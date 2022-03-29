You are here

Egyptian president, UK PM hold talks

Johnson: ‘Egypt is one of Britain’s most important partners in the Middle East and Africa’. (FILE PHOTOS/AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • El-Sisi praises ‘remarkable development and qualitative leap in bilateral relations in all fields’
  • Johnson: ‘Egypt is one of Britain’s most important partners in the Middle East and Africa’
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: During a phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s readiness to make any possible efforts to maintain peace and stability around the world.”

According to a presidential statement, the phone call touched upon “a review of ways of coordinating efforts between Egypt and Britain regarding various international files,” including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the call, El-Sisi praised “the remarkable development and qualitative leap in bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.”

He stressed “Egypt’s aspiration to maximize fruitful cooperation during the coming period, enhance political coordination and exchange views in light of the common challenges facing the two countries at the international and regional levels.”

He affirmed his country’s aspiration to “further engage Britain through the mechanisms of its various development institutions in the priorities of Egyptian development plans in various fields, as well as work to double the volume of British investments in Egypt and push the wheel of economic cooperation between the two sides, especially in light of the improvement in the investment and business climate in Egypt.”

The presidential spokesman said El-Sisi and Johnson also discussed Egypt’s preparations to host COP27 in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

El-Sisi said: “Egypt will adopt a comprehensive and neutral approach during its upcoming presidency of the conference to build on the success achieved in the Glasgow conference, and to ensure positive results that are in the interest of supporting international climate action.”

Johnson praised the important role played by Egypt in the framework of international efforts to confront climate change, stressing the UK’s aspiration to continue cooperation with Cairo in this field.

He also praised “the close ties between Egypt and Britain, and the tangible momentum witnessed by the relations between the two countries, especially in the field of economic and trade relations.”

Johnson said: “Egypt is one of Britain’s most important partners in the Middle East and Africa, especially in terms of consolidating security and stability.”

He stressed “the British side’s keenness to continue to support the ambitious measures and the pioneering experience carried out by Egypt in an effort to advance the economy and achieve comprehensive development, especially through increased investments, transfer of expertise and technology, and localization of industry.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian strike hits government building in Mykolaiv

Russian strike hits government building in Mykolaiv
Updated 29 March 2022
AFP

Russian strike hits government building in Mykolaiv

Russian strike hits government building in Mykolaiv
Updated 29 March 2022
AFP

MYKOLAIV: A Russian strike battered the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, a key port under heavy assault for weeks, the regional governor said Tuesday.
“The regional administration building was hit,” governor Vitaly Kim wrote on Facebook. He said that most people inside the building had not been injured but several civilians and soldiers were unaccounted for.
“We’re clearing the rubble. Half the building was destroyed. My office was hit,” Kim said in a video statement.
Images posted to Telegram on the governor’s official channel showed a tall administrative building with a large section torn away and debris piled up at the base of the building.
“Eight civilians are still under the rubble. We hope to be able to get them out,” he said.
“We are also looking for three soldiers.”
Russian attacks on Mykolaiv, which had been under heavy assault for weeks, appeared to be easing recently.
The frontlines appeared to have receded from Mykolaiv, with a Ukrainian counteroffensive being mounted in Kherson, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the southeast.
“I was having breakfast in my apartment,” Donald, 69, from Canada, told AFP journalists in Mykolaiv.
“I heard a whoosh then a boom and my windows rattled.”
“It’s scary. We have been lucky here in Mykolaiv. We haven’t had that many explosions in the center of the city,” the retired Canadian postal worker with Ukrainian residency added.
Mykolaiv is a key city on the road to Odessa, Ukraine’s biggest port, and its capture would represent a serious gain in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that the Kremlin launched in late February.

Topics: Russia Mykolaiv

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street
  • The police said they would not confirm which events the fixed penalty notices referred to as it could lead to the identification of the individuals involved
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British police said on Tuesday they would be recommending an initial 20 fixed penalty notices are issued over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offices and residence.
Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson’s staff had enjoyed alcohol-fueled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.
“We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of COVID-19 regulations,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that the fines would be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office.
“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.”
Fixed penalty notices are issued to people deemed to have broken COVID-19 rules. The penalty for participating in a gathering of more than 15 people is an 800 pound ($1,048) fine.
The police said they would not confirm which events the fixed penalty notices referred to as it could lead to the identification of the individuals involved.
Revelations of the gatherings, many of which took place when people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital due to strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, sparked widespread anger.
The police have said over 100 questionnaires had been sent out as part of the investigation to ask them to explain their involvement in the gatherings. Johnson was among those who received such a questionnaire.
Police said earlier this month they had begun to interview witnesses as part of their investigation.

Topics: Downing Street party lockdown

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine ‘end this tragedy’

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine ‘end this tragedy’
Updated 29 March 2022
AFP

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine ‘end this tragedy’

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine ‘end this tragedy’
  • It is the first time that the two countries’ delegations met after several rounds of talks by videoconference
Updated 29 March 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian and Ukrainian delegations to “put an end to this tragedy” as he hosted talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.
The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end a war has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.
It is the first time that the two countries’ delegations, who arrived in Turkey on Monday, met after several rounds of talks by videoconference.
“The two parties have legitimate concerns, it’s possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community,” Erdogan said.
“It’s up to the two parties to put an end to this tragedy,” he insisted, adding that the “extension of the conflict is in no one’s interest.”
Turkey on March 10 hosted the first meeting between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers since the invasion of Ukraine last month in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Topics: Turkey Russia Ukraine

Trump likely committed crime with plan to obstruct Congress, US judge rules

In this file photo taken on September 05, 2018 US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on September 05, 2018 US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

Trump likely committed crime with plan to obstruct Congress, US judge rules

In this file photo taken on September 05, 2018 US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.
US District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles made the assertion in a written ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the attack on the US Capitol has a right to see emails written to Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.
Carter said that Republican Trump’s alleged plan to overturn his November 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden amounted to a “coup.”
“The Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter said in a written decision, adding: “The illegality of the plan was obvious.”
Trump’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
Carter’s findings marked a breakthrough for the Democratic-led Jan. 6 Select Committee, which earlier this month said it believed Trump might have committed multiple felonies. The panel is expected to make a formal request to the US Justice Department that it consider charging Trump.
“The Court’s ruling today is a victory for the rule of law and clears the way for the Select Committee to obtain materials important to our investigation,” the committee’s chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson of Missouri and vice chair, Republican Lynne Cheney of Wyoming, said in a joint statement.
Both Carter and the committee lack the power to bring criminal charges against Trump. That decision would need to be made by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Eastman will comply with the court order even though he disagrees with it, his attorney Charles Burnham said. Eastman has a professional duty to protect the confidences of his clients, Burnham said.
“Dr. Eastman’s case against the January 6 committee seeks to fulfill this responsibility,” Burnham said in a statement. “It is not an attempt to ‘hide’ documents or ‘obstruct’ congressional investigations, as the January 6th committee falsely claims.”
The US Department of Justice declined to comment on Carter’s decision.
“While the evidence continues to mount that Trump and many around him attempted a self-coup, it’s still stunning to see a federal judge come to that conclusion in writing,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles who is not involved in the case.
The Capitol riot occurred as then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of both chambers of Congress were meeting to certify Biden as the election winner.
“Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history,” Carter wrote. “Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower — it was a coup in search of a legal theory.”
Before a mob of thousands stormed the Capitol, Trump gave a fiery speech in which he falsely claimed his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden United States of America (USA)

El Salvador grabs 1,000 gang suspects, cuts food for inmates

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs under custody during the weekend at the prison in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador. (AFP)
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs under custody during the weekend at the prison in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador. (AFP)
Updated 29 March 2022
AP

El Salvador grabs 1,000 gang suspects, cuts food for inmates

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs under custody during the weekend at the prison in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador. (AFP)
  • The homicides appeared linked to the country’s notorious street gangs, who effectively control many neighborhoods in the capital
Updated 29 March 2022
AP

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: The government of El Salvador said Monday it has arrested more than 1,000 gang suspects after a wave of killings over the weekend.
President Nayib Bukele ordered food for gang members held in Salvadoran prisons be reduced to two meals per day, seized inmates’ mattresses and posted a video of prisoners being frog-marched through corridors and down stairs.
The government declared a state of emergency and locked down prisons after 87 murders were committed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Authorities have blamed the killings on gang members, and on Monday authorities said soldiers and police had raided gang strongholds around San Salvador.
Bukele wrote that those detained would not be released. His order that food for gang inmates be cut apparently was aimed at stretching current food supplies to feed the new detainees as well.
“Don’t think they are going to be set free,” Bukele wrote in his Twitter account. “We are going to ration the same food we are giving now (to inmates).”
“And if the international community is worried about their little angels, they should come and bring them food, because I am not going to take budget money away from the schools to feed these terrorists,” the president wrote.
Bukele also posted a video showing guards with billy clubs roughly forcing inmates to walk, run and even descend stairs with their arms held behind their necks or backs.
At one point, a handcuffed inmate tumbles down a flight of stairs as a guard forces him to descend running. The prisoner groans and then is forced to his feet to continue running.
The inmates were stripped to their underwear, and their mattresses were taken away.
El Salvador’s congress granted Bukele’s request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday amid the wave of 87 gang-related killings over the weekend. By comparison, there were 79 homicides in the entire month of February.
The state of emergency suspends constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as thirty days, but could be extended. The decree allows suspects to be detained without a lawyer for up to 15 days, and allows police to search cell phones and messages.
The homicides appeared linked to the country’s notorious street gangs, who effectively control many neighborhoods in the capital. The National Police reported they have captured five leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, who they claimed ordered the weekend killings.
Bukele previously ordered the head of the country’s prisons to carry out an immediate 24/7 lockdown of gang inmates in their cells.
“They are not to go out even to the patio” of prisons, Bukele wrote, adding ”a message to the gangs: because of your actions, now your homeboys will not see even one ray of sunlight.”
Bukele’s tough attitude on crime is likely to find few critics in El Salvador.
“This is unbearable. The gangs kill whenever they want, they do whatever they want. They have to be punished, and very hard,” said Mario Alas, 39, as he got off a commuter bus in San Salvador, the capital.
Capital resident Juana Sánchez, 55, complained, “Nothing happens to them, they put them in jail for a while and fatten them up, and when they get out they get out they continue to prey on people, taking their money and killing them.”
But the country’s enormously powerful street gangs have proved a double-edged sword for Bukele.
“We must remind the people of El Salvador that what is happening now is due to the negligence of those who protected criminals,” the conservative Arena party said in a statement.
That was an apparent reference to a December report by the US Treasury Department that said Bukele’s government secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the gangs. That contradicted Bukele’s denials and raised tensions between the two nations.
The USgovernment alleges Bukele’s government bought the gangs’ support with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders including prostitutes and cellphones. Bukele has vehemently denied the accusations.
The explosive accusations cuts to the heart of one of Bukele’s most highly touted successes in office: a plunge in the country’s homicide rate.
The revelations are not the first time that Bukele’s disdain for legal niceties have raised tensions with the Biden administration. After the new congress removed the attorney general and the justices of the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court in May, the US government expressed concern over the direction of the country.
The US Agency for International Development announced it would shift aid from government agencies in El Salvador to non-governmental organizations.
El Salvador’s new attorney general in June announced the government was canceling the Organization of American States’ anti-corruption mission in the Central American country.
Bukele enjoys extremely high popularity. He stepped into a political vacuum left by discredited traditional parties from the left and right.

Topics: El Salvador

