Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

TikTok on March 6, 2022, suspended most of its services in Russia as Moscow intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war. (AP File Photo)
TikTok on March 6, 2022, suspended most of its services in Russia as Moscow intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war. (AP File Photo)
Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia on March 6, 2022, in protest of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP file photo)
Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia on March 6, 2022, in protest of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP file photo)
Updated 07 March 2022
AP

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia on March 6, 2022, in protest of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP file photo)
  • TikTok said its app in Russia now appears in “view-only” mode and won’t let people post or see new videos or livestreams
  • Moscow earlier blocked Facebook and Twitter after passing a law that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what it considers to be “fake” reports
Updated 07 March 2022
AP

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.
TikTok said Russian users of the popular social media app would no longer be able to post new videos or livestreams and they also wouldn’t be able to see videos shared from elsewhere in the world.
Netflix said it was suspending its service in Russia but didn’t provide additional details.
The actions are likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services and technology products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said Sunday in a statement on Twitter. “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.”
TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said the TikTok app in Russia now appears in “view-only” mode and won’t let people post or see new videos or livestreams. They can still see older videos, but not if they came from outside the country, she said.
“The safety of employees is our top priority,” she said, adding that the company — part of China-based tech company ByteDance — didn’t want to put either its Russian employees or users at risk of severe criminal penalties.
The new legislation, quickly rubber-stamped by both houses of the Kremlin-controlled parliament and signed by Putin, imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years for those spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s narrative on the war.
Multiple news outlets have also said they would pause their work inside Russia to evaluate the situation. Russian authorities have repeatedly and falsely decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake” news. State media outlets refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a war or an invasion.
The law envisages sentences of up to three years or fines for spreading what authorities deem to be false news about the military, but the maximum punishment rises to 15 years for cases deemed to have led to “severe consequences.”
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict TikTok Netflix

