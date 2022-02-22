You are here

  • Home
  • Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is still ready for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine’s two separatist regions.
Short Url

https://arab.news/jsfty

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken
  • Roreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remarks on Youtube
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still ready for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine’s two separatist regions.
“Even during the most difficult moments...we say: we are ready for negotiations,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on Youtube.

Topics: Russia US Ukraine Antony Blinken

Related

Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
World
Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
World
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

Canada’s parliament approves Trudeau’s emergency powers

The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Canada’s parliament approves Trudeau’s emergency powers

The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
  • Police spent two days clearing protesters from the downtown Ottawa, making 191 arrests and towing 79 vehicles by the time the operation ended on Sunday
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada’s parliament on Monday backed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke rarely-used emergency powers to end pandemic-related protests that have blocked streets in the capital Ottawa for more than three weeks.
The Emergencies Act was approved in parliament by 185 to 151, with the minority Liberal government getting support from left-leaning New Democrats.
The special measures, announced by Trudeau a week ago, have been deemed unnecessary and an abuse of power by some opposition politicians.
Over the weekend, Canadian police restored normalcy in Ottawa. The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the occupation turned into a broader demonstration against Trudeau and his government. Protesters blocked the busiest land crossing between Canada and the United States for six days, snarling trade.
Earlier on Monday, Trudeau told reporters his government still needed temporary emergency powers citing “real concerns” about threats in the days ahead. “This state of emergency is not over. There continue to be real concerns about the coming days,” Trudeau said.
The act grants authorities broader powers.
Police spent two days clearing protesters from the downtown Ottawa, making 191 arrests and towing 79 vehicles by the time the operation ended on Sunday.
Trudeau also called for people to work together, saying “we don’t know when this pandemic is going to end, but that doesn’t mean we cannot start healing as a nation.”
Some members of the official opposition Conservative Party accuse Trudeau of abusing his powers. Legislator Dean Allison decried what he called “authoritarian military style measures” against the protesters.
Green Party member Mike Morrice, who voted against the motion, said invoking the act was an “inappropriate” response to a failure in policing.
“As many other Parliamentarians have shared, the use of the Emergencies Act sets a worrying precedent for future protests,” he said.

Topics: Canada truck protest

Related

An RCMP tactical vehicle drives past the Parliament buildings, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Ottawa. (AP)
World
Canada’s capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest
A protester shouts slogans during an unauthorised demonstration of participants of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) in the center of Bruxelles on February 14, 2022 to protest against coronavirus disease. (AFP)
World
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

75 percent of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds

This photo shows a sewage discharge area next to piles of plastic bottles and gallons washed away by the water on the seaside of Ouzai, south of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
This photo shows a sewage discharge area next to piles of plastic bottles and gallons washed away by the water on the seaside of Ouzai, south of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

75 percent of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds

This photo shows a sewage discharge area next to piles of plastic bottles and gallons washed away by the water on the seaside of Ouzai, south of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
  • The biggest support for single-use plastic bans in the poll came from the likes of Colombia, Mexico and India, developing countries at the sharp end of a waste crisis
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution.
The percentage of people calling for bans is up from 71 percent since 2019, while those who said they favored products with less plastic packaging rose to 82 percent from 75 percent, according to the IPSOS poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries.
Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting in Nairobi this month to press ahead with an ambitious treaty to tackle plastic waste, a deal being touted as the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015.
“People worldwide have made their views clear,” said Marco Lambertini, WWF International’s director general. “The onus and opportunity is now on governments to adopt a global plastics treaty ... so we can eliminate plastic pollution.”
Nearly 90 percent of those surveyed said they supported a treaty, but it remains to be seen whether any such deal will focus on waste collection and recycling or take more radical measures such as curbing production and use of throwaway plastics.
Reuters revealed last week that big oil and chemical industry groups were devising strategies to persuade conference participants to reject any deal that would limit production of plastic, which is made from oil and gas and a key source of their revenues.
If the United Nations cannot agree on a deal to put the brakes on plastic pollution, there will be widespread ecological damage over the coming decades, putting some marine species at risk of extinction and destroying sensitive ecosystems such as coral reefs and mangroves, according to a WWF study released this month.
It is likely to take at least two years to finalize any treaty. But whatever is agreed at the Nairobi conference from Feb. 28 to March 2 will determine key elements of any deal.
The biggest support for single-use plastic bans in the poll came from the likes of Colombia, Mexico and India, developing countries at the sharp end of a waste crisis.
The IPSOS poll also showed that 85 percent of respondents globally want manufacturers and retailers to be held responsible for reducing, reusing and recycling plastic packaging, up from 80 percent previously.

Topics: PLASTICS

Related

Egypt, US firm mull the establishment of eco-friendly plastic alternatives plant
Business & Economy
Egypt, US firm mull the establishment of eco-friendly plastic alternatives plant
Special European and North African countries face a Mediterranean plastic pollution disaster
Middle-East
European and North African countries face a Mediterranean plastic pollution disaster

Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions
Updated 21 February 2022
AP

Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions
Updated 21 February 2022
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and paved the way to provide them military support — a direct challenge to the West that will fuel fears that Russia could imminently invade Ukraine.
The carefully staged move announced in the Kremlin could lead to new sanctions on Russia and flies in the face of European efforts for a diplomatic solution to the escalating crisis, which has brought East-West relations to a new low and jeopardized trade. Britain’s prime minister called it a “breach of international law.”
It came amid a spike in skirmishes in the eastern regions that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.
Putin justified his decision in a far-reaching, pre-recorded speech blaming NATO for the current crisis and calling the US-led alliance an existential threat to Russia. Sweeping through more than a century of history, he painted today’s Ukraine as a modern construct that is inextricably linked to Russia. He charged that Ukraine had inherited Russia’s historic lands and after the Soviet collapse was used by the West to contain Russia.
Ukrainians shrugged off the move as meaningless, but it remains a fundamental blow to their country eight years after fighting erupted the Donetsk and Luhansk regions between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces.
After his speech, Putin signed decrees in the Kremlin recognizing those regions’ independence and called on lawmakers to approve measures paving the way for military support.
Until now, Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers.
European leaders had urged Putin to not to recognized the regions’ independence, and the EU foreign policy chief threatened possible sanctions if he did. Ukraine’s president convened an emergency meeting of top security officials.
According to the Kremlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron voiced “disappointment with such a development” but also “readiness to continue contacts.”
At an earlier meeting of Putin’s Security Council, a stream of top Russian officials argued for recognizing the separatist regions’ independence. At one point, one slipped up and said he favored including them as part of Russian territory — but Putin quickly corrected him.
With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the US has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.
If Russia moves in, the meeting will be off, but the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels that, “If there is a recognition, I will put sanctions on the table and the (EU) ministers will decide” whether to agree to impose them.
Even as the diplomatic efforts inched forward, potential flashpoints multiplied. Sustained shelling continued Monday in Ukraine’s east. Unusually, Russia said it had fended off an “incursion” from Ukraine — which Ukrainian officials denied. And Russia decided to prolong military drills in Belarus, which could offer a staging ground for an attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Earlier Monday, leaders of the separatist regions released televised statements pleading with Putin to recognize them and sign treaties that would allow for military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive. Russia’s lower house of parliament made the same plea last week.
Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation.
Putin’s announcement shatters a 2015 peace deal signed in Minsk requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer a broad self-rule to the rebel regions, which marked a major diplomatic coup for Moscow.
The deal was resented by many in Ukraine who saw it as a capitulation, a blow to the country’s integrity and a betrayal of national interests. Putin and other officials argued Monday that Ukrainian authorities have shown no appetite for implementing it.
With the prospect of war looming, French President Emmanuel Macron scrambled to broker a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Putin, who denies he plans to attack Ukraine.
Russia says it wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members — and Putin said Monday that a simple moratorium on Ukraine’s accession wouldn’t be enough. Moscow has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.
Macron’s office said both leaders had “accepted the principle of such a summit,” to be followed by a broader meeting that would include other “relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe.”
The language from Moscow and Washington was more cautious, but neither side denied a meeting is under discussion.
During the Kremlin meeting, several top officials spoke skeptically about a possible summit, saying it was unlikely to yield any results.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, meanwhile, said the administration has always been ready to talk to avert a war — but was also prepared to respond to any attack.
“So when President Macron asked President Biden yesterday if he was prepared in principle to meet with President Putin, if Russia did not invade, of course President Biden said yes,” he told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday. “But every indication we see on the ground right now in terms of the disposition of Russian forces is that they are, in fact, getting prepared for a major attack on Ukraine.”
Since Thursday, shelling has spiked along the tense line of contact that separates Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. Over 14,000 people have been killed since conflict erupted there in 2014, shortly after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine and the separatist rebels have traded blame for massive cease-fire violations with hundreds of explosions recorded daily.
While Russia-backed separatists have charged that Ukrainian forces were firing on residential areas, Associated Press journalists reporting from several towns and villages in Ukrainian-held territory along the line of contact have not witnessed any notable escalation from the Ukrainian side and have documented signs of intensified shelling by the separatists that destroyed homes and ripped up roads.
Some residents of the main rebel-held city of Donetsk described sporadic shelling by Ukrainian forces, but they added that it wasn’t on the same scale as earlier in the conflict.
The separatist authorities said Monday that at least four civilians were killed by Ukrainian shelling over the past 24 hours and several others were wounded. Ukraine’s military said two Ukrainian soldiers were killed over the weekend, and another serviceman was wounded Monday.
Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchyuk insisted that Ukrainian forces weren’t returning fire.
In the village of Novognativka on the Ukraine government-controlled side, 60-year-old Ekaterina Evseeva, said the shelling was worse than at the height of fighting early in the conflict.
“We are on the edge of nervous breakdowns. And there is nowhere to run,” she said, her voice trembling.
In another worrying sign, the Russian military said it killed five suspected “saboteurs” who crossed from Ukraine into Russia’s Rostov region and also destroyed two armored vehicles and took a Ukrainian serviceman prisoner. Ukrainian Border Guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko dismissed the claim as “disinformation.”
Amid the heightened invasion fears, the US administration sent a letter to the United Nations human rights chief claiming that Moscow has compiled a list of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to detention camps after the invasion. The letter, first reported by the New York Times, was obtained by the AP.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the claim was a lie and no such list exists.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
World
Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
Update Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom
World
Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom

Bangladesh police join forces with Meta, TikTok to prevent suicides

Bangladesh police join forces with Meta, TikTok to prevent suicides
Updated 21 February 2022

Bangladesh police join forces with Meta, TikTok to prevent suicides

Bangladesh police join forces with Meta, TikTok to prevent suicides
  • A man in Dhaka shot himself in the head during a Facebook Live stream in early February
  • A sociology expert said there is an “epidemic of suicide” in Bangladesh
Updated 21 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Police in Bangladesh have joined forces with social media giants Meta and TikTok in an effort to prevent suicides after a man in Dhaka shot himself in the head during a livestream earlier this month. 

The death of the 58-year-old man on Feb. 2, identified as Abu Mohsin Khan, father-in-law of renowned Bangladeshi actor Riaz Uddin Ahamed Siddique, shocked the South Asian country, which recorded more than 14,000 suicides in 2019. 

The livestream incident prompted the country’s Criminal Investigation Department to work with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok to identify users at risk of suicide. In the weeks since starting their collaboration, police said they have been alerted to at least one suicide threat daily. 

“The persons we identified as vulnerable to suicide are suffering from trauma. All of them were found in a detached mental state from family or society,” Mohammad Mahmudul Islam Talukder, assistant superintendent at CID’s Cyber Police Center, told Arab News. 

“The people need assistance and counseling,” he added, describing the situation as a “humanitarian” issue. 

Last Friday, Meta alerted police of a suicide threat involving a 22-year-old in Manikganj district, some 55 km from the capital. Authorities said the user wrote about taking a dozen sleeping pills after his girlfriend had backed out from a marriage that was supposed to take place this week. Though authorities were able to trace him and intervene, they said he is still processing the trauma. 

Police data showed men aged 16 to 32 in Bangladesh are more prone to suicide. 

Talukder said Meta uses artificial intelligence to identify suicide risks on their platforms, taking into account not only certain keywords but also analyzing images and videos that may showcase people in danger of harming themselves. The police, meanwhile, have 14 members in their expert team working on this issue. 

Meta has said it does not allow self-harm or suicide to be promoted or celebrated on Facebook and Instagram. The company removed copies of Khan’s suicide, and implemented measures to prevent other users from reposting the content. 

In the US and other countries, Meta has in recent years worked with law enforcement to flag possible suicide threats, but this appears to be the first time such a collaboration has taken place in Bangladesh. 

"We are constantly improving our systems to detect and take down violating content as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson told Arab News. “We also consult with experts in suicide and self-injury to help inform our policies and enforcement, and work with organizations in Bangladesh and around the world to provide assistance to people in distress.” 

Bangladesh police said they are also working with video-sharing platform TikTok in suicide prevention efforts.

However, recent incidents may only illustrate the tip of the iceberg, with about half of suicide attempts remaining unreported in the country, according to Dr. ASM Amanullah from Dhaka University. 

The sociology professor said there is an “epidemic of suicide” in Bangladesh. The country of about 167 million only has about 500 professional psychologists and 1,200 counselors, he added. 

“We have yet to develop a system to address mental health issues,” Amanullah told Arab News. 

Not only does the country need more psychologists, he said organizations should be working with mental health professionals to address these issues among their employees. 

“A massive investment is required to deal with the mental health of the people (in Bangladesh),” he added.

Topics: Bangladesh Meta TikTok

Related

Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
World
In coastal Bangladesh, rising sea levels erode lives and livelihoods
Special ‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
World
‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat

Philippines optimistic of tourism revival as overseas travelers trickle back

Philippines optimistic of tourism revival as overseas travelers trickle back
Updated 21 February 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines optimistic of tourism revival as overseas travelers trickle back

Philippines optimistic of tourism revival as overseas travelers trickle back
  • Nearly 22,000 international travelers have arrived in the Philippines since Feb. 10 reopening
  • In 2019, tourism contributed almost 13 percent of country’s GDP
Updated 21 February 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine officials on Monday said the country has welcomed nearly 22,000 international travelers since reopening, with hopes this trend will accelerate the revival of a tourism industry decimated by the coronavirus disease pandemic. 

The Southeast Asian country reopened to fully vaccinated, COVID-negative foreign tourists on Feb. 10 after nearly two years of pandemic-related border closures. 

By Feb. 19, government data shows that 21,974 international visitors have arrived, more than half of whom are foreign tourists, while the rest are returning Filipinos. Most had come from the US, followed by Canada and the UK. 

“The recent influx of tourists reflects … enthusiasm towards visiting our country, which in turn will accelerate the revival of our tourism industry,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat said. 

Home to white sandy beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, diverse cultural heritage and unique wildlife, the Philippines’ economy is dependent on tourism, which in 2019 generated 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion), contributing nearly 13 percent of the country’s GDP, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, most tourism destinations in the country were forced to shut down, dealing a major blow to the sector. Revenues from tourism plummeted to 973 billion pesos, with foreign arrivals slumping 82 percent.

Officials say international travelers are still drawn to the Philippines’ major tourist attractions, such as Boracay, Palawan, and Bohol. 

Puyat expressed confidence that the reopened borders will not only boost the tourism sector, but also lead to a stronger economic recovery in 2022. 

The Philippines currently recognizes COVID-19 vaccination certificates from 64 countries, with eight new additions to the list — including Egypt, Greece, and Uruguay — announced on Monday. 

“We look forward to opening our doors to guests from all over the world, but of course, with all the necessary health and safety protocols in place,” Puyat said.

Visitors arriving in the Philippines must present proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before departure, and travel insurance for COVID-19 treatment costs, with a minimum coverage of $35,000 for the duration of their stay in the Philippines.

Topics: Philippines Travelers COVID-19

Related

Foreign passengers queue as they arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
World
Philippines welcomes international visitors after two years of closures
A resident receives a BioNtech Pfizer Covid-19 jab as a booster, at a vaccination center in Quezon city on January 27, 2022, amidst rising covid-19 infections in the capital driven by Omicron variant. (AFP)
World
Philippines reopening to vaccinated foreigners next month

Latest updates

Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time Daesh capital
Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time Daesh capital
Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken
Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken
Oil climbs as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Oil climbs as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Canada’s parliament approves Trudeau’s emergency powers
The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
75 percent of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds
This photo shows a sewage discharge area next to piles of plastic bottles and gallons washed away by the water on the seaside of Ouzai, south of Beirut. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.