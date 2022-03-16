Chicago Cubs owners to lead bid to buy Chelsea as Coe joins the fray

You are here

A member of ground staff adjusts an upcoming match board ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

  • The Ricketts family can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday
  • Coe said later Wednesday he had joined British businessman Martin Broughton's consortium bid to buy Chelsea
AFP

LONDON: Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family have confirmed they are leading a consortium that will bid to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, as British athletics great Sebastian Coe announced his involvement in a rival effort to purchase the Blues.
New York merchant bank Raine Group has set a Friday deadline for bids, with Roman Abramovich’s trophy-filled 19-year tenure as owner of the Stamford Bridge club coming to a close.
“The Ricketts family, owners of (Major League Baseball team) the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday,” said a widely reported statement.
“As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.”
The Ricketts family bought the Cubs in 2009 and celebrated a World Series victory in 2016, ending a 108-year wait for the title.
Coe, now the president of global governing body World Athletics, said later Wednesday he had joined British businessman Martin Broughton’s consortium bid to buy Chelsea.
Coe, the driving force behind London’s successful bid to stage the 2012 Olympics, said former Liverpool chairman Broughton was the “right man” to lead Chelsea into its next chapter” given his “exceptional” business record and experience at Anfield.
He added European champions Chelsea would continue to challenge for major trophies under Broughton.
“But most importantly, like me, he is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and Shed End season-ticket holder,” Coe, the Olympic 1500 meters champion at both the 1980 and 1984 Games, said in a statement.
“We love our club and will always put the fans first.”
Russian billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The British government imposed sanctions on Abramovich last week, describing him as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
Chelsea’s assets have been frozen but they are allowed to operate under a special license, with the government taking oversight of the potential sale.
Abramovich cannot profit from the sale of Chelsea but had pledged to write off the club’s £1.5 billion ($2 billion) debt and divert all proceeds to a charitable foundation, before the sanctions came into effect.
A number of other parties are understood to be interested in buying Chelsea, including a consortium led by US businessman Todd Boehly, a part-owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss.

Topics: Chelsea Roman Abramovich Chicago Cubs Premier league

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team
Updated 17 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team
  • The 30-year-old forward is back in light training after being sidelined with a calf injury in December
Updated 17 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United are “hopeful” Callum Wilson is close to a first-team return.

Images emerged this week of Wilson back at the Magpies’ Benton training base, just outside the city, taking part in light gym work and running outdoors.

The 30-year-old, who has been out since December with a calf problem, was only due to face eight weeks on the sidelines when diagnosed, but has been out for closer to 11.

And while offering a cautiously optimistic update, Howe accepts that he will have to wait a little while longer before Wilson is back in contention.

“We’re hopeful. His situation hasn’t changed from the update I gave you a few weeks ago,” said the head coach.

“He was out on the training pitch yesterday, a very, very light jog, but it’s the first time we’ve seen him on the grass, which was great.

“Whenever a player returns from an injury and you see them on the grass in their training kit, it’s a great thing to see.

“We hope to get Callum back but there is no guarantee at this moment. He’s still in the very early stages of running again.

“But he’ll be a massive player to get back at any stage of the season to give us a lift to go into the final few games.”

While Wilson is more likely to return next month at the earliest, one player who could hand Howe a boost is Joe Willock, with the player expected to be available for Thursday’s trip to Goodison Park.

Whether midfield partners Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey will be available remains up for debate.

Howe said: “Willock, yes. He should be OK. He had an illness but returned to training yesterday (Tuesday).

“Shelvey, we’re waiting to see. He hasn’t trained yet, so he’s a slightly bigger concern.

“Joelinton is going to be touch and go. We have a decision to make whether we look after him until the break we have afterwards or push him back out there. We’ll have to make a late call.

“Fede Fernandez will hopefully train today (Wednesday) but he’s obviously had quite a layoff and a slightly broken rehab.”

Howe must make a call on whether he sticks with the same team and system that went within 60 seconds of securing a well-deserved point at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Due to the last-minute pullout of stand-in skipper Shelvey in London due to illness, Howe reverted to a 5-4-1 formation from the Magpies’ usual 4-3-3.

That saw Jamaal Lascelles come back into the side after an unexpectedly prolonged absence. A shift back to Howe’s preferred formation may well see the central defender sent back to the bench.

Howe, though, can’t fault Lascelles’ attitude of late.

“His attitude has been spot on. He’s our captain and he’s led like a captain in a difficult moment because he’d want to play every game,” said Howe.

“I always think it’s a true test of a leader in difficult moments and I think Jamaal has been absolutely superb, he has been positive in training, before the game and I can’t speak highly enough of his reaction.

“Let’s not forget it’s only through a sickness bug that saw him miss the game then the two guys came together and did very well so it’s not a reflection on his performances, and against Chelsea he was excellent.”

With Willock available, another player who could be sweating on their place in the side is Sean Longstaff, who put in a man-of-the-match performance against the Blues.

Howe is delighted to see every member of the squad take their chance when brought back into the side.

“It pleases me a lot, you need that consistency from your players whether they’re playing or not. You need to be able to challenge your players,” Howe said of returnees to the side.

“When you look at Sean Longtstaff coming in after not playing for a decent period of time, I thought he was excellent and it was a testament to how he’s looked after himself that he was able to play 90 minutes of a physically demanding game.

“The same goes to other players who have come in and taken their opportunity.”

Topics: Callum Wilson Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points

Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points
Updated 16 March 2022

Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points

Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points
  • American forward Gio Reyna set up the winner by floating a free kick
  • The game itself had few highlights as it was punctuated by many fouls, niggles and disagreements
Updated 16 March 2022

BERLIN: Axel Witsel scored late to give Borussia Dortmund a bad-tempered 1-0 win at Mainz on Wednesday in their postponed Bundesliga game to cut the gap to leader Bayern Munich to four points.
American forward Gio Reyna, who came on in the 69th minute as a substitute, set up the winner by floating a free kick to the far post for Witsel to score in the 87th.
But the game itself had few highlights as it was punctuated by many fouls, niggles and disagreements. Dortmund midfielder Marius Wolf and Mainz counterpart Stefan Bell were booked before the break after a shoving match broke out at the culmination of increasingly frayed tempers.
There was another flare-up at the end when Jude Bellingham was fouled by Anderson Lucoqui, who was booked. Witsel was also booked in injury time, for a tactical foul, before Reyna drew a great save from Robin Zentner with another free kick.
The teams were originally down to play on March 6 but the game was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at Mainz. Bo Svensson’s team also had their next game at Augsburg called off with at least 20 members of the squad and coaching staff infected with COVID-19. The Augsburg game was postponed to April 26.
The Mainz team showed no ill effects from the enforced break as they frustrated Dortmund’s attack and might have scored themselves with Jonathan Burkardt blocked by Emre Can in the best chance of the first half.
Dortmund coach Marco Rose brought Erling Haaland on for Wolf to energize his lackluster attack in the 57th, then Reyna and Julian Brandt.
Eight rounds remain.

Major winners Hall, Nordqvist gear up for Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Major winners Hall, Nordqvist gear up for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Major winners Hall, Nordqvist gear up for Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Major winners Hall, Nordqvist gear up for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • $1m tournament tees off on Thursday with tour’s first trio of Arab players
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Reigning and former British Open champions Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall have described this week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund as “one of the headline events” in women’s golf as they prepare to tee off in what will be the first Ladies European Tour event to feature three Arab golfers.

Moroccan pair Ines Laklalech and Lina Belmati will make their professional LET debuts when the $1 million tournament gets underway on Thursday, joining countrywoman and 10-season tour stalwart Maha Haddioui in the strongest-ever Arab representation in any LET field.

Nordqvist believes that diversity is one of the reasons the tour continues to grow and attract many of the biggest names in women’s golf.

The Swedish professional and Hall will go head-to-head against Spaniard Carlota Ciganda, Bronte Law of England, and Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International’s third annual hosting, which comes just four months after its last.

Nordqvist said: “I think that’s what’s so great about the Ladies European Tour. There are players from all over the world — some girls from Australia and you even see players coming over from the US to compete. And playing all over the world, too. Playing Saudi, Dubai, and we were just in Kenya a couple of weeks ago, then we are going to South Africa, then Thailand.

“The Ladies European Tour is a place where a lot of people feel like home, and it’s a very friendly atmosphere. That’s why I enjoy coming back and playing on the tour because I like the atmosphere.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International is the first of six Golf Saudi-backed tournaments on the LET calendar for 2022, with the other five being individual $1 million prize-fund Aramco Team Series events to be hosted around the world, including New York and London.

That investment has helped the LET offer a record prize purse of almost $30 million for its 2022 season, more than double the 2019 figure.

Hall described the backing as “fantastic,” and added: “It’s definitely what the LET needs and it wasn’t like that when I was on the LET five, six years ago. I’m really happy for the girls. That’s why you get LPGA players coming over, because they want to compete in these events and play on this tour.”

The 25-year-old said: “I think the Aramco Saudi Ladies International is one of the headline events for the LET, and rightly so. The setup is really good. We get looked after incredibly well. We just really enjoy coming here. That’s why we keep coming back.”

World No. 25 Hall is one of the tournament favorites heading into Thursday, having lost out in a playoff to Solheim Cup teammate Emily Kristine Pedersen in the inaugural staging of the event in 2020, and again to Lydia Ko last November.

“I played not too badly the last couple of individual events here,” Hall said. “I really enjoy the golf course. The wind can get up quite a lot, which I don’t mind. I feel quite comfortable playing in the wind. I like moving the golf ball around, hitting low shots.”

She added: “I’ve been out there this morning, and the course is in good condition again and the greens not too fast, so I think they’ll be able to hold when you hit it on.”

Nordqvist echoed Hall’s comments. “I love coming here,” she said. “This is my third time now. We’ve had quite a few rounds around this track and this is probably as good as I’ve ever seen this golf course. It’s quite lush out there.

“This wind is as powerful as I’ve ever seen it. It’s going to definitely be a challenge. Usually when (the tournament) is played in November, you’ve had quite a few months of tournament play behind you and maybe have a little more awareness where the ball is going, so I think it’s going to add an extra challenge this year, just feeling a bit rusty in tournament play.”

Morocco’s Maha Haddioui has long carried the flag as the sole Arab player on the Ladies European Tour.

However, that changes this week with the arrival of two fellow Moroccans as full time LET professionals: Ines Laklalech and Lina Belmati, both of whom make their debuts in Saudi Arabia.

Haddioui was a key figure in the launch of the debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020, with the tournament prompting 1,200 Saudi women and girls to sign up to learn golf across the event’s four days

She believes similar events are essential to driving that continued growth of the game on a global scale.

The 33-year-old said: “As a professional golfer, we travel the world, and the LET is there to inspire the people of the countries we go to to take up the game and to look at golf as something they could take on or a sport they could play.

“For me, three years ago, I didn’t think I’d be sitting here with two Moroccan other professionals and playing this event. I think it’s a great thing. It’s really small steps that make things like this happen — having tournaments and opportunities to play in events like these,” she said.

“Seeing there are three Moroccan girls playing in it will inspire Tunisian girls, for example, or girls from other places in the Arab world, to say, ‘Well, three of them made it, so I’m sure I can make it, too.”

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Arab golfers golf

West Ham’s Zouma faces prosecution over cat abuse video

West Ham’s Zouma faces prosecution over cat abuse video
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

West Ham’s Zouma faces prosecution over cat abuse video

West Ham’s Zouma faces prosecution over cat abuse video
  • The footage, shot by Yoan, prompted widespread outrage and led to a hefty fine for Kurt when it surfaced last month
  • Animal welfare charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took two cats belonging to Kurt Zouma into its care following the incident
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan face prosecution under British animal welfare laws after a disturbing video circulated showing Kurt slapping and kicking one of his own pet cats.
The footage, shot by Yoan, prompted widespread outrage and led to a hefty fine for Kurt when it surfaced last month.
Animal welfare charity the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) took two cats belonging to Kurt Zouma, 27, into its care following the incident.
On Wednesday it said it was taking action against the footballers.
“Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act,” it said in a statement.
“The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed.”
West Ham manager David Moyes has continued to select France international Kurt Zouma since the incident despite calls for tougher action against him.
The central defender was fined the “maximum amount possible” by the Premier League club and lost his deal with sportswear giant Adidas over the incident.
A statement issued by the London club on Wednesday said: “West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma.
“Kurt continues to cooperate fully, supported by the club. It is our understanding that Kurt’s cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries.
“For legal reasons, neither Kurt nor the club will be making any further comment at this time.”
Yoan Zouma also plays football in England, for non-league side Dagenham and Redbridge.
The National League club said their defender would now be available to play for them after being suspended since February but added they reserved the right to take further action “if deemed necessary” following the conclusion of court proceedings.
Hundreds of thousands of people signed an online petition calling for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted and club sponsors expressed their displeasure over the contents of the video.
The central defender has been jeered by spectators, including some Hammers fans.

Topics: West Ham United Kurt Zouma cat animal abuse

LIV Golf Invitational series to tee off in June with new formats, teams and more than $250m in prize money

LIV Golf Invitational series to tee off in June with new formats, teams and more than $250m in prize money
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

LIV Golf Invitational series to tee off in June with new formats, teams and more than $250m in prize money

LIV Golf Invitational series to tee off in June with new formats, teams and more than $250m in prize money
  • CEO Greg Norman reveals ‘long-term vision’ as $400m pledged to launch eight events at global locations, including Jeddah
  • Greg Norman: ‘In many ways, we are a startup – we have a long-term vision and aim to grow – I believe we have a very bright and exciting future’
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The LIV Golf Invitational Series was launched on Wednesday with a promise to modernize the game of golf via expanded opportunities for both fans and players.

The eight-event series will showcase a new golf format starting in June 2022, featuring teams playing for more than $250 million in prize money.

LIV Golf Investments is providing more than $400 million in seed money to launch the series.

Each event will consist of three rounds with 54 holes and no cut, as well as shotgun starts to ensure a faster pace. As a result, players will play head-to-head against their rivals throughout the year, providing fans with an unmatched experience.

Research indicates a significant number of new fans favor a faster-paced and non-traditional format of play. The eight-event series will have smaller fields, fewer rounds, shorter playing windows and modified shotgun starts,and have been designed with fans as the top priority.

“I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities and fans to have more fun,” said Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments.

“My mission is to help the game reach its full potential. We know the role of golf as an entertainment product is critical to overall participation in the sport,” he said.

“In many ways, we are a startup. We have a long-term vision and aim to grow. I believe we have a very bright and exciting future.”

In its first year, the series will develop over seven regular season events, culminating in a Team Championship match play grand finale. Four events are due to take place in the US and three are to be staged internationally, with the Team Championship venue to be announced at a later date.

The schedule will not clash with the Majors, international team events or heritage events, so players, who are independent contractors, will be able to choose where to play.

Team golf has proven it has the ability to produce many of the game’s most exciting moments, and it is at the heart of the new structure.

In year one, there will be a maximum of 48 players on 12 four-man teams, with golfers invited from all tours around the world to test the new format. Each event will have teams comprised of different players determined by a draft the week of the event.

“Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events.  I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential,” said Norman.

Total prize purse for the eight events will reach an unprecedented $255 million. The first seven regular season events will carry a total purse of $25 million, with $20 million in individual prizes (all players in the field earn a share) and $5 million for the top three teams.

Following the first seven events, an individual champion will be crowned offering a purse of $30 million for the top three individuals of the season. The season-ending eighth event will be a Team Championship with $50 million in prize money.

As part of LIV’s commitment to the game, plans include a major charitable contribution as part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility program.

LIV Golf Invitational 2022 schedule:

June 9-11: Centurion Golf Club, London
July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland
July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey
Sept. 2-4: The International, Boston
Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago
Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok
Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf Club, Jeddah
Oct. 28-30: Team Championship

Topics: LIV Golf Invitational Series Greg Norman

