Lebanon president rejects claims about concessions in talks on maritime border dispute with Israel

An Israeli soldier approaches a stationary humvee during a patrol along the border with area with Lebanon in northern Israel. (AFP)
Updated 22 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The indirect negotiations, which took place in October 2020, were frozen by the Israeli side after the Lebanese delegation changed and increased its demands as negotiations began
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that “all the statements made about the indirect negotiation process with Israel on the concession in the maritime border dispute with Israel are not true. Those launching these claims are not aware of what happened during the discussions, which will preserve Lebanon’s rights and natural wealth, and that is what is important.”

His office refused to disclose any information relating to the talks, saying that “it must be strictly confidential because it relates to national security.”

The People Want Movement, an activist group, had requested information regarding the negotiation on the grounds that “when the ruling authority agrees to start negotiations with Israel accepting Line 23 as the new starting point for maritime border negotiations, it gives up 1,430 square kilometers of Lebanon’s right.”

The presidency dismissed the movement’s request for information, stressing that “the required information should not be disclosed as it deals with secrets of national defense, national security and public security.”

Dr. Issam Khalifa, a professor of history at the Lebanese University who has been researching for more than two decades the demarcation of Lebanon’s borders stressed that it is “important that the Lebanese delegation, negotiating indirectly Israel through a US mediation, adhere to Line 29 as the starting point for maritime border negotiations. This line represents the border between the two areas for Lebanon and Israel with the approval of the president,” he said.

“Line 23 is illegal. It means that Lebanon has abandoned 1,430 square kilometers, which is contrary to the interests of the Lebanese people,” Khalifa said.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said on Monday: “Lebanon received from the US mediator Amos Hochstein when he visited Lebanon on Feb. 8 an oral offer that I cannot disclose, but nothing is written or official yet.”

Ali Hamdan, adviser to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said: “The result of the demarcation determines the line. It may be Line 23 or Line 29 or an area before or after these two lines. It is up to the demarcation process to determine that.

“In 2010-2011, the Lebanese government sent a letter to the UN spelling out Lebanon’s claim to the demarcation area based on Line 23,” Hamdan said.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government sent in 2011 Decree No. 6433 to the UN, which adopts Line 23 for demarcating the maritime border with Israel.

The indirect negotiations, which took place in October 2020, were frozen by the Israeli side after the Lebanese delegation changed and increased its demands as negotiations began.

Hamdan expects the issue to be resolved within two months. He also expects the return of US mediator Hochstein to Lebanon within a month and a half.

“Hezbollah will accept the results, whatever they may be, if accepted by the Lebanese government, even on the basis of Line 23,” Hamdan noted.

The leaked information about Hochstein’s ideas indicates that “Lebanon could accept a zigzag line that would eliminate any partnership in the disputed fields between Lebanon and Israel.

According to this information, “the Qana field will belong to Lebanon in full, while the Karish field will belong to Israel in full, with proposals of the possibility of joint investment, whereas a giant company will invest in the disputed fields and agree to distribute the proceeds. However, the Lebanese side rejects any attempt that aims to normalize relations with Israel, which according to the Lebanese constitution, is an enemy.”

During his stay in Lebanon, the US mediator said that this opportunity will help Lebanon come out of its economic crises by extracting gas and oil, once the problem is resolved.

Palestinian boy killed by Israeli fire after alleged attack

Palestinian boy killed by Israeli fire after alleged attack
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Palestinian boy killed by Israeli fire after alleged attack

Palestinian boy killed by Israeli fire after alleged attack
  • The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire after spotting three suspects throwing firebombs at passing traffic
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, allegedly after throwing firebombs at passing Israeli vehicles.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Mohammed Shehadeh was killed in Al-Khader, a town near Bethlehem. It gave no further details.
The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire after spotting three suspects throwing firebombs at passing traffic. It confirmed that troops fatally shot one of the suspects.
According to the army, the soldiers were in the area because there had been seven firebombing attacks over the past month.
The Israeli military considers stone throwing and firebombing to be life-threatening threats in which live fire is justified. Human rights groups accuse the army of often using excessive force.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has established dozens of settlements where more than 500,000 settlers live.
Palestinians seek the territory — along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — as part of their future state and view the settlements as a major obstacle to resolving the conflict.

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s keenness on Kuwait, Gulf’s stability and security in confronting internal and regional challenges

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. (KUNA)
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. (KUNA)
Updated 57 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s keenness on Kuwait, Gulf’s stability and security in confronting internal and regional challenges

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. (KUNA)
  • The Egyptian president held talks with Kuwait’s emir, crown prince and prime minister during his official one-day visit
  • Kuwait’s emir expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in support of Kuwaiti affairs
Updated 57 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday affirmed Egypt’s keenness on the stability and security of Kuwait and all the Gulf states in the face of internal and regional challenges, as an integral part of the Egyptian national security
Speaking during a meeting with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, El-Sisi said his country was also keen to strengthen and diversify the frameworks of joint bilateral cooperation in the political, security, economic and commercial fields, Egyptian Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said.
Sheikh Nawaf expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in support of Kuwaiti affairs at all levels, as well as the Egyptian community’s contribution to the construction and development process in Kuwait in various fields.
He said in the coming period, Kuwait will increase investments in Egypt and exploit the opportunities available there, and praised Cairo’s role in strengthening the mechanisms of joint Arab action in facing the current crises and challenges in the region.
Rady said the meeting discussed a number of Arab and regional issues of common interest, as well as developing Egyptian-Kuwaiti cooperation, especially in light of the upcoming 13th session of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti joint committee in Cairo and the joint consular committee between the two countries.
The spokesman said they also discussed efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology and spread a culture of tolerance and moderation in the region and agreed to jointly coordinate to confront challenges to promote peace and stability.
During his official one-day visit to Kuwait, El-Sisi also held talks with Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah.
Kuwaiti Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said that the discussions were held in “a cordial atmosphere, reflecting the depth of the strong brotherly relations between Kuwait and Egypt,” Kuwait News Agency reported.

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert
  • The ritual complex was found in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as “desert kites"
  • Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, co-director of the project said: “It's 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact”
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

AMMAN, Jordan: A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.
The ritual complex was found in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as “desert kites,” or mass traps that are believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter.
Such traps consist of two or more long stone walls converging toward an enclosure and are found scattered across the deserts of the Middle East.
“The site is unique, first because of its preservation state,” said Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, co-director of the project. “It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact.”
Within the shrine were two carved standing stones bearing anthropomorphic figures, one accompanied by a representation of the “desert kite,” as well as an altar, hearth, marine shells and miniature model of the gazelle trap.
The researchers said in a statement that the shrine “sheds an entire new light on the symbolism, artistic expression as well as spiritual culture of these hitherto unknown Neolithic populations.”
The proximity of the site to the traps suggests the inhabitants were specialized hunters and that the traps were “the center of their cultural, economic and even symbolic life in this marginal zone,” the statement said.
The team included archaeologists from Jordan’s Al Hussein Bin Talal University and the French Institute of the Near East. The site was excavated during the most recent digging season in 2021.

Israel accuses Iran of providing munitions for drones supplied to Venezuela

Israel accuses Iran of providing munitions for drones supplied to Venezuela
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Israel accuses Iran of providing munitions for drones supplied to Venezuela

Israel accuses Iran of providing munitions for drones supplied to Venezuela
  • Venezuela said in 2012 that Iran was helping it build drones for self-defence
  • Israeli Defence Minister showed photographs of what he described as an Iranian Mohajer UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Venezuela
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel accused Iran on Tuesday of planning to arm drones supplied to Venezuela with precision-guided munitions, remarks that appeared aimed at raising American alarm as world powers try to conclude a new nuclear deal with Tehran.
Venezuela said in 2012 that Iran was helping it build drones for self-defense. The two countries, both OPEC members and long at loggerheads with Washington, also cooperate on oil exports.
Briefing US-Jewish leaders in Jerusalem, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz showed photographs of what he described as an Iranian MoHajjer UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Venezuela.
“Our assessments show that Iranian PGMs (precision-guided munitions) are being delivered for these UAVs and other similar models,” Gantz said.
“I can tell you that in my meetings with partners from around the world, including African and Latin American partners, I heard extreme concern about Iranian support for terrorism.”
Iran denies supplying military drones to any of its allies and has denied seeking nuclear arms or supporting terrorism. Venezuela’s information ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on Gantz’s remarks.
Israel supported the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and, with Washington now taking part in negotiations to revive the pact, has urged caution.
“A nuclear deal, if signed with Iran, does not mark the end of the road,” Gantz told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Organizations. “We need to have offensive capabilities and a set of sanctions ready in our back pockets in case Iran violates a future agreement.”

Abbas-led PA strips outspoken critic of diplomatic passport

Abbas-led PA strips outspoken critic of diplomatic passport
Updated 22 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

Abbas-led PA strips outspoken critic of diplomatic passport

Abbas-led PA strips outspoken critic of diplomatic passport
  • The diplomatic passport had been replaced with an ordinary document, with a change of profession from diplomat to dentist
Updated 22 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority has withdrawn the diplomatic passport of Nasser Al-Kidwa, a former senior diplomat, over his opposition to the policies of President Mahmoud Abbas.

Al-Kidwa, 68, nephew of the late president Yasser Arafat, told Arab News from France that the withdrawal of his diplomatic passport took place shortly after Abbas announced an amendment to the diplomatic law on Feb. 6.

The diplomatic passport had been replaced with an ordinary document, with a change of profession from diplomat to dentist, he said.

Al-Kidwa represented the Palestine Liberation Organization at the UN from 1986 to 1991. He was appointed as permanent observer of the PLO at the UN until 2004, then served as foreign minister of the PA from 2005 to 2006 until Hamas won legislative elections and the Abbas-led Fatah was defeated.

He graduated as a dentist in 1979, but never worked professionally in the field. A “dentist” classification on a passport normally requires membership of Palestine’s dental association.

Al-Kidwa expressed concern that the details of his last passport would be lost, leaving him unable to enter the Palestinian territories, which are controlled by Israel.

He warned that the PA move was “part of a series of actions that reflect the current Palestinian leadership’s style of work, which violates laws and does not prioritize national interests — and aligns with Israeli desires, that is no logic, no respect for laws, and no public interest.”

Critics have warned of the risks of Abbas’ “decision by decree” style, which they say has led to an autocratic system in Palestine.

The new amendment to the law allows Abbas to reward loyalists with diplomatic passports, opponents claim. Categories of people eligible for the special passport have been expanded, while critics have been suppressed through the withdrawal of their own diplomatic passports.

In addition to his Palestinian passport, Al-Kidwa has a French passport by virtue of his French wife, but has only used it to enter that country.

“In the last amendment to the law on granting the diplomatic passport, the president gave himself the absolute right to grant the passport to anyone he wants and withdraw it from anyone he wants, even though deciding on it is the work of the Foreign Ministry and not the president, and this cannot be legal,” he told Arab News.

Al-Kidwa added that he “does not trust” the Palestinian judicial system to retrieve his withdrawn passport, and believes that the ruling authority “dominates” the judicial system.

Palestinian legal experts told Arab News that there is a vague clause in the new law that is likely to have been used in Al-Kidwa’s case, and may further be used against Abbas’ opponents.

