Crown prince patronizes 3rd Saudi Cup race ceremony

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman patronizes the third edition of the Saudi Cup. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2022
  The crown prince congratulated Prince Saud bin Salman, owner of winning horse Emblem Road
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has patronized the third edition of the Saudi Cup, the most valuable race in the world of horse racing, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Square in Riyadh, the crown prince was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to Austria and a member of the board of directors of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.
Prince Mohammed arrived at the venue with Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, and Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
The crown prince took his place on the main stage and the national anthem was played. The horses participating in the race then moved from the grooming arena to the parade ground in front of the crown prince in a two-round show before the start of the race. All the jockeys participating in the race were also present on the parade ground.
Following the end of the feature Saudi Cup race, Prince Mohammed headed to the awarding platform, where he was received by Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, head of the Equestrian Authority and chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.
The crown prince congratulated Prince Saud bin Salman, owner of winning horse Emblem Road, as he lifted the Saudi Cup and was crowned winner of the race.
He also congratulated the horse's trainers Miteb Al-Mallouh, Al-Khayal, and Giberto Ramos.
The crown prince left the venue afterwards, bidding farewell with the same kindness he was received.
Several senior Saudi officials, horse owners and dignitaries from inside and outside the Kingdom attended the race ceremony.

Saudi Arabia gets its first female international Karate judge

Nada Al-Mashat has always been ambitious about karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master’s in the UK in 2013. (Supplied)
Nada Al-Mashat has always been ambitious about karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master’s in the UK in 2013. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia gets its first female international Karate judge

Nada Al-Mashat has always been ambitious about karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master’s in the UK in 2013. (Supplied)
  Nada Al-Mashat advises all ambitious Saudi sports practitioners to set their goals and work hard, and that nothing is impossible
  Al-Mashat fell in love with karate while she was doing a master's in the UK in 2013
JEDDAH: Earlier this month, Nada Al-Mashat was announced as the first Saudi woman to become an international Karate judge in the sport’s history and also the Kingdom’s history.
She follows in the footsteps of her mentor Mushrif Al-Shihri, who is president of the Saudi Karate Federation and was the first Saudi man to become a world Karate judge.

Her ambition and persistence in the martial art for almost a decade led her to gain this accolade, and she told Arab News that she was “glad and proud” for the honor.

FASTFACT

Nada Al-Mashat told Arab News in 2020 that her interest in karate had been inspired by Prince Sultan bin Salman’s space mission.

She praised the “amazing” support from Al-Shihri and expressed her gratitude for his eagerness to develop Saudi Karate judges through courses and tournaments, and for always being with them in all their achievements.

Nada Al-Mashat with Mushrif Al-Shihri, president of the Saudi Karate Federation and the first Saudi man to become a world karate judge. (Supplied)

Al-Mashat, who turns 33 this year and has a bachelor’s degree in medicine, has always been ambitious about Karate and fell in love with it while she was doing a master’s in the UK in 2013.

She was keen to build and improve her skills through training with Karate experts.

“I started practicing with a Karate group led by a 3rd Dan black belt Sensei coach, and my skills were improving quickly. In 2017 I decided to take one-to-one private classes with an 8th Dan black belt Sensei, and that was a game-changer in my performance and martial arts journey.”

She took part in the first Saudi ladies’ Karate tournament in 2019, which took place in Riyadh, and came top in the kata category.

Al-Mashat told Arab News in 2020 that her interest in Karate had been inspired by Prince Sultan bin Salman’s space mission.

“The prince’s space experience has filled (me) with ambition and determination to do something for my country. I felt like I could make all my dreams come true. I chose karate to take the name of my country to the international level,” Al-Mashat said at the time.

The news about her becoming a judge was revealed in the UAE, where 16 Saudis earned the Karate judge badge at a Fujairah event organized by the International Karate Federation during Feb. 18 to 20.

In her historic achievement for Saudi women, Al-Mashat passed the kata and kumite tests on the international referees course.

The Kingdom now has its largest number of international judges to date, according to the Saudi Karate Federation. It tweeted:

“We are proud of our international referees and judges for achieving a new historical achievement in Karate in the Kingdom. We are happy with the first Saudi “female judge” in the history of the game in Saudi Arabia.

“We are moving toward achieving the strategy of the #Saudi Karate Federation: To develop the level of Saudi judges, to increase their numbers and participation locally and abroad.”

As Karate judges commonly use different Japanese phrases during a match to refer to things like rules and signs, Al-Mashat took the opportunity to explore the language. “Learning Japanese was and will always be a hobby. I always look forward to perfecting the pronunciations of Japanese Karate terms.

“Karate has given me confidence in myself, discipline, healthy lifestyle, good morals, and of course the chance to make new friends.

“Moreover, in Karate we’re always learning something new and exciting. It is a highly effective means of unarmed self-defense. Also, tournaments have given me quite a good level of confidence when it comes to my own ability as a karateka and also as a judge.”

She advised all ambitious Saudi sports practitioners to set their goals and to work hard, telling them to remember that nothing was impossible.

Al-Mashat also extended her gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for their continued support to Saudi women in all fields.

 

Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska flees to safety in France

Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska flees to safety in France
Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska flees to safety in France

Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska flees to safety in France
  Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles and been ranked as high as world number 21
Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska has fled her native country amid a Russian invasion and is now safe in France, the 21-year-old said in a social media post on Saturday.
Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles and been ranked as high as world number 21, said she left Odessa with her younger sister with help from their parents.
“Tired, but my sister and I are safe!” she posted on Saturday in an Instagram story, which showed their arrival in Romania en route to France.
“Thank you France. Ukraine stay strong. We miss you Home, Mum and Dad.”
On Friday an Instagram post from Yastremska showed her and her sister sitting on luggage and wearing matching pink sweatpants and hoodies.
“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine!” she said in the Friday post.
“Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives.”
Ukraine is a force in women’s tennis. Three Ukrainians are in the WTA top 100 and seven are in the top 200. Elina Svitolina, who has also been outspoken in support for her country amid the invasion, is the highest ranked Ukrainian at world number 15.
Thousands of refugees fleeing the invasion poured across Ukraine’s western borders on Saturday, the third day of fighting, with many hoping to enter Poland, Slovakia, Romania or Hungary.
Russia’s assault is the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent’s post-Cold War order.

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity
Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity
  Robert Lewandowski led the league's show of support to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion
  Sane came off the bench before sealing the three points for Bayern in a game overshadowed by outside events
BERLIN: Leroy Sane grabbed a late winner as Bayern Munich won 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to open up a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
Meanwhile Robert Lewandowski led the league’s show of support to Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.
Sane came off the bench before sealing the three points for Bayern in a game overshadowed by outside events, with Frankfurt’s stadium lit in the Ukrainian national colors of blue and yellow.
Electronic signs at the ground read “Stop it, Putin!” in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
There was a minute’s silence, as there were at other grounds around Germany, before kick-off.
The Bayern team wore black armbands for the victims of the conflict while Munich captain Lewandowski wore a yellow and blue armband.
“I decided to wear the armband this morning, the world cannot accept what is going on, we have to support Ukraine and the people fighting there,” said Lewandowski.
“I am anti-war and think what is happening there cannot be allowed, it hurts.
“I hope the whole world supports Ukraine — their people are fighting for freedom and I have huge respect for them.”
Frankfurt beat Bayern in their previous two meetings and this was a nip and tuck affair until Sane intervened.
“That was hard-fought. We could have taken the lead earlier, but the mentality was really good — that was important,” said Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.
Just four minutes after Sane came on, Kimmich’s deft pass through the defense put the winger into space to roll his shot past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
It was heart-breaking for the hosts who went close with chances for striker Filip Kostic.
At the other end, Trapp pulled off a string of saves and was poleaxed in the first half when Kingsley Coman’s shot smashed into his face.
“I have already got a bit of a headache,” quipped Trapp. “You can’t defend everything against Bayern and we gave it our all.”
Borussia Dortmund can trim Bayern’s lead on Sunday away to Augsburg.
Earlier, Japan midfielder Genki Haraguchi finally scored his first goal for Union Berlin in a 3-1 home win over Mainz.
Haraguchi ended his 22-match wait to score when he cracked in his first goal since joining from second-tier Hanover 96 before the season.
Sheraldo Becker scored Union’s second with a long-range chip from outside the box.
Mainz were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Dominik Kohr was sent off for a second booking.
Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi tapped in his 10th league goal this season before Dutch striker Delano Burgzorg scored Mainz’s late consolation.
Lucas Alario fired in off the crossbar before Moussa Diaby scored with two crisp finishes as Bayer Leverkusen consolidated third with a 3-0 home win over Arminia Bielefeld.
Italy midfielder Vincenzo Grifo converted an early penalty before forward Kevin Schade and Lucas Hoeler tapped in late goals in Freiburg’s 3-0 home win over Hertha Berlin.
It was a miserable Bundesliga debut for Marcel Lotka, Hertha’s fourth-choice goalkeeper with Alexander Schwolow out with Covid and his deputies sidelined by injuries.
After last Sunday’s 6-0 drubbing by Dortmund, Borussia Moenchengladbach earned a point as substitute Breel Embolo scored a late equalizer in their 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.
The hosts played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Maxence Lacroix was sent off for bringing down Marcus Thuram, who Embolo replaced before heading in the equalizer.
Gladbach defender Matthias Ginter hit the net with a header in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out by VAR.
Bottom side Greuther Fuerth are unbeaten in their last six home games as they held Cologne to a 1-1 draw thanks to an equalizer by Sebastian Griesbeck.

Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo

Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo
Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo

Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo
  Benzema struck in the 83rd minute, his 29th goal of the season enough to seal a scrappy victory at Vallecas
  Betis sit third and have been in excellent form in recent weeks
MADRID: Karim Benzema proved the difference again for Real Madrid on Saturday by scoring a late winner against Rayo Vallecano to send his team nine points clear at the top of La Liga.
Benzema struck in the 83rd minute, his 29th goal of the season enough to seal a scrappy victory at Vallecas but one that could put Madrid almost out of sight if Sevilla fail to beat local rivals Real Betis on Sunday. Betis sit third and have been in excellent form in recent weeks.
For an eighth match in a row, Madrid failed to score in the first half and this was their fifth game out of the last six that has seen them unable to score more than once.
Their lack of punch could prove problematic against more testing opponents, with a Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and then the second La Liga Clasico of the season against Barcelona both approaching next month.
A superb start to the campaign had Rayo in the hunt for the European places a few weeks ago but four consecutive defeats had seen them drop to 12th before kick-off.
They pushed Madrid hard here but were made to pay for a lack of ruthlessness in the final third, with Benzema and Vinicius Junior’s quality not for the first time proving decisive.
Marco Asensio and Benzema both had early chances but Rayo were the better team in the first half, drawing Madrid into a scrap and harrying them into mistakes.
Casemiro was particularly out of sorts but thought he had given Madrid the lead, banging a bouncing ball into the net after winning an aerial duel with Alejandro Catena.
The goal was ruled out, though, after replays showed he had pushed Catena in the back.
Both teams had chances early in the second half. Vinicius Junior’s finish from six yards had to be blocked before Thibaut Courtois did brilliantly to deny Mario Saurez from heading Rayo in front.
But Rayo tired and Madrid turned the screw in the last 20 minutes, Luka Modric curling against the crossbar, although Rayo had the best chance, Oscar Trejo and then Alvaro both thwarted by Courtois after Madrid failed to clear.
The miss proved costly because moments later, Benzema was celebrating in the corner.
He started the move, threading Vinicius through in the box before continuing his run. Vinicius could have shot but tapped it to his left, giving Benzema an open net.

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation: club

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation: club

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)
  The move comes with Russia under intense scrutiny following the invasion of Ukraine
LONDON: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees on Saturday in an apparent move to fend off calls for him to completely give up control following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian billionaire is not selling the club but is giving up any control for now after being targeted by figures, including politicians, over his ownership. The foundation is chaired by Bruce Buck, who is also chairman of the club. Chelsea director of finance Paul Ramos is also among the trustees.
Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the war in his statement.
“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart,” he said. “I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.
“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”
Abramovich has invested more than $2 billion in Chelsea, transforming the club into one of the most successful in England. The west London club is currently world and European champion.
“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC,” he said, “I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.”
Abramovich is a former Russian provincial governor and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and became a steel and metals magnate. Now a dual Israeli citizen with a net worth estimated at more than $13 billion, Abramovich has used his fortune to buy Chelsea and homes in London and New York.
Abramovich has not had a British visa since 2018 when a renewal application was taking longer than usual to go through and was withdrawn.
That came at a time when Britain pledged to review the long-term visas of rich Russians in the aftermath of the poisonings of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. Britain blames Russia for the pair’s exposure to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow denies, and Abramovich is not linked to.
 

