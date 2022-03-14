You are here

  • Home
  • Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured

Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured

Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured
A protester holds a banner with a portrait of Yvan Colonna during clashes with police in Bastia, Corsica, Mar. 13, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8emqy

Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured

Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured
  • Yvan Colonna is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of the top state official in Corsica, Claude Erignac
  • He has been in a coma since being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, a convicted extremist
Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

BASTIA, France: The French government called for calm on Monday after fierce clashes left dozens of demonstrators and police injured on the island of Corsica, where anger over the assault in prison of a nationalist figure has reached boiling point.
Police reported 67 people injured during protests on Sunday, including 44 police, following scenes that onlookers described as akin to urban guerrilla war.
“The overnight scenes were extremely violent,” the chief prosecutor in the north Corsican town of Bastia, Arnaud Viornery, told AFP.
Police had to deal with a “quasi-insurrectional” situation, according to a statement by their union, SG Police.
Yvan Colonna is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of the top state official in Corsica, Claude Erignac.
He has been in a coma since being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, a convicted extremist.
The incident stoked anger on the island, where some see Colonna as a hero in a fight for independence from France.
He was arrested in 2003 after a five-year manhunt that eventually found him living as a shepherd in the Corsican mountains.
Demonstrations and riots have been ongoing since the prison attack, which protesters blame on the French government.
“French government murderers,” read placards at Sunday’s demonstrations. An estimated crowd of between 7,000 and 12,000 people took to the streets.
Colonna was jailed in the south of France. He is classed as a special status detainee which prevents him from being transferred to a Corsican jail.
In response to the unrest, Prime Minister Jean Castex has removed this status for Colonna and two other convicts, but this has failed to placate their supporters.
Hundreds of masked demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks against police, who fired teargas and water cannon.
Clashes broke out in the afternoon and lasted late into the evening.
Prosecutor Viornery said protesters were using homemade explosive devices filled with gunpowder, lead or nails.
Police ordered people to stay indoors in Bastia where protesters set the tax office on fire with incendiary devices and damaged the inside of the main post office.
On Monday, Bastia was calm, with no visible damage done to shops, according to AFP reporters.
Corsica, the birthplace of Napoleon Bonaparte and one of the Mediterranean’s largest islands, has been French since the 18th Century.
It is known as the “Island of Beauty” for its unspoiled coastlines, spectacular beaches and mild climate, which have made tourism its main source of income.
But there have also been constant tensions between independence-seeking nationalists and the central government as well as murders between the island’s political factions.
“There is an expression of anger and indignation,” Gilles Simeoni, Colonna’s former lawyer and a pro-independence politician, said on Sunday.
“The entire Corsican people has been mobilized to protest against injustice and in favor of truth and a real political solution.”
One demonstrator at Sunday’s protest, Antoine Negretti, said, “Any violence will be the fault of the French government.”
Seven years of negotiations had yielded no result, the 29-year-old said. “But things have changed thanks to seven days of violence. Violence is necessary.”
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he will travel to Corsica on Wednesday for a two-day visit, seeking to “open a cycle of discussions” with all political forces on the island.
He condemned the recent violence and called “for an immediate return to calm.”
An Ifop poll published Sunday in the local Corse-Matin newspaper found that 53 percent of those questioned favored a degree of autonomy for Corsica, with 35 percent favoring the island’s outright independence from France.

Topics: France Corsica Claude Erignac Yvan Colonna

Related

Emmanuel Macron vows to keep Corsica French
World
Emmanuel Macron vows to keep Corsica French
Corsica’s nationalists stage protest ahead of Macron visit
World
Corsica’s nationalists stage protest ahead of Macron visit

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
  • The US wants Assange to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of US military records and diplomatic cables
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal at Britain’s Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States, the court said on Monday.
While Assange’s extradition must still be approved by the government, Monday’s decision deals a serious blow to Assange’s effort to fight his deportation from Britain in the courts.
US authorities want Australian-born Assange, 50, to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.
In December, the High Court in London overturned a lower court’s ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, and on Monday the Supreme Court itself said it would not hear a challenge to that ruling.
“The application has been refused by the Supreme Court and the reason given is that application did not raise an arguable point of law,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Supreme Court said.
The extradition decision will now need to be ratified by interior minister Priti Patel, after which Assange can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. A judicial review involves a judge examining the legitimacy of a public body’s decision.
An interior ministry spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment on the court’s decision.
The High Court had accepted a package of assurances given by the United States, including that Assange would not be held in a so-called “ADX” maximum security prison in Colorado and that he could be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence if convicted.
Assange’s lawyers said the decision to extradite Assange based on those pledges was “highly disturbing.”
“We regret that the opportunity has not been taken to consider the troubling circumstances in which Requesting States can provide caveated guarantees after the conclusion of a full evidential hearing,” Assange’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

Topics: Julian Assange

Related

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (AFP)
World
Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States
World
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
AP

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
  • Somaliland is strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, and President Abdi spoke of efforts by his government to refurbish the port of Berbera to open up the region to global trade
  • Somaliland’s relative stability over the years has sharpened the sense of failure in Somalia, where deadly attacks by extremists are frequently reported and elections have been delayed
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
AP

KAMPALA, Uganda: The leader of Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Somaliland has urged the international community to recognize his territory’s quest for independence, saying negotiations with Somalia had failed.
Muse Bihi Abdi charged that in a decade of talks “Somalia has demonstrated a complete lack of interest in meaningful dialogue,” forcing Somaliland to press ahead with its quest for international recognition as an independent country.
“Dialogue has failed to achieve its objectives,” he said on Monday in Washington at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, the conservative policy think tank.
Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, said he believes the “US and Somaliland should be strong partners.” In a region beset by violence and the threat of extremists, a relatively calm Somaliland offers the US the possibility of “a truly sustainable partnership” in the Horn of Africa, Roberts said.
“This territory, of its own accord, has stuck with a democratic system and process for three decades. It hasn’t been perfect, just like no democratic system is perfect,” he said. “But the old saying is that character is how you behave when no one is watching. Somaliland has stayed faithful to democracy when hardly anyone is noticing.”
Abdi, who has been Somaliland’s president since 2017, said he was “pursuing all available avenues” in asserting his territory’s autonomy from Somalia.
“The international community has a moral obligation to support Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition,” he said.
Somaliland has no formal diplomatic relations with the US, and Abdi said he wants to see the US joining some countries that maintain a diplomatic presence in Hargeisa, the capital.
Somaliland is strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, and Abdi spoke of recent efforts by his government to refurbish the port of Berbera in efforts to open up the region to global trade.
Somaliland’s territory of more than 3 million people broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict.
Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has maintained its own independent government, currency and security system. The region has largely succeeded in holding regular elections over the years, including parliamentary polls held last year.
Somaliland’s relative stability over the years has sharpened the sense of failure in Somalia, where deadly attacks by extremists are frequently reported and elections have been delayed because there is no agreement on how the vote should be carried out.
Somalia still sees Somaliland as part of its territory.
It remains unclear how the Somali federal government will respond to Somaliland’s move to seek international recognition as an independent country. Since 2012 several rounds of talks over possible unification have failed to reach a breakthrough.
Abdi said in his speech Monday that the war in Ukraine brought back painful memories of deadly military conflict with Somalia.
“We feel the pain and anguish that the people of Ukraine feel because we went through the same experience,” he said.

Topics: Somaliland Somalia Muse Bihi Abdi Berbera

Related

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland
World
Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland
Somalia lodges protest after Kenya calls Somaliland a country
World
Somalia lodges protest after Kenya calls Somaliland a country

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
  • The head of the so called 5th Service of the FSB, Sergei Beseda, and his deputy, Anatoly Bolukh, had both been placed under house arrest in an investigation: Report
  • French official: ‘There was a very poor analysis of the state of the morale of the Ukrainian and Ukraine as a whole’
Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: The stuttering progress of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown an unwanted spotlight on the Russian intelligence services, who observers say failed to prepare the Kremlin for the realities of the assault.
Several reports have suggested that a shadowy section of Russia’s powerful Federal Security Agency (FSB) has come under particular scrutiny with its leader interrogated and reportedly even under house arrest.
This has led several commentators to question if all is well at the ominous headquarters of the FSB on Lubyanka Square in Moscow, once the home of the KGB in the USSR.
Observers believe Russia had expected to make far more rapid progress in the invasion after it was launched on February 24, with forces that were welcomed rather than face fierce resistance from Ukrainians.
“People did not make clear to (President Vladimir) Putin the reality of the situation,” said a French intelligence source, who asked not to be named.
“The system is hardening up, bunkering down so that Putin does not receive too much bad news,” added the source.
In a report first carried by Latvia-based Russian news site Meduza, Russian intelligence experts Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan wrote that the first consequences of the espionage failings were now being felt.
The head of the so called 5th Service of the FSB, Sergei Beseda, and his deputy, Anatoly Bolukh, had both been placed under house arrest in an investigation, the report said.
The 5th Service is a hugely powerful branch of the FSB which oversees its operations outside Russia, notably in ex-Soviet states such as Ukraine.
It is distinct from Russia’s specialist Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), headed by the longstanding Kremlin insider Sergei Naryshkin.
The head of Russia’s national guard Viktor Zolotov was quoted by Russian news agencies this weekend as saying that the invasion was “not going as fast as we would like” but claimed this was in a bid to avoid civilian casualties.
France-based Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who runs the gulagu-net.ru site which has exposed abuses in Russian jails, also reported the house arrests which he said were officially part of an investigation on the embezzlement of funds earmarked for Ukraine.
“But the real reason was the inadequate intelligence and incomplete and false information on the political situation in Ukraine,” he said.
Osechkin’s site has meanwhile also been publishing a series of letters from a purported whistleblower called “Wind of Change” claiming a climate of fear at the FSB due to its failure to warn of the resistance to the Russian invasion.
“Putin is likely carrying out an internal purge of general officers and intelligence personnel,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.
“He may be doing so either to save face after failing to consider their assessments in his own pre-invasion decision-making or in retaliation for faulty intelligence he may believe they provided him.”
FSB Dosye, an investigative site that specializes in the work of the FSB, said Monday that the reports of a full scale purge were exaggerated. Beseda had indeed been interrogated by investigators but was still in his job and not under arrest.
Bolukh had also been interrogated but had for some years no longer been the number two of the 5th Service, it said.
Beseda, according to FSB Dosye and other reports, was present in Ukraine in 2104 in a bid to assist then president Viktor Yanukovych face down a pro-Western uprising. The leader eventually fled to Russia.
The senior FSB operative was targeted by EU sanctions in July 2014 after the annexation of Crimea and outbreak of fighting in the east of Ukraine with pro-Moscow separatists.
The sanctions order says Sergei Orestovich Beseda, born in 1954, “heads a service which oversees intelligence operations and international activity.”
Questions also lurk over the the role of the SVR after its chief Naryshkin was subjected to a bizarre humiliation by Putin on television on the eve of the invasion.
Western sources say it appears incontestable that the strength of Ukrainian resistance and the unwillingness of local populations to welcome Russia took Moscow by surprise.
“Before such an operation, you should start by looking at the state of the population, in what situation you are going to operate,” said a high-ranking French official, asking not to be named.
“There was a very poor analysis of the state of the morale of the Ukrainian and Ukraine as a whole,” added the source.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Federal Security Agency (FSB) Sergei Beseda Anatoly Bolukh KGB

Related

Special Some 700 troops, half of them from NATO countries, took part in an air force exercise at an airbase in Ukraine in October 2018. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
World
How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine breathed new life into NATO
Ex-KGB agent’s widow accuses Putin of ordering killing of husband
World
Ex-KGB agent’s widow accuses Putin of ordering killing of husband

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: Thousands of Turkish doctors and other medical workers began a two-day nationwide strike on Monday to demand better protection, improved work conditions and higher pay as Turkey suffers soaring inflation.

The Turkish Medical Association said that emergency and intensive care, along with COVID-19 treatments, would not be halted during the strike.

Hundreds of doctors have left their jobs in Turkey to seek opportunities abroad. In 2021, more than 1,000 doctors sought “good standing” documents from the Turkish Medical Association to be able to practice medicine outside Turkey.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said those doctors can “go ahead and leave.”

BACKGROUND

Violence against health care professionals have been on the rise in Turkey just as medical workers are dealing with burnout after living through two years of the pandemic. They are demanding a law to protect themselves.

On Monday, he softened his tone during an address for the country’s Medicine Day, which celebrates healthcare. He said believed the doctors who go abroad will return home soon because Turkey promised a “bright future.”

He added “this country has a duty of loyalty and need for its doctors.”

Violence against healthcare professionals has been on the rise in Turkey just as medical workers are dealing with burnout after living through two years of the pandemic. They are demanding a law to protect themselves. Protesters in Istanbul chanted Monday “We want to live!”

Erdogan announced that a legal amendment would be introduced to specifically include attacks against healthcare workers.

The Turkish president also promised pay increases and supplementary payments for medical workers. The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54 percent, which has significantly reduced the buying power of wages.

Healthcare workers went on strike in February and said they’d repeat it in March if their demands were not met. They are also demanding 20-minute examination slots rather than five minutes to better serve patients.

Topics: Turkey Medical workers

Related

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
World
Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
Turkey, Armenia vow to continue normalizing relations
Middle-East
Turkey, Armenia vow to continue normalizing relations

Cyprus president vows ‘more humane’ migrant camp conditions

Cyprus president vows ‘more humane’ migrant camp conditions
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

Cyprus president vows ‘more humane’ migrant camp conditions

Cyprus president vows ‘more humane’ migrant camp conditions
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

NICOSIA: The president of Cyprus pledged Monday to make conditions at an overcrowded migrant camp “more humane” following criticism that the living arrangements for more than 350 unaccompanied minors there were inadequate.

President Nicos Anastasiades said after a brief visit to the Pournara camp on the outskirts of Nicosia, the capital, that any “deficiencies” at the camp that arose as a result of an influx of migrants will be “dealt with accordingly.”

The commissioner for children’s rights, Despo Michalidou, last week called conditions at the camp “miserable,” including poor food and a lack of sanitation facilities.

Anastasiades said difficulties were to be expected when nearly 5 percent of the ethnically split Mediterranean island nation’s population are asylum-seekers. He said Cyprus has the highest number of asylum applications per capita among the European Union’s 27 nations.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris announced Monday that 92 of the 356 children at Pournara have already been relocated to hotels while accommodations for another 150 will be found soon. He said the overcrowding at Pournara will be alleviated once the migrants are transferred to a newly constructed reception center 50 km (30 miles) south of the capital.

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Cypriot government accuses Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities in the north of orchestrating the arrival of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and elsewhere to seek asylum on the island.

Cypriot officials say 85 percent of all asylum applicants first arrive in the north and cross the porous, United Nations-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in the south.

The EU has pledged to help the Cypriot government cope with its migration issues.

Topics: Cyprus migrants

Related

Special The interview with Foreign Minister Kasoulides was conducted after he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah) video
World
Cyprus ‘in unison with other EU members’ on Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides tells Arab News
Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh

Latest updates

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail
People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
Israel says government sites targeted by hack
Israel says government sites targeted by hack
Iran foils ‘sabotage’ at nucler enrichment plant: state media
Iran foils ‘sabotage’ at nucler enrichment plant: state media
Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.