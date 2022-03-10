You are here

  • Home
  • Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League

Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League

Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second league football match between Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 9, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rs4bz

Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League

Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League
  • Madrid tried to reset at half-time but Mbappe carried on where he left off with a brilliant, but disallowed, goal
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid pulled off one of the great Champions League comebacks on Wednesday as Karim Benzema scored a breath-taking hat-trick to upstage Kylian Mbappe and dump Paris Saint-Germain out in the last 16.
Madrid were set to be the latest victims of another Mbappe masterclass at the Santiago Bernabeu after the 23-year-old ran them ragged for the best part of an hour and fired in to put PSG 1-0 up on the night, 2-0 ahead on aggregate.
But Madrid came storming back as Benzema capitalized on a mistake by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and then scored an incredible double in two minutes, the third coming within 11 seconds after PSG had kicked off.
When the full-time whistle confirmed their 3-2 aggregate victory, many of Madrid’s players dropped to their knees and looked up to the sky, as much perhaps in disbelief as joy, after completing one of the most memorable turnarounds in the club’s recent history.
“Every game is a final now for us in the Champions League and La Liga but today we showed that Real Madrid is alive,” said Benzema.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino fumed at referee Danny Makkelie for not whistling for a foul in the build-up to the first Madrid goal.
“Explaining what happened is easy, there was a foul on Donnarumma during the first goal, and that changed everything,” he said.
“It’s hard not to talk about this big refereeing mistake, which I don’t understand and won’t forgive. I don’t understand why the referee didn’t call VAR.”
All eyes were on Mbappe, who was the only player to be cheered by Madrid’s fans before the game as they were gifted an up-close preview of the player they hope will be theirs this summer.
Mbappe delivered, scoring a superb goal, not to mention a spellbinding second that was disallowed for offside when he bamboozled Thibaut Courtois with a magical dummy.
He might not even have been at 100 percent here after a knock in training on Monday temporarily put his involvement in doubt.
But what looked set to become an exhibition of the world’s deadliest player instead became another remarkable European night for Real Madrid, who showed again why they consider this to be their competition.
Madrid clearly wanted to hit PSG hard from the start, with Dani Carvajal leaping and waving his hands at the crowd in an attempt to generate a wave of noise.
For a while, it worked, Vinicius Junior tearing down the left and Fede Valverde bulldozing through Mbappe, but the surge was brief. PSG killed Madrid’s momentum, pushed them back and took complete control.
Mbappe sped clear for the first time in the eighth minute, Neymar curling a ball into the space on the left. The stadium held its breath, Mbappe made space but this time hit Courtois.
Madrid dropped off but ceded control. Mbappe nipped past Eder Militao and Courtois saved. A lovely interchange between Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti gave Neymar a sight of goal but Courtois was there again.
PSG were comfortable, dictating the play and sensing the trepidation. Madrid had openings, Benzema curling just wide, but all over the pitch they looked slower, heavier, more cumbersome.
Messi skipped through and scooped wide before Mbappe had his first of two goals ruled out, driving into the corner only to see the flag raised.
The goal, though, felt inevitable and in the 39th minute, it came. Carvajal lost the ball upfield and with Madrid committed, Neymar arced another brilliant pass over the top.
By the time he reached it, Mbappe only had David Alaba in front of him and as he shaped to bend into the far corner he instead fired early, whipping a deadly shot past Courtois and inside the near post.
Madrid tried to reset at half-time but Mbappe carried on where he left off with a brilliant, but disallowed, goal.
He fooled Courtois with an astonishing dummy shot, beating the Belgian without even touching the ball and slammed in. The flag went up but the stadium was astounded.
The game was becoming less a contest, more an Mbappe exhibition but then Benzema, out of nowhere, dragged Madrid back into the tie.
He chased Nuno Mendes’ backpass to Donnarumma, who skewed under pressure. Vinicius was able to collect and cut back to Benzema, who slotted home.
It was Luka Modric who inspired Madrid’s second, a scintillating run through midfield allowing Vinicius to race clear down the left. He scooped back inside to Modric, whose exquisite reverse pass found Benzema, who finished.
Madrid were level on aggregate, the goal confirmed after a check from VAR. Then just seconds later, incredibly, they were ahead. PSG squandered possession from kick-off, Rodrygo released Vinicius and Marquinhos’ attempted clearance found Benzema, who steered into the corner.

Topics: real madrid PSG champions league Karim Benzema

Related

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg
Sport
PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg
Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid
Sport
Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid

Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami

Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami

Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
  • Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against COVID-19
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the US”
Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.
Rafael Nadal wound up winning the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most claimed by a man in the history of tennis.
Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who said in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic raged, that he was opposed to needing to be vaccinated to travel. In June of that year, with professional tennis on hiatus, he organized a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia with no rules requiring social distancing or masking — a tour that was called off after some players, including Djokovic, got COVID-19.
His name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open in California on Tuesday, even though his status was up in the air because the US has been requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country. In addition, the tournament had previously announced that everyone on-site at Indian Wells would need to be fully inoculated.
“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw,” Djokovic wrote Wednesday, “I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel.”
Indian Wells is under way this week; the Miami Open starts on March 21.
It has been a turbulent start to 2022 for Djokovic, who went through detention and a court case during an 11-day saga in Australia before he was sent home. During the legal back-and-forth, Djokovic said he wasn’t vaccinated and thought he should get a medical exemption to rules requiring the shots because, he said, he tested positive for COVID-19 again in December. He also said he attended an in-person interview with a reporter despite having that result.
In February, Djokovic said in an interview that he would not get vaccinated, even if he needs to be in order to participate in events such as the French Open or Wimbledon.
On the last day of last month, Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years, sliding to No. 2 behind Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic’s 361 total weeks atop the ATP are a record, as are his seven times finishing a season at No. 1.
And on March 1, Djokovic announced that he and coach Marian Vajda were splitting up after 15 years together.
In his lone on-court action of the year, Djokovic lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Indian Wells Miami

Related

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Sport
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda
Sport
Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

Howe dismisses Hasenhuttl’s Newcastle transfer criticism ahead of visit to Southampton

Howe dismisses Hasenhuttl’s Newcastle transfer criticism ahead of visit to Southampton
Updated 10 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe dismisses Hasenhuttl’s Newcastle transfer criticism ahead of visit to Southampton

Howe dismisses Hasenhuttl’s Newcastle transfer criticism ahead of visit to Southampton
  • Saints boss says players Magpies signed in January window should not be allowed to play in fixture initially scheduled for Jan. 2
Updated 10 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has dismissed Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Newcastle United transfer jibes ahead of their Premier League meeting.

The Magpies take on the Saints at St Mary’s tomorrow evening, looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine top flight matches.

The fixture was originally due to take place on Jan. 2, but a request from United to postpone it due to a COVID outbreak was accepted by the Premier League.

That decision infuriated Hasenhuttl, whose side were due to face Newcastle when they had won just once in the top flight and were in the midst of a relegation battle.

He made a number of outlandish statements claiming that players the Magpies signed in the January transfer window should not be allowed to play when the fixture came back around.

And, as expected, the rearranged encounter has a whole different complexion, with United seven points clear of the bottom three and having won five of their last six games. Three of the five players Howe signed in winter trading are likely to start on the south coast.

The Newcastle head coach, though, is not worried about what the Austrian has to say, preferring to continue to focus on the things he can control within the United dressing room.

“I didn’t know he made those comments, I’m hearing them from you,” Howe said. “We followed the protocols as did every team. It was unfortunate the game was called off, we wanted to play it. In terms of the signings, the rules are the same for everybody.

“No team talk of mine will be based around that.”

In the aftermath of the call off, an enraged Hasenhuttl told the press: “I was disappointed we couldn’t play, because we have been in good shape.

“I don’t think it is really fair for them (new signings) to play in games that have been postponed. We should think about it because of the integrity of the league.”

And while he has taken some criticism for the bizarre nature of the rant, the former RB Leipzig boss doubled down on his claims, when asked again about the issue today.

He said: “(It is) strange now to concentrate on a game you should have played two months ago against a completely different team.

“But it is what it is, how things are changing, but this doesn’t affect us, definitely not. (We are) also better than two months ago, so we are ready for the challenge,” he said.

“It’s not on me to discuss this, we spoke about there being a chance in the transfer window to change the team completely. I think they did,” Hasenhuttl added.

“It was expected they would do it but no matter what players are coming here, we are looking forward to this home game.

“We have our crowd behind us, we have a very good atmosphere in our stadium, we have a good run and we are going here with all the belief we have built up.

“You can be sure that we will show a reaction from the Saturday game.”

Topics: Newcastle United Southampton English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Newcastle not out of danger yet after another win, says coach
Sport
Newcastle not out of danger yet after another win, says coach
Newcastle United's Fabian Schar celebrates scoring their second goal against Brighton & Hove Albion. (Action Images via Reuters)
Sport
Newcastle overcome Brighton to go 7 points clear of drop zone

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s win over SPL leaders Al-Ittihad in latest Saudi Classico

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s win over SPL leaders Al-Ittihad in latest Saudi Classico
Updated 09 March 2022
John Duerden

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s win over SPL leaders Al-Ittihad in latest Saudi Classico

5 things learned from Al-Hilal’s win over SPL leaders Al-Ittihad in latest Saudi Classico
  • 2-1 victory in Riyadh means Asian, Saudi champions are 11 points behind Al-Ittihad with 2 games in hand
Updated 09 March 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 2-1 on Tuesday evening in Riyadh, a result that meant the leaders are starting to look over their shoulders despite maintaining a healthy lead in the Saudi Professional League.

The Jeddah giants remain top of the table with 54 points from 23 games, eight points ahead of Al-Shabab in second, and 10 clear of Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal stay in fourth but are now 11 points behind the leaders with two games in hand.

Here are five things learned from a crucial Saudi Classico.

1. The penalty debate will go on for a long time

After 15 minutes of action, Al-Ittihad cleared an attack only for Gustavo Cuellar to fire a half-volley from outside the area toward goal. It hit Hamdan Al-Shamrani who was on the edge of the six-yard box, seemingly but not conclusively, on the arm.

The defender’s head looked to be down as he was trying to put his arms behind his back, but the ball hit him, and the referee pointed to the spot. Al-Hilal players seemed sure that it was a handball, and therefore a penalty, while the visitors were equally convinced that it was a legitimate clearance.

After a video assistant referee review, the Brazilian official upheld his decision. The debate as to whether it was the right one will go on for a long time (though not so much if Al-Ittihad go on to win the title) but it was probably not conclusive enough for the VAR technology to overturn the initial granting of the penalty. What is clear is that Salem Al-Dawsari scored from the spot in as cool a manner as is possible.

2. Al-Ittihad do not have Al-Hilal’s strength in depth

The runaway leaders may have won 12 out of the last 13 league games but Tuesday’s match showed that they do not have the strength in depth that Al-Hilal have, though there is no shame in that. The first 11 for the Tigers is strong indeed but as expected, they missed three influential players in Abderrazak Hamdallah, Ahmed Hegazy, and Igor Coronado.

Some would argue that they were without the best defender, best playmaker, and best striker in the league. What is not debatable is that any team in Saudi Arabia, as well as Asia, would miss such talent. They were also without defender Omar Hawsawi, and winger Abdulrahman Al-Aboud.

Al-Hilal have some long-term absences too but also have a stronger squad than the Tigers. Al-Ittihad need to get their stars back quickly to help ensure that this blip in the title race does not develop into anything more serious.

3. Al-Ittihad may have been too desperate

The last time that Al-Ittihad won the title was in 2009. At the time, none would have imagined that the wait for the next crown would have extended to, at least, 2022.

Did that play on the mind of coach Cosmin Contra? We will never know, but after the Tigers levelled the score on the hour thanks to Haroune Camara, they could have tightened things up a little. A draw would have been a good result for the leaders and would have ensured that Al-Hilal were almost out of the running and stayed 14 points behind.

Yet Al-Ittihad kept pushing forward and were caught out. Was it because of the legacy of not winning the championship for 13 years? It is hard to say, but the coach may reflect that he could have kept things tighter, sat a little deeper, and played on the counter as Al-Hilal pushed forward. It was Al-Hilal who needed to win this game, not Al-Ittihad.

4. Ighalo ensures that Gomis is not missed

Since arriving from Al-Shabab at the end of January, Odion Ighalo has scored four goals in four games and they have all come against the top three: Al-Shabab, Al-Nassr, and now Al-Ittihad.

That is why fans, sad to say goodbye to the legendary Bafetimbi Gomis, now have a new hero. The Nigerian does not do much in the way of spectacular but just scores goals, important ones.

There did not seem to be much danger midway through the second half when he was found by Al-Dawsari on the edge of the area. There were three defenders around him, yet the former Manchester United man took two quick touches, found just a little space, and then finished into the bottom corner.

Perhaps Marcelo Grohe got down a little too slowly, but the goalkeeper was probably not expecting a shot and certainly not one with such precision. It won the game and has perhaps done more than that.

5. This was the result the league needed

Had Al-Ittihad won this game at the home of the in-form league champions then it would have been title race over. The Tigers would not just have gone 11 points clear with seven games left but would have made a huge statement to themselves and to the rest of the league.

To themselves, it would have been a huge confidence boost in what was the toughest game remaining in the fixture list. Even a draw would have been more than satisfactory.

Now, however, the three teams just behind have a sniff of a hope and it is almost in the hands of Al-Hilal. They may be 11 points behind but have two games in hand and also face the leaders once more. Al-Shabab in second meet Al-Ittihad on Sunday and can close the gap to five points.

Suddenly it is all looking exciting and suddenly there is a little pressure on Al-Ittihad.

Topics: Al-Hilal football sport

Related

If Al-Hilal can emerge triumphant from this Classico then it does not mean they will have a great chance of winning the title, but it will at least put some pressure on the leaders. (Twitter/@AlHilal_EN)
Sport
Saudi Classico offers Al-Hilal last chance to halt march of runaway leaders Al-Ittihad
The movie starring Yassir Al Saggaf a Saudi Tv presenter and actor who is playing the role of Khalid in the movie alongside the Saudi Actress Fatima Al Banawi, who plays the role of Khaled’s fiancee. (Supplied) photos
Entertainment
Review: Saudi film ‘Champions’ is a heartfelt movie about friendship, football, and learning difficulties

Dubai-based Urvashi Singh looks to make history in UAE’s first ever women’s boxing world title fight

Dubai-based Urvashi Singh looks to make history in UAE’s first ever women’s boxing world title fight
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Dubai-based Urvashi Singh looks to make history in UAE’s first ever women’s boxing world title fight

Dubai-based Urvashi Singh looks to make history in UAE’s first ever women’s boxing world title fight
  • ‘Countdown to the Middle East Crown’ will take place on March 12 at Dubai’s Conrad Hotel
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s first ever women’s boxing world title fight is set to take place between Urvashi Singh of India and Halima Vunjabei of Tanzania for the vacant Women’s International Boxing Association super bantamweight belt at Dubai’s Conrad Hotel on Saturday.

The event, promoted by DJMC Events and international matchmaker Roshan Nathanial, will also showcase fighters from the Philippines, India, Pakistan, the UK, Armenia, Turkey, Argentina, the US and Thailand.

“I am really excited for my upcoming world title fight on Saturday. It is a big opportunity for me as a female but also as an Indian boxer,” said Singh.

“I am lucky to be supported by DJMC Events who are not just promoting male boxers, but they have gotten behind me as a boxer because they believe in my skillset and my future.”

Singh’s bout will co-headline the event alongside the bout between Justine Darap of the Philippines and Kazakh-Chinese fighter Yelshat Nikhemttolla, with a highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash for the WBC Asia continental lightweight title featuring Sachin Dekwal vs Muhammad Bilal also taking place.

The event includes two other female bouts — a first for the UAE: Britain’s Kimberley Shannon takes on Kaumini Hashini of Sri Lanka, while Armenia’s Annie Aroyan faces Saranyaphong Theinthong of Thailand.

Singh has a chance to make history on Saturday, and has been sparring at Real Boxing Only gym in Al-Quoz with fellow Dubai-based fighters Shannon and Aroyan.

“My camp here has been great as I have been surrounded by other female fighters for good sparring … and working together. All three of us are fighting this Saturday,” Singh said.

“My goal is to win this fight as I will be the first female Indian world champion boxer in history. This is a significant moment for me,” added Singh, who has a record of 8-3-0 with five knockouts.

“I will then move in world rankings and I will pursue all the world titles, making a name for myself and my country.’

The organizers of the event believe they are creating a unique boxing environment for local fighters in general, and female ones in particular.

“We want to support local and international talent on our series ‘Countdown to the Middle East Crown’,” said DJMC Events Chairman Dunstan Paul Rozairo.

“The platform we have created is unlike others. We are looking to make Dubai the boxing hub of the Middle East, whilst also changing the way people think of this sport in the region,” he added.

“It gives boxers from any background a fighting chance to compete in Dubai, in front of international audiences, across TV networks and on an unbiased platform. But most importantly, I want to highlight that we are equal opportunists,” said Rozairo.

“Giving women the same chances, pay and opportunities as men is at the core of DJMC Events … This card is over one-third female bouts, and I see that growing every show.”

Most promoters “don’t have any female fights or just a single token female bout,” he said, adding: “As the series progresses this year, we already have exciting boxers from the four corners who are interested to be a part of the future series, some big names I hope to announce this year, sure to draw in a crowd and excite even the non-avid boxing fans.”

Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert

Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert

Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert
  • Frenchman leads by over 30 minutes, after Al-Attiyah and Walkner fastest on Al-Futtaim Toyota Stage
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel continues to lead the way in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge after a third day that saw some of the world’s top drivers and riders race across the Al-Dhafra dunes.

Peterhansel, in an Audi RS Q e-tron, will become the most successful driver in the 31-year history of the event if he holds on for a seventh cars win, after extending his overall lead to 30 minutes and 17 seconds from Czech Martin Prokop, the 2018 winner, in a Ford Raptor.

With Poland’s Jakub Przygonski another 55 minutes further adrift in third place at the wheel of a Mini John Cooper Works Buggy, Peterhansel is in complete control.

He will take nothing for granted, however, particularly after learning that Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi had plunged from contention when his Toyota Hilux came to an abrupt halt near the end of the stage, while lying just 11 minutes behind in second place.

“Today was very good,” Peterhansel said. “We had a good drive over the dunes, overtaking Yazeed this morning. We pushed more this afternoon as the car was good and not overheating. We are learning a lot about the car. For the last two stages we will push very hard, looking for a victory.”

The fastest time on the 270-kilometer Al-Futtaim Toyota Stage 2 was set by defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah in another Toyota Hilux, with nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb 5:16 away in his Prodrive Hunter.

For a second day, however, Al-Attiyah and Loeb were battling largely for World Rally-Raid Championship points, with their hopes of victory in the event already ended by opening day problems which cost them 20 hours, and two hours, respectively.

As far back as 1996, Peterhansel scored his first victory in the rally on two wheels. Content with today’s third-fastest time, he knows the terrain almost as well as Sam Sunderland, who lived in the UAE for 10 years and is the new overall bikes leader.

While defending champion Matthias Walkner won the Al-Futtaim Toyota stage on a KTM, Sunderland’s second-fastest time on his GasGas gave him a big push toward a third Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title, with two more desert stages remaining.

He has an overall advantage of 4:24 from Walkner, with Argentina’s overnight leader, Kevin Benavides just four seconds further behind in third place.

“It was another good day for me,” Sunderland said. “Really hot out there. Also it was very windy and therefore hard to see the lines.”

Emirati rider Abdulaziz Ahli continues to dominate in the quads on his Yamaha Raptor. The defending champion ended the day holding a massive cushion of 1:36:59 over Slovakia’s Juraj Varga.

With fierce competition among the lightweight cars, Francisco Lopez Contardo suffered a mechanical problem at the start of the stage. The Chilean’s lead in a Can-AM Maverick was dramatically cut to 1:26 from Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez in an Overdrive OT3.

In the T4 battle, Poland’s Marek Goczal in a Can-AM Maverick XRS leads by 4:12 from last year’s world champion and Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title winner, American Austin Jones.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Stephane Peterhansel Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Related

Peterhansel leads Saudi’s Al-Rajhi in dramatic opening day at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Sport
Peterhansel leads Saudi’s Al-Rajhi in dramatic opening day at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Selfless Kevin Benavides’ heroism on day two of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Sport
Selfless Kevin Benavides’ heroism on day two of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Latest updates

Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion
Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion
Indonesia’s Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate
Indonesia’s Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate
Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar
Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar
Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months
First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.