  Sync Summit: Emirati interviewer Anas Bukhash on finding his digital balance
Anas Bukhash is a well-known Emirati serial entrepreneur and a professional interviewer with one of the most well-liked voices in the region. (Supplied)
Anas Bukhash is a well-known Emirati serial entrepreneur and a professional interviewer with one of the most well-liked voices in the region. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

  • A well-known Emirati serial entrepreneur, he is a professional interviewer with one of the most well-liked voices in the region
  • In 2021, Bukhash was selected as one of Arab News’ Top MENA-based podcasters of 2021 for his show, “ABtalks”
Updated 16 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Anas Bukhash stood on stage at Ithra’s first Sync Summit wearing a light-colored traditional Emirati dishdasha and a big smile. In a sea of suits, he was authentically himself.
A well-known Emirati serial entrepreneur, who seamlessly flows in either Arabic or English, he is a professional interviewer with one of the most well-liked voices in the region. In 2021, he was selected as one of Arab News’ Top MENA-based podcasters of 2021 for his show, “ABtalks,” where he conducts weekly one-on-one chats with local and international figures in sports, pop culture and the business world.
At Sync, he was in conversation with 16-year-old American Gitanjali Rao, who was TIME Magazine’s First-Ever “Kid of the Year” in 2020 and Isabella Plunkett, a community operations analyst from Ireland.
Their chat revolved around how digital technology has been positively and negatively impacting young minds. The panel offered some insights on how today’s youth are being affected by being so online — and what can and should be done to prioritize physical and mental health of this demographic during these uncertain times. This is an era where everyone with a smart device has access to an abundance of information and connection is often available within our fingertips. Disconnecting becomes a choice.
Bukhash felt right at home — whether he speaks to two young people or 2,000 adults, he has a knack for extracting the vulnerable and raw sides from those he converses with. He gushes about how many of his guests willingly reveal their deepest, darkest moments. He proudly talks about how he has made grown men cry. But he always makes sure that everyone smiles at the end of their talk. He just wants people to listen and be heard.
“Fatherhood made me a bit softer — according to my mother. I was the firstborn, so I fell into that role very quickly of being ‘the good kid.’ It’s a certain role. In school, I wasn’t hated and I wasn’t the most popular — just neutral. I was good with everyone. I’m just neutral,” he told Arab News.
As a father to two “good boys,” Bukhash has made a name for himself in the industry and beyond, for trying to use personal narratives as a way to help make sense of the world we live in.
“I’m 40, so I am with the generation that grew up with no Internet. We grew up with no social media,” he said.
But transitioning from a person with an analog life to having 862,000 followers on Instagram and many others on different platforms required some work. Balancing being both online and offline has been his constant mission.
“I’m very disciplined. If you see my phones, I won’t have them face up. I have zero notifications on them. I love social media — it is my business. It’s how I take my content and share it with people. It’s how I connect to you,” he said.
“I do think we’re all hooked to our phones. Because so much is in it — your passport copies, your family groups and your emails. You can kind of do your job, at least 40 percent of it, on your phone today,” he said.
But life is more than just work. He started to learn about digital wellbeing after being invited to speak at Sync, and credits the summit with helping him solidify his plan to secure a healthier version of himself.
“Honestly, it’s the first time I was introduced to these terminologies by this (Sync Summit) event — I never put them together. You know ‘wellbeing’ and you know ‘digital,’ but ‘digital wellbeing’ was such an interesting combination to think about. What does that exactly mean? I think it’s your wellbeing and how that is regulated or looked after in the digital world,” he said.
To him, the ‘digital world’ is not a live creature with emotions, but a ‘beautiful tool’ that can either elevate or destroy. He likens social media to a hammer. With it, you could either build a table, or break your furniture.
He also practices what he preaches.
“Recently, I read an article about how kids would imitate behavior much more than advice. I like to be present and look at somebody — look at their face, look at their eyes. Listen to them. I really believe you’re a role model in your actions. And then we can always get back to the phone. It’s not going anywhere,” he said.

Topics: Sync Summit 2022 podcasters Saudi Arabia

Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

WhatsApp most popular app among Saudis: Survey

WhatsApp most popular app among Saudis: Survey
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The results of a new survey on social media use in Saudi Arabia revealed on Thursday that WhatsApp is the most commonly used app in the Kingdom and has the highest top-of-mind awareness among Saudi adults.

The survey, conducted by the Saudi Center for Public Opinion Polling, sampled 1220 adults in the Kingdom during February 2022.

Results indicated that 92 percent of Saudis use WhatsApp, 79 percent YouTube, 77 percent Snapchat and 61 percent Twitter, while Instagram and TikTok account for 58 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

The study also revealed a relatively low usage of Facebook and LinkedIn in the Kingdom, with 88 percent of people absent from the platforms. Respondents noted the specific job-search and recruitment focus of LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, in terms of top-of-mind awareness, WhatsApp came first, with 33 percent of respondents saying it is the first app that comes to mind, followed by Snapchat with 30 percent, Twitter with 20 percent and Instagram with 7 percent.

Just 4 percent of respondents claimed that they did not use any of the applications.

The survey also studied the gender and age variations in terms of app usage.

Men tend to use Twitter and YouTube more, while women prefer Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

In terms of age, the results revealed that Saudis aged over 45 prefer WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter, while the younger group aged between 18 and 29 showed higher relative usage of Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.

The results revealed that WhatsApp was the most preferred application (32 percent). It was followed by Snapchat (26 percent), Twitter (12 percent), YouTube (9 percent), TikTok (8 percent) and Instagram (7 percent).

Saudis who prefer WhatsApp are older, while those who prefer TikTok and Snapchat tend to be younger, the survey found.

Respondents were asked about the positive and negative effects of using social media apps.  About 75 percent of people quoted positive effects, noting communication, self-learning and exchanging information as the top positive outcomes of app usage.

On the other hand, 48 percent of respondents thought that social media has negative effects, causing time-wasting, health problems and isolation from society. Respondents were also concerned over the spread of false information and the weakening of family relations.

Topics: WhatsApp social media Saudi Arabia

Meta, Apple delivered user data to hackers posing as law enforcement: Reports

Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. (AFP)
Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Meta, Apple delivered user data to hackers posing as law enforcement: Reports

Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. (AFP)
  • Reports revealed that Facebook’s parent Meta, as well as Apple Inc., provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials in 2021
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Reports revealed on Thursday that Facebook’s parent Meta, as well as Apple Inc., provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials in mid-2021.

The tech companies provided basic subscriber details, such as customer addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses to hackers in response to forged “emergency data requests.”

In some instances, the documents included forged signatures of real or fictional law enforcement officers.

Normally, such requests are only provided with a search warrant or subpoena signed by a judge, according to the reports. However, emergency requests do not require a court order.

“We review every data request for legal sufficiency and use advanced systems and processes to validate law enforcement requests and detect abuse,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement.

“We block known compromised accounts from making requests and work with law enforcement to respond to incidents involving suspected fraudulent requests, as we have done in this case.”

Cybersecurity researchers suspect that some of the hackers who sent the forged requests were minors located in the UK and the US. One is also believed to be the mastermind behind the cybercrime group Lapsus$, which hacked Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. and Nvidia Corp.

Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. Reports indicated that hackers also contacted Snap Inc. with forged requests, but it is unclear if the company responded.

Apple and Meta both publish data on their compliance with emergency data requests. From July to December 2020, Apple received 1,162 emergency requests from 29 countries. According to its report, Apple provided data in response to 93 percent of those requests.

Meanwhile, Meta said it received 21,700 emergency requests from January to June 2021 globally, providing some data in response to 77 percent of cases.

Topics: Apple Meta

UAE’s e& partners with Meta to drive innovation

Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture. (e&)
Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture. (e&)
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

UAE’s e& partners with Meta to drive innovation

Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture. (e&)
  • UAE telecom giant e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced a new strategic partnership with Meta
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UAE telecom giant e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) on Thursday announced a new strategic partnership with Meta as it seeks to remodel itself as a tech company.

“Our partnership with Meta (Facebook’s parent company) is in line with our ambitious goals of creating limitless possibilities built on connections, connectivity and collaboration,” CEO Hatem Dowidar said.

“We are developing strong partnerships and identifying new growth opportunities as we advance our transformational journey for the benefit of our customer segments and shareholders. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Meta as we continue to create a more progressive business model.”

The collaboration will enable e& to become a leading tech player driving innovation, enhancing organizational performance and nurturing its internal culture across its footprint, Dowidar said.

As part of its strategy, the company will elevate its global positioning by zoning in on creative development and automation, immersive experiences and strategic partnerships.

“An important element in our partnership with Meta is to design powerful, seamless digital experiences for all our customers so that they are empowered to advance their own digital transformation agenda with our support,” Dowidar added.

“Our advanced 5G network will ensure that we provide a platform that combines multiple technologies to bring the internet to life and help our customers embrace a digital-first lifestyle more efficiently.”

Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture by creating customized learning paths and certifications, training and workshops, implementing robust internal communications plans, and heightening workplace collaboration, Dowidar said.

Fares Akkad, Meta’s regional director for MENA, said: “At Meta, we’re focused on continuing to build innovative products and tools, so we can keep helping businesses and partners connect with people.

“We are excited to work with e& to further grow their digital transformation journey and leverage Meta technologies to benefit their customer base.”

Topics: e& UAE Techco Meta

Rising Giants Network releases three new podcasts for Ramadan

The three shows, “Al-Rasool,” “Al-Tikriti” and “Abu Abdo Al-Hakawati” will be available to listeners on all major platforms. (Rising Giants Network)
The three shows, “Al-Rasool,” “Al-Tikriti” and “Abu Abdo Al-Hakawati” will be available to listeners on all major platforms. (Rising Giants Network)
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Rising Giants Network releases three new podcasts for Ramadan

The three shows, “Al-Rasool,” “Al-Tikriti” and “Abu Abdo Al-Hakawati” will be available to listeners on all major platforms. (Rising Giants Network)
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Rising Giants Network announced on Thursday the release of three new podcasts this Ramadan, including a highly-anticipated immersive adaptation of the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

The three shows, “Al-Rasool,” “Al-Tikriti” and “Abu Abdo Al-Hakawati” will be available to listeners on all major platforms including Apple, Spotify, Deezer and Anghami, from April 2.

“Al-Rasool” is an Arabic narrative podcast which retells the widely known story of the Prophet Muhammad. Presented in an immersive manner, it will delve into his trials and tribulations as a human, son, husband, prophet, and leader.

Al Rasool podcast will tackle the trials and tribulations of Prophet Mohammed PBUH. (Supplied)

This podcast presents the whole story of his life and journey, before and throughout prophethood, his message, and the hardships he encountered, with a focus on authenticated narratives of his knowledge, teachings, and leadership.

The show is composed of 10 episodes, scheduled to air throughout Ramadan and targeted towards an Arabic speaking audience.

The second Ramadan special, “Al-Tikriti,” will delve into the life of Saddam Hussein in a narrative style show voiced by Iraqi voiceover artists.

Al Tikriti will delve into the life of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein. (Supplied)

Capturing the journey of the man known variously as “The Lion of Tikrit” and “The Butcher of Baghdad,” this podcast will be a haven for history enthusiasts and those interested in the life of the former Iraqi ruler.

Last but not least, the successful show “Abu Abdo Al-Hakawati” (Abu Abdo the storyteller) returns for a second season this Ramadan. It will tell tales from across the globe with powerful lifelong lessons and metaphors provided throughout the show.

Hit-podcast Abo Abdo Al Hakawati returns for a second season on Rising Giants Network. (Supplied)

The Rising Giants Network is a story-telling company that is focused on scripting, producing, and building the world’s most immersive podcast experiences.

Topics: Rising Giants Network Ramadan podcast

Turning a new page: Kingdom’s first newspaper celebrates its 100th anniversary

Logo of Umm Al-Qura newspaper. (supplied)
Logo of Umm Al-Qura newspaper. (supplied)
Updated 31 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Turning a new page: Kingdom’s first newspaper celebrates its 100th anniversary

Logo of Umm Al-Qura newspaper. (supplied)
  • After almost 5,000 issues, publication is now a treasured archive of the country’s social, historical and political events
Updated 31 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MAKKAH: A week after King Abdul Aziz entered Makkah in H 1343 (1924 AD), Umm Al-Qura newspaper was published, marking the beginning of the media journey in Saudi Arabia, a country which is now a member of the G-20.

Under the patronage of King Salman, the 100th anniversary of the Saudi official gazette was celebrated at its birthplace on Wednesday at the Makkah Chamber for Exhibitions and Events Center.

The event was held in the presence of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, who is governor of Makkah Province, and Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, the acting minister of media.

Last issue of Umm Al-Qura (supplied)

With issue 4,928, the weekly newspaper turns a new page, but with a more developed form to reflect the renaissance era and the digital transformation the whole country is witnessing.

But historian and author Mohammed Al-Qasha’ami told Arab News that the paper was not always popular, especially during the time of its first editor-in-chief, Yusuf Yasin.

“In H 1443 (2022 AD), the paper was administratively and editorially linked to the chief administrative office of Prince Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, who was the viceroy (later third king of modern Saudi Arabia),” he said.

Umm Al-Qura was the first media outlet through which Saudis were able to learn about themselves and the world, Al-Qasha’ami said.

“It its beginnings, it was the only source of news in Saudi Arabia. There were no TV services, radios, or any other media channels,” he said.

The newspaper made notable progress during the era of its third chief editor, Mohammed Saeed Khoja, according to Al-Qasha’ami.

“Before Khoja, the newspaper was only for official statements, news about wars and general newscast,” he said. “Khoja was the first to introduce local news about education, water … everything was in the paper, even the need for pre-marriage medical inspections so that people who get married would not transfer genetic diseases.”

Despite the progress he achieved, Khoja died in his early 30s.

Al-Qasha’ami added that during World War II, all newspapers, including Sout Al-Hijaz, Al-Madina and Al-Manhal, halted production, but Umm Al-Qura did so only for a few days.

“When King Abdul Aziz found out the paper could stop due to the circumstances, he insisted it keep going,” he said.

Speaking to Arab News, Abdullah Al-Ahmadi, general manager of Umm Al-Qura, said that the leadership’s patronage of the centenary celebration was a source of pride for everyone who worked there.

“We are also proud that the late king Abdul Aziz was the one who established the newspaper, when he took Makkah. Moreover, we are honored to be the only newspaper to document the history and achievements of all the Saudi kings,” he said.

Commenting on the future, Al-Ahmadi said the company had begun work on developing the paper in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, including its transformation to a digital format.

“We are also working on relaunching the website of the newspaper, which we think will compete at the Arab and international levels,” he said.

Al-Ahmadi said that the company had a huge library archive about the history of Saudi Arabia and invited researchers, historians and university students to take advantage of it.

Since its first issue a century ago on H Rabi Al-Akhar 16 (Dec. 12 AD), the newspaper has chronicled important events and news. To mark its centenary, it has published a number of “first” events from its archive, including details of the first live TV transmission in the Kingdom, the first photo of the Kaaba Kiswah, the first military parade and many others.

In issue 1,506, dated Rajab 7, 1373 (March 12, 1954 AD), the newspaper documented details of the first session of the Council of Ministers in Riyadh, chaired by King Saud bin Abdul Aziz.

A number of royal decrees were announced at the meeting, including an order to establish an administrative council in every town, headed by the town’s governor and judge, along with the heads of the local government departments and dignitaries.

According to the decree, those who were appointed to head the administrative councils were tasked with discussing matters related to the national interest within a predesigned system. The establishment of municipal councils, designed to organize and develop towns and cities, also featured at the session.

The newspaper also documented that the creation of both the Board of Grievances and Bureau of Experts was approved at the first session of the Council of Ministers.

Following Yassin as editor-in-chief was Rushdi Malhas, both of whom held diplomatic positions during King Abdul Aziz’s reign. They were followed by Mohammed Saeed Khoja, Fouad Shaker, Abdul Qudus Al-Ansari, Hussein Aqeel, Fa’iq Hariri, Ahmed Madkhali, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Hussein Bafaqeeh, before Ashraf Al-Husaini took the job.

In the beginning, the newspaper cost 1 piastre and subscriptions were half a pound, in the currency used at the time. The early editions had just four pages but that rose over the years to 32 and even 48 pages. Today it costs SR5 ($1.30).

All previous issues of the newspaper can be browsed at the National Center for Archives and Records.

Topics: newspaper Saudi Arabia

