AFC adopts Saudi recommendation to increase foreign player quota in Champions League

Asian Football Confederation said Friday it was adopting recommendations from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to increase foreign players that teams could field in the AFC Champions League. (Courtesy AFC)
Updated 25 February 2022
John Duerden

  • The Asia federation is to align the schedule of its flagship club competition to match the domestic leagues in West Asia
  • When the 2023 continental competition kicks off, all 40 entrants in the group stages and the play-offs, will be able to field a total of six foreign players
John Duerden

DUBAI: The Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday that it was adopting recommendations from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to increase the number of foreign players that teams in the AFC Champions League can field.
It will also align the tournament’s schedule to match those of most domestic leagues in West Asia.
When the 2023 continental competition kicks off, all 40 entrants in the group stages and the play-offs, will be able to field a total of six foreign players, an increase of two from the current limit. The stipulation that one of the imports must be from a fellow Asian nation remains. This decision, the AFC said, is “aimed at strengthening the quality, competitiveness and stature of the AFC club competitions.”
While the move will be welcomed in Riyadh, it does not go quite as far as SAFF would have liked. The federation had wanted limits on foreign players to be increased but their ideal outcome was that the continental quota would reflect the limits in the continent’s respective domestic leagues. At the time of the proposal, eleven leagues around the continent allowed more imports for their domestic competition — including the Saudi Professional League, which allows seven foreign players.
In November, when the idea was raised, SAFF General Secretary Ibrahim Al-Kassim explained the reasoning behind the idea.
“The Saudi Football Association’s proposal to increase foreign players in the Asian Championship will ease contractual problems with players,” Al-Kassim said. The move would bring Asia into line with the major football confederations around the world. “Only the Asian Confederation and the Oceania Confederation set a limit for foreign players, and the top 20 international ranking teams allow their countries an open number of foreign players.”
In another major move, the AFC announced that the tournament, which was expanded to 40 teams in 2021, will change calendars and align Asia’s Champions League with its European counterpart. From 2023, it will run from autumn to spring instead of spring to autumn.
This decision, the AFC said, “...will enable Asia’s top clubs to benefit from more synchronized transfer windows, improved opportunities to sign quality players and coaches with respect to worldwide leagues’ seasons, and a more even distribution of club matches annually to maintain a balance with national team matches.”
Due to the challenges presented by the global pandemic, as well as the Qatar World Cup in November and December this year, the latter stages of the 2022 Champions League have been pushed back until early 2023, with the final taking place in February. The subsequent tournament is expected to kick off in September 2023.
This move will also align the Champions League with the Saudi Arabian league and others in the western zone of the tournament that is split into two geographic halves until the final. It will make it easier to manage squads and player contracts, though it will also mean that the final stages of the competition will take place at the same time as the climax of domestic campaigns.
In the preliminary round for the 2022 tournament Al-Taawoun take on Al-Jaish of Syria on March 15 for the right to enter Group D.
Title holders Al-Hilal start their defense in Group A in April against Qatar’s Al-Rayyan, Istiklol of Tajikistan and a yet-to-be-confirmed play-off winner. Al-Shabab are in Group B, along with Al-Jazira of the UAE, India’s Mumbai City and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq. King’s Cup winners Al-Faisaly will take on Qatari powerhouse Al-Sadd, Al-Wehdat of Jordan and another play-off entrant in Group E.

How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine

How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine
Updated 26 February 2022
Caline Malek

How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine

How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine
  • Bringing sports to the country’s youth is at the heart of US-educated coach Mohanned Shobain’s philosophy
  • Inaugural Saudi women’s basketball tournament is being held in collaboration with Swish Basketball Academy
Updated 26 February 2022
Caline Malek

DUBAI: When Mohanned Shobain fell in love with basketball at the age of 15, little did he realize that it would become his full-time career. Nor could he have imagined that he would one day be coaching the next generation of Saudi stars and encouraging young women to take up what was until recently a male-dominated sport in the Kingdom.

Now, as Saudi Arabia hosts its first-ever women’s basketball tournament, Shobain is at the forefront of efforts to promote and develop the sport among women in the country and give local talent the chance to shine in the international arena.

A Saudi Premier League champion, he opened his first Swish Basketball Academy in Jeddah in 2017. It was followed by four more in the city and one in Riyadh.

His leading role in developing the sport of basketball in the Kingdom, particularly among women, is a serendipitous continuation of work he began as a student, when he wrote a thesis focusing on gender inequalities in sports. He said that when he returned home to the Kingdom after completing his studies, it served as a major motivation for him to improve the sports environment for both genders.

Mohanned Shobain has big plans for a new generation of male and female basketball  players in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

To that end, Shobain took a team of girls to Romania to compete in a three-on-three World Cup qualification tournament in 2019, and a boys’ team to take part in a competition in Dubai in 2018. Last year, the club helped to host the Saudi Kingdom Cup in Jeddah. This summer, he will take a girls’ team to Europe to take part in a basketball camp and develop their skills.

In the meantime, the Swish Basketball Academy is one of the organizers of the All-Women Saudi Basketball Tournament, the first event of its kind for women in the country, which began on Jan. 22 and continues until March 3, with games taking place in Jeddah and Riyadh.

“Just having this (women’s basketball) tournament and having this opportunity for them here is amazing,” Shobain said.

He added that community building is the main motivation for his work, in an effort to bring together local people and families and encourage them to get active and embrace a new lifestyle in a rapidly changing country.

Shobain, who is also a full-time physical education teacher at the American International School of Jeddah, has big plans to improve on this record by helping to train a new generation of male and female players.

At the heart of his philosophy is a desire to encourage the country’s youth to participate in sport. He said he sees great demand and hunger among local young people to take advantage of such opportunities.

He believes there is the talent and potential in the Kingdom not only for sports to increase in popularity as hobbies, but for Saudi men and women to make their mark in international competitions and at the Olympics.

Shobain’s efforts to develop local basketball talent are already bearing fruit; four players who train with him have made it to the Saudi national team, and two women are playing for university teams while studying in the US.

“The results are out there,” he said. “All the (academy’s basketball) coaches are currently playing professionally and they teach as a part-time job, just to represent themselves and represent the academy in a great way, where they can be good role models.

“I feel like we’ve built a great culture of not just basketball but a lifestyle of how basketball players and athletes would live.”

Participants in the inaugural All-Women Saudi Basketball Tournament are relishing the competition and the chance it has given them to gain experience and develop their skills.

At the age of 17, Layane Chemaitily is the youngest player on her team and in the tournament. (Supplied)

Layane Chemaitily, who started playing when she was 10 years old in Lebanon, said that the chance to compete on such a stage, in a big arena, is a dream come true. She admitted that she is feeling the pressure of competition, partly because at the age of 17 she is the youngest player on her team and in the tournament.

“I was scared and got butterflies in my stomach but I also wanted to compete and fight, and without my team around me cheering me on we wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressure of the competition,” she said.

“There is a lot of adrenaline and pressure but we were also very happy to represent Saudi Arabia as girls (from) different cities across the Kingdom. It was really fun, and it helps you gain a lot of experience.”

Chemaitily added that she hopes the tournament not only will be a step for her personally toward earning a place on a professional team one day, but will also motivate other girls and young women in Saudi Arabia to pursue their dreams in areas of society that were once the sole preserve of men.

“I can see that gender barriers are falling in the Kingdom, especially because previously male-dominated sports are starting to organize leagues and tournaments for women,” she said. “There is a lot coming for us in the future.”

Shobain is certainly doing his part to increase and develop the opportunities for women. In addition to its basketball activities, Swish also offers a boot camp that includes fitness classes; scholarship opportunities; and community-service activities such as helping to build and maintain basketball courts, and providing sports kits, shoes and basketballs to people who cannot afford them.

“These community activities, as well as the sport itself, are things that can develop (a child’s) character to become a better person and to learn how to give and not just take,” he said, referring to the life skills learned alongside sporting abilities.

Shobain, who is 31 years old, recalled his first encounter with basketball as a child, when he came across a street court close to his house during walks with his mother along the corniche. Soon after, he bought a ball and started to join in pick-up games with other players.

“Day by day, I fell in love with it,” he said. “I started coming every day and then I started to show up twice a day, and more than twice a day. I would stay late at nights just to practice and shoot around, and that’s when I realized my passion for it.”
 

Mohanned Shobain’s efforts to develop local basketball talent are already bearing fruit. (Supplied)

Shobain hopes to instill in others the joy and excitement that accompanied his own discovery of the sport and his subsequent journey within it. An active teenager, he said he tried many sports, including soccer, swimming, track and field, and martial arts before basketball became his full-time passion. His soccer skills had even earned him a youth spot with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli but it was basketball that called loudest to him.

While a student in Malaysia, where he was studying business, he played for the University of Kuala Lumpur’s basketball team. As he honed his skills with them, he was spotted by a dean from Alfaisal University in Riyadh, who offered Shobain a full basketball scholarship to study there, play for the university’s team, and help to develop its sports program.

“It took me a week to think about it and then I made my decision and felt more comfortable about coming back home and continuing my bachelor’s education here,” he said.

After graduating, he explored a number of options to take his game to the next level and, with the help of a Saudi scholarship, he traveled to the US where he studied for a master’s degree in sports management at Cleveland State University in Ohio. It proved pivotal in the development of his game.

“I worked with the NBA (the National Basketball Association) and (NBA team) the Cleveland Cavaliers,” he said. “During my time there I also helped work with the men’s and women’s teams, playing and coaching.”

As the sport began to grow in popularity in the Kingdom, Shobain said he felt compelled to come back home to build a career and give something back to his community, despite receiving an attractive job offer in the US.

Shobain said he felt compelled to come back home to build a career and give something back to his community, despite receiving an attractive job offer in the US. (Supplied)

“I felt like the reason that I went to study outside was to bring it back to my community in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“That was a big drive for me to come back as soon as I was done, maybe not with 20 years of experience but at least with a little bit of knowledge that I can at least spread out now and start something that could benefit the next generation or the current generation.”

Shobain has high hopes for the sport in the Kingdom and believes its future looks bright, although he admitted change does not happen overnight.

“Everything takes time,” he said. “I’m very patient and I know our time will come and we will hopefully get there.

“There’s big potential for young Saudis, who could even make it to the NBA — they just need the right facilities, equipment, atmosphere, environment and training.”

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine
Updated 25 February 2022
AP

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine
  • Zinchenko attended a demonstration in Manchester on Thursday night after Russia invaded Ukraine
  • Guardiola said the club supports Zinchenko “unconditionally”
Updated 25 February 2022
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will be available for their game at Everton on Saturday despite the Ukraine international’s concerns for his home country.
The 25-year-old Zinchenko attended a demonstration in Manchester on Thursday night after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“He is worried,” manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. “What would we feel if our country where we were born, where we have family and friends is attacked, killing innocent people, how would you feel? So I guess that’s what he feels.”
Guardiola said the club supports Zinchenko “unconditionally” as the English Premier League leader prepares to visit Merseyside.
“Oleks is an incredible, strong guy. Of course it’s not easy in the moment but playing in the training session like yesterday he was brilliant so he’s ready to play just in case he has to play.”
Meanwhile, West Ham has granted compassionate leave to 32-year-old winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who is Ukraine’s second all-time leading goalscorer.
“He’s not in a really good position at the moment,” manager David Moyes said Friday. “I spoke with him on Thursday at the training ground and he was upset, which you can imagine and rightly so. We just hope everything goes well and all his family members keep safe.”
West Ham hosts Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford
Updated 25 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford
  • Magpies have gone 6 matches without defeat, win on Saturday would take them above opponents in Premier League table
  • Eddie Howe has revealed that the Magpies will make a late call on whether the Frenchman is fit for the Bees clash
Updated 25 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin faces a race against time to be fit for Newcastle United’s trip to Brentford.
The Magpies travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday looking to extend their Premier League unbeaten run to seven games.
They made it a sequence of six with a dominant display against Champions League-chasing West Ham United last weekend, despite managing to claim just one point in East London. And they did so without talisman Saint-Maximin, who has been getting treatment on a calf injury sustained in the win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa earlier this month.
Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that the Magpies will make a late call on whether the Frenchman is fit for the Bees clash, when Saint-Maximin returns from receiving treatment in France.
On the injury situation, Howe said: “Not too much has changed with the lads who are out — Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, and others (Kieran Trippier).
“Maxi we will make a late call on. He has been away getting intensive treatment. We said when he got the injury it wouldn’t be long term, so we are keeping our fingers crossed on him.
“Ryan Fraser will be OK. He came off the pitch at West Ham, but it looks like he will be fine. We have had a bit of illness in the camp this week, but everyone should be fine,” he added.
Howe confirmed that Saint-Maximin has been working with a physio in Monaco to get back up to speed, having missed the London Stadium draw last week.
“Allan has a relationship with a physio and clinic out there, so we thought it was best for him to go. He got a bang on the calf against Aston Villa.
“He has been away to get intensified, specialist treatment abroad. We felt that was the quickest way to get him fit. So, yeah, he is in a good place mentally and eager to return,” Howe said.
The other fitness doubt in the squad was Javier Manquillo, also unavailable against the Hammers.
Howe said the Spaniard, injured playing left-back against Villa, was back training, but not yet 100 percent recovered from his ankle ligament issue.
“Manqy came through a couple of training sessions this week. I wouldn’t say he is 100 percent fit, but he is certainly getting closer to a return,” he added.
While United’s midfield has been a real pillar of strength for Howe in recent weeks, Magpies fans are still wondering when club record signing Bruno Guimaraes will get his first start in black and white.
Howe has maintained his stance that the Brazil international will eventually get his chance at United, especially with a congested fixture calendar awaiting the Magpies in March.
“Players not in the team are always knocking on the door. Not physically, but mentally they are. Bruno is in that place. He is keen to play, to show what he can do and to help the team.
“He has trained very, very well. Mentally he is in a good place. I think he understands the team has been playing well, the chemistry in the midfield is very good.
“He is a very intelligent player, understands his position, and knows we have a lot of games to come. Fixtures are congested and he will have a lot of opportunities to cement his place in the team,” Howe said.
The Magpies’ postponed games are away ties at Everton and Southampton, both called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the United squad in December and January, and have been rearranged for Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 17, respectively. That means United will play four games in just 11 days next month.

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
  • Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed Christian Eriksen will make his first competitive appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest last year when the Dane is given his debut against Newcastle on Saturday.
Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium after proving his fitness in two behind-closed-doors friendlies.
Eriksen’s brush with death occurred while he was playing for Denmark against Finland in the European Championship in June.
He was released by Inter Milan after the incident due to health regulations in Italy and has been training with Premier League club Brentford for several weeks.
“Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow,” Frank told reporters. “It is a big day for all of us, but especially Christian and his family,“
“When is he in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing.”

AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Cup Day One - International Jockeys Challenge

(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 45 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Cup Day One - International Jockeys Challenge

(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 45 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cup 2022 weekend is here, Arab News kicks off its live coverage with the stc International Jockeys Challenge on Day 1 at King Abdulaziz Raccetrack in Riyadh.

Eight races took place:

1. The Jahez Fillies Handicap (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:15pm KSA

2. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 1 (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:45pm KSA

3. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 2 (Turf, 1200m) - 4.15pm KSA

4. The Saudi International Handicap presented by Al Rajhi Bank (Turf, 2100m) - 4.45pm KSA

5. Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap (Dirt, 1400m) - 5.15pm KSA

6. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 3 (Dirt, 1800m) - 5.45pm KSA

7. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 4 (Dirt, 1400m) - 6.25pm KSA

8. The Al Mneefah Cup presented by The Ministry of Culture (Turf, 2100m) - 6.55pm KSA

Here is a live update of the main developments as they happened, and the results as they came in. (All timings are in GMT)

18:00 - That concludes today's action. Be sure to check back on Saturday for coverage of the main day and the big race.

 

17:45 - So here are the final standings after all the Jockeys Challenge races have been completed...

17:30 - Racing’s biggest names are increasingly eyeing the world’s richest horse race - the $20 million Saudi Cup - and this weekend should see horses from the US, Japan, Europe and elsewhere in the Middle East in the mix; including the great Mishriff. Read more about him here.

17:00 - The great and the good of Riyadh dressed to impress, as always, on day one of the Saudi Cup. Click here for an Arab News gallery of our fashion favorites.

16:30 - In 2021, Andrew Balding came very close to a first Saudi Cup meeting victory in the Red Sea Turf Handicap with Spanish Mission, but his horse ultimately finished second behind Gifts of Gold. Find out how he's hoping to go one better this year.

16:00 - First Classs takes first, Soko second and Dergham Athbah third in the Ministry of Culture’s Al Mneefah Cup, our final race of the day's action at the Saudi Cup meeting.

15:30 - In the penultimate race of the day, Mostawly comes in ahead of the field, Well Done in second and Marhbabah third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round four.

15:00 - Koheylan Alkheil takes first, Wisham second and Abo Alnawamees third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round 3, which is the sixth race of eight of the Saudi Cup Friday action.

14:30 - In the fifth race of the day, Deebagee takes the honors, Baatooa second and Seif Turkey third in the Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap.

14:10 - Lauderdale takes first, King Shalaa second and My Frankel comes in third in the Saudi International Handicap, in the fourth race of of Friday's Saudi Cup action.

13:30 - Raaed takes first, Newbolt second and Pagan third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round 2, race three of eight of the day's racing.

