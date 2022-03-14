Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK

LONDON: A mother has paid tribute to her 18-year-old son who was stabbed to death by another teenager on Friday in Lancashire, UK.

Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was attacked by a 16-year-old boy on Friday.

He was treated at the scene but later died in hospital.

His alleged attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

Abdikarim’s mother, whose name was also not given, described her son as “a loving, caring person who helped and looked after his family from a young age.”

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, she said: “My beautiful boy Abdi passed away far too young and with his whole life ahead of him. He was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way.

“My boy was a victim of knife crime. I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives before their child is taken away.”

Dozens of teenagers are killed every year in the UK as a result of knife crime.

In 2021, 30 teenagers were stabbed to death in London — the worst year since 2008.