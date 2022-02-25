Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino

You are here

Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris where the men’s final will be held on May 28 after the decision by UEFA’s executive committee. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

  • UEFA announced on Friday that the final would be played at the Stade de France
  • "For me personally it is an extra source of motivation," Pochettino told reporters
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said Friday the prospect of this season's Champions League final being played in the French capital provided added incentive for his team as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time.
UEFA announced on Friday that the final would be played at the Stade de France after stripping Saint Petersburg of the game in response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
"For me personally it is an extra source of motivation. It is exciting to have the possibility of hosting the final in Paris at the Stade de France," Pochettino told reporters.
"We hope to be lucky enough to take part in it. It would be incredible for us to be able to be there but we have a lot of work in front of us before that."
PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie earlier this month, with the return to come in Spain on March 9.
The current Ligue 1 leaders have never won European club football's biggest prize but did reach the final in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Paris Saint-Germain champions league Mauricio Pochettino

Updated 57 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

  • The race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic park
  • Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday
Reuters

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this season, saying it was “impossible” to do so after the country launched an invasion on neighboring Ukraine.
The race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic park.
“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” the sport said in a statement.
“On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is ... that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday.
Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel told a news conference that he would not take part in the Russian Grand Prix if it went ahead.
World champion Max Verstappen also said racing in a country at war was “not correct.”
US-owned Haas ran their car in Barcelona testing on Friday in an all-white livery, having taken off all branding representing title sponsor and Russian potash producer Uralkali.
Team principal Guenther Steiner also acknowledged that the outfit’s Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns Uralkali, faces an uncertain future.
European soccer’s governing body UEFA, earlier on Friday, said it had moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.
The cancelation of the Russian race brings Formula One’s calendar back down to 22 races from a planned record 23-round schedule.
But the sport, which pulled off 17 races in the pandemic-hit 2020 season and held 22 races last year, has options it can pick to fill the spot vacated by Russia, after a number of venues held races as COVID-19 stand-ins over the last two seasons.
The Russian race debuted on the calendar in 2014 and was set to move to a new track outside St. Petersburg from its current Sochi Olympic park venue next year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has attended the race in the past, even handing out the trophies on the podium.
The title sponsor of the race is the VTB Group whose VTB Bank was hit with sanctions by the United States and Britain following the Russian invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Formula One Russia

Andrew Balding looking for maiden Saudi Cup win

Updated 25 February 2022
Ali Khaled

  • British trainer’s Happy Power runs in 351 Turf Sprint
Ali Khaled

In 2021, Andrew Balding came very close to a first Saudi Cup meeting victory in the Red Sea Turf Handicap with Spanish Mission, but his horse ultimately finished second behind Gifts of Gold.

Balding is keen to improve on that result when he returns to Riyadh on Saturday with Happy Power running the 1351 Turf Sprint at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack.

And the British trainer is looking forward to returning to the Kingdom after enjoying the trip last year.

“It really was excellent,” Balding said. “Obviously, it was a very positive experience from a financial point of view — the rewards are enormous, if you’re successful at the meeting. (But also) the staff felt the horses were very well looked after. All in all, it was a very positive experience for all of us.”

Balding also mentioned “tremendous condition” of the turf track in Riyadh last year, saying that it more than matched up to other turf circuits in the region.

“I think both Nad Al-Sheba and Meydan (in Dubai) have always had wonderful turf tracks, grass husbandry now in the Gulf is fantastic. And I found that also in Doha and Bahrain, it seems to be that the Gulf states can produce fantastic turf tracks. We haven’t had any complaints in any of the places raised horses.

“And that’s obviously a huge plus to provide a safe racing surface at this time of the year,” he continued. “So, for European horses, it is all that we want and the main requirement is that the horses come back from their races (in good condition), which is always important.”

Balding believes Happy Power is in as good a shape as can be to take up the challenge.

“I couldn’t have been happier with his work at Kingsclere before he left for Saudi Arabia and he’s a high-class seven-furlong specialist,” he said. “He had a disappointing year last year, but the frustration was that he never really got his optimum conditions, which are seven furlongs on good ground, essentially. I’ve been very happy with his work.”

Balding’s main concern pre-race is Happy Power’s starting position. “Obviously, being drawn wide on a turning seven furlongs isn’t ideal,” he said. “We’re going to need a little bit of luck to overcome the draw. Prior to that, I was fairly hopeful of a big run but that’s added another slight negative to the race, because he’s going to need a lot of luck to run well from that door.”

Balding became the licensed trainer at Kingsclere in 2003, when he succeeded his father Ian, who famously trained Mill Reef. His training career got off to a perfect start when he saddled Casual Look to win the 2003 Epsom Oaks.

Many more domestic and international Group winners have followed, including Phoenix Reach (Group 1 Canadian International, Group 1 Hong Kong Vase and Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic) and Blond Me (Group 1 E P Taylor Stakes, Canada).

Last year was Balding’s best yet; he was the leading trainer at the Goodwood Festival and runner-up trainer at Royal Ascot, finishing second in the British Trainer’s Championship with over $5.9m (£4.4m) in UK prize money won, and a further $1.47m earned abroad.

Happy Power is owned by King Power Racing, which was established by the late Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who not only fell in love with football when he arrived on the British scene as the new owner of Leicester City Football Club, but also quickly developed a passion for horse-racing.

After Vichai’s death in 2018 in a helicopter accident, his son Aiyawatt — known as Top — continued his father’s legacy with King Power Racing.

“They’re a fabulous family,” Balding said. “I mean, obviously, it was such a tragedy losing the chairman, whose whole idea was the drive behind King Power Racing, but I’m so delighted the Srivaddhanaprabha family have taken it up and embraced it with huge enthusiasm and they’ve been fabulous people to train for.

“They understand horses — they’re all involved with horses on a personal level — and are fabulous owners and very sporting people,” he continued. “Obviously, they’ve got other sporting interests which everyone knows about, but they seem to be very keen on the racing and have taken great pleasure in the successes we’ve had.”

Chief among those successes came in 2019 for Balding, whose win with Cleonte in the final race of Royal Ascot, the Queen Alexander Stakes, was particularly poignant.

“It was huge, because that was the chairman’s absolute number one objective: To have success at Royal Ascot.” Balding said. “We’ve achieved that on a couple of occasions, and it’s very special for all of us involved and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him; to try and fulfil his ambitions was obviously the priority. He’d be getting huge pleasure out of competing in these big international races also.”

Last year was a record year for British trainers collectively, with their collective overseas winnings breaking the £30million mark for the first time.

“Obviously, the prize money makes it very attractive,” said Balding. “And I’ve been lucky — since I started training, we’ve had important international success. With the purse structure as it is, it’s a big deal. I think with Saudi, Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai, obviously, now having good international programs that means our winter focus is very much in that area, and it’s added a new dimension to our racing season, which is very welcome.”

 

Topics: Saudi Cup 2022

Sharjah’s dramatic President’s Cup win over Al-Wasl shows UAE football at its very best

Updated 25 February 2022
Paul Williams

  • Great goals and full stands don’t always come together in Emirati football, but Tuesday’s intoxicating clash showed the unrivaled entertainment that can be produced when they do
Paul Williams

If you could bottle up a game of football, one that captured all the magic, skill and drama the game entails, what game would you choose?

Football produces countless moments each and every year that remind us just how beautiful the game really is. Some are more special than others.

The “Agueroooooooo” moment for Manchester City in 2012 is one that immediately comes to mind. If you’re South Korean, or perhaps just love a plucky underdog story, Ahn Jung-hwan’s golden goal against Italy in 2002 will be another.

If you’re the UAE Football Association, then this week’s dramatic President’s Cup semifinal second leg between Sharjah and Al-Wasl is one they would wish they could bottle up and sprinkle right across the domestic game.

It was intoxicating and showcased the very best Emirati football has to offer — high octane action, a dramatic comeback and some simply spectacular goals, none better than Caio’s audacious bicycle kick equalizer in the 90th minute.

And best of all, it was played against a backdrop of packed grandstands that provided a raucous and joyous atmosphere, one that reminded those watching just how good UAE football can be.

The match was everything that UAE football could and should be — local teams with mostly local players playing in front of passionate fans. It’s what makes live sport an unrivaled form of entertainment.

Unfortunately, as entertaining as Emirati football can often be, too often the spectacle on the pitch isn’t matched by that in the stands, with empty grandstands more often than not a spoiling backdrop to the entertaining action being played in front of it. Football is at its best when the grandstands are packed. The players feed off the energy the crowd provides. It fuels them to push just that little bit harder, to give that last bit of energy.

You could make a case that the dramatic scenes at the Sharjah Football Stadium wouldn’t have happened without the fans providing the energy from the stands. They are called the 12th Man for a reason.

Everyone who walked away from the Sharjah Stadium — euphoric or despondent depending on whether they were dressed in yellow or white — will have known they had witnessed an instant classic.

After a stalemate in the first leg, and again in the first 45 minutes of this week’s second leg, Al-Wasl scored twice in five minutes early in the second half to break the game wide open and looked to be headed for their first President’s Cup final since the 2017/18 season.

But spurred on by a passionate home crowd and guided by experienced Romanian coach Cosmin Olariou, Sharjah weren’t done yet.

A beautiful curling effort from Ousmane Camara from the edge of the area with just under 15 minutes to play put them back into the contest, but it was the Caio Lucas Show that won it for the home side.

Having missed a penalty in the first half, the Brazilian more than made amends in the second, single-handedly winning the game for the 2018/19 UAE Pro League champions.

His first goal, an equalizer in the 90th minute, was simply breathtaking — a stunning, vicious bicycle kick that nestled into the bottom corner. While it wasn’t the winning goal, it was a goal worthy of winning any contest. From the moment it hit the back of the net, there was only going to be one winner.

Having scored arguably the goal of the year, you could perhaps forgive Caio for basking in the glory and taking it easy as extra time approached. But that’s not in the makeup of the 27-year-old former Benfica winger.

No less than three minutes later, he found the back of the net again, this time getting the better of Salem Al-Azizi to head the ball past a helpless Ibrahim Essa to seal a historic victory, one that will live long in the memory of every Sharjah fan.

Having secured his side’s passage to the President’s Cup final for the first time since 2005/06, the Brazilian was in a grateful mood afterward, as he reflected on social media:

“What a special day. In my life, I’ve always learned that we have to embrace our mistakes and grow from them. Persist, keep believing, for God always has something prepared for you. I am blessed to do what I love and love what I do.”

Draw favors a strong Arab presence at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China

Updated 25 February 2022
John Duerden

  • Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Lebanon, Iraq, Qatar and Oman have already progressed through their World Cup qualification and could be joined by five more regional teams
John Duerden

There were an impressive 11 Arab nations at the 2019 Asian Cup. Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Lebanon, Iraq, Qatar and Oman have already booked their places in the 2023 tournament thanks to their performances in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Bahrain, Yemen, Palestine, Jordan and Kuwait found out on Thursday what they have to do in June to join them in China, and if all five make it then half of the 24 teams in the Asian Cup will be Arab. There is a lot to do, however, if that is to happen.

It works like this: there are 24 teams divided into six groups of four. Instead of the usual home and away format, each group will be played in a round-robin format of three games in a central venue. There are 11 slots available, meaning that the six group winners and the five best runners-up will qualify.

Group A is the only one to be based in West Asia with Kuwait taking on the hosting duties and welcoming Jordan, Indonesia and Nepal. The group is almost a reunion of the second round of qualification of the 2022 World Cup. Then, Australia won all their games, Kuwait and Jordan were second with 14 points each and Nepal came next with six. This time, the Blues and Jordan will be expected to do something similar and will be too strong for the South Asians, who are ranked 167 in the world.

Indonesia will present the toughest challenge. Its young team has been improving under Shin Tae-yong, who led South Korea at the 2018 World Cup and also coached Seongnam FC to the 2010 AFC Champions League title. The free-scoring Southeast Asians finished as runners-up in their regional tournament in December, and knocked out Vietnam in the semi final but couldn’t match Thailand in the final, losing 6-2 on aggregate. Indonesia’s chances against the defensively stronger Kuwait and Jordan in their backyard – both teams have also been playing plenty of friendly games – are poor. It will be a surprise if the two Arab teams from the group do not make it to China.

Group B looks to be the most interesting, with all four teams hoping to qualify. Both Yemen and Palestine made the 2019 competition and face a trip to Mongolia this June to try to repeat that success. Mongolia are very much the outsiders on paper, and will struggle to compete in Asia. They lack both professional clubs and players, but home advantage might make a difference. Ulaanbaatar is a tough place to go. While the weather will be pleasant in June, pitches are usually very dry and the environment presents a challenge. 

The Philippines, the fourth team in the group, are improving and finished third in their World Cup qualification group behind Syria and China, giving both the top two competitive games. The Azkals have a number of European-based players such as Neil Etheridge, the goalkeeper for Birmingham City in England’s Championship, and the June schedule will help in terms of availability.

Palestine are now an experienced Asian team in terms of Asian Cups and qualification campaigns and while the lack of preparation and time spent together can act as a brake on progression, they should make it through.

That leaves Yemen looking vulnerable. The team made the 2019 tournament but will struggle to finish above either Palestine or the Philippines. The security situation in the country obviously means that there is a lack of games for players, clubs and the national team. In such circumstances to qualify would be a hugely impressive achievement.

Unlike Yemen, Bahrain are a regular presence at the Asian Cup and have made the knockout stages twice in this century. The team are already preparing for Group E with training camps and friendlies under Portuguese boss Helio Sousa.

At first glance, the group looks pretty favourable for the team ranked 89 in the world. Turkmenistan are at 134, Malaysia 20 places below that and Bangladesh are way down at 186. If that was a normal home and away format the men from Manama would likely have few problems. However, the three games will take place in Malaysia, which gives the hosts a huge boost, even though they have just lost their coach. The well-organised Turkmenistan impressed in the second round of qualification and were leading the group ahead of South Korea at one point. Had North Korea not withdrawn, the Central Asians could have gone into the final round.

Whatever happens, there is going to be a strong Arab presence at the 2023 Asian Cup. It remains to be seen if the record of 11 representatives from 2019 can be matched, never mind surpassed.

Topics: AFC Asian Cup

Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg — UEFA

Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

  • Russia invaded Ukrain on Thursday, Feb. 24.
AFP

PARIS: Paris will host this season’s Champions League final after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the match due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA announced on Friday.
The showpiece occasion of the European club season will be played at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28, European football’s governing body said.
UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues “until further notice.”

The Kremlin later responded to Friday’s announcement, saying it was a pity Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg had been stripped of the right to hold the UEFA Champions League final.
“It is a shame that such a decision was made,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Saint Petersburg could have provided the best possible conditions for holding this football event.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UEFA Champions League football sport

