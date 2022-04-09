Jennifer Lopez posts ‘special story,’ an engagement ring

You are here

In this file photo taken on February 8, 2022 US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of “Marry Me” at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Ben Affleck may be the one who put it there.
“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” a giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday on her Twitter feed. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up.
A video posted there showed an emotional Lopez gazing at the left-hand ring, which held a large green gem that matched her tank top.
Lopez’s representatives declined to confirm an engagement, directing inquiries to the actor-singer’s online post. A representative for Affleck didn’t respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance 17 years after they broke off their engagement in 2004. The pair, who met making the 2003 movie “Gigli,” had moved on to other marriages and divorce before going public with their reunion last year.

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 
DUBAI: US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made her first red carpet appearance after the birth of her son, wearing an Arab designer.  

The entrepreneur wowed fans with her eye-grabbing look at the premiere of her family’s Hulu show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios in Los Angeles this week.

Jenner, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, chose to wear a white skin-tight latex dress from Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand Coperni’s Fall 2022 collection. The dress featured simple floral embellishments on the chest.  

The Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder also opted for a pair of white thigh-high boots from Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi, that were custom-made for the star. 

Muaddi is one of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favorite designers. 

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Italy, launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye. 

Earlier this week, Kylie’s elder sister Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing the designer’s Lupita glass slippers, and in June 2021, Kylie was spotted sporting another pair of Muaddi’s white boots called Pernille, which she paired with a handbag by the brand of the same name.

Besides the Kardashian-Jenner family, Muaddi’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals — in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs — have garnered a loyal checklist of A-list celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.

Several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also attended the premiere last week. 

Kim posed for pictures with comedian Pete Davidson, while Kourtney attended the event with her partner, drummer Travis Barker.

Do’s and don’ts of exercising in Ramadan 

Do’s and don’ts of exercising in Ramadan 
LONDON: When it comes to exercising during Ramadan, there is no optimal way to train and no “one size fits all” approach. Every body reacts differently to fasting, so pay attention to your own. Staying in tune is vital for a healthy, happy Ramadan. 

Online coach and personal trainer Daniel Wells has outlined some do’s and don’ts for your exercise regime during the holy month.

The coach recommends doing lighter workouts during the day. (Shutterstock) 

Do limit high intensity cardiovascular exercise to 2-3 times a week maximum if you want to keep muscle mass during Ramadan. He also recommends doing lighter workouts during the day, such as going for a walk, and leaving any high intensity workouts for after you’ve broken your fast. 

Don’t be concerned about muscle atrophy, you do not have to lose a lot of muscle mass. If you keep training as consistent as possible, eat high protein and have a high-quality diet, you will not lose a lot of muscle mass, but you will likely lose some. That’s just something you have to accept.

Do take walks outside. When we go for a walk, our hearts pump more blood and oxygen to our organs, including the brain. Walking does not need much conscious effort, so it is possible to do while fasting.

Do heavy weight training sessions in the morning before Suhoor so you can refuel correctly after the workout. (Supplied)

Don’t push yourself too hard and leave trying to gain muscle behind, because when fasting it is close to impossible to see muscle growth.

Do focus on maintaining muscle and overall health with a regular exercise regime so that once Ramadan has ended, you may return to strength training sessions feeling fit and ready. 

Don’t ignore warning signs. If you start to feel dizzy or lightheaded during a workout then sit down, rest and recover before attempting to carry on. If dizziness or lightheadedness persists it is advisable to take a rest day, hydrate fully and try again the next day. 

Don’t ignore warning signs. (Shutterstock)

Do heavy weight training sessions in the morning before Suhoor so you can refuel correctly after the workout. The trainer only advises heavy weight training sessions if you are already doing them regularly pre-Ramadan, as the sudden stress on the body if it is new to resistance training will likely leave you feeling exhausted.  

Don’t forget to be kind to yourself. Remember that your body will adjust after a few days. Fasting becomes easier as time progresses. The first couple of days are always the most difficult, with low energy and increased appetite, but it quickly becomes your new normal and your body adjusts to its new schedule. It’s critical to maintain a sense of perspective, Ramadan isn’t a diet, and while remaining healthy is crucial, it’s not the time to set personal records or get in the greatest shape of your life.

Do yoga and/or pilates. Low-impact sessions such as yoga or pilates and mobility routines are ideal for Ramadan because they balance your mind and body in ways that your regular workouts will not.

DON’T forget to enjoy Ramadan. 

US actress Lindsay Lohan says living in Dubai brought her ‘a sense of calm’

US actress Lindsay Lohan says living in Dubai brought her ‘a sense of calm’
DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan opened up this week about living in Dubai.

The “Mean Girls” star, who moved to the country in 2017, said in an interview with Vogue Magazine that living in the city brought her “a certain sense of calm.”

“I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal there,” said the 35-year-old actress who started her career in 2003. “I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.

“It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going, and learning to say ‘no,’ and really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she added.

In November, Lohan announced her engagement to Dubai financier Bader Shammas.

The two were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are engaged

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are engaged
DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are getting married!

The singer announced her engagement on her “On the JLo” newsletter on Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In the 13-second clip that she shared with her subscribed fans, the music sensation was seen tearfully looking at her sparkling green diamond ring.

Earlier this week, Lopez, who rekindled her love with Affleck in 2021, was spotted wearing an engagement ring that got the couple’s fans talking.

They almost walked down the aisle 17 years ago when they were engaged the first time, but broke up in 2004.

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins
Blood and Ruins is a masterpiece from of one of the most renowned historians of the Second World War, which will compel readers to view the war in novel and unfamiliar ways.
Thought-provoking, original and challenging, Blood and Ruins sets out to understand the war anew.
Author Richard James Overy is a British historian who has published extensively on the history of World War II and the Third Reich.
Overy sets out in Blood and Ruins to recast the way in which “we view the Second World War and its origins and aftermath,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
“He argues that this was the ‘great imperial war,’ a violent end to almost a century of global imperial expansion which reached its peak in the ambitions of Italy, Germany and Japan in the 1930s and early 1940s, before descending into the largest and costliest war in human history and the end, after 1945, of all territorial empires,” said the review.
It said that Overy “explains the bitter cost for those involved in fighting, and the exceptional level of crime and atrocity that marked these imperial projects, the war and its aftermath.”

