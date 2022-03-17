You are here

  • Home
  • Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman
Egypt’s Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfqky

Updated 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman
  • Egyptian-European Business Council raises fears over impact on energy, wider economy
  • Envoys to Cairo demand greater international cooperation to tackle fallout from the war
Updated 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, confirmed that the authority is dealing with the Russian-Ukrainian crisis impartially, in accordance with the Constantinople Agreement.

During a meeting of the Egyptian-European Business Council, Rabie said: “We perform all services to ensure the passage of all ships in complete safety and in a period of time not exceeding 11 hours.”

The chairman of the council, Mohamed Abou El-Enein, said: “The Russian-Ukrainian crisis has caused economic losses that have affected all countries of the world, including an energy crisis, a food crisis, and global inflation.”

Global GDP losses so far exceed the economic losses caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, he added, whilst touching upon how the crisis has impacted the world’s energy industry. “In the past period (the world) had fears of climate change and began to expand the new and renewable clean energy system, and the rate of demand for conventional fuel declined,” he said.

El-Enein, a member of Egypt’s House of Representatives, also noted “possibilities for a decline in global growth rates and losses estimated at a trillion dollars,” and said there was “the need to find a political and diplomatic solution soon to stop the losses and focus efforts to reach solutions that achieve the interests of all, especially the Ukrainian people.”

The German Ambassador to Cairo Frank Hartmann stressed that the Russian-Ukrainian war cast shadows beyond Europe across the world.

“The impact was not limited to the economic aspect only, but also extended to the political aspect,” he said, noting that the war has resulted in the influx of many Ukrainian refugees to different countries on a scale not seen since the Second World War.

He stressed the need for the cooperation of various countries to expand new and renewable energy, especially in light of the war’s impact on energy prices.

The French Ambassador to Cairo Marc Baretti said: “After the Second World War, the countries of the world began to chart a new path based on peace, coexistence and cooperation.”

Hong Jin-wook, South Korea’s envoy in the Egyptian capital, agreed with him, pointing out that the whole world would suffer from the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, expressing his concern that the war was the beginning of a catastrophe.

He stressed that his country’s position “rejects any acts of war and aggression against civilians and neighboring countries,” emphasizing the need for states to work together to take strong decisions on sanctions against aggressors.

“South Korea has so far not had clear relations with the countries concerned with the crisis, but we are trying to help with everything we have to stop the war,” he said.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling
Middle-East
Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling
Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Business & Economy
Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Railway Industrial Opportunities Forum was inaugurated on Thursday, to unveil economic opportunities exceeding SR1 billion ($266 million) to the railway industry. 

The forum was launched by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser under the auspices of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. 

It aims to expand partnership opportunities between the public and private sectors, as well as develop the railway infrastructure, as per the sector's plans in the coming period, Al-Jasser added. 

He explained that this would open up the market to new operators, and increase the private sector's participation in freight operations, train passenger trips, and assets.

The event comes a year after the restructuring of the railway sector in the Kingdom under SAR’s Company.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase its railways by over 8,000, to achieve local and regional connection, double transport capacity, and adopt modern technology to reduce the environmental impact of transport, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Railway Forum Railway Industrial Opportunities Forum

Related

Saudi Railway Co. and Careem launch joint passenger transport service
Business & Economy
Saudi Railway Co. and Careem launch joint passenger transport service

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
  • Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp. is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into its plans.


The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20 percent during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips and other parts.


“It is still difficult to foresee the situation several months ahead, and there is a possibility the current plan will be revised downward,” the company said in a statement.


Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000, Toyota added.


Its global vehicle production will be down 10 percent in May and 5 percent in June from previous estimates at the beginning of the year, said Toyota executive Kazunari Kumakura.


The shortages have led the automaker to repeatedly change its production plan, frustrating suppliers and prompting President Akio Toyoda to call the interval from April through June an “intentional cooling off” period.


Apart from the persistent chips shortage, Toyota faces a number of challenges.


Curbs against COVID-19 forced it to suspend a joint venture with China’s FAW Group in the northeastern city of Changchun.


The automaker also cited logistical hurdles for suspension at a plant in Russia amid political uncertainty sparked by the Ukraine invasion, which Russia calls a special operation.


These factors were not reflected in the April-June global production plan, Kumakura said, adding that while Toyota had not yet suffered specific impacts from the Ukraine crisis, it would look into short- and long-term risks. 

Topics: economy Honda chip supply

Related

Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
Business & Economy
Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
Volkswagen to lift output despite chip crunch; UK’s auto industry to advance EV chargers infrastructure: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Volkswagen to lift output despite chip crunch; UK’s auto industry to advance EV chargers infrastructure: NRG matters

Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023

Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
Automobile assembly line production. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023

Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
  • The S&P report noted that the European vehicle market is expected to experience the most disruption
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Auto forecaster S&P Global Mobility has downgraded its 2022 and 2023 global light vehicle production forecast by 2.6 million units for both years, highlighting lingering supply chain issues compounded by the Russia Ukraine conflict.   . 

Global automakers are now expected to manufacture around 81.6 million units this year and 88.5 million units for next year, the forecast report stated. 

According to the report, the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia has caused logistical and supply chain problems as well as shortages of critical vehicle components. 

The S&P report noted that the European vehicle market is expected to experience the most disruption. In its latest forecast update, the firm cut 1.7 million units from its forecast for Europe. 

The forecast reduced North America's light-duty vehicle production by 480,000 units for 2022 and by 549,000 units for 2023. 

Meanwhile, German carmaker BMW, on Wednesday, cut its car division’s 2022 profit margin forecast due to supply chain disruptions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess also flagged supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and said the war has put the company’s 2022 outlook into question. 

Topics: economy vehicles chip shortage

Related

Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions
Business & Economy
Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions

PIF's JCDC receives site for first phase of Jeddah Central Project

PIF's JCDC receives site for first phase of Jeddah Central Project
Sports Park District (Jeddah Central)
Updated 52 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

PIF's JCDC receives site for first phase of Jeddah Central Project

PIF's JCDC receives site for first phase of Jeddah Central Project
Updated 52 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

In a major step towards beginning the construction, the Jeddah Central Development Company, or JCDC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund has completed the acquisition of the site for the first phase of the Jeddah Central Project. 

According to the agreement with the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces Institute, the project's first phase, measuring 1.5 million square meters, will include a sports stadium, beach, and recreation areas. 

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of JCDC, and Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Rabbaa, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces Institute in Jeddah.

“With its tourism, sports, cultural and entertainment offerings, the project will further JCDC’s contributions to the Public Investment Fund’s efforts focused on accelerating the diversification and growth of Saudi Arabia’s economy in line with the objectives of Vision 2030,” said Al-Sulaim. 

The Jeddah Central Project will be developed in three phases, the first of which will be completed by the end of 2027. 

The project is expected to strengthen the economic status of Jeddah city through world-class tourist, sports, cultural, and entertainment destinations for residents of Jeddah and visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad.

Topics: economy Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Related

PIF-Aramco JV Bahri sees 87% profit drop in 2021
Business & Economy
PIF-Aramco JV Bahri sees 87% profit drop in 2021

SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East

SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East
Updated 17 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East

SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East
Updated 17 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, on Wednesday expanded its Jeddah-based dairy factory by 19,800 square meters, making it the largest dairy factory in throughput terms.

With the expansion of SADAFCO’s existing dairy factory, the facility now holds 45,000 square meters. “It is the Middle East’s highest output dairy factory per square meter,” said Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO.

He further added that the company still has 1,060 square meters of open space available for future demands.

The new addition will focus on ice cream production and hold a freezing capacity of 6,000 pallets. The facility will also double mixing and pasteurization capacities to meet the upcoming demand in the sector.

“The factory has around 200 employees with a capacity to produce 50-60 thousand boxes of ice cream per day in various shapes and flavors,” Ahmed Al-Hebshi, the facility’s production manager, told Arab News.

The new facility has also been designed to suit female workers, as 45 percent of the factory’s employees are women.

The company aims to increase the strength of its women workforce to 50 percent by the end of 2022.

Topics: SADAFCO Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co dairy

Latest updates

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman
Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman
Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 
Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 
Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events
Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.