3,600 locations in more than 25 countries. Popeyes is one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants serving chicken dishes in bold and spicy flavors.

In addition to its popular menu items, Popeyes has also introduced for the first time in Saudi Arabia its new sandwich, “The Sandwich.” The restaurants use 100 percent local and freshly sourced chicken from Tanmiah farms in the Kingdom.

GBFF plans to open hundreds of new Popeyes restaurants in the country over the coming years. The company aims to make Popeyes available to guests in every city of the Kingdom through digital platforms, including the mobile app and website.

“GBFF’s strategy to develop the Popeyes presence in the Kingdom will allow it to create hundreds of career opportunities and share the joy of Popeyes with the people of Saudi Arabia,” a statement said.

