Crown prince patronizes 3rd Saudi Cup race ceremony

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has patronized the third edition of the Saudi Cup, the most valuable race in the world of horse racing, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Square in Riyadh, the crown prince was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to Austria and a member of the board of directors of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.
Prince Mohammed arrived at the venue with Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, and Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
The crown prince took his place on the main stage and the national anthem was played. The horses participating in the race then moved from the grooming arena to the parade ground in front of the crown prince in a two-round show before the start of the race. All the jockeys participating in the race were also present on the parade ground.
Following the end of the feature Saudi Cup race, Prince Mohammed headed to the awarding platform, where he was received by Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, head of the Equestrian Authority and chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.
The crown prince congratulated Prince Saud bin Salman, owner of winning horse Emblem Road, as he lifted the Saudi Cup and was crowned winner of the race.
He also congratulated the horse's trainers Miteb Al-Mallouh, Al-Khayal, and Giberto Ramos.
The crown prince left the venue afterwards, bidding farewell with the same kindness he was received.
Several senior Saudi officials, horse owners and dignitaries from inside and outside the Kingdom attended the race ceremony.
