DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy, Saudi minister talk health ties, pandemic response

RIYADH: EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet recently met Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel to discuss health cooperation and the Kingdom’s efficiency in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting dealt with a number of issues related to health cooperation between Saudi Arabia and EU countries, in addition to an examination of the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I congratulated the minister for Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts in battling the pandemic. Through those efforts Saudi Arabia is now in a position to lift most of its restrictions. The EU is proud to have supported from the beginning the Saudi vaccination campaign through the export of 35 million vaccines up to now.
“Both sides are contributors to the COVAX Facility and share common interests when it comes to global health, including the planned pandemic treaty, currently discussed in the World Health Assembly,” Simonnet told Arab News.
The ambassador and minister also discussed mutual recognition of vaccination certificates to facilitate travel between the EU and Saudi Arabia, and aid in the recovery of the aviation sector.
The envoy tweeted: “Excellent meeting with Minister of Health @FahadAlJalajel on KSA’s efficiency in fighting the pandemic, EU exports of vaccines and other cooperation avenues, including mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. Followed by an impressive visit to the #NHCC and Seha Virtual Hospital.”
After the meeting, Simonnet visited the National Healthcare Command Center and the recently opened SEHA Virtual Hospital.
King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to plant 3.1 million trees by 2027
Updated 17 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve recently announced its goal to plant 3.1 million trees by 2027.
“We will implement a part of it independently, while the second part will be implemented in partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification,” said reserve CEO Maher Al-Gothmi.
He said there were many projects to resettle wildlife in the reserve, in collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife, and there were also cleaning campaigns to remove waste from the reserve.
The reserve had five goals in mind, he added.
These were preserving and redeveloping wildlife, improving the visitor experience, engaging the private sector, achieving and regulating access to the reserve, and offering a variety of hospitality options.
“We are working in accordance with our strategy to increase the participation of the private sector in improving the experience of our visitors by offering environmentally friendly investment opportunities,” he told Arab News.
Al-Gothmi hoped to make the reserve a tourist attraction in the region.
“We are keen to have quick and real contributions to developing the visitors’ experience while maintaining the priority of protecting and developing wildlife.”
The King Abdulaziz Reserve is linked administratively to the Royal Reserves Council, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, which the Minister of Interior oversees, is in charge of supervising the reserve and working to develop it by approving the necessary regulations to achieve its goals.
This work is done in collaboration with various sectors, while also increasing private sector participation in implementing the authority's projects and achieving its goals.
Al-Gothmi said: “In terms of security, we are proud of the Special Forces for Environmental Security and their efforts to protect and develop wildlife in accordance with the regulations approved by the authority's board of directors. We collaborate with them to achieve the reserve's objectives.”
The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is taking numerous steps to protect the region's environment.
“We are collaborating with the SFES, and we will soon launch a group of rangers who will support environmental security efforts, as well as educate and guide visitors. We focused on selecting them from the reserve's local community to contribute to the local community's involvement in protecting the wildlife in the reserve.”
A royal decree calls for royal reserves that are open to the public, but it forbids hunting, overgrazing, logging, and camping.
Al-Gothmi said the Saudi government supported the environmental cause and that the establishment of royal reserves, the SFES, and national environment centers were all part of this support.
He believed the Saudi leadership's goals of protecting and developing wildlife and revitalizing ecotourism could be achieved with coordinated efforts from government agencies, the private sector, and community awareness.
Jewelry partnership honors Saudi Arabia’s ‘ancient and authentic’ heritage
Updated 17 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula have come to shimmering life in a jewelry collaboration by designers Princess Nourah Al-Faisal and Yasmeen Marzouq.
Jewels of Arabia was inspired by discoveries of a cultural heritage stretching back thousands of years, an “ancient and authentic presence,” according to Marzouq.
“We wanted to make jewelry that expresses our history and originality,” the designer told Arab News.
Nuun Jewels, founded by Princess Nourah, and Yasmeen Marzouq Jewels combined their expertise and design skills to create a collection depicting the culture and architecture of five ancient civilizations.
“The idea originated from the fact that we have a cultural heritage and civilizations that have existed since ancient times,” Marzouq said.
The five civilizations chosen by the two designers are the Tayma, the kingdoms of Al-Jarhaa and Kinda, Al-Magar and Dadan.
“Jewels of Arabia was a concept that was brought to me by Yasmeen and her team,” Princess Nourah told Arab News.
“I found it so interesting. The idea is that we go back into the civilizations that existed on this land and take them into part of our cultural heritage as well.”
The jewelry line offers a glimpse into the past, paying tribute to the Arabian Peninsula’s historical treasures.
“The two brands got together to give a tribute and rebirth to the ancient civilizations of the peninsula. It was very interesting to have inspirations that are local and not going to the Western world but, instead, focus on what made the richness of the land here,” Adrien Riviere, director at Nuun Jewels, said.
Using modern design methods, Jewels of Arabia brings ancient designs to life for contemporary audiences using the language of jewels.
“I tried as much as possible to take something directly from the culture that I was looking at, whether it was a pattern for a ring and or earring, or the shape of a horn for a bracelet,” Princess Nourah said.
“A Journey to Revelation,” a piece from the collection designed by Marzouq, features 8.28 grams of yellow gold, red rubies and turquoise. It was inspired by the cluster of grapes engraved on jewelry found in the Thaj gold treasure discovered by Saudi archeologists in 1998.
“The idea of holding an exhibition inspired by civilizations found in the Arabian Peninsula was a dream for me,” Marzouq said.
One of the signature pieces, an intricate bracelet created by Princess Nourah, was inspired by the Kinda kingdom and features a design based on the horns of a goat.
“The most complicated piece was my favorite because I love complication. It was an amethyst horn cuff. It took 500 hours to make,” Princess Nourah said.
Three large pieces of quartz were cut and shaped for each piece of the design. The bracelet consists of 364.4 carats amethyst and 0.7 carats diamonds.
The collection also highlights the ingenuity of ancient craftsmen and aims to ensure that historic archeological finds are remembered through jewelry.
The launch of Jewels of Arabia may inspire further partnerships in design and jewelry manufacture in the Kingdom, its collaborators believe.
It will also empower Saudi designers, giving them knowledge and resources to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of diversifying the industrial market.
Princess Nourah hosted the Arab Jewellery Award by Nuun, which invited Saudi designers to create a piece for the collection.
Jamila Faqihi was selected for her design of a kayan ring inspired by ancient inscriptions of the Dadan civilization.
The winner said that the ring’s intricate and layered design symbolize the beaury and strength of women.
Young Saudis to participate in archaeological quests
The initiative will be implemented in three phases, each of which targets a different age group
Updated 16 March 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Young Saudis will take part in archaeological quests around the Kingdom as part of a new initiative launched by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Tuesday.
The “Young Explorers” initiative is organized by the Heritage Commission. It aims to educate young people about the importance of archaeological excavations and raise community contribution levels in protecting and preserving national heritage in the Kingdom.
The minister, who is also governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, tweeted: “#Young_Explorer is a National initiative that has been launched to prepare a generation that understands the significance of antiquities by protecting and celebrating them. #SaudiVision2030.”
The initiative will be implemented in three phases, each of which targets a different age group. The first is for children aged between six and 12, while the second is for children aged between 13 and 15.
The third phase aims to attract more young generations to participate in the exploration initiative, which will also include field trips that are scheduled according to archaeological excavation seasons in the Kingdom.
Iyad Zalmout, a US paleontology and geology technical adviser for the Saudi Geological Survey, has over 20 years of experience in paleontology and earth history.
He told Arab News: “I can say that preconception of any outdoor science can be generally planted at a younger age through a diverse set of methods that meant-to-be or by coincidence.
“Archaeology in Saudi Arabia can be described as a thick book of great history and heritage, and only we have a glance of the first couple of pages, and the current generations and expeditions will not be able to jump to the next page without deciphering and unlocking the previous pages.
“Therefore, archaeological expeditions in Saudi Arabia are diverse in their prospects and output. They usually do their work carefully and patiently by running their professional work in the cool seasons (fall, winter, and part of the spring), and take a break in the summer to evaluate their work, download their thoughts, and prepare for the next step in their projects.”
Starting at the Heritage Village of Sadous at Ad Diriyah in Riyadh, kids will be introduced to archaeology through on-site and simulated archaeological excavation processes.
“Kids can learn effectively and precisely from the best professional archaeologists by using their VR goggles (headsets) and watch the whole entertaining process without interruption. They can ask questions and get answers at the same moment on whatever object is getting excavated,” Zalmout said.
The initiative will present several virtual archaeological sites simulating real locations in the Kingdom. It also includes competitions on related subjects, such as the history and geography of the Kingdom, to deepen the impact on the children taking part.
“Young Explorers” will help kids to learn basic techniques and skills about the excavation process by showing them how to use tools such as brushes, picks, needles, shovels, wheelbarrows, trawls, sieves, pails, threads, and nails.
“Kids can be taught principles of excavation by unearthing buried plastic models of an extinct animal or a human skeleton replica. Teaching kids excavation principles should be conducted by a mentor that can develop their confidence, courage, and patience.
“Kids at early ages should be aware of the significance of the archaeological assets at national museums, public areas, and in the field. These assets can be an object, a structure, a burial site, or even a piece of art carved on cliffs and rocks.”
The initiative will provide children with guidance and informative workshops to follow the appropriate methods for archaeological excavations.
It also will grow a team spirit among them and give them the knowledge, science, rights, and duties they should be aware of toward antiquities.
“Kids at young ages should be exposed to archaeology as an entertaining and enchanting science, and should be introduced to the Kingdom’s archaeology by giving them an overview of the history of civilizations and their impact on the evolution of the surrounding landscape in the Arabian Peninsula and of course the impact of these civilizations and our ancestors on our current life, culture, and values.”
Zalmout welcomed the “Young Explorer” initiative, saying it would give younger generations exposure to growing fields in the region and help build a pipeline for educational fields and career paths in the Kingdom’s development.
“Moving from an old school practice and textbooks into the interactive digital era is a powerful and smart step that will have an immense impact on archaeology teaching, especially on younger generations.”
Last November, the prince launched a national initiative to explore the inscriptions and rock formations found in various Saudi regions.
It was considered the first initiative of its kind in Saudi Arabia, in terms of involving members of the community to help discover the heritage represented in rocks and inscriptions found in the country's mountains, valleys, and deserts.
Riyadh to host global entertainment, amusement summit in May
The SEA expo, the first trade event dedicated to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entertainment and leisure industry, will be held from May 16 to 18
Updated 16 March 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The fourth edition of the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement summit and expo will return to Riyadh in May with sellers from around the world showcasing the latest and greatest advances in the sector.
The SEA expo, the first trade event dedicated to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entertainment and leisure industry, will be held from May 16 to 18 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
Event director, Sarkis Kahwajian, said the expo would bring together key stakeholders representing the entire entertainment and leisure ecosystem, and would cover the latest developments and opportunities throughout the Kingdom.
Organized by DMG Events, the expo was first staged in April 2019 in Jeddah. For the second edition it moved to Riyadh and ran from Feb. 3 to 5, 2020 at the RICEC, with the third SEA expo being held at the Riyadh Front exhibition center last year from Sept. 7 to 9.
This year’s event will bring together some of the leading products, services, and technology brands in the industry from more than 25 countries, as part of the Kingdom’s plans to become the entertainment and leisure hub of the Middle East.
A statement on the SEA’s website said: “The SEA expo gives the opportunity to discuss your aims directly with project-oriented suppliers that can be seen making their mark within the region, and source viable solutions from market-leading brands at this live, in-person event that is bringing the whole industry together for 2022.
“Set yourself up for greater awareness by testing, assessing, and comparing thousands of innovations from hundreds of specialist suppliers under one roof.”
The summit will see sector leaders gather to share their insights and experiences and predictions on potential future business opportunities.
The show will offer a global platform for top manufacturers and suppliers of entertainment and leisure products and services to do business with investors, distributors, government officials, and owners of malls, cinemas, and family entertainment centers, as well as key procurement professionals involved in small and mega Saudi entertainment and leisure projects.
Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $64 billion in the development of the entertainment industry over the decade as part of Vision 2030 has energized the sector, and the Kingdom’s social and economic reform programs have begun in earnest.
Taif ‘City of Roses’ launches annual flower-based festival
The Taif rose – named after its place of origin – requires a specific environment to grow and gain its distinct scent
Other products made and extracted from the rose are rose water and rose oil
Updated 16 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: The 17th Taif Rose Festival is underway, with visitors flocking to the fragrant rose farms that are exclusive to the mountainous Al-Shafa and Al-Hada regions.
The festival attracts visitors every spring from around the country to experience the process of turning the roses into the world’s most expensive fragrant oils.
It coincides with the start of the rose-picking season, lasting from mid-March until the beginning of April.
The Taif rose – named after its place of origin – requires a specific environment to grow and gain its distinct scent.
Its aroma permeates the city during its peak in the springtime and distinguishes the rose from any other, captivating visitors from the moment they enter the city until they leave it.
At the festival, visitors will get to take part in making these fragrances and products by learning about the stages of picking, distilling, and producing the roses.
Every year, the mountain peaks of Al-Taif – also known as the City of Roses – are decorated with a blanket of pink hues of the same exclusive rose.
The rose bushes grow upward from the valley of Mahram or Wadi Mahram to Al-Hada, and finally the 2,500-meter high altitudes of Al-Shafa mountain to the south of the city.
The Taif rose is processed by cooking and distilling it, a complex process that takes about 12 hours to turn the flower into a fragrance.
Other products made and extracted from the rose are rose water and rose oil.
Thriving at high altitudes, the 30-petal pink rose is an integral part of Al-Taif’s economy and identity as an exclusive rose perfume-producing city.
Al-Taif is considered the primary exporter of rose fragrance in the Kingdom and the Middle East, with approximately 900 rose farms producing over 300 million flowers every March through April.
Upon harvesting, the Taif rose is distilled and processed into the world’s priciest and most indulgent rose oil. This is incorporated into the perfumes of local and international high-end brands such as Jimmy Choo and Givenchy.
The Taif Rose Festival has been held every year since 2005, and other Saudi cities are also holding flower festivals in time for spring.
Al-Jubail is organizing a 14-day flower exhibition, with more than 105 different bodies participating, on the waterfront in Jubail Industrial City.
This annual flower show is part of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s aim to create an attractive social environment and to enhance the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in activating the role of tourism in the country, providing entertainment for residents and visitors of the city, while also revitalizing economic movement.