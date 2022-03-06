You are here

US hedge fund Citadel plans to start making markets in crypto soon: Crypto Moves

US hedge fund Citadel plans to start making markets in crypto soon: Crypto Moves
RAYANA ALQUBALI

US hedge fund Citadel plans to start making markets in crypto soon: Crypto Moves

US hedge fund Citadel plans to start making markets in crypto soon: Crypto Moves
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Citadel, a US hedge fund and asset management company, plans to start making markets in crypto in the coming months, the Chief Executive Officer and founder, Ken Griffin, said, in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.

“To the extent that we’re trying to help institutions and investors solve their portfolio allocation problems, we have to give serious consideration to being a market maker in crypto,” Griffin said.

He added: “It’s fair to assume that over the months to come, you will see us engage in making markets in cryptocurrencies.”

Citadel manages assets of over $30 billion.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 2.22 percent to $38,239 at 2:32 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,599, down by 1.95 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

US business investment show Shark Tank star, Kevin O’Leary revealed in a series of tweets on Thursday that a group of US lawmakers is working on a policy to open crypto markets to institutional investors.

“Spent my day at the Senate with a bi-partisan group of policy makers who get the joke on crypto. They are working on policy that will open these markets to institutional investors,” O’Leary tweeted.

“The good news is they are all over it, and agree there is tremendous opportunity once they pass policy. Stay tuned, I left them feeling optimistic,” he added.

In a different tweet last week, O’Leary said: “Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, all these blockchains — it’s all software. The growth rate of these new innovations is phenomenal, and there’s capital coming in from all around the world.”

O'Leary has repeatedly said that many institutional investors are waiting to be able to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin.com reported.

 

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin

Updated 11 sec ago
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

Boeing targets to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030

Boeing targets to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030
Updated 11 sec ago
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing plans to fly on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, the company’s top executive revealed during the World Defense Show currently taking place in Riyadh.

CEO Ted Colbert said that the commercial and defense aircraft manufacturer is trying hard to reduce carbon footprints so that sustainability can be ensured in the sector. 

Citing the example of the T-7 Red Hawk, he noted that Boeing is leveraging digital capabilities by delivering digitally-developed products. 

Qatar, Italy discuss greater energy cooperation

Qatar, Italy discuss greater energy cooperation
Updated 06 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Qatar, Italy discuss greater energy cooperation

Qatar, Italy discuss greater energy cooperation
  • FM Di Maio: ‘Italy needs to increase its gas supplies in the short, medium and long term’
  • Bilateral, regional issues also discussed, diplomatic source tells Arab News
Updated 06 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Plans for greater cooperation in the energy field in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict were at the core of talks between Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani on Sunday.

“We are taking action to strengthen our cooperation on energy with other countries,” Di Maio said in a statement to the Italian press after the meeting in Doha.

“Italy needs to increase its gas supplies in the short, medium and long term so that it can be independent from Russian gas supply so that we can protect Italian families and businesses.”

Qatar is the world’s third-largest supplier of natural gas after Russia and Algeria.

An Italian diplomatic source told Arab News that “bilateral and regional issues” were also discussed, though energy was at “the core” of the meeting.

Di Maio also met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, and with Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The conversation, Draghi’s press office told Arab News, focused on “the excellent bilateral partnership that continues to strengthen over the years, on collaboration in energy, and on the assessment of the crisis in Ukraine.”

Topics: Qatar Italy

Aramco pipeline receives $13.4bn loan from a multi-bank consortium: Alarabiya

Aramco pipeline receives $13.4bn loan from a multi-bank consortium: Alarabiya
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

Aramco pipeline receives $13.4bn loan from a multi-bank consortium: Alarabiya

Aramco pipeline receives $13.4bn loan from a multi-bank consortium: Alarabiya
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A multi-bank consortium has agreed $13.4 billion of financing to purchase a stake in Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines, Alarabiya reported citing unnamed sources. 

A total of 19 banks were involved in the deal, led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Co., and including HSBC, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Citibank, Credit Agricole.

Three Gulf banks participated in the deal including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Riyad Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Pricing for the 7-year financing will start at 50 basis points and increase annually to 175 basis points by the end of the financing period, according to Alarabiya 

Earlier last month, the Saudi oil giant completed a deal to sell a 49 percent stake in its natural-gas pipelines for $15.5 billion to the consortium. 

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco Saudi Aramco

Four Libyan terminals shipping oil to international markets reopen after temporarily halt

Four Libyan terminals shipping oil to international markets reopen after temporarily halt
Oil station in some oil fields in Libya. Shutterstock
Updated 06 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Four Libyan terminals shipping oil to international markets reopen after temporarily halt

Four Libyan terminals shipping oil to international markets reopen after temporarily halt
Updated 06 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Four of the six Libyan ports that ship the country’s oil internationally have reopened after temporarily coming to a halt on Thursday amid bad weather conditions, Bloomberg reported, citing state-run National Oil Corp.

The terminals are located in Ras Lanuf, Brega, Zuetina and and Es Sider.

The two remaining terminals, which are located in Mellitah and Zawiya, remained closed at the time of publication.

The move by the National Oil Corp was unwarranted and a “violation of national security,” Bloomberg reported, citing Libya’s energy minister.

Topics: economy Libya OPEC Oil MENA

Volkswagen to construct $2.2bn electric car plant to rival Tesla

Volkswagen to construct $2.2bn electric car plant to rival Tesla
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

Volkswagen to construct $2.2bn electric car plant to rival Tesla

Volkswagen to construct $2.2bn electric car plant to rival Tesla
  • The new Volkswagen factory will be built near Wolfsburg city
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: German multinational automotive manufacturer Volkswagen AG is set to build a $2.2 billion electric car factory in Germany as it attempts to keep up with rival Tesla, according to Bloomberg.

This comes as Tesla Inc has just received conditional approval to start commercial production in its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) gigafactory near Berlin after months of delays.

The new Volkswagen factory will be built near Wolfsburg city.

It is set to start its construction phase in 2023 and start rolling out cars from its production line by 2026. 

“Volkswagen is strengthening and sustaining the competitiveness of the main plant and giving the workforce a robust long-term perspective,” Bloomberg reported, citing brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter.

The new plant is targeting a competitive production time of 10 hours per vehicle.

The new plant also falls in line with Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess’s attempt to increase efficiency and boost the adoption of electric vehicles.

Topics: economy electric vehicles Tesla Volkswagen Elon Musk

