You are here

  • Home
  • ’That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

’That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter

’That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Screengrab of William Hubbard with his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim. Hubbard went to Ukraine to help his daughter and grandson flee the war zone. (Screenshot/WCVB-TV)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7msgr

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

’That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter

’That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
  • William Hubbard recently flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine on foot
  • He decided to make his way to Aislinn and Seraphim and help them flee
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

FITCHBURG, Massachusetts: As millions of refugees flee Ukraine, a Massachusetts man has gone to the country to help his daughter and grandson escape.
William Hubbard recently flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine on foot before joining his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim, at their home near Kyiv, WCVB-TV reports.
Aislinn moved to Ukraine in 2018 at age 16 to study ballet at the prestigious Kyiv Choreographic College. She tried to leave before Russia began its invasion, but her son does not have a birth certificate or passport because he was born in a home during the coronavirus pandemic.
William previously flew to Ukraine to help arrange a DNA test to prove Seraphim’s US citizenship, but it was unsuccessful.
Hubbard and his wife, Deborah, spent weeks trying to help from their home in Fitchburg. But as Russian forces advanced, William decided to make his way to Aislinn and Seraphim and help them flee.
“I did what any dad would do, I guess, in this situation,” Hubbard told WCVB-TV.
Once he was in Ukraine, Hubbard took a train to Kyiv and reunited with his daughter and grandson. They packed their belongings and four cats and said goodbye to Aislinn’s boyfriend, the father of Seraphim, who was not able to leave the country.
The three fled west, joining other refugees heading for neighboring countries. On Friday, the three were waiting at the border with Slovakia. Even without a passport for his grandson, Hubbard said he was confident they will be allowed to cross the border.
“That’s what dads do,” he said. “They take care of their family.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict refugees Kyiv Massachusetts

Related

Italian man drives 5,000 km nonstop to save Ukrainian fiancée and her two kids
Offbeat
Italian man drives 5,000 km nonstop to save Ukrainian fiancée and her two kids
Ukrainian boy, 11, makes 1,000 km solo trip to safety in Slovakia
Offbeat
Ukrainian boy, 11, makes 1,000 km solo trip to safety in Slovakia

Prince Harry accused of ‘snub’ to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry accused of ‘snub’ to Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Prince Harry accused of ‘snub’ to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry accused of ‘snub’ to Queen Elizabeth II
  • Prince Harry will skip the service in Westminster Abbey on March 29
  • Commentators queried why Harry would feel unsafe visiting Britain but not the Netherlands
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Prince Harry was accused Saturday of snubbing Queen Elizabeth II after announcing he will miss her late husband’s memorial service, amid a legal dispute over his security protection in Britain.
While a spokesperson confirmed that Harry will skip the service in Westminster Abbey on March 29, he is reportedly set to attend the Invictus Games starting in the Netherlands just two weeks later.
After days of front-page coverage about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Sun newspaper carried the headline: “Harry’s Phil snub.”
Royal biographer Angela Levin accused the California-based Harry of “blackmail” regarding the service for his grandfather Prince Philip, after the UK government withdrew his royal protection detail.
The second son to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles “has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh (Philip) but really he is snubbing the queen,” Levin told UK media.
Prince Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died last April just weeks short of his 100th birthday.
His funeral was held under strict coronavirus restrictions, with just 30 mourners including Harry. The queen sat alone, respecting the government guidelines.
Given the restricted nature of the funeral, this month’s memorial service is meant to offer an opportunity for a national celebration of the Duke of Edinburgh’s long life and service.
Harry’s spokesperson Friday did not give a reason why he will miss it, but said he hopes to visit his grandmother “soon.”
The funeral was one of only two occasions that Harry has returned to the UK since he and wife Meghan quit royal life and moved to North America two years ago.
As a result of their decision, the UK government withdrew his taxpayer-funded protection on visits back to Britain, a decision that Harry is challenging in the courts.
Commentators queried why Harry would feel unsafe visiting Britain but not the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for disabled military veterans that starts in The Hague on April 16.
ITV News royal editor Chris Ship tweeted that Harry was pressing ahead with his attendance at the week-long event, but had “concluded he isn’t safe in (the) UK without the access to intelligence he has asked for.”
Harry is filming a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Invictus Games as part of a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.
Queen Elizabeth meanwhile has pulled out of attending another service in Westminster Abbey, for Commonwealth Day on Monday, after a period of fragile health including a mild bout of COVID-19.

Topics: Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth II

Related

Prince Harry sues major British newspaper group
Entertainment
Prince Harry sues major British newspaper group
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
World
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Ukraine woman who escaped Mariupol maternity hospital gives birth

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP)
Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 March 2022
AP

Ukraine woman who escaped Mariupol maternity hospital gives birth

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP)
  • The Twitter account for the Russian Embassy in London claimed she was not a victim, but a beauty blogger and model who was posing as two different pregnant women
Updated 12 March 2022
AP

MARIUPOL, Ukraine: Newborn Veronika curled against her mother’s side on Friday, as if to hide from the horror around them — the war that tore apart the Mariupol maternity hospital where she was meant to greet the world.
On the eve of giving birth, her mother, Mariana Vishegirskaya, had to flee the hospital when a Russian airstrike hit.
Her brow and cheek bloodied, she clutched her belongings in a plastic bag as she navigated down the hospital’s debris-strewn stairs in her polka dot pajamas on Wednesday.
Images of the desperate mothers and medical workers from the Children’s and Women’s Health hospital shocked the world, as the bombing took Russia’s war against Ukraine to a sickening new level.
Taken to another hospital, Vishegirskaya and another woman who escaped the bombing have since given birth, their babies delivered to the sound of shellfire. A strike hit the new site where they were taken, too.
Facing worldwide condemnation, Russian officials made several false claims — that the hospital had been taken over by far-right Ukrainian forces to use as a base and emptied of patients and nurses.
The Twitter account for the Russian Embassy in London claimed she was not a victim, but a beauty blogger and model who was posing as two different pregnant women.
While Vishegirskaya is a Ukrainian blogger in Mariupol who posts about skin care, makeup and cosmetics, there is no evidence that she was anything but a patient at the hospital. She has posted multiple photos and videos on Instagram documenting her pregnancy in the past few months, and in one, she can be seen wearing the same polka-dot pajamas as on Wednesday.
The embassy posted side-by-side images of two Associated Press photos, one depicting Vishegirskaya and another of a woman being carried away on a stretcher, placing the word “FAKE” over them in red text. The caption claimed: “The maternity house was long non-operational” at the time of the strike.
The embassy followed with a second tweet in which it shared a photo of Vishegirskaya wrapped in a blanket outside the hospital alongside an image from her Instagram account to suggest she was playing a role.
AP reporters in Mariupol who documented the attack in video and photos saw the victims and damage first-hand – and nothing to indicate the hospital was used as anything other than a hospital.
Twitter has since removed the Russian Embassy’s tweets, and existing links are directed to a notice that says the posts violated Twitter’s rules.
The AP was unable to determine the identity of the woman on the stretcher.
The case drew attention at the UN Security Council, where Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia held up copies of the AP photos during a meeting on Friday while repeating falsehoods about Vishegirskaya’s identity and the attack.
But US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield praised the media for “documenting the truth on the ground,” and adding: “Russia cannot cover up the work of AP news photographers.”
After the bombing, Vishegirskaya was taken to another hospital on the outskirts of the city, facing the front line, and gave birth via cesarean section in a city that’s been cut off from food supplies, water, electricity and heat for more than a week.
On Friday, her husband, Yuri, lovingly held up his daughter, then she was tucked back next to her mother.
Vishegirskaya, in same the polka-dot clothing, rested her arm on the bundled-up Veronika.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia to recruit 16,000 fighters from Middle East for Ukraine war
World
Russia to recruit 16,000 fighters from Middle East for Ukraine war
US denounces Russian claims of Ukrainian biological weapons as a ‘false flag’
World
US denounces Russian claims of Ukrainian biological weapons as a ‘false flag’

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
  • His wife, Carol Delgado, said Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York
  • As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV, for adults or children
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

DUBAI: Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
His wife, Carol Delgado, told The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York. He was 81.
As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV, for adults or children.
“There really wasn’t any representation of actual people,” Delgado said in a 2021 interview on the YouTube series “Famous Cast Words.” “Most of the roles that I went out for were either for bandits or gang members.”
That changed with “Sesame Street,” where a diverse cast interacted with a diverse group of children, along with Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo and Grover.
Delgado joined the show starting with its third season in 1971. He said the producers embraced his suggestion to sprinkle Spanish terms into the script.
“The first time that I saw Big Bird walk on, my line was, ‘Big Bird!’” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “But I didn’t say ‘Big Bird,’ I said, ‘pájaro!’”
After a quick meeting in which Delgado explained that “pájaro” meant “bird,” the producers decided to keep it in.
“I called him ‘pajaro’ from then on every time I saw him,” Delgado said.
Delgado was born in 1940 in Calexico, California, near the US-Mexico border and raised a few miles away in Mexicali, Mexico.
From his home, he could hear music into the night from a pair of beer gardens across the street.
“I remember going to sleep to the sound of mariachis,” he said in a 2011 interview on the public television series, “Up Close with Patsy Smullin.”
He was enchanted, and decided to become a performer, singing whenever possible and appearing in school plays, with the full support of his proud parents.
As a young man he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, and had little luck. He received a call out of the blue from the producers of “Sesame Street” in New York.
After an interview with “Sesame Street” producer Jon Stone, in which he spoke to Delgado, but didn’t ask for any kind of audition, he got the job.
“He didn’t want actors,” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “He wanted real people.”
He would remain on the show for 45 years, an integral part of the childhood of generations of children, and for Latino kids a rare character that looked like them.
“His warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” the Sesame Workshop said in a statement Thursday night. “At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”
“Sesame Street” would also allow him to sing regularly, and sometimes play his guitar.
Luis Rodriguez (the adult characters had last names, though they were rarely used), would marry the show’s other prominent Latina, Maria Figueroa, played by Sonia Manzano, in a ceremony on the show in 1988. The storyline allowed the show to teach children about love, marriage and childbirth.
“Luis and Maria were the first Latinos I ever saw on TV,” Rosy Cordero, a television reporter for Deadline, said on Twitter. “They were a huge part of my family. They paved the way.”
He would leave the show when his contract was not renewed during a retooling in 2016.
Delgado made frequent appearances in the theater and on other TV series during his time as Luis.
He played a recurring character on the newspaper drama “Lou Grant” from 1979 to 1982, and made multiple appearances on “Quincy M.E.,” “Falcon Crest,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”
His death was first reported by TMZ.
Delgado was diagnosed with multiple myeloma late in 2020, but was still making appearances and giving interviews in 2021, until his health started to decline.

Topics: Emilio Delgado Sesame Street

Related

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Lifestyle
‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Muppets help conflict kids in new Arabic ‘Sesame Street’
Middle-East
Muppets help conflict kids in new Arabic ‘Sesame Street’

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth
  • Divers searched the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

INDIANTOWN, Florida: Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator, officials said.
Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday.
A sheriff’s officer sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The park remained closed to visitors during the search. Indiantown is located 38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of West Palm Beach.

Topics: Florida alligator human remains wildlife

Related

Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
Offbeat
Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
VIDEO: TV crew films alligator next to crashed plane and pilot’s body
Media
VIDEO: TV crew films alligator next to crashed plane and pilot’s body

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study
  • Galapagos Islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

QUITO: A new species of giant tortoise has been discovered in the Galapagos after DNA testing found animals living on one island had not yet been recorded, Ecuador’s environment ministry said.
Researchers compared the genetic material of tortoises currently living on San Cristobal with bones and shells collected in 1906 from a cave in the island’s highlands and found them to be different.
The 20th-century explorers never reached the lowlands northeast of the island, where the animals live today, and as a result, almost 8,000 tortoises correspond to a different lineage to what was previously thought.
“The species of giant tortoise that inhabits San Cristobal Island, until now known scientifically as Chelonoidis chathamensis, genetically matches a different species,” the ministry said Thursday on Twitter.
Galapagos Conservancy said in a newsletter that the Chelonoidis chathamensis species is “almost certainly extinct” and that the island had in fact been home to two different varieties of tortoise, one living in the highlands and another in the lowlands.
Located in the Pacific about 1,000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna.
The archipelago was made famous by British geologist and naturalist Charles Darwin’s observations on evolution there.
There were originally 15 species of giant tortoise on the islands, three of which became extinct centuries ago, according to the Galapagos National Park.
In 2019, a specimen of Chelonoidis phantastica was found on Fernandina Island more than 100 years after the species was considered extinct.
The study by researchers from Newcastle University in Britain, Yale in the United States, the American NGO Galapagos Conservancy and other institutions was published in the scientific journal Heredity.
They will continue to recover more DNA from the bones and shells to determine whether the tortoises living on San Cristobal, which is 557 kilometers long, should be given a new name.

Topics: Galapagos

Related

Efforts on to revive Galapagos tortoises once thought extinct
Science & Technology
Efforts on to revive Galapagos tortoises once thought extinct
Scientists cheered by birth of Galapagos tortoises in wild
Science & Technology
Scientists cheered by birth of Galapagos tortoises in wild

Latest updates

’That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
’That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Traditional Afghan ‘goat-pulling’ draws crowds in Pakistan’s Balochistan
Buzkashi players from the Khurasan and Arayana clubs seen on their horses at Quetta’s Hockey Ground on March 11, 2022. (AN photo)
SAMI to add 1,500 jobs in 2022 with focus on hiring more women, says CEO
SAMI to add 1,500 jobs in 2022 with focus on hiring more women, says CEO
Philippines struggles to vaccinate elderly as few turn up for COVID jabs
Philippines struggles to vaccinate elderly as few turn up for COVID jabs
Zamil partners with Spain’s Navantia for RSNF Avante 2200 corvette project 
Zamil partners with Spain’s Navantia for RSNF Avante 2200 corvette project 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.