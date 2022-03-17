You are here

Destruction of healthcare system plunges Ukraine into a humanitarian disaster

With maternity hospitals targeted by Russian forces, and maternity wards turned over to treating casualties, expectant and new mothers and their babies in Ukraine are especially vulnerable. (AFP)
With maternity hospitals targeted by Russian forces, and maternity wards turned over to treating casualties, expectant and new mothers and their babies in Ukraine are especially vulnerable. (AFP)
With maternity hospitals targeted by Russian forces, and maternity wards turned over to treating casualties, expectant and new mothers and their babies in Ukraine are especially vulnerable. (AFP)
With maternity hospitals targeted by Russian forces, and maternity wards turned over to treating casualties, expectant and new mothers and their babies in Ukraine are especially vulnerable. (AFP)
A Ukrainian man injured during Russian attack receives treatment in the central hospital of Mykolaiv, 100 km away from Odessa, western Ukraine on March 8, 2022. (Videograb from police handout/AFP)
A Ukrainian man injured during Russian attack receives treatment in the central hospital of Mykolaiv, 100 km away from Odessa, western Ukraine on March 8, 2022. (Videograb from police handout/AFP)
People are helped out of a damaged building of a children's hospital following a Russian air strike in the southeastern city of Mariupol on March 9, 2022. (AFP)
People are helped out of a damaged building of a children's hospital following a Russian air strike in the southeastern city of Mariupol on March 9, 2022. (AFP)
With maternity hospitals targeted by Russian forces, and maternity wards turned over to treating casualties, expectant and new mothers and their babies in Ukraine are especially vulnerable. (AFP)
With maternity hospitals targeted by Russian forces, and maternity wards turned over to treating casualties, expectant and new mothers and their babies in Ukraine are especially vulnerable. (AFP)
This picture shows a field hospital set up by the US relief group Samaritan's Purse at an underground parking lot of a shopping mall in Sokilnyky, western Ukraine. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP)
This picture shows a field hospital set up by the US relief group Samaritan's Purse at an underground parking lot of a shopping mall in Sokilnyky, western Ukraine. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP)
Updated 17 March 2022
Rawan Radwan

Destruction of healthcare system plunges Ukraine into a humanitarian disaster

Destruction of healthcare system plunges Ukraine into a humanitarian disaster
  • Doctors and medics forced to care for the sick, the elderly and the wounded who cannot flee the war zone
  • Situation in besieged city of Mariupol particularly dire; neither can aid enter it nor civilians flee for safety
Updated 17 March 2022
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Almost overnight, the war in Ukraine has compelled doctors and medics to become almost superhuman, forced to care for the sick, the elderly and the wounded who are in no position to flee the war-torn country, as health facilities come under air and artillery attack.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, some 43 assaults on health facilities have been documented by the World Health Organization’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care.

In 24 of the reported attacks, health facilities were either damaged or completely destroyed, while in five cases ambulances were hit. A total of 12 people were killed and 34 injured in these attacks, but aid agencies fear the nationwide toll is far higher.

“WHO strongly condemns acts of violence against health care,” the UN agency said in a statement on March 14. “Every single attack deprives people of life-saving services. Attacks on health care are violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.”

Disruption to trade and distribution has meant that oxygen, insulin, surgical supplies, anesthetics, transfusion kits and other medical supplies, including those for the management of pregnancy complications, are already running dangerously low across Ukraine.

“Supply chains have been severely disrupted,” the WHO said. “Many distributors are not operational, some stockpiles are inaccessible due to military operations, medical supplies are running low, and hospitals are struggling to provide care to the sick and wounded.”




With maternity hospitals targeted by Russian forces, and maternity wards turned over to treating casualties, expectant and new mothers and their babies in Ukraine are especially vulnerable. (AFP)

The deterioration of health infrastructure has also led to mounting concerns about hypothermia, frostbite and respiratory diseases in the extreme cold. Alarm bells are also ringing for mental health issues, and a lack of treatment for chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancers.

“Faced with this grim and escalating crisis, we are mobilizing a massive relief effort,” said the UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, as an allocated fund of $40 million from the Central Emergency Response was announced on March 14 to help aid agencies.

And because of active fighting in the north, east and south of the country, many community health workers have been forced to flee or go into hiding, leaving elderly people and those with mobility issues fending for themselves.




Children displaced from Ukraine play at charity center in Siret, Romania, on March 16, 2022. (Clodagh Kilcoyne / REUTERS)

The scene is, unfortunately, all too familiar. Burning buildings, people packed in bomb shelters for safety, the injured carried off by paramedics, and the deceased covered by pieces of cardboard waiting to be transferred to a morgue to be identified by their next of kin.

In a joint statement issued on March 13, the WHO, the UN Children’s Fund and the UN Population Fund called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on healthcare professionals and facilities in Ukraine.

“To attack the most vulnerable — babies, children, pregnant women and those already suffering from illness and disease, and health workers risking their own lives to save lives — is an act of unconscionable cruelty,” they said.

Possibly the most shocking images to emerge from Ukraine in recent days were those depicting the appalling aftermath of a missile strike on a maternity hospital in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on March 9.

At least three people were killed in the attack, including a young girl, while another pregnant woman wounded in the attack died along with her baby on March 14. Photographs of the women being stretchered out of the ruins have become emblematic of the war’s brutal toll on civilians.




A Ukrainian man injured during Russian attack receives treatment in the central hospital of Mykolaiv, western Ukraine on March 8, 2022.  (Videograb from police handout/AFP)

According to UNFPA, the UN’s reproductive health agency, two other Ukrainian maternity hospitals had already been attacked and destroyed before that strike.

Nestled on the outskirts of Kyiv, Leleka Maternity Hospital provides the best birthing experience to expectant mothers. Today, the maternity hospital is a general hospital treating wounded soldiers while providing urgent obstetric care.

More than 20 babies have been born at the hospital since Feb. 24. Nearby villagers fleeing the shelling could take up to four hours to reach the hospital, once easily accessible by a highway. Now, people must take country roads to get shelter.

“It’s really hard to understand what’s going on in Kyiv now. And also, in our hospitals that was considered one of the best and most hospitals in Ukraine. Personally, I have never imagined this could be a reality in Europe. Such pictures I’ve seen only in the movies before,” said Vadim Zukin, COO of Lela Maternity Hospital.

Patients at the National Children’s Hospital Ohmatdyt, the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, located near central Kyiv, woke up today to rocket attacks and fragments found near the hospital. 

36 tons - Vital medical supplies that have reached Lviv (WHO).

10 tons - Trauma and emergency surgery kits that have reached Kyiv (WHO).

$40 million - allocated from the Central Emergency Fund to enhance aid agencies’ efforts.

6.7 million - Ukrainians internally displaced.

2.8 million - Ukrainians who have crossed into neighboring countries.

The hospital has also opened its doors to treat all war-affected patients. New York Times photographer Juan Diego Arredondo was transported to Ohmatdyt for treatment while his colleague Brent Reno was announced dead at the scene. 

Anastasia Magerramova, press secretary for Ohmatdyt, shared images and videos inside the hospital walls showing wards filled with shellshocked patients recovering. Doctors and hospital staff have moved some patients underground while the most vulnerable have at least one attending doctor and nurse by their side.

Russian officials claim the maternity hospital had been taken over by Ukrainian extremists to use as a base and that no patients or medics were left inside. Russia’s ambassador to the UN and the Russian Embassy in London also claimed images of the attack’s aftermath were fakes.




This satellite image taken on March 14, 2022 shows a hospital and apartment buildings destroyed during a Russian air barrage in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies / AFP) 

Moscow says its “special military operation” in Ukraine is aimed at protecting Russia’s security and that of Russian-speaking people in the eastern Donbass region. Western nations have accused Russia of invading a sovereign country and of committing war crimes.

“Attacks on health care and health workers directly impact people’s ability to access essential health services — especially women, children and other vulnerable groups,” the UN agencies said in their joint statement.

“We have already seen that the health care needs of pregnant women, new mothers, younger children and older people inside Ukraine are rising, while access to services is being severely limited by the violence.”

More than 4,300 births have occurred in Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion “and 80,000 Ukrainian women are expected to give birth in the next three months,” the UN officials added.




This picture shows a field hospital set up by the US relief group Samaritan's Purse at an underground parking lot of a shopping mall in Sokilnyky, western Ukraine. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP)

“The health care system in Ukraine is clearly under significant strain, and its collapse would be a catastrophe. Every effort must be made to prevent this from happening.

“We call for an immediate ceasefire, which includes unhindered access so that people in need can access humanitarian assistance. A peaceful resolution to end the war in Ukraine is possible.”

The humanitarian situation in Mariupol is particularly dire, as aid cannot enter and civilians cannot flee to safety after repeated failures to establish evacuation corridors. Access to food and clean drinking water is a particular health concern.

“For small children this can be particularly dangerous,” Kate White, an emergency manager for Doctors Without Borders, said in a statement on March 11.

“Unlike adults, their bodies cannot withstand wide fluctuations in food and water intake, and so they are at high risk of dehydration. Contaminated water can also cause diarrhea, which in turn can set in motion a vicious circle, with diarrhea leading to further dehydration. In extreme situations, this can also result in death.”

Some 18 million people in Ukraine are believed to have been affected by the war, with 6.7 million internally displaced.

More than 2.8 million crossed into neighboring countries in the first two weeks of the invasion — the majority heading west into Poland — resulting in the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country, which means those crossing into neighboring countries are predominantly women, children, older people and those living with disabilities, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

While aid agencies work to evacuate civilians trapped in the conflict zone, deliver medical supplies and provide sanitary accommodation for displaced households, the invisible scars caused by the trauma of war will be harder to address.

“Very often, mental health consequences take years to manifest but also require immediate assistance,” said White. “We will have to deal with the mental health impact of this war on a massive scale for years.”

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
  • The magnitude 7.4 quake, which struck shortly before midnight on Wednesday a
  • It revived memories of the 2011 quake and tsunami off Fukushima that left some 18,000 dead
Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Thousands of Japanese households remained without power on Thursday as companies worked to assess damage the morning after a powerful quake hit the northeast coast of Japan, leaving at least four dead and nearly 100 injured, some seriously.
The magnitude 7.4 quake, which struck shortly before midnight on Wednesday and revived memories of the March 11, 2011 disaster, also severed transport links to the northeast, with Shinkansen bullet train service indefinitely suspended and at least one major highway to the region closed for safety checks.
Parts of Tokyo lost power immediately after the quake, though most regained it within three hours. But some 36,400 households serviced by Tohoku Electric Power Co. in northeast Japan remained without electricity by 9:00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Thursday, although the firm said it expected most will have supply restored later in the day.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said four people had died and that the government would be on high alert for the possibility of further strong tremors over the next two to three days.
The quake, initially measured at magnitude 7.3 but later revised up to 7.4 by the Japan Meteorological Agency, hit at 11.36 p.m. local time just off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers. The 2011 quake and tsunami off Fukushima — commemorated across the country less than a week ago — left some 18,000 dead.
A tsunami warning was issued but canceled early on Thursday morning. Some areas reported a rise in the sea level but no serious damage was immediately reported.
The 2011 disaster also set off meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. No abnormalities were reported at any nuclear power plants, although authorities had earlier said a fire alarm had been triggered at a turbine building at the crippled plant.
Manufacturers were trying to gauge the potential damage to their facilities.
Renesas Electronics Corp, the world’s biggest maker of automotive microcontroller chips, said it was checking for quake damage at three plants in Japan.
Meanwhile Toyota Motor Corp. said it had canceled the day shift at two factories in northeast Japan after workers evacuated the plants during their evening shift on Wednesday. The automaker said it will decide on the evening shift later.
Mizuho Financial Group Inc’s main banking arm said some of its ATMs temporarily stopped operations due to power outages, but that they had all been restored to service.
In an attempt to cover the area affected by the Shinkansen outage, All Nippon Airways said it had added extra flights to the northern city of Sendai. There were no forecasts of when regular rail service might be restored.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average jumped, with no impact seen from the quake. 

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine continues amid optimism over talks

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine continues amid optimism over talks
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
AP

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine continues amid optimism over talks

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine continues amid optimism over talks
  • Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering
  • The Russian defense ministry denied bombing the theater or anywhere else in Mariupol on Wednesday
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
The airstrike ripped apart the center of the once-elegant building, where hundreds of civilians had been living since their homes had been destroyed in the fighting, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Many people were buried in the rubble, the statement said, though there was no immediate word on how many had been killed or injured. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word “CHILDREN” written in Russian in large, white capital letters on the pavement in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.
“My heart breaks from what Russia is doing to our people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address, calling for more sanctions on Russia after the bombing.
The Russian defense ministry denied bombing the theater or anywhere else in Mariupol on Wednesday.
In Kyiv, residents huddled in homes and shelters during a citywide curfew that was set to run until Thursday morning, as Russian troops shelled areas in and around the city, including a residential neighborhood 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the presidential palace. A 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.
And 10 people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.
Earlier Wednesday, Zelenskyy went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: ” We need you right now.”
US President Joe Biden announced that the US is sending an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons and drones. He also called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” in his sharpest condemnation of the Russian leader since the invasion began.
International pressure against the Kremlin mounted and its isolation deepened as the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, ordered Russia to stop attacking Ukraine, though there was little hope it would comply. Also, the 47-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, expelled Russia.
While Moscow’s ground advance on the Ukrainian capital appeared largely stalled, Putin said the operation was unfolding “successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans.” He also decried Western sanctions against Moscow, accusing the West of trying to “squeeze us, to put pressure on us, to turn us into a weak, dependent country.”
A senior US defense official said the Russians were still making little tangible progress in much of the country, but have begun shelling the suburbs of Odesa, Ukraine’s third-largest city and a major naval and shipping hub. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss US military assessments, said Russia’s aims weren’t clear, but Western officials have long worried about a ground assault on the coastal city.
The two sides resumed talks via video on Wednesday, with Zelenskyy adviser Mikhailo Podolyak saying Ukraine was demanding a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and legal security guarantees for Ukraine from several countries.
“This is possible only through direct dialogue” between Zelenskyy and Putin, he tweeted.
An official in Zelenskyy’s office told The Associated Press that the main subject under discussion was whether Russian troops would remain in the two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine after the war and where the borders would be.
Just before the war, Russia recognized the independence of two regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014 and extended the borders of those regions to areas Ukraine had continued to hold, including the strategically important port city of Mariupol, which has endured a brutal siege.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, said Ukraine was insisting on the inclusion of one or more Western nuclear powers in the negotiations and on the signing of a legally binding document with security guarantees for Ukraine. In exchange, the official said, Ukraine was ready to discuss a neutral status.
Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.
After Tuesday’s negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed” by the two sides, while Zelenskyy said Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic.”
Hopes for diplomatic progress to end the war rose after Zelenskyy acknowledged Tuesday in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining NATO. Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as a threat to Russia.
Lavrov welcomed Zelenskyy’s comment and said “the businesslike spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue.”
“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said on Russian TV. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”
Prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough were highly uncertain, however, given the gulf between Ukraine’s demand that the invading forces withdraw completely and Russia’s suspected aim of replacing Kyiv’s Westward-looking government with a pro-Moscow regime.
The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, by the United Nations’ estimate. The overall death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.
Speaking to Congress, Zelenskyy said Russia “has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death.” But Biden has rejected Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine or establish a no-fly zone over the country because of the risk of triggering war between the US and Russia.
Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tons of aid, including medical supplies, blankets, water and over 5,200 body bags to help “ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner.”
Nowhere has suffered more than Mariupol, where local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people. The southern seaport of 430,000 has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.
Local authorities said Russian forces took hundreds of people hostage at a Mariupol hospital and were using them as human shields.
Using the flashlight on his cellphone to illuminate a hospital basement, Dr. Valeriy Drengar pulled back a blanket to show the body of an infant 22 days old. Other wrapped bodies also appeared to be children, given their size.
“These are the people we could not save,” Drengar said.
Nearly 30,000 people managed to escape the city Tuesday in thousands of vehicles by way of a humanitarian corridor, city officials said. Zelensky said 6,000 more left on Wednesday, including 2,000 children, but evacuations elsewhere were stopped because of Russian shelling.
Kyiv regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces had intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs and a highway leading west, and across the capital region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing.”
In other developments, the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was seized by Russian forces five days ago, has been freed, said Zelenskyy chief of staff Andriy Yermak. No details were given about how he became free.
Ukraine also appeared to have successes, with satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP showing helicopters and vehicles ablaze at the Russian-held Kherson airport and air base after a suspected Ukrainian strike on Tuesday.

Ukraine war shines spotlight on Greek-Russian billionaire Savvidis

Ukraine war shines spotlight on Greek-Russian billionaire Savvidis
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine war shines spotlight on Greek-Russian billionaire Savvidis

Ukraine war shines spotlight on Greek-Russian billionaire Savvidis
  • Ivan Savvidis, a former member of the Russian parliament, has a fortune estimated by Forbes at $1.6 billion in 2022, making him one of the richest men in Greece
  • In 2018, Savvidis made international media headlines for charging onto PAOK’s home pitch during a match with a gun tucked in his belt to protest a refereeing decision
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

ATHENS: Greek-Russian billionaire Ivan Savvidis, a key investor in Greece who is thought to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, finds himself in an uncomfortable position as one Russian oligarch after another is targeted by sanctions in Europe.
Savvidis, a former member of the Russian parliament, has a fortune estimated by Forbes at $1.6 billion in 2022, making him one of the richest men in Greece.
A prominent figure in Greece since the 2010s, he is considered a hero by many in the north of the country after injecting millions in the depths of the debt crisis.
This month he offered to put one of the hotels he owns at the disposal of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including members of the ethnic Greek community in Ukraine, who like his ancestors settled on the shores of the Black Sea.
But the reclusive 62-year-old found himself the target of unwelcome attention when the Russian embassy bluntly encouraged Greeks to watch his station, Open TV, to get an alternative view to what it called “misleading propaganda” about the war in Ukraine.
Denounced by Greek authorities, the embassy’s intervention has nevertheless raised speculation about the prolific Russia-born investor’s role and intentions in Greece.
Elected to the Duma, the Russian parliament, in 2003 and 2007 for Putin’s party “United Russia,” Savvidis has never hidden his closeness to the Russian head of state.
His official website displays a photo of the two men smiling with the caption: “I am proud to be a Russian citizen and I will always protect the interests of my country.”
“Since the beginning of the invasion, Open TV has given a prominent place to the war thanks to a large network of correspondents both in Ukraine and Russia,” says Nikos Smyrnaios, lecturer in information science and communication at the University of Toulouse in France.
“In my opinion, there is neither manipulation nor shameless propaganda. But in an audiovisual landscape (in Greece) dominated by pro-government channels, there is clearly a difference in the media treatment of the situation,” said the academic, saying Open TV’s coverage was less overwhelmingly pro-Ukrainian “and less warlike.”
The conservative New Democracy government has focused its attention on the businessman, who launched his channel under the previous left-wing Syriza government.
Though Savvidis does not appear on the lists of sanctioned oligarchs, “his case is obviously being followed closely,” a Greek economy ministry source told AFP.
A Greek reporter who has studied his case but asked to remain anonymous said: “I believe Savvidis will not be one of the next targets for EU sanctions. But if there is an in-depth investigation into his activities outside Greece, he could be one of the future ones.”
Savvidis appeared in Greece in the early 2010s, and was welcomed in Thessaloniki with open arms.
In 2012, he bought the most popular soccer club in northern Greece, PAOK FC, paid off its debts and put it back on the national stage, reviving the pride of the north whose identity had long been forged in opposition to Athens.
His investments in the region in the tobacco industry, the port of Thessaloniki, mineral water and tourism infrastructure gradually gave him a wide economic base.
“Through the scope of his investments, Savvidis is a state within a state in northern Greece,” notes the reporter.
A descendant of the Pontic Greeks in the Black Sea, Savvidis has also financed the first department of Pontic studies at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, in addition to churches and a philanthropic foundation.
But there is a darker side too.
In 2018, Savvidis made international media headlines for charging onto PAOK’s home pitch during a match with a gun tucked in his belt to protest a refereeing decision.
That same year, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said the billionaire had financed protests against the Prespa agreement, signed between Greece and North Macedonia to end a quarter-century dispute over the latter’s name.
Moscow has frowned on the deal, which has opened a path for North Macedonia to get European Union and NATO membership.
“Perhaps his power and influence in Greece is overestimated,” said Nikos Varsakelis, professor of economics at Aristotle University in Thessaloniki.
“If there are financial sanctions against him, the impact will be more on his image than on the real economy.”
Savvidis’ representatives told AFP he declined to comment.
But an associate and friend has dismissed speculation about Savvidis as ridiculous.
“They make him look like a spy, a Trojan horse of Russia in Greece. It’s ridiculous,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

Uncertainty for Russian tourists in Turkey hotspot as war rages on

Uncertainty for Russian tourists in Turkey hotspot as war rages on
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

Uncertainty for Russian tourists in Turkey hotspot as war rages on

Uncertainty for Russian tourists in Turkey hotspot as war rages on
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

ANTALYA: With its shimmering azure waters, secluded coves and golden sands, Turkey’s Mediterranean coast is a destination beloved by Russian tourists, nearly 5 million of whom visited last year.

But many visitors currently on holiday in the area now fear they will be unable to return home because of extensive Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Restrictions on card payments and flight operations have also raised fears of a slump in Russian tourism to Turkey, a key source of revenues for Ankara.

Holidaymaker Margarita Sabatnikaya, 31, says her vacation plans have been thrown into doubt and that she fears being stranded.

“We have come here for a holiday with our children. It’s unclear when we’ll return to Russia, by which plane,” she said.

Sabatnikaya said that she wanted to continue her holiday but her bank cards had stopped working.

“It’s unclear how to stay here and how to survive,” she said.

HIGHLIGHT

MasterCard and Visa have suspended their Russian operations, although Russian cardholders in Turkey can access their funds through Russia’s homegrown payments system Mir.

While flag carrier Turkish Airlines says flights to and from Russia will “continue for the moment,” no-frills carrier Pegasus has suspended its services leaving its customers desperate to rebook elsewhere.

Dozens of Western countries have banned Russian planes from their airspace while some carriers operating flights to Russia have had their insurance policies canceled.

Some Turkish holiday operators have cited the impact of Western sanctions when canceling the plans of their Russian clients.

US card giants MasterCard and Visa have suspended their Russian operations, although Russian cardholders in Turkey can access their funds through Russia’s homegrown payments system Mir.

“We heard the company that brought us here stopped flights but I am not sure,” said Russian tourist Anton Gavrilov, 34.

“Of course, I had a little bit of cash but if I’d like to pay with my card I don’t know if it will be possible for me,” he added having swapped the icy Moscow winter for Turkey’s sun-kissed Mediterranean coast.

The damage wrought on Turkey’s crucial travel industry will depend on how long sanctions on Russia are enforced for, industry experts say.

But there is a chance that Russians fleeing their homeland could offset some of the losses, they say.

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks
Updated 16 March 2022

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks
  • Dhaka vows support for potential Saudi investors in Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh requests to join Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives
Updated 16 March 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh on Wednesday held their first ever political consultation talks during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Dhaka.

The prince flew into the Bangladeshi capital on Tuesday afternoon and was received by his counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen.

On Wednesday, he met the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and led the Saudi delegation in talks with Bangladeshi officials at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.

“This is a very historic event because this is the first time Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have had a high-level political consultation,” Momen said in a joint press conference with Prince Faisal after the meeting.

“We discussed solid cooperation,” he added. “In different international forums we will support each other.” 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on March 16, 2022. (Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Prince Faisal said they had an “excellent round of political consultation.”

He added: “We discussed many areas, and I think the most important thing to say is that we are fully aligned in our vision for the future. We believe very much in working together to contribute to the security and stability of our respective regions.”

The prince pointed out that with 2.5 million Bangladeshi expats living and working in the Kingdom, and contributing to its development, the two countries had already been working closely together.

“There are Saudi companies already present here in Bangladesh with several billion dollars’ worth of direct investment. And we are committed to building on this strong foundation to a much, much broader partnership and much broader relationship,” he said.

Momen pledged Dhaka’s support for Saudi entities interested in investing in the country, which was preparing more than 100 special economic zones for potential investors.

“We will provide all support to the Saudi investors if they want to invest in our economic zones. Already 20 Saudi companies have shown interest in this regard,” he said.

According to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, most of the planned Saudi investment projects were in the public sector and related to oil refineries, gas transmission, fertilizer production, aviation, port management, construction, and hospitality.

Bangladesh has also requested to join Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives announced last year to reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and land degradation by planting billions of trees.

“Saudi Arabia has taken a great initiative for making green the whole of the Middle East,” Momen added. “We requested for partnership.”

Under the green initiative, Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and 40 billion in neighboring countries, in what would be the largest reforestation program in the world.

