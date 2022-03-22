You are here

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a news conference on media freedom as part of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Dinard, France, April 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
  • Mom released from Iranian detention does not feel need to thank current British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • Jeremy Hunt pledges support for independent inquiry into why release took so long
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government took too long to bring home Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from Iranian detention, a former British foreign secretary has said.

Jeremy Hunt, who was the UK’s foreign policy chief from July 2018 to 2019, added that she did not owe him or any of the four other foreign secretaries in the post during her stint in jail any “debt of gratitude.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran in 2016 and released last week after six years in detention.

In her first press conference since release, she asked why it had taken so long and so many different foreign secretaries to get her freed.

It should have happened “six years ago,” she said, adding that she “did not really agree” that she should be thanking the current British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for her release.

“I have seen five foreign secretary changes over the course of six years. That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.

“I mean, how many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come home? Five? It should have been one of them eventually. So now here we are. What’s happened now should have happened six years ago.”

It is thought that her release was tied to the repayment of a British debt of about £400 million ($528 million) owed to Iran for an arms deal made with the country’s pre-revolutionary regime that the UK failed to deliver on.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hunt said: “Those criticizing Nazanin have got it so wrong. She doesn’t owe us gratitude: We owe her an explanation.

“She’s absolutely right that it took too long to bring her home. I tried my best — as did other foreign secretaries — but if trying our best took six years then we must be honest and say the problem should have been solved earlier.”

He also suggested that “ministerial turnover may have been a factor” in the effectiveness of the UK’s operation and conceded that “so might initial reluctance to pay the debt.”

He said he supported an independent investigation into why it took so long to bring Zaghari-Ratcliffe home, and that he would be “glad to assist” it.

Hunt noted that “open scrutiny as to whether we could do things better is what happens in democratic, open societies,” in contrast to “places like Iran.”

“It is why, ultimately, we are wiser and stronger,” he added.

Hunt also said that people in government had “worried it would look like a ransom” if they were to pay and added that there were also “undoubtedly ... complications over how to pay a country that is sanctioned.”

Iran and the US are currently in talks to lift some of those sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran’s nuclear program — and a flurry of diplomatic activity has been taking place as the two approach a deal.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Jeremy Hunt Iran

Britain's then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
PM Boris Johnson accused of 'poor grasp' of Zaghari-Ratcliffe case while UK foreign secretary
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband calls for new British foreign secretary to prioritize wife's return from Iran
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband calls for new British foreign secretary to prioritize wife's return from Iran

Ukraine war stokes food security fears in Bangladesh

The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens. (AFP)
The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens. (AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago

Ukraine war stokes food security fears in Bangladesh

The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens. (AFP)
  • Bangladesh depends on Russia and Ukraine for the bulk of its wheat and oilseed imports
  • Government launched on Sunday a special food subsidy program for poorest citizens
Updated 37 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Disruptions in imports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have hiked up staple prices in Bangladesh, a top commerce ministry official said on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over food security.

Bangladesh largely depends on Russian and Ukrainian markets for the bulk of its annual wheat and oilseed imports.

Russia’s multipronged assault on Ukrainian territory, which began on Feb. 24, has been followed by a host of sanctions against Moscow, with major international companies pulling out of the market and some Russian banks banned from the Swift payment system that is key for money transactions worldwide.

The sanctions and the volatile situation in Eastern Europe have resulted in a sharp increase in prices for staples in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

“Due to the Ukraine war, the prices of essentials were fluctuating in the international market,” Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told Arab News. “Large importers were hesitant to open new letters of credit for importing wheat and edible oil, which triggered a price hike in the market.”

The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens.

“Ten million people will be entitled to receive this food support,” Ghosh said, adding that the aid was aimed mostly at rural areas and will initially run for six weeks, until the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 1. But the program will be an additional burden for the country where COVID-19 disruptions over the past two years have pushed an estimated 26 percent of the population into poverty — a rise of over 5 percentage points since pre-pandemic times.

Dr. Ahsan H. Monsur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, told Arab News it will not be easy to keep the program running, as the government is already subsidizing the prices of energy and fertilizer, which increased during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“It will be a great achievement for the government if they can successfully disburse the food aid to 10 million people since it’s a huge number,” he said. “I think the total subsidy amount for this year may cross the figure of $1.1 billion.

“Due to COVID-19 issues, there was already a disruption in the global supply chain,” Monsur said, adding that the quality of life of Bangladeshis has already been “severely impacted.”

“The Ukraine war just added a blow to the existing situation.”

Topics: Bangladesh Russia Ukraine

Bangladesh launches food subsidies after Ukraine war price spike
World
Bangladesh launches food subsidies after Ukraine war price spike
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
World
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Duterte allies endorse Marcos for Philippine presidency

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Duterte allies endorse Marcos for Philippine presidency

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is enjoying a strong lead in presidential race polls
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to announce his preferred successor
Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine presidential election frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoyed an uplift in his campaign on Tuesday with endorsement from members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party.

Marcos boasts a strong lead in the presidential race ahead of the May 9 vote, according to opinion polls, which have also shown that his running mate and Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, is currently the top candidate for vice president.

A Duterte-led faction of the ruling PDP-Laban party, represented by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, announced support for Marcos, describing the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator as a candidate who is “most aligned” with Duterte’s development program and the party’s agenda.

“After careful and exhaustive deliberations the National Executive Committee endorses the candidacy of Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos. Jr for President of the Republic of the Philippines (in) the forthcoming 2022 National Elections,” Cusi said in a statement signed by party members.

Though the Cusi faction of the PDP-Laban is led by Duterte, the president himself was not among those who signed the endorsement. Other factions of the party have announced support for Marcos’ rivals, such as Vice President Leni Robredo and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao.  

The still-popular Duterte, who is wrapping up his six-year term in office and is constitutionally barred from seeking reelection, has yet to announce any preferred successor, breaking from convention for outgoing presidents.

Presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the public should wait for Duterte’s announcement.

“Clearly, that is the party decision, but it is unclear if that is also what President Duterte wants,” Andanar told reporters.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming general election to choose a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

Last week’s poll by Pulse Asia showed Marcos Jr. maintaining his lead, with 60 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him, while Robredo was a distant second at 15 percent.

Topics: Philippines

Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency
World
Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency
Protesters, comprising various segments of the Filipino society, gathered in Manila on Friday to mark the 36th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution that ousted late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. (AN photo)
World
Philippines marks people-power revolt as Marcos return looms large

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
AFP

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
  • "We see no point in participating in non-productive meetings where issues are raised but not resolved," the party said in a statement
  • The withdrawal adds to fissures between factions loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
AFP

JUBA: South Sudan’s main opposition party said Tuesday they were withdrawing from a body overseeing the young nation’s lumbering peace process, dealing a fresh blow to its elusive quest for stability.
The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) — led by Vice President Riek Machar — had pulled out of the peace monitoring mechanism to protest continued “unprovoked” attacks of its bases by its “peace partner,” the party said.
“We see no point in participating in non-productive meetings where issues are raised but not resolved,” the party said in a statement.
“Our areas are under attack from our peace partner without action from those mandated to hold them accountable for such violations,” it said, adding that the latest assault had been on Monday in the north-east of the country.
The withdrawal adds to fissures between factions loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir that have dragged out the implementation of a fragile 2018 peace agreement that ended fighting between the two men.
South Sudan — the world’s newest nation — has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, spending almost half of its life as a nation at war.
The country was in 2013 plunged into a brutal five-year civil war between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar that cost almost 400,000 lives and uprooted millions from their homes.
Two years ago, the two men formed a unity government, cementing a peace deal signed in 2018 that brought an end to the conflict.
But since then, South Sudan has lurched from crisis to crisis, battling flooding, hunger, as well as violence and political bickering as the promises of the peace agreement have failed to materialize.
The UN has repeatedly criticized South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.
At least 440 civilians were killed in brutal fighting between rival militias in the country’s southwest between June and September last year, a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office said earlier this month.
It blamed forces loyal to Kiir and rival troops under Machar, as well as “their respective affiliated militias,” for the violence.
The report came on the heels of a UN warning that the country risked a return to war, with interethnic violence and political infighting threatening to undo even limited progress.

Topics: South Sudan Riek Machar Juba President Salva Kiir

Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Middle-East
Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
World
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
Updated 22 March 2022
Reuters

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
  • Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions
  • Eclipse, which is one of the world's biggest yachts at 162.5 metres, docked in the resort of Marmaris
Updated 22 March 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: A second superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in a Turkish resort on Tuesday and sources familiar with the discussions said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given sanctions elsewhere.
Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
While strongly criticizing the invasion, Turkey has said it opposes sanctions imposed by its NATO allies on principle. That could set it up as a possible safe haven for Russians seeking to make investments and preserve assets.
Eclipse, which is one of the world’s biggest yachts at 162.5 meters (533 feet), docked in the resort of Marmaris in southwest Turkey after skirting Greek islands, according to a Reuters witness and tracking data. It sails under a Bermuda flag.
The vessel is reported to have two helipads, nine decks, a swimming pool and built-in missile defenses.
Solaris, another superyacht linked to Abramovich, arrived a day earlier in the resort of Bodrum some 80 km (50 miles) away, after having also avoided the waters of European Union countries that have sanctioned the oligarchs.
They are among a string of yachts owned by Abramovich, according to reports in luxury goods publications SuperYachtFan, SuperYacht and Forbes.
Abramovich, the owner of English football club Chelsea, was in Istanbul briefly last week, according to flight tracking data and people familiar with the travels. There was no indication he was aboard either yacht.
A source in Ankara with knowledge of recent conversations with Abramovich said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given the sanctions imposed elsewhere.
“He wants to do some work and may buy some assets,” the source said, adding that the oligarch already had some assets in Turkey. The source did not give details.
Another source in Ankara said Turkey was not currently considering joining sanctions action and expected wealthy Russians to purchases assets and make investments.
“We act sensitively on issues such as bringing the oligarchs’ money to Turkey,” the person said.
A spokesperson for Abramovich did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The foreign and interior ministries did not immediately comment on whether Western governments had requested that Turkey seize sanctioned assets. Last week, the banking regulator told Reuters it was monitoring sanctions applied on Russia but had not instructed banks to limit citizens of any country.

BOAT PROTESTERS
A small group of people on a motor boat protested in front of Solaris as it docked, holding Ukrainian flags emblazoned with the words “no war,” footage shared by the expat association “Ukrainians in Bodrum” showed.
With the arrival of Eclipse and Solaris, Abramovich has for now stationed upwards of $1.2 billion of his fortune in Turkey, with each vessel estimated to be worth $600 million or more. Russian-linked yachts are stuck in several countries including Italy, Spain and Germany.
Sanctions are delicate for Turkey, which has close trade and diplomatic links with both Russia and Ukraine. Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government have said the balancing act could leave it vulnerable internationally.
“The anchoring in Turkish marinas of yachts embargoed in European countries may leave Turkey in a difficult situation in the international arena,” Utku Cakirozer, an MP from the main opposition CHP party, told Reuters.
After meeting Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he supported Turkey’s role in maintaining dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia.
“Turkey is doing everything that it can do. It is one of the few open lines we have with both,” he told a news conference.
“We would very much favor for Turkey to implement all the sanctions but I think we also have to be happy with the fact that Turkey is playing its diplomatic role.”
Russia calls its invasion a “special military operation” aimed at disarming Ukraine and removing what it says are dangerous nationalists in government. Ukraine and Western allies say that is a false pretext for an unprovoked war.
Turkey has sought to mediate a cease-fire and peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
The 140-meter (460-foot) Solaris, which also sails under a Bermuda flag, remained moored in Bodrum on Tuesday, a week after it left Montenegro’s Adriatic resort town of Tivat.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Roman Abramovich superyacht Turkey Marmaris

Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
World
Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions
Business & Economy
EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government
  • ‘Ungrateful’ trended on Twitter after Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke to press for the first time
  • Former Foreign Sec. Hunt: ‘She doesn’t owe us gratitude: we owe her an explanation’
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe should not have to face abuse on social media over her criticism of the government’s efforts to free her, says No. 10 Downing Street.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, has faced online abuse after saying at a press conference that she should have been freed “six years ago.”

But an official spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: “Clearly, someone who has been through this sort of ordeal, as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has, should not have to face any sort of abuse, social media or otherwise.

“She has been through an unimaginable ordeal, and we are extremely pleased that she is now reunited with her family.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe pointed out that she had been jailed while five separate foreign secretaries took the reigns of the UK’s Foreign Office — and only Liz Truss had finally managed to free her.

“As a UK citizen, someone in a free and democratic country, she is rightly able to voice her opinion on any topic she wishes,” said No. 10’s spokesperson.

It is widely thought that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was finally returned to the UK after London agreed to settle a historic debt to Iran worth around $530 million related to an undelivered arms deal, canceled by the British after the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

Both the Iranian and British governments have denied a connection between the events.

Following Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s comments at the press conference — in which she also declined to thank Truss —  the term “ungrateful” trended on Twitter as social media users suggested she should have been more thankful for official efforts to free her.

But former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “Those criticizing Nazanin have got it so wrong. She doesn’t owe us gratitude: we owe her an explanation.

He continued: “She’s absolutely right that it took too long to bring her home. I tried my best — as did other foreign secretaries — but if trying our best took six years then we must be honest and say the problem should have been solved earlier.”

Hunt also suggested that an independent inquiry should be established to understand why it took so long to free the mother-of-one — a decision that has been agreed to in principle by the government.

It has not yet been formally agreed to, however, and MPs reportedly have concerns about starting an inquiry until Zaghari-Ratcliffe and any other ex-detainees are ready to give evidence.

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Boris Johnson Jeremy Hunt

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
World
Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
Britain's then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
PM Boris Johnson accused of 'poor grasp' of Zaghari-Ratcliffe case while UK foreign secretary

Ukraine war stokes food security fears in Bangladesh
The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens. (AFP)
Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE keen on energy security, global markets balance
Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE keen on energy security, global markets balance
Social media calls by Lebanese citizens for prosecution of central bank governor
Social media calls by Lebanese citizens for prosecution of central bank governor
Duterte allies endorse Marcos for Philippine presidency
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

